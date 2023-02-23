Zachary Kirchner was bullied and died: Mom sues Pa. school district

On April 20, 2021, 15-year-old Zachary Joseph Kirchner decided he had enough of being bullied, teased, and being the object of ridicule at Red Lion Senior High School in southeastern York County, Pa. The action he took next has left a raw and deep never-healing wound in his family, and among his friends, as he died as the result of suicide.

In a lovingly crafted obituary by his grieving parents, the openly gay freshman high school student was described as “having an amazing smile and “he loved to make everyone laugh, even if you were having a bad day.”

The entry went on to note that the teenager was high functioning on the autism spectrum and had dreams of attending UCLA because of their gymnastics program. “He was an amazing gymnast and loved skiing in the winter and riding roller coasters in the summer. His love for his family was deep and his kindness went beyond words.”

His family also pointed out Kirchner was a supporter of LGBTQ rights and believed that “everyone should be treated equally, no matter what your race, religion, or sexual orientation, may be. His life was cut tragically short when the bullying that he was being subjected to, became more than he could bear. His family wants everyone to know what a wonderful person this world has lost.”

Now nearly two years later his mother has filed a lawsuit, in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania in Harrisburg against the Red Lion Area School District, its staff and faculty, specifically school guidance counselor Jason Hoffman and the school’s resource police officer Marc Greenly, who has since retired from law enforcement, alleging they did not do anything to prevent the torment that led to her son’s suicide.

In a court filing the York Daily Record reported, the boy’s mother, Hope Amspacher, alleges that that six students — identified only by their initials because they are minors — participated in bullying and abusing her son.

In graphic detail the court documents filing spells out that the 15-year-old hanged himself in the basement of his mother’s home last April, additionally the boy had also sliced his arm open.

It was his older brother, Matthew Kirchner, who found him.

Amspacher alleges alleges that the Red Lion School District staff responded to the teen’s abuse “with deliberate indifference.” The lawsuit also maintains that the six students named, “relentlessly harassed, belittled and broke down (Kirchner) by telling him to ‘kill yourself’ and/or for (Kirchner) to do a ‘charity’ for the (students) by committing suicide.”

The freshman student at Red Lion High School had been diagnosed with being on the autism spectrum, high functioning and also suffered from attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, anxiety, oppositional defiance disorder, obsessive compulsive disorder and an unspecified mood disorder.

The York Daily Record also noted Kirchner came out as gay in eighth grade, leading to the six students named in the lawsuit publicly humiliating Kirchner and calling him a homophobic slur. Four of the students sent the teen text messages and messages over social media telling him to kill himself.

“What happened to Zach is obviously a tragedy,” Amspacher’s lawyer, Renee Franchi, told the paper. “It’s becoming far too common for this kind of atrocity to occur in our schools. We have to hold our institutions accountable to prevent this from happening to other children.”

The Red Lion Area School District did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A study released this past summer by the Trevor Project showed that experiences of discrimination or physical threat or harm based on one’s sexual orientation and/or gender

identity created LGBTQ youth trauma-related symptoms leading to a more than three times greater odds of those youth attempting suicide.

“Experiences of discrimination, harassment and violence against LGBTQ youth can contribute to trauma symptoms, which can include feeling scared, anxious, or unsafe in the world, often. The data demonstrates that LGBTQ youth who reported high levels of trauma symptoms had more than three times greater odds of attempting suicide,” said Dr. Myeshia Price, senior research scientist at the Trevor Project.

*******************************************************************************

If you or someone you know is feeling hopeless or suicidal, contact The Trevor Project’s TrevorLifeline 24/7/365 at 1-866-488-7386. TheTrevorProject.org.

LGBTQ adults, as well as young people, can also contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing 988 or online at suicidepreventionlifeline.org.