Ronté Pierce new director of Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington’s Seasons of Love Ensemble
The Comings & Goings column is about sharing the professional successes of our community. We want to recognize those landing new jobs, new clients for their business, joining boards of organizations and other achievements. Please share your successes with us at: [email protected].
The Comings & Goings column also invites LGBTQ college students to share their successes with us. If you have been elected to a student government position, gotten an exciting internship, or are graduating and beginning your career with a great job, let us know so we can share your success.
Congratulations to Ronté Pierce who joined GMCW as director of the Seasons of Love Ensemble. Seasons of Love is a 15-member outreach ensemble of the GMCW, with the mission to celebrate and promote social justice advocacy through soulful music that inspires, strengthens, and unites our community. Ronté said “I’m excited to lead such a talented and fun ensemble whose diversity is represented in its members and repertoire. The ensemble’s versatility in performing R&B, gospel, pop and other genres is truly amazing. I’m excited for the opportunity to contribute to the development of artistic, community and outreach programming with Thea Kano, GMCW’s Artistic Director.”
Ronté brings over 33 years of singing, performing and directing experience with faith-based, community, academic and choral vocal ensembles; as well as experience with musical theater and opera to his position as the director of the Seasons of Love Ensemble. Ronté currently serves as one of three music teachers at Jackson-Reed High School in D.C., where he directs a successful choir program.
Ronté has his Bachelor of Arts in Music from North Carolina Central University in Durham, N.C.; master’s in music, Boston University and Education Specialist degree from Grand Canyon University.
Congratulations also to Lucas Fox Schleusener on his new position as a lecturer at Georgetown University’s Walsh School of Foreign Service. Lucas said “I’m thrilled at the opportunity to teach graduate students at Georgetown in a first-of-its-kind course on the history, political science and public policy that undergirds the relationship between the national security state and LGBTQIA+ Americans. Translating my research and lived experience in national security into scholarship to be shared widely fills me with immense pride.”
Lucas also announced the formation of an advisory board, a body of senior national security and foreign policy practitioners, and other subject matter experts and luminaries, to enhance and further the mission of Out in National Security (ONS), the non-profit he began and currently serves as CEO. The first two members of this new and growing body are Brian Hale and Jesse Salazar. Out in National Security, is a non-profit professional and advocacy association with more than 2000 members. Lucas helped place more than two dozen LGBTQIA+ presidential appointees at the highest level across the government. He previously served with QOMPLX in Reston, Va., as Director of Public Policy. Prior to that he served in the Department of Defense in D.C. as speechwriter to the Secretary of Defense. Lucas is a Term Member of the Council on Foreign Relations, 2021-2026; sponsor of the Naval Academy LGBT Spectrum Club; and was a Security Fellow for Truman National Security Project, Class of 2019.
Lucas has his B.A. in History and International Affairs from Wesleyan University and an M.A., Middle East Studies from the University of Chicago.
District of Columbia
Mayor’s Office of LGBTQ Affairs honors Earline Budd
Transgender activist received Toast to LGBTQIA+ Elder award
Longtime D.C. transgender rights advocate and community activist Earline Budd was honored on Wednesday as the first recipient of an annual Toast to LGBTQIA+ Elder award initiated by Mayor Muriel Bowser’s Office of LGBTQ Affairs.
About 50 people, including D.C. Councilmember Zachary Parker (D-Ward 5), attended a ceremony hosted by the mayor’s office to honor Budd on her selection for the recognition. The event was held at the Atlas Performing Arts Center at 1333 H St., N.E.
“The Toast to LGBTQIA+ Elders is a way for the Mayor’s Office of LGBTQ Affairs and greater community to give thanks and recognition to those who paved the way for many of us in the LGBTQIA+ community today,” said Japer Bowles, director of the Mayor’s LGBTQ Affairs Office, in a statement.
Bowles said he and the mayor’s office were honored to have selected Budd for the first annual Toast award.
