Republicans are a mess: Praise the Lord
Democrats must unite to win in 2024
In some ways it is so gratifying to see what a mess the current Republican Party, or Party of Trump, is in. It will be up to the few rational Republicans, seems there are very few left, to clean up the mess if they want a party they can call their own in in the future.
That being said, as a Democrat, my hope is they won’t get around to cleaning it up until after the 2024 elections. Clearly, when you turn your party over to misfits like Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.), Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) whose own family thinks he is nuts, Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) and Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.); you get the mess you have today. Add to that those crazies in leadership like Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) and Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), and chaos ensues. These are people with one goal, to disrupt the process. Yet they have no idea what they want to replace it with. They want headlines, no matter what. They want to destroy American democracy as we know it today, but don’t understand they wouldn’t survive the chaos that would follow.
Now Democrats have their own crazies in Congress, but there is a difference. Democratic crazies do have a platform, much of which is good. They just don’t really understand how to get it done within the parameters of the government. They don’t like to accept to make progress you have to work incrementally. They haven’t accepted the founders of the country set up a government requiring compromise to get what they want done. So, they often appear to be working against their own best interests. But they are not out to create chaos in the country; they are not out to bring down our democracy.
I have been a Democrat all my life only rarely voting for a Republican. When I did, I almost always ended up being disappointed. I even helped a Republican candidate for mayor in D.C. develop their platform, only to find they weren’t willing to put in the hard work to win. I do have some close Republican friends who I meet with regularly. We manage to share a meal, talk about and debate the issues, and do what should be the norm; agree to disagree, but respectfully.
I once wrote an open letter to Ivanka Trump, hoping she may be a stabilizing influence on her insane father. Clearly, like other times I put my faith in a Republican, that didn’t work out very well. It has become clear no one could have brought any sense of decency to Trump who was more of a sexist, racist, homophobic pig than any of us who had met him years earlier in New York ever suspected.
That brings me back to the Republican Party and why it being a mess could be great for Democrats in 2024. It is clear about 30-35 percent of the party still support Trump. How that is possible is amazing, but it is fact. What that does is make it clear to any rational Republican office holder, or candidate, they need that 35 percent of their party to win elections. What we saw in 2022 is rational Republicans lost primaries to Trumpers, and then Trumpers lost to Democrats in the general election. We need those Trumpers to win a few more primaries, especially in states where Democratic senators are up for election. A few more Herschel Walkers and Mehmet Oz’s need to win their Republican primaries.
So, as we begin the 2024 election cycle it will be crucial for Democrats, including our far-left wing, to unite if we are to win. Let’s not piss away money on races we can’t win, and let’s not give primary challenges to candidates who can. Let’s develop a platform which focuses on the voters we need to win. Let’s talk about jobs, education opportunities, climate change and healthcare. We can also talk about a woman’s right to control her own body, civil rights, LGBTQ+ rights and fighting for our democracy; those issues worked in 2022.
There will be some benchmark races in 2023 including a judicial race in Wisconsin, the state Senate races in Virginia and legislative races in New Jersey. The results will give us an understanding of whether we are on the right track for 2024. All those races are winnable. Virginia is purple and Wisconsin is purple and schizophrenic, considering they elected both Sens Tammy Baldwin and Ron Johnson.
If we do this right, and Republicans continue to be a mess, Democrats will win.
Peter Rosenstein is a longtime LGBTQ rights and Democratic Party activist. He writes regularly for the Blade.
Our current asylum system denies thousands from living their truth
I fled Syria, came out once I received refuge in U.S.
Growing up in Syria, life was relatively stable — until it wasn’t. My world turned upside-down in 2011 when civil war ravaged the country, separating families, destroying buildings, schools and parks and displacing millions of innocent people who were forced to begin life anew in strange lands with virtually no supportive services.
I remember seeing videos of queer people being thrown from the top of buildings in areas controlled by ISIS and similar groups. Life was never easy for queer people in Syria to start with, but threats to one’s life grew exponentially amid the chaos and rise of religious extremists. I was closeted at the time; a young doctor eager to start a career in saving lives. I remember hearing the sounds of sirens, gunshots and blood-curdling screams echoing from a distance, and realizing that I had no choice but to flee.
