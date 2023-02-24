Africa
Kenyan Supreme Court rules LGBTQ, intersex group can register as NGO
Former NGLHRC executive director brought case in 2013
The Kenyan Supreme Court on Friday in a 3-2 ruling said an LGBTQ and intersex rights group must be allowed to register as a non-governmental organization.
Eric Gitari, the former executive director of the National Gay and Lesbian Human Rights Commission, in 2013 challenged the Kenya NGO Coordination Board’s decision not to allow him to register the NGLHRC as an NGO because it contained the words “gay” or “lesbian.”
The Kenyan High Court and the country’s Court of Appeal ruled in Gitari’s favor in 2015 and 2019 respectively.
“The court was of the view that the appellant’s decision was discriminatory and that it would be unconstitutional to limit the right to associate, through denial of registration of an association, purely on the basis of the sexual orientation of the applicants,” reads the ruling. “The court noted that by refusing to register the NGO, the persons were convicted before they contravened the law. The court however pointed out that all persons, whether heterosexual, lesbian, gay, intersex or otherwise, will be subject to sanctions if they contravene existing laws, including Sections 162, 163 and 165 of the Penal Code.”
NGLCC in a tweet described the ruling as a “victory for Kenya’s LGBTIQ+ community.”
BREAKING: Victory for Kenya’s LGBTIQ+ community as the Supreme Court affirms the right of the National Gay and Lesbian Human Rights Commission to register as an NGO. #EqualityWins #FreedomOfAssociation #Victory #JusticePrevails pic.twitter.com/Uk4Pg2NXeV
— #Repeal162 because #LoveIsHuman (@NGLHRC) February 24, 2023
“The Supreme Court’s decision to uphold the lower courts’ rulings is a triumph for justice and human rights,” said NGLHRC Executive Director Njeri Gateru in a press release the Human Dignity Trust, a London-based human rights group, issued. “At a time where the Kenyan LGBTIQ+ community is decrying the increased targeting and violence; this decision affirms the spirit and intention of the Constitution to protect all Kenyans and guarantee their rights.”
Kenya is among the countries in which consensual same-sex sexual relations remain criminalized.
The Washington Blade earlier this month reported the Kenyan government is cracking down on foreign books with gay content that it feels targets teenagers. Discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity remains commonplace, but the country’s law that extended legal recognition and protections to intersex people took effect last summer. Kenya, according to the U.N. Refugee Agency, is the only country in the region that offers asylum to those who are fleeing anti-LGBTQ persecution.
The Supreme Court issued its ruling on the same day U.S. first lady Jill Biden arrived in Nairobi, the Kenyan capital.
President Joe Biden in 2021 signed a memo that committed the U.S. to the promotion of LGBTQ and intersex rights abroad as part of his administration’s overall foreign policy. State Department spokesperson Ned Price, who is openly gay, in a previous interview with the Blade noted the decriminalization of consensual same-sex sexual relations is a priority under this directive.
South African authorities arrest four men linked to targeting Grindr users
Advocacy organizations have welcomed arrests
Access Chapter 2 and the Triangle Project are two of the South African LGBTQ and intersex rights organizations that have welcomed the arrest of four men who authorities say used Grindr to extort and victimize LGBTQ and intersex South Africans.
Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, a spokesperson for the Gauteng Police, said a 26-year-old man “who had been chatting to one of the suspects” on Feb. 13 “was lured to an area where he was hijacked, kidnapped and robbed of his personal belongings, including bank cards.”
“The suspects proceeded to make several purchases with the victim’s bank cards,” noted Mathe. “When the matter was reported to the Mondeor Police Station, the anti-kidnapping task team operationalized information and swooped on the four men who were meeting at the restaurant on the same day of the kidnapping.”
In response to the recent developments, Access Chapter 2 spokesperson Mpho Buntse said the organization commended the arrest by the South African Police Service.
