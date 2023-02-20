Va. House subcommittee tables marriage amendment repeal resolution

A Virginia House of Delegates subcomittee last week tabled a resolution that sought to repeal a state constitutional amendment that defines marriage as between a man and a woman.

The House Amendments and Other Matters Subcommittee on Feb. 17 voted 4-1 to table state Sen. Adam Ebbin (D-Alexandria)’s resolution.

The Democrat-controlled Virginia Senate earlier this month approved the resolution. Republicans have a 51-47 seat majority in the House of Delegates.

Virginia voters in 2016 approved the Marshall-Newman Amendment.

Same-sex couples have been able to legally marry in Virginia since 2014.

The General Assembly in 2021 approved a resolution that seeks to repeal the Marshall-Newman Amendment. It must pass in two successive legislatures before it can go to the ballot.

The Senate last month approved Ebbin’s Senate Bill 1096 that would affirm marriage equality in Virginia law.