This is the reality for many LGBTQ+ people seeking asylum in the United States who are escaping countries where homosexuality is criminalized, but what many Americans don’t realize is that seeking asylum isn’t as easy as filling out paperwork. The current asylum process is a tangled web of bureaucracy, politics, and legal barriers that traps asylum seekers in limbo for years.
In the U.S. today, there are 1.6 million people with pending asylum cases. Among them are doctors, students and other professionals who fled war, violence and persecution in search of safety. Now that they have found it, they face up to a 6-year waiting period before learning their fate. Asylum is a notoriously complex and discretionary system. Each case is determined on its merit by the subjective opinion of the presiding judge or immigration officer. Unfortunately, many applicants lack adequate representation, and more than half of asylum cases are denied each year. Tens of thousands struggle with coming out and living their truth against the threat of potential deportation, should their case be denied years later.
While a process to vet cases has to exist, there is no reason it should take this long. The system wasn’t always like this. In fact, over the course of a decade, the backlog in asylum applications increased seven fold — from 100,000 in 2012 to nearly 788,000 by the end of 2022.
At best, the current system is a careless abdication of responsibility by our government. At worst, it is intentionally weaponized to discourage asylum seekers from coming to the United States. This is unacceptable in a country that prides itself on being a beacon of hope and opportunity, which I know firsthand. I credit my ability to freely live life as my authentic self to the ideals this country is built upon. It is our duty to ensure all asylum seekers have the same opportunity.
Last week, I celebrated my 10-year anniversary of moving to the U.S. Five years ago, I became an American citizen. It wasn’t until that point that I felt I could finally embrace my true identity. I was fortunate to have pre-existing familial ties to the U.S., which helped me bypass the complicated asylum system, but many of my queer siblings don’t have that luxury.
Since moving to the U.S., I’ve been plagued by survivor’s guilt. Three of my medical school classmates lost their lives, and some are still missing to this day. Why them, and not me? I’ve often wondered. The news of the 7.8 magnitude earthquake that hit Syria and Turkey earlier this month, killing over 46,000 people to date, triggered many memories I thought I had long buried deep. It has also reminded me that, despite the hell I’ve been through, I made it to the other side whole. I never had the chance to be whole before calling the United States my home. Other people who were forcibly displaced, like me, deserve the same.
I want the images of destroyed buildings and the sounds of falling bombs to be replaced in their minds by those of Pride parades and drag shows — as it was for me. I want them to experience the excitement of holding another person’s hand without looking over their shoulders in angst. I want them to know what it’s like to celebrate their first Valentine’s Day with the person they love, a milestone I recently achieved this year for the first time.
This is what I fight for, and what every American should fight for.
I am unrecognizable from the person who stretched his shaky hands to give his Syrian passport to the CBP agent at Boston’s Logan Airport a decade ago. I am now an openly gay DEIB professional, human rights and LGBTQ+ advocate who is in a loving relationship. I am now a proud American citizen and a living testament to the power of compassion. It is our responsibility to ensure that the same opportunity is afforded to all those seeking asylum in the United States. The time for change and to fix our broken asylum system is now.
Basel Touchan is a Syrian American immigrant and human rights advocate. A doctor by training, he currently works as a DEIB leader and consultant. (Twitter: @Basel_Touchan)
Taliban persecution against LGBTIQ Afghans heightens
Extremist group regained control of country in 2021
When Pari, a 48-year-old gay man in Afghanistan, was beaten and forced into sex by Taliban officials, his body was so badly bruised that he told his family he had been in a car crash.
Pari had tried to lay low after the Taliban captured control of Afghanistan on Aug. 15, 2021. He is a 48-year-old gay man who worked at a health clinic before the Taliban’s return to power, providing services to men who have sex with men. The clinic shut its doors and laid off its staff as the Taliban retook power, worried that some of its former clients would report their work to the Taliban. They were right to worry. A few weeks into Taliban rule, fighters showed up to the empty building and beat the security guards.
But the immediate months after the Taliban’s return to power was not the worst time for Pari and many other lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) Afghans. Nine months later, Pari was identified on the street by a group of Taliban who appeared to know who he was. “You are ‘izak’ and promote gay sex,” they said, using a local homophobic slur. Taliban members beat him and detained him at a checkpoint, demanding the names of his former clients.
