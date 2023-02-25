Connect with us

Photos

PHOTOS: Bunker’s opening Friday

Drag show and dance party held at new LGBTQ club

Published

8 hours ago

on

Bombalicious Eklaver performs at Bunker for the 'Mother Bunker' drag show on Friday, Feb. 24. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The new LGBTQ dance club Bunker held a drag show and dance party on Friday night. The night began with a “RuPaul’s Drag Race” viewing party followed by a drag show hosted by Bombalicious Eklaver and featuring Chanel Janae and Erotica Cliché.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

Photos

PHOTOS: Mardi Gras Parade

Celebration held at The Wharf

Published

6 days ago

on

February 18, 2023

By

A Mardi Gras Parade was held at The Wharf on Saturday. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The Wharf DC held a Mardi Gras Parade along the pedestrian Wharf Street on Saturday, Feb. 18. Marching contingents included the all-women Afro-Brazilian band Batalá Washington and Cheer DC. The Ladies of LURe and the Washington Blade joined drag performer Sasha Adams in throwing out beads to promote the upcoming Pride on the Pier in June.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

Photos

PHOTOS: Queen of Hearts

Maranda Rights crowned at 41st annual pageant

Published

1 week ago

on

February 18, 2023

By

Maranda Rights was crowned Queen of Hearts 2023 at The Lodge in Boonsboro, Md. on Saturday, Feb. 18 in the early hours of the morning. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The 41st annual Queen of Hearts pageant was held at The Lodge in Boonsboro, Md. on Friday, Feb. 17. The event honored Miss Gay America 2023 and Queen of Hearts 2022 Tatiyanna Voche’. Maranda Rights was crowned Queen of Hearts 2023.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

Photos

PHOTOS: Kennedy Davenport at Pitchers

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ alum performs at Thirst Trap Thursday

Published

1 week ago

on

February 17, 2023

By

Kennedy Davenport performs at Pitchers DC on Thursday. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

Kennedy Davenport of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” performed at Pitchers DC for the Thirst Trap Thursday drag show on Feb. 16. The Washington Blade’s 2022 Best of LGBTQ D.C. Best Drag Queen Cake Pop! hosted the show alongside Venus Valhalla. Crimsyn and Druex Sidora were special guest performers.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

Popular