National
Gallup poll: U.S. LGBTQ adult population steady at 7.2 percent
Percentage is higher among Gen Zers
The results of a national survey conducted by Gallup polling based on aggregated polling data from 2022 telephone surveys shows U.S. adults’ identification as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender or something other than heterosexual held steady in 2022, at 7.2 percent.
In each survey, Gallup asks respondents if they identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender or something else, allowing them to choose multiple identities. After showing perceptible increases in 2020 and 2021, the current percentage of 7.2 percent is double what it was when Gallup first measured LGBTQ identification a decade ago.
The survey also found LGBTQ identification is higher in younger generations.
Adult members of Generation Z, those born between 1997 and 2004 who were aged 18 to 25 in 2022, are the most likely subgroup to identify as LGBT, with 19.7 percent doing so. The rate is 11.2 percent among millennials and 3.3 percent or less among older generations.
In Generation Z, 13.1 percent say they are bisexual, 3.4 percent are gay, 2.2 percent are lesbian and 1.9 percent are transgender. Each of those percentages is higher than it is for all other generations.
According to Gallup’s report, in addition to the 7.2 percent identifying as LGBTQ, 86 percent of U.S. adults say they are straight or heterosexual, while another 7 percent chose not to answer the question. As is typically the case, the greatest share of LBGTQ adults — more than half, or 4.2 percent of all U.S. adults — identify as bisexual.
U.S. adults’ identification as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender or something other than heterosexual held steady in 2022, at 7.2%. The current percentage is double what it was when Gallup first measured LGBT identification a decade ago. pic.twitter.com/R9KZJqoP9z— GallupNews (@GallupNews) February 22, 2023
Survey results here: (Link)
New York
Woman charged with hate crime in connection with NYC Pride flag fire
Angelina Cando arrested on Tuesday
The woman caught on a restaurant’s security video surveillance system early Monday morning intentionally setting ablaze its LGBTQ Pride flag has been arrested and charged.
Angelina Cando, 30, was arrested Tuesday on charges of arson, criminal mischief and reckless endangerment, all with hate crimes enhancements a spokesperson for the New York Police Department said Wednesday.
A local building superintendent who knew the suspect told the Daily News she had a history of homophobic run-ins. Love Texidor, the superintendent in a building on Mott Street, a half-mile from the restaurant where the arson occurred, added that Cando lived there with an apparent boyfriend. “She wasn’t a tenant, just the crazy girlfriend of a tenant,” Texidor said.
In a video tweeted by openly gay New York City Councilman Erik Bottcher, (D-District 3) and also released by the New York Police Department a raven/red haired female is seen getting out of the passenger side of a white SUV. The suspect then lit the flag on fire, then got back into the SUV. The SUV driver then sped away, heading west on Prince Street toward MacDougal Street, according to a NYPD press release.
New York City Fire Department units responded to fire at the Little Prince restaurant on Prince Street near MacDougal Street and extinguished the fire, which damaged the exterior of the building. According to the NYPD the establishment was closed, but an employee told investigators that one worker was still inside cleaning at the time and saw a woman get out of a car and set the flag on fire. NYFD also evacuated residents of the building with no injuries reported and there was not structural damage.
Virginia
Va. House subcommittee tables marriage amendment repeal resolution
Democrat-controlled state Senate this month approved Ebbin proposal
A Virginia House of Delegates subcomittee last week tabled a resolution that sought to repeal a state constitutional amendment that defines marriage as between a man and a woman.
The House Amendments and Other Matters Subcommittee on Feb. 17 voted 4-1 to table state Sen. Adam Ebbin (D-Alexandria)’s resolution.
The Democrat-controlled Virginia Senate earlier this month approved the resolution. Republicans have a 51-47 seat majority in the House of Delegates.
Virginia voters in 2016 approved the Marshall-Newman Amendment.
Same-sex couples have been able to legally marry in Virginia since 2014.
The General Assembly in 2021 approved a resolution that seeks to repeal the Marshall-Newman Amendment. It must pass in two successive legislatures before it can go to the ballot.
The Senate last month approved Ebbin’s Senate Bill 1096 that would affirm marriage equality in Virginia law.
The White House
Biden travels to Ukraine
Friday marks a year since Russia launched its war against country
President Joe Biden on Monday met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his country’s capital.
“Today, President Biden is in Kyiv to reaffirm America’s unwavering commitment to Ukraine’s democracy, sovereignty and territorial integrity,” said the White House in a tweet that included pictures of Biden and Zelenskyy. “The United States of America will stand with the Ukrainian people for as long as it takes.”
“Today in Kyiv, President Biden announced a new delivery of critical equipment for Ukraine,” said the White House in another tweet. “This package includes artillery ammunition, anti-armor systems and air surveillance radars to help protect the Ukrainian people from aerial bombardments.”
Friday marks a year since Russia launched its war against Ukraine.
Zelenskyy in December visited Biden at the White House and spoke to Congress.
Zelenskyy in 2021 pledged Ukraine would continue to fight discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity after he met with Biden at the White House.
Zelenskyy last summer said he supports a civil partnerships law for same-sex couples. Ukrainian lawmakers late last year unanimously approved a media regulation bill that will ban hate speech and incitement based on sexual orientation and gender identity.
Zelenskyy, a former actor and comedian, last month made a broad reference to LGBTQ and intersex rights in a virtual Golden Globes appearance. Ukrainian Ambassador to the U.S. Oksana Markarova during a Jan. 26 event in D.C. that highlighted Ukrainian LGBTQ servicemembers applauded Kyiv Pride and other LGBTQ and intersex rights groups in her country.
“Thank you for everything you do in Kyiv, and thank you for everything that you do in order to fight the discrimination that still is somewhere in Ukraine,” said Markarova. “Not everything is perfect yet, but you know, I think we are moving in the right direction. And we together will not only fight the external enemy, but also will see equality.”
Helen Globa, co-founder of Tergo, a support group for parents and friends of LGBTQ and intersex Ukrainians, on Monday told the Washington Blade from her home in the Kyiv suburb of Bucha that she welcomes Biden’s visit.
“We think he rocks,” said Globa. “America should be proud of their brave and wise leader.”