Eighteen months after the Taliban takeover, the lives of LGBTIQ Afghans are increasingly in danger. A new Outright report demonstrates the scale and scope of violence against LGBTIQ people, who live in complete insecurity as Taliban persecution becomes increasingly systematic. In the early days after the Taliban takeover, Outright found that most threats and violence came from family members or in chance encounters with Taliban when queer people were spotted based on their appearance or identified when checkpoint guards searched their cell phones. Premeditated targeting was rare.
But Afghanistan’s de facto rulers have stepped up their persecution of LGBTIQ people over the last year. In December, Afghanistan’s Supreme Court announced individuals had been punished for homosexuality in Kabul, and public floggings for homosexuality have also been reported in other parts of the country.
Outright’s documentation suggests that much of the targeting by state agents primarily affects queer men and trans women so far. In one case, a gay activist was found dead outside a police station; a medical examiner found evidence of sexual assault, according to a family member. In another, a trans woman arrived for a dancing gig at a party to discover it was a trap, and she was handed over to Taliban officers.
For queer women and trans men, family members remain a primary source of danger, especially male relatives. One trans man we interviewed was savagely beaten by his uncle who then threatened to hand him over to the Taliban. An intersex woman who’d entered into an arranged marriage reported being beaten by her husband and forced to sleep in a cowshed. He, too, threatened to hand her over to the Taliban.
Violence against LGBTIQ people runs counter to Afghanistan’s obligations under international law and could quite possibly constitute crimes against humanity. The prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) stated in December that Taliban officials could be prosecuted for “gender persecution” for targeting LGBTIQ people. (Afghanistan is under the ICC’s jurisdiction, having signed onto the treaty authorizing the court in 2003.)
But the international community is doing far too little to protect queer Afghans, or to ensure that their persecutors are brought to justice. It’s almost impossible for queer Afghans to flee to safety. Foreign governments have provided far fewer visas to persecuted Afghans than are needed, and the process of resettlement requires refugees to spend months in Pakistan and other countries where LGBTIQ people are criminalized. Rainbow Railroad, an organization that help LGBTIQ refugees get to safety, has received requests for assistance from nearly 4,000 queer Afghans since August 2021. By the end of 2022, only 247 had managed to reach safe countries.
While many continue to try to leave, most queer Afghans cannot or don’t want to leave Afghanistan. They fall under the protection mandate of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA). But UNAMA has not made any public statements regarding LGBTIQ Afghans’ human rights and safety, even omitting reference to such abuses against LGBTIQ people in a human rights report issued in July 2022.
Creating safe space for queer people to connect with UNAMA and other international organizations will require a long process of trust building with the community in a country where being LGBTIQ is so stigmatized. Afghanistan is so dangerous for LGBTIQ people that many fear leaving their homes; the idea of outing themselves to an international agency is terrifying, especially if it requires the involvement of an Afghan interpreter who may share widely held anti-LGBTIQ attitudes.
But the U.N. tasked UNAMA to protect all Afghans when it was created in 2002, and UNAMA must find ways to fulfill that obligation, including by recruiting staff trusted by LGBTIQ people and beginning the crucial work of documenting violence against a deeply marginalized community.
For now, Pari has nowhere to turn for help. He ultimately escaped Taliban detention after agreeing to have sex with a man in exchange for his freedom. He thought about leaving Afghanistan, and secured a passport. But even if he could find a way out, he doesn’t want to abandon his children. To survive, he does everything possible to avoid leaving the house.
Stories like Pari’s are far too common in the Taliban’s Afghanistan. They will only grow more common unless the international community takes action. And with no safe way for most LGBTIQ Afghans to report these abuses, their stories may never be known at all.
J. Lester Feder is Outright’s Senior Fellow for Emergency Research. He researches the situation of LGBTIQ people in significant crises. He is a journalist and photographer who has reported in more than 40 countries, whose work has appeared in outlets including Rolling Stone, the New York Times and Vanity Fair. From 2013-2020, Lester was a senior world correspondent at BuzzFeed News, where he pioneered a first-of-its-kind international LGBTQ rights beat. Lester was named Journalist of the Year in 2015 by NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ Journalists and received a GLAAD Media Award in 2016.
Lester holds a Ph.D. from the University of California, Los Angeles, and an M.A. from the Columbia Journalism School.
