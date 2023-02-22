New York
Woman charged with hate crime in connection with NYC Pride flag fire
Angelina Cando arrested on Tuesday
The woman caught on a restaurant’s security video surveillance system early Monday morning intentionally setting ablaze its LGBTQ Pride flag has been arrested and charged.
Angelina Cando, 30, was arrested Tuesday on charges of arson, criminal mischief and reckless endangerment, all with hate crimes enhancements a spokesperson for the New York Police Department said Wednesday.
A local building superintendent who knew the suspect told the Daily News she had a history of homophobic run-ins. Love Texidor, the superintendent in a building on Mott Street, a half-mile from the restaurant where the arson occurred, added that Cando lived there with an apparent boyfriend. “She wasn’t a tenant, just the crazy girlfriend of a tenant,” Texidor said.
In a video tweeted by openly gay New York City Councilman Erik Bottcher, (D-District 3) and also released by the New York Police Department a raven/red haired female is seen getting out of the passenger side of a white SUV. The suspect then lit the flag on fire, then got back into the SUV. The SUV driver then sped away, heading west on Prince Street toward MacDougal Street, according to a NYPD press release.
New York City Fire Department units responded to fire at the Little Prince restaurant on Prince Street near MacDougal Street and extinguished the fire, which damaged the exterior of the building. According to the NYPD the establishment was closed, but an employee told investigators that one worker was still inside cleaning at the time and saw a woman get out of a car and set the flag on fire. NYFD also evacuated residents of the building with no injuries reported and there was not structural damage.
National
Patrons of The Eagle NYC robbed of thousands
NYPD investigators believe the criminals used facial recognition to access the victims’ phones and funds once they were incapacitated
The New York City Police Department, (NYPD) confirmed that a series of robberies committed at The Eagle NYC, a Chelsea gay leather bar last Fall, had the three victims losing thousands of dollars after the criminals used facial recognition to access the victims’ phones.
NBC News Out correspondent Matt Lavietes reported the three men, who were in their late 30s and 40s, visited The Eagle NYC, on separate nights in October and November and were each robbed of $1,000 to $5,000, according to the NYPD’s deputy commissioner of public information.
No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing, authorities said.
Capt. Robert Gault of the city’s 10th Precinct, who spoke about the incidents at a police community council meeting last week, told NBC News that NYPD investigators believe the criminals used facial recognition to access the victims’ phones and funds once they were incapacitated.
“What we think is happening with this scheme is they’re being lured away from the club, maybe to say, ‘Hey, you wanna come with me? I got some good drugs,’ or something like that,’” Gault said. “And then, once they get into a car to do whatever it is that they’re going to do, at some point or another, they don’t know what happened when they wake up.”
Criminals use facial recognition to patrons at NYC gay bar:
New York
NYC LGBTQ historic sites project receives ‘excellence’ award
Virtual ceremony took place on Friday
The National Trust for Historic Development has chosen the New York City LGBT Historic Sites Project as the recipient of its Trustees Award for Organization Excellence.
The LGBT Historic Sites Project is one of nine historic preservation-related organizations that were recognized with awards at a Nov. 4 virtual ceremony that was available to the public.
“The NYC LGBT Historic Sites Project is a nationally recognized and influential cultural heritage initiative and educational resource that identifies and documents diverse extant LGBT sites from the 17th century to 2000,” the announcement says.
“The only permanent organization of its kind in the U.S., the project staff have created an interactive website, National Register nominations, publicans and programs and school educational materials, among other resources,” the announcement continues.
‘Sitting at the intersection of historic preservation and social justice, the organization has been particularly eager to document LGBT sites associated with women and Black, Asian, Latinx, trans and gender-variant communities,” according to the announcement. “In the near future, they hope to prioritize local sites of LGBT history associated with Indigenous and Two-Spirit peoples,” it says.
In its announcement, the National Trust for Historic Preservation says its National Preservation Awards ceremony is held each year during its annual PastForward Conference, which was held virtually on Nov. 4.
