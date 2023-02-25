District of Columbia
Proud Boys missing from planned Drag Story Hour protest in D.C.
Police closed street; dozens of supporters showed up at Barracks Row restaurant
Dozens of supporters turned out Saturday morning outside the Crazy Aunt Hellen’s restaurant on 8th Street, S.E., in the Barracks Row section of Capitol Hill in anticipation of a planned protest by the far-right group Proud Boys against a reading of children’s stories by D.C. drag performer Tara Hoot to children and their parents at the restaurant.
But D.C. police, who closed the one-block section of 8th Street in anticipation of the protest, said the Proud Boys never showed up, and the street closing evolved into a makeshift block party celebrating an event known as a Drag Story Hour.
The Barracks Row Drag Story Hour event took place one week after a similar event at the Loyalty Bookstore in Silver Spring, Md., became the target of a protest by Proud Boys members.
Silver Spring police said they dispersed the Proud Boys members and supporters of the Drag Story Hour event after the two groups shouted at each other and reports surfaced that at least one Proud Boys member assaulted one of the supporters. No arrests were made, and no injuries were reported, the police said.
“We’ve been doing the Story Hour for six months,” said Shane Mayson, owner and operator of Crazy Aunt Hellen’s, which is located at 713 8th St., S.E., across the street from the U.S. Marine Barracks.
Mayson told the Washington Blade an organization called the Parasol Patrol, which provides support for Drag Story Hour events across the country and which attended the Silver Spring event, informed him that Proud Boys had placed his restaurant on a protest list that called on opponents of the Drag Story Hour events to show up at the event, which began 10 a.m. Saturday.
He then contacted the D.C. police LGBTQ Liaison Unit, which immediately arranged for the police presence at the time of the event, Mayson said. Among those who came to the location were members of the police LGBT Liaison Unit along with a contingent of 20 or more police officers led by Assistant D.C. Police Chief Jeff Carrol.
“Overall, I think everything went well,” Carrol told the Blade. “The business was able to have their story time, and everyone was able to come out here and peacefully support the business,” Carrol said. “And we didn’t have any incidents. So, I think overall everything went very well.”
Mayson said the children and their parents, who turned out in sizable numbers for the event, enjoyed the story readings by drag performer Hoot.
“It was fabulously fun and gorgeous and filled with fun and love,” Hoot told the Blade after the event. “And having all these supporters out here means the world to me,” Hoot said. “I was saying to other people that I wish LGBTQIA people across the country were feeling this love and support.
Hoot was referring to the protests against drag shows in general and against Drag Story Hour events that have taken place in recent months across the country, including some protests led by the Proud Boys group.
Asked if she had any message for the Proud Boys and others who have attempted to disrupt the Drag Story Hour events, Hoot said, “At the end of the day love is going to win. And the joy, that’s what I focus on at all my events,”
Among those standing outside the restaurant as Hoot finished reading stories to the children and parents inside was Salah Czapary, the recently appointed director of the Mayor’s Office of Nightlife and Culture. Czapary, who ran unsuccessfully last year as an openly gay candidate for the Ward 1 D.C. Council seat, said he turned out for the event to show support from the city.
“Any time our community and our constituent who is a business owner here and members of the LGBTQ community ask for government support, we’re out here,” he said. “So, we’re happy to see a robust security presence and an even more robust community presence,” he told the Blade. “And we’re here just to assure people that we’re here to support the community and to have a good time at this drag story time.”
District of Columbia
Community celebrates life of beloved drag performer
Late entertainer ‘Ba’Naka’ honored at Pitchers
Members of the community gathered at the gay bar Pitchers in D.C. on Saturday to celebrate the life of late drag performer Dustin Michael Schaad.
Schaad, who performed for many years in the D.C. metro area as the drag personality “Ba’Naka,” died on Jan. 11 due to complications associated with a longstanding illness. Friends and family of Schaad joined with dozens of mourners, many of whom were dressed in black and some in drag.
Associate Director of the D.C. Mayor’s Office of LGBTQ Affairs Tyler Edge presented a letter of appreciation from Mayor Muriel Bowser to Schaad’s family.
“He was a dynamic performer and a really vital part of D.C. LGBTQ nightlife,” Edge said as he handed the framed letter to Schaad’s mother.
Schaad, as Ba’Naka, performed in several venues throughout the city, but is perhaps best known in his leading role among the Ladies of Town at Town Danceboutique for many years. The popular female illusionist was voted “DC’s Best Drag Queen” in the Washington Blade’s Best of LGBTQ D.C. Reader’s Poll for more years than any other recipient to date.