Biden’s disappointing SOTU address ignored anti-LGBTQ violence
Our enemies are demonizing us; we need allies to step up
It is a truth universally acknowledged that nothing has ever substantively changed because of a president’s State of the Union Address. SOTUs are a celebration of pageantry, which exists solely to impress the political class, and their docile friends in the media. If a State of the Union Address holds any meaning at all, it’s as a venue for the president to amplify an agenda, simultaneously pressuring the legislative branch and inspiring the American people. And although President Biden largely accomplished that goal last Tuesday, some topics were given more airtime than others.
Although Biden alleviated concerns about inflation, and used his bully pulpit to corner Republicans on the debt ceiling, LGBTQ rights were barely mentioned. The totality of Biden’s comments on the subject could be found in two lines: asking Congress to pass the Equality Act, ensuring “ LGBTQ Americans, especially transgender young people, can live with safety and dignity,” and referencing the Respect for Marriage Act. Elected officials must do more than pass legislation. They should also embody the spirit of their age, including its indignation and righteous fury. President Biden’s remarks fell well below that standard.
The LGBTQ community is being attacked more harshly than anytime in recent memory. Nine Republican-controlled state legislatures have introduced bills attempting to restrict, or criminalize, drag shows. The same legislative bodies created bills banning gender affirming care for youth, flouting Title 9 protections for LGBTQ students, and targeting queer teachers. Meanwhile, rampant demonization of queer people as “groomers,” trying to “indoctrinate,” children has generated an outpouring of violent attacks against the community, from Molotov cocktails thrown through the windows of bakeries that host drag shows, to Proud Boys disrupting drag queen story hours with guns at their side. The right’s institutionalized dehumanization of LGBTQ people led to five dead inside Club Q in Colorado Springs, Colo., an argument supported by testimony from the massacre’s survivors. Yet the far-right refuses to back down.
Instead, Tucker Carlson invited Chaya Raichik, creator of Libs of TikTok, to endanger queer people further. In the world created by Raichik and Carlson, the LGBTQ community is a “cult,” populated by “evil people,” trying to “groom kids.” The language used by conservative pundits, politicians, and media personalities to describe the LGBTQ community has crossed the threshold into eliminationist territory. They’re aware of the power these words hold, and the unimaginable consequences their arguments have for queer people throughout the country. We can only assume the violence perpetuated against LGBTQ people is the expected, and indeed, preferred, outcome.
President Biden didn’t mention Club Q, or how the recycling of old homophobic and transphobic tropes has created a generation of extremists with murderous intent against their LGBTQ neighbors. Despite happily challenging Republicans on the debt ceiling, and using the murder of Tyre Nichols as a rallying call for police reform, it seems he didn’t feel such exertions were necessary for the nation’s queer community. Presumably because Biden didn’t feel he needed to defend his record on LGBTQ rights. According to GLAAD, 81% of LGBTQ voters supported Biden in the 2020 presidential election, a constituency that remained supportive throughout his presidency. Biden’s complacency toward LGBTQ voters is shared with the Democratic Party itself, and the assumption that LGBTQ are an unshakable portion of the Democratic base allows for the party’s worse tendencies to continue unabated.
In an interview with the Financial Times last year, Hillary Clinton disparaged the party for focusing on “activist causes,” commenting that trans rights are “relevant only to a small minority.” Likewise, analysis from media outlet MIC showed a pervasive reticence among Democratic leadership to specifically attack anti-trans policies, defaulting to broad generalizations about “anti-LGBTQ,” laws.
As the right’s crusade against all things LGBTQ intensifies, consistently the community’s saviors haven’t been commentators or political leaders, but the community itself. A community defense force protected a “transgender storytime,” event in Denton, Texas, one of many “community defense,” and “community safety,” groups popping up throughout the country. The Club Q shooter would have harmed more people had he not been disarmed and subdued by the club’s patrons. Without a trustworthy institution to rely upon, queer people have begun taking their safety, and the security of their loved ones, into their own hands.
The Biden administration is undoubtedly better than its predecessor on LGBTQ rights. The administration’s accomplishments are real, and tangible. Yet Biden, and the Democratic Party’s unwillingness to campaign on these efforts undermine them, portraying LGBTQ rights as just another “culture war,” issue, rather than as a fight for civil and legal protections that millions are engaged in every day. Taking for granted the LGBTQ voter is a dangerous mistake, one that could cost Democrats in 2024.
Zurie Pope is a University of Cincinnati student and freelance writer.
