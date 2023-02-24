Real live real estate: Leverage in the current market

With this unseasonably warm weather we are currently experiencing — the spring real estate market surely has sprung! As I mentioned in an earlier article — historically the spring market here in the DMV metro area blooms around Super Bowl Sunday and onward into the summer. This market change brings fresh new inventory into the market. That is … until this year. Because why would the few years post-pandemic be easy, right?!

I held an open house this weekend which ordinarily I would have written off as a slower open with maybe one or two nosey neighbors popping their heads in to see how their neighbor lives. That, however, was not what happened. This open house was flooded with guests checking out the unit, common spaces, speaking with neighbors, asking about offers in hand, inspections, etc. I have sold units in this same condo building previously and the open house traffic, even at this same time of year pre-pandemic … did not experience this amount of traffic.

Two trending questions that I received were 1.) What is the current market like? and 2.) My current lease isn’t up for another three+ months. Am I beginning my search too early?!

What is the current market like:

First of all — we all know that mortgage rates are up compared to the unreasonably low rates we had during the pandemic. These rates were INSANE! While we are still seeing mortgage rates fluctuate — the issue here is the lack of inventory. I personally always had a “5-year plan” with my condo in D.C. The plan was to buy a condo, live in it for about five years, then sell it and move to a larger home. That plan was working out … until I refinanced to a very low rate and now I would be silly to sell my current condo. Now I’ll hold onto my “5-year plan” condo which I will rent out and buy something else.

Usually we see a seller list their property in order to buy another property, however due to the extremely low interest rates in the years past, we are seeing homeowners hold onto those properties as an investment and so there is not a 1-for-1 trade of property any longer. This is causing a massive shortage in available inventory in an already low inventory marketplace here in the DMV. So while rates are a huge ruler in what we see in the market — it is not the only fact to consider.

My current lease isn’t up for another three-plus months. Am I beginning my search too early?!

Absolutely not. This, however, depends on a lot! Are you an impulsive person or do you take your time and consider all of the variables in addition to mercury retrograde, the color of the sky and the earth’s gravitational pull? Depending on your purchasing style this might also count into your buying time frame. But I digress — the reason I was being asked that question was due to the fact that with a lease you’re locked into that lease term stipulated on the contract so it’s not like if you have four months left on your lease and you find a house tomorrow that you can just buy it and move out of your rental and leave the landlord high and dry.

HOWEVER, thinking creatively there are ways to align your timing a little better with your lease end time and when you are moving into your newly purchased condo. The market has shifted, buyers are able to offer a bit below asking on properties, buyers are able to ask for home inspections and appraisals and buyers are also able to ask for credits. These credits have no stipulations regarding what you spend that money on. As such, you can ask for a “seller credit” in the amount of those three months of rent that you are responsible for, this would allow you to pay your current lease through its term, purchase your dream home, and even give you a bit more flexibility regarding your move-in timeframe if you wanted to paint or redo the flooring of your new place. There are tons of ways to think creatively in this current market.

Taking the time to invest in meeting a real estate agent that will work for you in this ever-changing marketplace is vital. It’s important to be a creative thinker in addition to a relentless negotiator.

Justin Noble is a realtor who is licensed in D.C., Md., and Delaware.

