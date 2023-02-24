Out & About
Congressional Chorus to perform cabaret
‘Sing, sing, swing’ explores golden age of jazz
The Congressional Chorus will perform “Sing, Sing, Swing” on Friday, Feb. 24 at 7 p.m. at THEARC Theater.
Guests will be transported back to the golden age of jazz as the chorus performs some of America’s most beloved standards, including “It Don’t Mean a Thing,” “Stormy Weather” and “How High the Moon,” along with lesser known gems.
There will be a live band and brass section featuring some of D.C.’s finest jazz players, scat solos, solo ballads, tap dance, and fully choreographed pieces.
Tickets are available on the chorus’ website.
Calendar
Calendar: February 24-March 2
LGBTQ events in the week to come
Friday, February 24
Center Aging Monthly Yoga and Lunch will be at 12 p.m. at the DC Center for the LGBT Community. Lunch will be held in the climate-controlled atrium at the Reeves Center. For more information, contact Adam at [email protected].
Trans Support Group will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This group is intended to provide emotionally and physically safe space for trans* people and those who may be questioning their gender identity/expression to join together in community and learn from one another. For more details, email [email protected].
Women in Their Twenties and Thirties will meet at 8 p.m. on Zoom. This event is a social discussion group for queer women in the D.C. area and a great way to make new friends and meet other queer women in a fun and friendly setting. For meeting updates join WiTT’s closed Facebook group.
Saturday, February 25
Virtual Yoga Class with Charles M. will be at 12 p.m. online. This is a weekly class focusing on yoga, breathwork and meditation. Guests are encouraged to RSVP on the DC Center’s website, providing your name, email address, and zip code, along with any questions you may have. A link to the event will be sent at 6 p.m. the day before.
Black Lesbian Support Group will be at 11 a.m. on Zoom. This is a peer-led support group devoted to the joys and challenges of being a Black lesbian. Guests do not need to be a member of the Beta Kappa Chapter or the Beta Phi Omega Sorority in order to join, but they should identify as a lesbian or are questioning that aspect of their identity. For more details, email [email protected].
Sunday, February 26
Go Gay DC will be hosting “LGBTQ+ Coffee and Conversation” at 12 p.m. at As You Are. This event is for those looking to meet new faces in the LGBTQ community. This event is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Go Gay DC will be hosting “LGBTQ+ Dinner and Conversation” at 6 p.m. at Federico Ristorante Italiano. This event is for those looking to meet new faces in the LGBTQ community. This event is for those who want to mingle with fabulous LGBTQ folk and allies and meet new people from all over the world. For more details, visit Eventbrite.
Monday, February 27
Center Aging Monday Coffee and Conversation will be at 10 a.m. on Zoom. LGBT older adults — and friends — are invited to enjoy friendly conversations and to discuss any issues you might be dealing with. For more information, visit the Center Aging’s Facebook or Twitter.
Queer Book Club will be at 6:30 p.m. on Zoom. The book to read for this meeting is “The Honeys” by Ryan La Sala. For more information, email [email protected].
Tuesday, February 28
Genderqueer DC will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This is a support group for people who identify outside of the gender binary, whether bigender, agender, genderfluid, or just not 100 percent cis. For more information, visit www.genderqueerdc.org or Facebook!
Wednesday, March 1
Job Club will be at 6 p.m. on Zoom. This is a weekly job support program to help job entrants and seekers, including the long-term unemployed, improve self-confidence, motivation, resilience and productivity for effective job searches and networking — allowing participants to move away from being merely “applicants” toward being “candidates.” For more information, email [email protected] or visit www.thedccenter.org/careers.
Comedy and Cocktails – Open Mic Wednesdays will be at 7:30 p.m. at Pure Lounge. This event is an open mic featuring comedians from the DMV. There will be drinking games, free prizes and music by DJ K-OZ. Admission is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Thursday, March 2
The DC Center’s Fresh Produce Program will be held all day at the DC Center. To be more fair with who is receiving boxes, the program is moving to a lottery system. People will be informed on Wednesday at 5 p.m. if they are picked to receive a produce box. No proof of residency or income is required. For more information, email [email protected] or call 202-682-2245.
