South African authorities arrest four men linked to targeting Grindr users

Access Chapter 2 and the Triangle Project are two of the South African LGBTQ and intersex rights organizations that have welcomed the arrest of four men who authorities say used Grindr to extort and victimize LGBTQ and intersex South Africans.

Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, a spokesperson for the Gauteng Police, said a 26-year-old man “who had been chatting to one of the suspects” on Feb. 13 “was lured to an area where he was hijacked, kidnapped and robbed of his personal belongings, including bank cards.”

“The suspects proceeded to make several purchases with the victim’s bank cards,” noted Mathe. “When the matter was reported to the Mondeor Police Station, the anti-kidnapping task team operationalized information and swooped on the four men who were meeting at the restaurant on the same day of the kidnapping.”

In response to the recent developments, Access Chapter 2 spokesperson Mpho Buntse said the organization commended the arrest by the South African Police Service.

“AC2 would like to take this opportunity to congratulate SAPS (South African Police Service) for the groundbreaking arrest of the terror-striking and so-called Grindr gang,” said Access Chapter 2.

Access Chapter 2 noted in 2022 it “kick-started a campaign to highlight the persistent cases of kidnapping, extortion and robbery in the hands of a group of Johannesburg men who used Grindr to lure gay men across the Gauteng province.”

“We are excited that this arrest may bring some form of justice and recourse for many victims and survivors,” said Access Chapter 2. “These incidents have instilled fear among users of the app, as a result, rang a terror alarm among the 2SLGBTQIA+ community. Although this arrest may signal some victory, we are still committed to working with SAPS to ensure that no other groups will emerge. We continue to urge the community to come forward should there be any similar incidents in the future.”

Thabo Ndlovu, 33, Ndumiso Mahlangu, 27, Sibusiso Tshabalala, 27 and Elson Nyati, 25, are the four men who have been arrested.

Buntse said Access Chapter 2 is “confident in the work of SAPS, as well as the judicial arm, in particular, the National Prosecuting Authority to ensure” the four men “are prosecuted and an exemplary precedence is set for future similar cases.”

We also call on Grindr to take a leap of responsibility in ensuring the safety of its users,” added Buntse.

The Washington Blade last August reported on a number of Grindr users who had been kidnapped.

One victim, Jake, told Exit, an LGBTQ and intersex newspaper, he agreed to meet a man he met on the gay hookup app at his home. Four men arrived and threatened to kill him if he didn’t give them money. Jake said the men released him six hours later after he paid them $600.

“We have always held a position that Grindr is a volatile space in itself and as much as people are free to engage in any digital space without fear or prejudice, we equally strongly advice that those that choose to use the space, do so with the highest caution and safety,” said Buntse. “Moreso, safety in South Africa is a matter of concern for everyone, every community, sector or wherever you may be at this juncture. So in essence, no one is feeling completely safe in South Africa. The overwhelming socioeconomic factors and the fact that we are the most unequal society in the world, are just some realities that lead to the high rates of violence and murders”

Ruth Maseko, convenor of the Triangle Project, nevertheless said Grindr was still one of the best dating apps and cited those who take advantage of the app should be prosecuted to the fullest.

“Some people may argue that apps like Grindr are an invitation to get hurt, but these apps provide freedom to many 2SLGBTQIA+ folk who cannot be out,” said Maseko. “They may have no other option to engage in socializing and finding friends who are part of the 2SLGBTQIA+ community. No matter what you think of Grindr, it is about finding connection and community. Those who are taking advantage of that and targeting the 2SLGBTQIA+ community are criminals. They are targeting an already vulnerable group who are susceptible to violence in South Africa every day.”

“Moreover, when it comes to the safety of the 2SLGBTQIA+ community, we unfortunately must be hyper vigilant,” added Maseko.

The Triangle Project offers these suggestions to hook up app users:

• Where possible try and get background information of the person you are meeting or hooking up with

• Tell a friend or family member about your date or party you will be attending

• There are apps where you can let a friend or family member track where you are

“2SLGBTQIA+ folk are also human beings, this means we have the right to safety and security as we navigate our lives,” said Maseko.

SAPS recently released its latest quarterly crime statistics which have left many scratching their heads.

South Africa between last October and December recorded 12,419 rapes and 7,555 murders with an average of 82 murders per day during that period.

Daniel Itai is the Washington Blade’s Africa Correspondent.