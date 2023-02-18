Connect with us

PHOTOS: Queen of Hearts

Maranda Rights crowned at 41st annual pageant

Maranda Rights was crowned Queen of Hearts 2023 at The Lodge in Boonsboro, Md. on Saturday, Feb. 18 in the early hours of the morning. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The 41st annual Queen of Hearts pageant was held at The Lodge in Boonsboro, Md. on Friday, Feb. 17. The event honored Miss Gay America 2023 and Queen of Hearts 2022 Tatiyanna Voche’. Maranda Rights was crowned Queen of Hearts 2023.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

PHOTOS: Kennedy Davenport at Pitchers

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ alum performs at Thirst Trap Thursday

February 17, 2023

Kennedy Davenport performs at Pitchers DC on Thursday. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

Kennedy Davenport of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” performed at Pitchers DC for the Thirst Trap Thursday drag show on Feb. 16. The Washington Blade’s 2022 Best of LGBTQ D.C. Best Drag Queen Cake Pop! hosted the show alongside Venus Valhalla. Crimsyn and Druex Sidora were special guest performers.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

PHOTOS: Galentine’s Night Out

Bombalicious Eklaver hosts drag show at Cambria

February 15, 2023

The queens of Galentine's Night Out, from left, are Vagenesis, KC B. Yoncé, Nadia Cole and Queenie Iman with host Bombalicious Eklaver in front. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

Bombalicious Eklaver hosted the Galentine’s Night Out drag show at the rooftop of Cambria Capitol Riverfront on Tuesday, Feb. 14. Performers included KC B. Yoncé, Vagenesis, Queenie Iman and Nadia Cole.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

PHOTOS: Scarlet’s Bake Sale

50th anniversary fundraiser held at Crucible

February 12, 2023

The 2023 Scarlet's Bake Sale is held at The Crucible on Saturday. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The 50th anniversary Scarlet’s Bake Sale was held at The Crucible on Sunday, Feb. 12. Participants bid on baked goods and bottles of liquor to raise money for HIPS.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

