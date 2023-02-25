PHOTOS: Bunker’s opening Friday

Kennedy Davenport of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” performed at Pitchers DC for the Thirst Trap Thursday drag show on Feb. 16. The Washington Blade’s 2022 Best of LGBTQ D.C. Best Drag Queen Cake Pop! hosted the show alongside Venus Valhalla. Crimsyn and Druex Sidora were special guest performers.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)