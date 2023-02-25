Photos
PHOTOS: Bunker’s opening Friday
Drag show and dance party held at new LGBTQ club
The new LGBTQ dance club Bunker held a drag show and dance party on Friday night. The night began with a “RuPaul’s Drag Race” viewing party followed by a drag show hosted by Bombalicious Eklaver and featuring Chanel Janae and Erotica Cliché.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Covering Bunker’s opening Friday for @WashBlade . Erotica Cliché performing: pic.twitter.com/Rya4Fr1Djr— Michael Patrick Key (@MichaelKeyWB) February 25, 2023
PHOTOS: Mardi Gras Parade
Celebration held at The Wharf
The Wharf DC held a Mardi Gras Parade along the pedestrian Wharf Street on Saturday, Feb. 18. Marching contingents included the all-women Afro-Brazilian band Batalá Washington and Cheer DC. The Ladies of LURe and the Washington Blade joined drag performer Sasha Adams in throwing out beads to promote the upcoming Pride on the Pier in June.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Covering the Mardi Gras Parade on the @TheWharfDC for @WashBlade . Float for Pride on the Pier: pic.twitter.com/gfyrINW67w— Michael Patrick Key (@MichaelKeyWB) February 18, 2023
PHOTOS: Queen of Hearts
Maranda Rights crowned at 41st annual pageant
The 41st annual Queen of Hearts pageant was held at The Lodge in Boonsboro, Md. on Friday, Feb. 17. The event honored Miss Gay America 2023 and Queen of Hearts 2022 Tatiyanna Voche’. Maranda Rights was crowned Queen of Hearts 2023.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Maranda Rights crowned Queen of Hearts at The Lodge in Boonsboro, Md. Covering for @WashBlade pic.twitter.com/DLrxkZyKF6— Michael Patrick Key (@MichaelKeyWB) February 18, 2023
PHOTOS: Kennedy Davenport at Pitchers
‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ alum performs at Thirst Trap Thursday
Kennedy Davenport of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” performed at Pitchers DC for the Thirst Trap Thursday drag show on Feb. 16. The Washington Blade’s 2022 Best of LGBTQ D.C. Best Drag Queen Cake Pop! hosted the show alongside Venus Valhalla. Crimsyn and Druex Sidora were special guest performers.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Covering Kennedy Davenport at @PitchersDC for @WashBlade . @cakedoesdrag performing: pic.twitter.com/lt1hJvqtwb— Michael Patrick Key (@MichaelKeyWB) February 17, 2023