API Queer Support Group will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This is a support group for the Asian and Pacific Islander queer community. For more information, email [email protected].
10 LGBTQ events this week
Bunker opening, Golden Girls, Anetra and honoring Budd among highlights
Below are our picks for some of the most fun and creative things to do this week in the DMV that are of special interest to the LGBTQ community.
LGBTQ+ Mardi Gras
Tuesday, February 21
6 p.m.
Freddie’s Beach Bar & Restaurant
555 23rd Street South
Arlington, Va.
Eventbrite | Facebook
A couple events are taking place marking Mardi Gras at Freddie’s tonight. One event hosted by Go Gay DC starts at 6 and another hosted by AGLA starts at 7. Stop on by Freddie’s for a Mardi Gras party.
Toast to LGBTQ+ Elders: Earline Budd
Wednesday, February 22
5 p.m.
Atlas Theater
1333 H Street, S.E.
Free
Eventbrite
The Mayor’s Office of LGBTQ Affairs is hosting a toast to LGBTQ+ Elders featuring activist Earline Budd on Wednesday.
Anetra at Pitchers
Wednesday, February 22
Meet & Greet 9 p.m. / Show 10 p.m.
Pitchers DC
2317 18th Street, N.W.
21+ / no cover
Facebook
Meet your “Drag Race” fave Anetra and catch a show with Cake Pop!, Venus Valhalla, Amber St. Lexington and Citrine on Wednesday at Pitchers DC. Arrive a little early to secure your spot in the meet & greet.
Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue
Thursday, February 23
7:30 p.m.
Warner Theatre
513 13th Street, N.W.
$49-$103
Tickets
The “Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue” show comes to D.C.! Get your tickets now to watch the side-splitting spectacular.
Mother Bunker
Friday, February 24
7-9 p.m.
Bunker
2001 14th Street, N.W.
no cover
Instagram
D.C.’s newest LGBTQ venue has an opening weekend packed with events. One highlight: a drag show with everyone’s favorite Bombalicious Eklaver. Check out the new dance club with no cover between 7-9 ($20 cash only after 9).
Drag Extravaganza Fundraiser
Friday, February 24
7-10 p.m.
UPROAR Lounge & Restaurant
639 Florida Avenue, N.W.
Facebook | RSVP
Members of AQUA DC dress in drag and hold a fundraiser at UPROAR on Friday.
Candela! Neon Latin Fiesta
Saturday, February 25
9 p.m.
UPROAR Lounge & Restaurant
639 Florida Avenue, N.W.
21+ / no cover
Facebook
DJ Milko spins at the Neon Latin Fiesta Candela! on Saturday.
The Jump Off
Saturday, February 25
11 p.m.
Trade
1410 14th Street, N.W.
Facebook
Dance to a throwback “Cobalt” set (remember the LGBTQ dance venue from back in the day?) at Trade with JJ202 and Keenan Orr.
Drag Brunch Party
Sunday, February 26
Doors 12 p.m. / Show 1 p.m.
Casta’s Cuban Rum Bar
1121 New Hampshire Avenue, N.W.
$25
Eventbrite
Casta’s is dipping their toe into the drag brunch scene with its first ever show led by KC B. Yoncé featuring Ty Dupp, Mari Con Carne and Stella Ray.
Hello Betty Valentine’s Edition
Sunday, February 26
Seating 11 a.m. / Show 12 p.m.
Hello Betty Bethesda
940 Rose Avenue
North Bethesda, Md.
Facebook | Reservation
Have a last look at Valentine’s with a drag show at Hello Betty hosted by Dustyn Dawn and Sirene Noir Sidora Jackson featuring Vee Vee majesty and Chanel Belladonna.
Happy hour for lesbians
Meetup held at The Ven
“DC Lesbian Happy Hour Meetup” will be on Friday, Feb. 17 at 7 p.m. at The Ven at Embassy Row Hotel in Dupont Circle.
Guests will have exclusive use of the hotel’s art gallery space, a bar and happy hour specials, karaoke and games. Food is included–there will be a nice mix of vegetarian and meat appetizers and desserts.
This event is for singles, couples and those who simply want to meet other like-minded people. Tickets cost $15 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.
