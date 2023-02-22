Jennifer McClellan wins special election to succeed Va. congressman

The Virginia Senate Education and Health Committee on Thursday killed two anti-transgender bills.

The committee rejected state Del. Karen Greenhalgh (R-Virginia Beach)’s House Bill 1387 that would have banned transgender athletes from school teams that correspond with their gender identity and state Del. Dave LaRock (R-Loudoun County)’s House Bill 2432 that would have required school personnel to out trans students to their parents.

Both bills passed in the Republican-controlled Virginia House of Delegates last week.

Equality Viriginia in an email to supporters notes all 12 anti-trans bills that were introduced during this legislative session have died. (Democrats control the state Senate.)

“We are celebrating this win today, and we hope that you can also take a few moments to celebrate what this outcome means for you and your loved ones,” said Equality Virginia. “The mere introduction of these bills has inflicted harm on our community, and transgender and nonbinary youth specifically. We should not have to spend time fighting for our humanity to be recognized, for our experiences to be considered, or for children to be protected. Building celebration and joy into the work is vital to our wellbeing and to our ability to advocate and still feel whole.”