“AC2 would like to take this opportunity to congratulate SAPS (South African Police Service) for the groundbreaking arrest of the terror-striking and so-called Grindr gang,” said Access Chapter 2.
Access Chapter 2 noted in 2022 it “kick-started a campaign to highlight the persistent cases of kidnapping, extortion and robbery in the hands of a group of Johannesburg men who used Grindr to lure gay men across the Gauteng province.”
“We are excited that this arrest may bring some form of justice and recourse for many victims and survivors,” said Access Chapter 2. “These incidents have instilled fear among users of the app, as a result, rang a terror alarm among the 2SLGBTQIA+ community. Although this arrest may signal some victory, we are still committed to working with SAPS to ensure that no other groups will emerge. We continue to urge the community to come forward should there be any similar incidents in the future.”
Thabo Ndlovu, 33, Ndumiso Mahlangu, 27, Sibusiso Tshabalala, 27 and Elson Nyati, 25, are the four men who have been arrested.
Buntse said Access Chapter 2 is “confident in the work of SAPS, as well as the judicial arm, in particular, the National Prosecuting Authority to ensure” the four men “are prosecuted and an exemplary precedence is set for future similar cases.”
We also call on Grindr to take a leap of responsibility in ensuring the safety of its users,” added Buntse.
The Washington Blade last August reported on a number of Grindr users who had been kidnapped.
One victim, Jake, told Exit, an LGBTQ and intersex newspaper, he agreed to meet a man he met on the gay hookup app at his home. Four men arrived and threatened to kill him if he didn’t give them money. Jake said the men released him six hours later after he paid them $600.
“We have always held a position that Grindr is a volatile space in itself and as much as people are free to engage in any digital space without fear or prejudice, we equally strongly advice that those that choose to use the space, do so with the highest caution and safety,” said Buntse. “Moreso, safety in South Africa is a matter of concern for everyone, every community, sector or wherever you may be at this juncture. So in essence, no one is feeling completely safe in South Africa. The overwhelming socioeconomic factors and the fact that we are the most unequal society in the world, are just some realities that lead to the high rates of violence and murders”
Ruth Maseko, convenor of the Triangle Project, nevertheless said Grindr was still one of the best dating apps and cited those who take advantage of the app should be prosecuted to the fullest.
“Some people may argue that apps like Grindr are an invitation to get hurt, but these apps provide freedom to many 2SLGBTQIA+ folk who cannot be out,” said Maseko. “They may have no other option to engage in socializing and finding friends who are part of the 2SLGBTQIA+ community. No matter what you think of Grindr, it is about finding connection and community. Those who are taking advantage of that and targeting the 2SLGBTQIA+ community are criminals. They are targeting an already vulnerable group who are susceptible to violence in South Africa every day.”
“Moreover, when it comes to the safety of the 2SLGBTQIA+ community, we unfortunately must be hyper vigilant,” added Maseko.
The Triangle Project offers these suggestions to hook up app users:
• Where possible try and get background information of the person you are meeting or hooking up with
• Tell a friend or family member about your date or party you will be attending
• There are apps where you can let a friend or family member track where you are
“2SLGBTQIA+ folk are also human beings, this means we have the right to safety and security as we navigate our lives,” said Maseko.
SAPS recently released its latest quarterly crime statistics which have left many scratching their heads.
South Africa between last October and December recorded 12,419 rapes and 7,555 murders with an average of 82 murders per day during that period.
Daniel Itai is the Washington Blade’s Africa Correspondent.
Church of England’s blessings of same-sex couples sparks anger among Anglican churches in Uganda, Kenya
Denominations consider breaking with mother church
The Church of England’s decision to allow clergy to bless same-sex marriages has angered the Anglican churches of Uganda and Kenya to the point that they are considering a total disassociation with it.
The Kenya and Uganda churches are now looking upon a conservative Anglican breakaway group — the Global Anglican Future Conference (Gafcon) — to which they also belong to give them direction on their association with their mother Church of England in April. Anglican Church of Uganda Archbishop Stephen Kaziimba revealed this while condemning the General Synod of the Church of England, its top governing body, for, in his words, embracing sin by recognizing homosexuality against God’s word.