“Each year at the PastForward Conference we come together to recognize those making a real difference in historic preservation,” said Paul Edmondson, president and CEO of the National Trust for Historic Preservation. “This year’s recipients embody not just the preservation of American History, but also demonstrate how preserving historic places can play a key role in addressing critical issues of today, including climate change, equality and housing,” Edmondson said.
New York
Protests, revelry mark NYC Pride
Tens of thousands protested Roe ruling on Friday night
New York City Pride, one of the largest Pride celebrations in the world, rang in the weekend with equal parts celebration and protest.
Although the annual Pride march was on Sunday, the entire weekend was filled with an outpouring of public anger in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.
Protesters took to the streets of Manhattan on Friday with an estimated 17,000 people gathering to protest the ruling, which made abortion imminently illegal in roughly half of states. At least 25 people were arrested at the Friday night protests, which spread from Washington Square Park through Midtown to Bryant Park.
In light of the Supreme Court’s landmark decision — which advocates say will harm members of the LGBTQ community — NYC Pride announced that Planned Parenthood would kick off Sunday’s Pride march as the first group to walk. In their statement, NYC Pride said that “[The Supreme Court’s] dangerous decision puts millions in harm’s way, gives government control over our individual freedom to choose, and sets a disturbing precedent that puts many other constitutional rights and freedoms in jeopardy.”
“As millions gather for LGBTQIA+ Pride this weekend in New York City and cities across the country, our voices will be heard — for the LGBTQ people impacted and the millions with whom we stand in solidarity,” read the statement. “Pride was born of protest and will always be a space to fight injustice and discrimination. Join us as we advocate for bodily autonomy at this year’s NYC Pride March.”
In addition to the march; NYC Pride had a full slate of Pride programming during the week leading up to it, including Pride Island at Governor’s Island, Youth Pride and a human rights conference. Queer clubs and bars throughout the city hosted various Pride-themed events throughout the weekend.
NYC Pride was not the only organization mobilizing this weekend.
Reclaim Pride NYC hosted a “Queer Liberation March for Trans and BIPOC Freedom, Reproductive Justice, and Bodily Autonomy,” in partnership with pro-choice groups and community organizations.
“The [Queer Liberation March] is the annual people’s protest march without corporate funding; corporate floats; politicians’ grandstanding; or police control or involvement,” said the Reclaim Pride Coalition.
Although Pride originated from a moment of violent tension between police and LGBTQ people at the Stonewall Inn, officers on Sunday carefully patrolled the entire NYC Pride march route. When the apparent sound of gunshots nearly sparked a stampede in Washington Square Park during the parade, the New York Police Department said there were “no shots fired,” later confirming that the sounds were due to fireworks being set off at the park.
The Washington Post noted fears of violence against the queer community circulated at Pride celebrations across the country.
Police also responded to reports of a shooting at San Francisco Pride, although no suspects or witnesses were found. In light of the epidemic of gun violence — from last month’s elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, to the massacre at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Fla., in 2016 that left 49 people dead — a fear of active shooters and widespread public anger at the prospect of less rights characterized Pride’s usually jubilant atmosphere.
Woman charged with hate crime in connection with NYC Pride flag fire
Gallup poll: U.S. LGBTQ adult population steady at 7.2 percent
Jennifer McClellan wins special election to succeed Va. congressman
Republicans are a mess: Praise the Lord
‘I love Ukraine’
Spirited SUVs
Biden travels to Ukraine
Former President Jimmy Carter has entered hospice care
Taliban persecution against LGBTIQ Afghans heightens
South African authorities arrest four men linked to targeting Grindr users
Sign Up for Weekly E-Blast
Popular
-
Autos5 days ago
Spirited SUVs
-
The White House3 days ago
Biden travels to Ukraine
-
Politics5 days ago
Former President Jimmy Carter has entered hospice care
-
Opinions3 days ago
Taliban persecution against LGBTIQ Afghans heightens
-
Africa2 days ago
South African authorities arrest four men linked to targeting Grindr users
-
Maryland3 days ago
Proud Boys target Silver Spring drag queen story hour
-
Opinions2 days ago
Our current asylum system denies thousands from living their truth
-
Books5 days ago
Novel revisits real-life murder of gay couple in 1980