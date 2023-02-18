Photos
PHOTOS: Queen of Hearts
Maranda Rights crowned at 41st annual pageant
The 41st annual Queen of Hearts pageant was held at The Lodge in Boonsboro, Md. on Friday, Feb. 17. The event honored Miss Gay America 2023 and Queen of Hearts 2022 Tatiyanna Voche’. Maranda Rights was crowned Queen of Hearts 2023.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Maranda Rights crowned Queen of Hearts at The Lodge in Boonsboro, Md. Covering for @WashBlade pic.twitter.com/DLrxkZyKF6— Michael Patrick Key (@MichaelKeyWB) February 18, 2023
Photos
PHOTOS: Kennedy Davenport at Pitchers
‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ alum performs at Thirst Trap Thursday
Kennedy Davenport of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” performed at Pitchers DC for the Thirst Trap Thursday drag show on Feb. 16. The Washington Blade’s 2022 Best of LGBTQ D.C. Best Drag Queen Cake Pop! hosted the show alongside Venus Valhalla. Crimsyn and Druex Sidora were special guest performers.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Covering Kennedy Davenport at @PitchersDC for @WashBlade . @cakedoesdrag performing: pic.twitter.com/lt1hJvqtwb— Michael Patrick Key (@MichaelKeyWB) February 17, 2023
Photos
PHOTOS: Galentine’s Night Out
Bombalicious Eklaver hosts drag show at Cambria
Bombalicious Eklaver hosted the Galentine’s Night Out drag show at the rooftop of Cambria Capitol Riverfront on Tuesday, Feb. 14. Performers included KC B. Yoncé, Vagenesis, Queenie Iman and Nadia Cole.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Covering Galentine’s Day drag show. @The_Vagenesis performing: pic.twitter.com/jRNSFXFwmX— Michael Patrick Key (@MichaelKeyWB) February 15, 2023
Photos
PHOTOS: Scarlet’s Bake Sale
50th anniversary fundraiser held at Crucible
The 50th anniversary Scarlet’s Bake Sale was held at The Crucible on Sunday, Feb. 12. Participants bid on baked goods and bottles of liquor to raise money for HIPS.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Covering Scarlet’s Bake Sale for @WashBlade at @TheCrucibleDC raising money for @HIPSDC pic.twitter.com/F1rx6WTP2h— Michael Patrick Key (@MichaelKeyWB) February 12, 2023
PHOTOS: Queen of Hearts
Minority, LGBTQ voices must be centered amid Iran protests, activists say
PHOTOS: Kennedy Davenport at Pitchers
Congressional Republicans introduce ban on military service by trans Americans
Young lovers meet and meet again in thoughtful ‘Of An Age’
Transgender girl’s murder sparks outrage across UK
Former prosecutor seeks fraud inquiry into George Santos marriage, immigration
New York Times called out for coverage of transgender people
USAID administrator meets with Hungarian LGBTQ activists
Partisan rancor continues over Gigi Sohn’s historic FCC nomination
Sign Up for Weekly E-Blast
Popular
-
United Kingdom4 days ago
Transgender girl’s murder sparks outrage across UK
-
Politics3 days ago
Former prosecutor seeks fraud inquiry into George Santos marriage, immigration
-
National3 days ago
New York Times called out for coverage of transgender people
-
European Union4 days ago
USAID administrator meets with Hungarian LGBTQ activists
-
Politics4 days ago
Partisan rancor continues over Gigi Sohn’s historic FCC nomination
-
a&e features2 days ago
Golden Girls return to D.C.
-
District of Columbia4 days ago
D.C. debates how to cope with crime as reform bill heads to Senate
-
United Kingdom5 days ago
UK government says it plans to block efforts to reform Wales gender recognition law