Gafcon’s 4th conference will begin in Kigali, Rwanda, on April 17. More than 1,000 people, who include “Bible-believing” archbishops, bishops and Anglicans from across the world are expected to attend.
The General Synod, which comprises hundreds of elected members who meet at least two times a year, on Feb. 9 supported the proposal for priests to bless gay couples. Two hundred and fifty bishops, clearly and lay people voted for it, while 181 opposed it and 10 abstained.
The meeting took place in London.
“The Church of Uganda has more than 200 members traveling to Kigali in April,” Kaziimba said. “We shall pray, sit together and discern the mind of Christ for the way forward. We need the wisdom of Solomon to know how to faithfully respond to the crisis at hand.”
Kaziimba through his press statement in response to the Church of England’s decision demands it to abandon the Anglican Communion and form a Canterbury Communion with other liberal Anglican churches that include the Episcopal Church in the U.S. and others in Brazil, Scotland and Canada.
All country Anglican churches have the freedom of conducting their affairs independently.
The Anglican Church of Uganda started to distance itself from the fellowship of the Church of England when the Episcopal Church in 2003 consecrated now retired New Hampshire Bishop V. Gene Robinson, who is openly gay. The Archbishop of Canterbury refused to take any disciplinary action against the Episcopal Church, which led to Gafcon’s emergence in 2008.
Kaziimba accuses the Church of England of departing from the Anglican faith and turning into “false teachers” by condoning same-sex marriages, while noting the Bible only recognizes marriage as between a man and a woman.
Archbishop Foley Beach, who chairs Gafcon, in a statement also criticized the Church of England and called for Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby’s resignation for breaking his vows to forbid “all erroneous and strange doctrine contrary to God’s word” in the church.
“This decision by the Church of England raises questions regarding the relationship of Anglican Provinces around the world with the Church of England and the continued role of the Archbishop of Canterbury,” Beach stated.
He noted that “we shall have more to say and do about these matters” in the Kigali conference.
The Anglican Church of Kenya Archbishop Jackson Ole Sapit also criticized the Church of England’s decision of blessing gay couples as “devious.”
He noted the liberal Anglican churches have lost all theological and doctrinal legitimacy and have resorted to using their political dominance to secularize the church by normalizing all manner of sin.
“It is ridiculous that the Church of England affirms to remain faithful to the traditional teachings of marriage yet it has sanctioned the so-called prayers of love to be used in its churches to bless unions between persons of the same sex,” Sapit said.
He warned what he described as political and secular correctness that exists in liberal Anglican churches only seeks to undermine the true Gospel, thereby rendering them irrelevant after losing their church identity.
Sapit maintained the Anglican Church of Kenya recognizes marriage as the union between a “man and a woman, monogamous and heterosexual.” He added that any deviation from this Godly union is sinful and unacceptable.
“If there are people who are not called to marriage and are faithful followers of Christ, let them embrace celibacy, and live a life obedient to the teachings of the bible as they so profess to believe in,” Sapit said.
Kenya and Uganda criminalize consensual same-sex sexual relations. The churches have been at the forefront of supporting these laws.
For instance, Kaziimba on Feb. 13 challenged Ugandan lawmakers not to relent in the fight against homosexuality in order to protect the country’s morality.
His comments come against the backdrop of plans to introduce a new bill in the Ugandan Parliament that seeks to further curtail homosexuality by criminalizing LGBTQ and intersex organizations and activities in the country. Uganda’s NGO Bureau, which monitors NGOs that operate in the country, last month recommended a new law that “prohibits the promotion of LGBTQ activities in the country.”
Kenya cracks down on teenage books with gay-specific themes
Nairobi bookstore ordered to stop selling ‘What’s happening to me?’ from UK
The Kenyan government is cracking down on foreign books with gay content that it feels targets teenagers.