“We thank Ms. Budd for her 35+ years of outstanding and extraordinary dedication to the most vulnerable of our communities through support and harm reduction services,” Bowles said in the statement. “Known as THE Advocate, Ms. Budd has been steadfast in community outreach, an accomplishment of immense significance, especially to our LGBTIA+ youth.”
Budd’s selection as the first Toast to LGBTQIA+ Elder recipient came one month after she was honored in a ceremony unveiling a large wall mural painting of Budd in an alley next to the Atlas Performing Arts Center, making her the first trans person to be portrayed in D.C.’s citywide wall mural program.
Among those attending Tuesday’s elder recognition event was local artist Shani Shih, who designed and painted the Budd wall mural.
Also attending was Sean Cuddihy, a member of the staff of D.C. Councilmember Robert White (D-At-Large), who presented Budd with a resolution introduced by White and passed unanimously by the Council called the Earline Budd Recognition Resolution.
The resolution, among other things, credits Budd for dedicating “decades of her life to advocacy for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and other gender and sexual minority (LGBTQ) communities in the District of Columbia, especially those struggling with substance abuse, mental health challenges, homelessness, and HIV/AIDS.”
It also mentions Budd’s role as founder and executive director of the D.C. group Empowering the Transgender Community and her work as Re-entry Program Manager for the D.C. organization HIPS, which provides support and services for sex workers and those impacted by drug use.
Parker became the first openly gay member of the D.C. Council since 2015 when he took office in January. He presented another Council resolution at the Wednesday Toast to Budd event recognizing the life of trans woman Jasmine Star Parker, who was found murdered on a street in Northeast D.C. on Dec. 7.
Parker presented the Jasmine Star Parker Memorial Recognition Resolution of 2023 to members of Parker’s family, including her mother and sister, who attended the Wednesday event. Parker credited Budd’s efforts to draw attention to the Jasmine Parker murder, including Budd’s role in organizing a vigil honoring Jasmine Parker, with prompting him to introduce the Jasmine Parker resolution.
“The Council of the District of Columbia honors Jasmine Star Parker’s memory, joins with those privileged to have known her in mourning her untimely death and condemns all forms of hate and violence directed towards members of the LGBTQ+ community, particularly Black trans women,” the resolution states.
In his remarks at the Wednesday event, Parker said his current role as the city’s only Black openly gay council member was made possible by people like Earlene Budd.
“Before there was ever a Zachary Parker there was an Earline Budd,” he told the gathering. “Thank you for serving as a personal inspiration for me and countless other youth and individuals across the District,” Parker said. “On behalf of more than 90,000 residents of Ward 5 and every LGBTQIA+ person in the District, thank you.”
Among the others who spoke at the event about the important role Budd has played in helping to secure LGBTQ rights were D.C. event host and longtime LGBTQ advocate Rayceen Pendarvis, who served as host at the Tuesday event; and longtime local trans rights advocate Jeri Hughes.
“I’m so honored to have the privilege to host this wonderful event as we honor a living legend,” Pendarvis told the gathering. “Not many people in their lifetime can say that they know a living legend,” Pendarvis said, pointing to Budd. “I am honored to call you a friend, sister, and colleague.”
Hughes said she and Budd have been friends for at least 17 years and have worked together on numerous projects related to human rights.
“Earline Budd has always been defined in my eyes as a woman of service,” Hughes said. “She’s one of the most selfless human beings that I’ve ever known. She spends most of her days thinking of ways to care for others and help others.”
Budd, who spoke at the conclusion of the event, recited the names of the many community activists and government officials she has interacted with in her years of community organizing and advocacy and praised them for their help in her endeavors. She expressed strong gratitude and called for recognition of Shih for her painting of the Budd wall mural.
