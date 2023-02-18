Photos
PHOTOS: Mardi Gras Parade
Celebration held at The Wharf
The Wharf DC held a Mardi Gras Parade along the pedestrian Wharf Street on Saturday, Feb. 18. Marching contingents included the all-women Afro-Brazilian band Batalá Washington and Cheer DC. The Ladies of LURe and the Washington Blade threw out beads with drag performer Sasha Adams to promote the upcoming Pride on the Pier in June.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Covering the Mardi Gras Parade on the @TheWharfDC for @WashBlade . Float for Pride on the Pier: pic.twitter.com/gfyrINW67w— Michael Patrick Key (@MichaelKeyWB) February 18, 2023
Photos
PHOTOS: Queen of Hearts
Maranda Rights crowned at 41st annual pageant
The 41st annual Queen of Hearts pageant was held at The Lodge in Boonsboro, Md. on Friday, Feb. 17. The event honored Miss Gay America 2023 and Queen of Hearts 2022 Tatiyanna Voche’. Maranda Rights was crowned Queen of Hearts 2023.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Maranda Rights crowned Queen of Hearts at The Lodge in Boonsboro, Md. Covering for @WashBlade pic.twitter.com/DLrxkZyKF6— Michael Patrick Key (@MichaelKeyWB) February 18, 2023
Photos
PHOTOS: Kennedy Davenport at Pitchers
‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ alum performs at Thirst Trap Thursday
Kennedy Davenport of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” performed at Pitchers DC for the Thirst Trap Thursday drag show on Feb. 16. The Washington Blade’s 2022 Best of LGBTQ D.C. Best Drag Queen Cake Pop! hosted the show alongside Venus Valhalla. Crimsyn and Druex Sidora were special guest performers.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Covering Kennedy Davenport at @PitchersDC for @WashBlade . @cakedoesdrag performing: pic.twitter.com/lt1hJvqtwb— Michael Patrick Key (@MichaelKeyWB) February 17, 2023
Photos
PHOTOS: Galentine’s Night Out
Bombalicious Eklaver hosts drag show at Cambria
Bombalicious Eklaver hosted the Galentine’s Night Out drag show at the rooftop of Cambria Capitol Riverfront on Tuesday, Feb. 14. Performers included KC B. Yoncé, Vagenesis, Queenie Iman and Nadia Cole.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Covering Galentine’s Day drag show. @The_Vagenesis performing: pic.twitter.com/jRNSFXFwmX— Michael Patrick Key (@MichaelKeyWB) February 15, 2023
PHOTOS: Mardi Gras Parade
Former President Jimmy Carter has entered hospice care
Novel revisits real-life murder of gay couple in 1980
Spirited SUVs
PHOTOS: Queen of Hearts
Transgender girl’s murder sparks outrage across UK
Minority, LGBTQ voices must be centered amid Iran protests, activists say
Former prosecutor seeks fraud inquiry into George Santos marriage, immigration
New York Times called out for coverage of transgender people
Partisan rancor continues over Gigi Sohn’s historic FCC nomination
Sign Up for Weekly E-Blast
Popular
-
United Kingdom5 days ago
Transgender girl’s murder sparks outrage across UK
-
Middle East1 day ago
Minority, LGBTQ voices must be centered amid Iran protests, activists say
-
Politics3 days ago
Former prosecutor seeks fraud inquiry into George Santos marriage, immigration
-
National4 days ago
New York Times called out for coverage of transgender people
-
Politics4 days ago
Partisan rancor continues over Gigi Sohn’s historic FCC nomination
-
a&e features3 days ago
Golden Girls return to D.C.
-
District of Columbia5 days ago
D.C. debates how to cope with crime as reform bill heads to Senate
-
Nightlife3 days ago
D.C.’s hottest new LGBTQ nightclub is — Bunker