This crackdown follows a public outcry from parents with school-age children and religious officials who are demanding the government to do a thorough audit of books in the market and ban the ones with gay content.
Text Book Centre, one of Kenya’s leading bookstores in Nairobi, was ordered to stop selling a controversial teen book from a renowned British publisher that specializes in children’s books.
“What’s happening to me?” by Usborne publishers sparked outrage among those who feel it lures male teens into LGBTQ practices that are illegal.
“It is about a month since we removed the book from our shelves and returned it to the warehouse after the retail manager received an order from the U.K. manager,” a manager at Text Book Centre confirmed to the Washington Blade.
Part of the book states “it isn’t unusual to fancy someone the same sex as you when you’re growing up.” It adds, “Usually people go on to have stronger feelings for the opposite sex, but this doesn’t always happen.”
The book further states that “it’s possible to fancy both boys and girls” and then it defines lesbian and gay dating.
A group of Christian, Muslim and Hindu clerics earlier this month issued a joint statement that asked President William Ruto and his government to protect teens from so-called same-sex doctrine through books from Western countries.
“We will defend the defensible moral rectitude acceptable by the majority, and frown upon any socialization that raises a mortal threat,” reads part of the statement issued on Feb. 2.
“We cannot close our eyes to the incontrovertible fact that this slice of Western liberalism is a Trojan horse which will lead to the destruction of the family unit,” it adds. “We cannot christen evil as LGBTQ rights so that it can be embraced.”
The country’s penal code outlaws same-sex relations with a jail term of 14 years for “carnal knowledge against the order of nature” under Section 162. Section 165 proscribes a five-year prison term for “indecent practices between males.”
The clerics asked the police to install reporting desks in stations that would allow the public to report what they describe as suspected cases of minors “being recruited” to become LGBTQ and to have those responsible punished.
“If we freely and openly embrace LGBTQ as the diversity of sexuality and identity, we will soon find ourselves accepting bestiality on the same grounds,” reads the statement.
The clerics stated at the time the teachers’ employer fired six elementary school teachers who were captured on camera forcing male students to “engage in indecent/inappropriate acts depicting homosexuality within the school compound” as punishment. The teachers were subsequently charged with breaching the school’s code of conduct and ethics guidelines.
A senior official from Kenya’s Education Ministry who was not authorized to speak to the press questioned how the children’s books with LGBTQ content were stocked in bookshops against the country’s norms and laws.
“The person who ordered the books should have been arrested. Bookshops should strictly stick to the existing rules of operation,” the official said.
He stated that Ruto’s government has already affirmed the position of his predecessor, Uhuru Kenyatta, to not bow to pressure from Western countries to decriminalize consensual same-sex sexual relations.
Ruto during an interview with CNN last September as president-elect maintained that focusing on LGBTQ issues was like creating a “mountain out of a molehill” since it was not a big issue for Kenyans.
KICD, Kenya’s agency that is responsible for approving curriculum books, noted the proliferation of foreign materials including children’s books into the country’s open market with poor control regulations putting buyers at risk of consuming restricted information.
“We are not law enforcers instead it is only the police who can apprehend the culprits behind the LGBTQ materials to children after being reported by parents. Regulation of such foreign content is the weakness we are grappling with,” KICD Communications Manager Erick Omulo said.
Omulo noted there should be enough tough regulations to limit the flooding of book content that violates Kenyan laws into the market.
Apart from Kenya cracking down on teen books with same-sex content, the government last September revealed it was in talks with Netflix to ban the streaming of LGBTQ movies.
“Usborne is one of the world’s leading independent children’s book publishers,” Usborne Head of Publicity Fritha Lindqvist told the Blade in an emailed statement. “We have over 3,000 books available in the English language, aiming to cover all subjects for all ages, from which customers around the world select the titles that work best for their market. All Usborne books are written in an age-appropriate way by experts in writing for children.”