“Let me say with an honor to God, it is not by any means a false profit that I find myself here, because God knew before that this day would come,” Budd said. “I didn’t know it, that it would come, I’m here to say I’ve been to so many places. And I tell people that if this were my last day, and I mean this from the bottom of my heart, I have lived a good life.”
Virginia
Jennifer McClellan wins special election to succeed Va. congressman
Richmond Democrat is first Black woman from state in Congress
Virginia state Sen. Jennifer McClellan (R-Richmond) will succeed the late-Congresman A. Donald McEachin in the U.S. House of Representatives after she defeated her Republican challenger on Tuesday in a special election.
McClellan defeated Leon Benjamin by a 74.3-25.7 percent margin.
McEachin, who represented Virginia’s 4th Congressional District, died on Nov. 28, 2022.
McClellan is the first Black woman from Virginia in Congress.
District of Columbia
D.C.’s first LGBTQ bookstore since 2009 opened last June
Little District Books located in Barracks Row
LGBTQ book lovers have said they were thrilled when Little District Books opened its doors last June in the Barracks Row section of Capitol Hill to become the first D.C. LGBTQ bookstore since 2009, when D.C.’s famed Lambda Rising LGBTQ bookstore closed its doors.
Located at 737 8th St., S.E., across the street from the U.S. Marine Barracks, Little District Books describes itself on its website as a “queer-owned Washington, D.C.-based independent bookstore that celebrates LGBTQ+ authors and stories.”
The store’s website statement adds, “We are a proud part of a neighborhood that has been a haven for the LGBTQ+ community over the last 50+ years.”
The statement refers to the fact that the 5-block stretch of 8th Street, S.E., where Little District Books is now located has been the home to nearly a dozen gay bars and clubs since the early 1970s. Only one is currently operating — As You Are — the LGBTQ café and dance bar located two blocks from the new bookstore at 500 8th St., S.E.
D.C. attorney Patrick Kern, the owner of Little District Books, said he decided to open the bookstore after working as a federal government lawyer for the past 10 years or so. He said his family has long operated a retail tea business in Cincinnati, a short distance from where he was born and raised in Fort Wright, Ky., which is a Cincinnati suburb.
“I had been looking to do a thing that was my own,” Kern said. “I kind of narrowed it down to a bookstore and ended up narrowing it down even more to a queer bookstore,” Kern told the Washington Blade. He added, “I spent probably a year trying to learn enough about the book industry to feel comfortable doing this.”
At the time he opened the store he began with about 1,200 mostly hardcover and paperback books and currently has about 2,600 books with the goal of carrying about 3,000 different titles, Kern said.
“We have books by LGBT authors about LGBT topics,” he said. “We have books by LGBT authors about non-LGBT topics. And then I have LGBT stories that are written by non-LGBT people as well,” he said.
The titles cover a wide variety of topics and stories, both fiction and nonfiction, according to Kern. Among the titles available at the store is the current bestseller “Secret City: The Hidden History of Gay Washington” by gay journalist and author James Kirchick.
Kern said his store has and will continue to also host events that include talks by authors and book signings. The next such event is scheduled for March 9, when author W. Jake Newsome will talk about his book, “Pink Triangle Legacies: Coming Out in The Shadow of the Holocaust.”
The store is also the organizer of four book clubs that meet at the store to discuss a wide variety of mostly LGBTQ related books, both fiction and nonfiction, Kern said.
Deacon Maccubbin, owner of D.C.’s Lambda Rising LGBTQ bookstore from the time of its opening in 1974 until he closed it in 2009 to retire, said he has stopped by to visit Little District Books.
“The store is about the same size as the original Lambda Rising when we opened in 1974,” Maccubbin told the Blade. “It’s well-stocked, hosts book clubs and deserves strong support from the community,” he said. “It’s a great resource.”
Information about the store and the books it carries can be accessed at www.LittleDistrictBooks.com
Little District Books is open Tuesdays through Sundays and is closed on Mondays. Its hours are from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. each day it is open except on Saturdays, when it’s open from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
