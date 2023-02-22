Republicans are a mess: Praise the Lord

In some ways it is so gratifying to see what a mess the current Republican Party, or Party of Trump, is in. It will be up to the few rational Republicans, seems there are very few left, to clean up the mess if they want a party they can call their own in in the future.

That being said, as a Democrat, my hope is they won’t get around to cleaning it up until after the 2024 elections. Clearly, when you turn your party over to misfits like Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.), Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) whose own family thinks he is nuts, Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) and Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.); you get the mess you have today. Add to that those crazies in leadership like Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) and Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), and chaos ensues. These are people with one goal, to disrupt the process. Yet they have no idea what they want to replace it with. They want headlines, no matter what. They want to destroy American democracy as we know it today, but don’t understand they wouldn’t survive the chaos that would follow.

Now Democrats have their own crazies in Congress, but there is a difference. Democratic crazies do have a platform, much of which is good. They just don’t really understand how to get it done within the parameters of the government. They don’t like to accept to make progress you have to work incrementally. They haven’t accepted the founders of the country set up a government requiring compromise to get what they want done. So, they often appear to be working against their own best interests. But they are not out to create chaos in the country; they are not out to bring down our democracy.

I have been a Democrat all my life only rarely voting for a Republican. When I did, I almost always ended up being disappointed. I even helped a Republican candidate for mayor in D.C. develop their platform, only to find they weren’t willing to put in the hard work to win. I do have some close Republican friends who I meet with regularly. We manage to share a meal, talk about and debate the issues, and do what should be the norm; agree to disagree, but respectfully.

I once wrote an open letter to Ivanka Trump, hoping she may be a stabilizing influence on her insane father. Clearly, like other times I put my faith in a Republican, that didn’t work out very well. It has become clear no one could have brought any sense of decency to Trump who was more of a sexist, racist, homophobic pig than any of us who had met him years earlier in New York ever suspected.

That brings me back to the Republican Party and why it being a mess could be great for Democrats in 2024. It is clear about 30-35 percent of the party still support Trump. How that is possible is amazing, but it is fact. What that does is make it clear to any rational Republican office holder, or candidate, they need that 35 percent of their party to win elections. What we saw in 2022 is rational Republicans lost primaries to Trumpers, and then Trumpers lost to Democrats in the general election. We need those Trumpers to win a few more primaries, especially in states where Democratic senators are up for election. A few more Herschel Walkers and Mehmet Oz’s need to win their Republican primaries.

So, as we begin the 2024 election cycle it will be crucial for Democrats, including our far-left wing, to unite if we are to win. Let’s not piss away money on races we can’t win, and let’s not give primary challenges to candidates who can. Let’s develop a platform which focuses on the voters we need to win. Let’s talk about jobs, education opportunities, climate change and healthcare. We can also talk about a woman’s right to control her own body, civil rights, LGBTQ+ rights and fighting for our democracy; those issues worked in 2022.

There will be some benchmark races in 2023 including a judicial race in Wisconsin, the state Senate races in Virginia and legislative races in New Jersey. The results will give us an understanding of whether we are on the right track for 2024. All those races are winnable. Virginia is purple and Wisconsin is purple and schizophrenic, considering they elected both Sens Tammy Baldwin and Ron Johnson.

If we do this right, and Republicans continue to be a mess, Democrats will win.

Peter Rosenstein is a longtime LGBTQ rights and Democratic Party activist. He writes regularly for the Blade.