Schaad continued to make appearances as Ba’Naka all the way to near the end of his life, including entertaining at Pitchers. Despite mobility issues in the last few years, Ba’Naka continued to be a crowd-pleaser.
Several participants shared stories of the drag performer, including businessman Ed Bailey, the former owner of the now-shuttered Town Danceboutique.
“She just had this thing that attracted you to her — whether it was good or bad,” Bailey shared with the crowd. “Everyone in this room knows that you were somehow mesmerized by this person who would not leave you alone. I just totally loved her.”
A drag show featuring some of Schaad’s favorite numbers followed the remarks. The show was hosted by Schaad’s drag mother Kristina Kelly and Schaad’s longtime coworker from Town Danceboutique Tatianna.
@DC_LGBTQ Mayor’s office presents proclamation at celebration of life for @BaNakaDEV Ba’Naka at @PitchersDC . Covering for @WashBlade pic.twitter.com/DqiQ3pYjuO— Michael Patrick Key (@MichaelKeyWB) February 25, 2023
District of Columbia
Mayor’s Office of LGBTQ Affairs honors Earline Budd
Transgender activist received Toast to LGBTQIA+ Elder award
Longtime D.C. transgender rights advocate and community activist Earline Budd was honored on Wednesday as the first recipient of an annual Toast to LGBTQIA+ Elder award initiated by Mayor Muriel Bowser’s Office of LGBTQ Affairs.
About 50 people, including D.C. Councilmember Zachary Parker (D-Ward 5), attended a ceremony hosted by the mayor’s office to honor Budd on her selection for the recognition. The event was held at the Atlas Performing Arts Center at 1333 H St., N.E.
“The Toast to LGBTQIA+ Elders is a way for the Mayor’s Office of LGBTQ Affairs and greater community to give thanks and recognition to those who paved the way for many of us in the LGBTQIA+ community today,” said Japer Bowles, director of the Mayor’s LGBTQ Affairs Office, in a statement.
Bowles said he and the mayor’s office were honored to have selected Budd for the first annual Toast award.
“We thank Ms. Budd for her 35+ years of outstanding and extraordinary dedication to the most vulnerable of our communities through support and harm reduction services,” Bowles said in the statement. “Known as THE Advocate, Ms. Budd has been steadfast in community outreach, an accomplishment of immense significance, especially to our LGBTIA+ youth.”
Budd’s selection as the first Toast to LGBTQIA+ Elder recipient came one month after she was honored in a ceremony unveiling a large wall mural painting of Budd in an alley next to the Atlas Performing Arts Center, making her the first trans person to be portrayed in D.C.’s citywide wall mural program.
Among those attending Tuesday’s elder recognition event was local artist Shani Shih, who designed and painted the Budd wall mural.
Also attending was Sean Cuddihy, a member of the staff of D.C. Councilmember Robert White (D-At-Large), who presented Budd with a resolution introduced by White and passed unanimously by the Council called the Earline Budd Recognition Resolution.
The resolution, among other things, credits Budd for dedicating “decades of her life to advocacy for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and other gender and sexual minority (LGBTQ) communities in the District of Columbia, especially those struggling with substance abuse, mental health challenges, homelessness, and HIV/AIDS.”
It also mentions Budd’s role as founder and executive director of the D.C. group Empowering the Transgender Community and her work as Re-entry Program Manager for the D.C. organization HIPS, which provides support and services for sex workers and those impacted by drug use.
Parker became the first openly gay member of the D.C. Council since 2015 when he took office in January. He presented another Council resolution at the Wednesday Toast to Budd event recognizing the life of trans woman Jasmine Star Parker, who was found murdered on a street in Northeast D.C. on Dec. 7.
Parker presented the Jasmine Star Parker Memorial Recognition Resolution of 2023 to members of Parker’s family, including her mother and sister, who attended the Wednesday event. Parker credited Budd’s efforts to draw attention to the Jasmine Parker murder, including Budd’s role in organizing a vigil honoring Jasmine Parker, with prompting him to introduce the Jasmine Parker resolution.
“The Council of the District of Columbia honors Jasmine Star Parker’s memory, joins with those privileged to have known her in mourning her untimely death and condemns all forms of hate and violence directed towards members of the LGBTQ+ community, particularly Black trans women,” the resolution states.
In his remarks at the Wednesday event, Parker said his current role as the city’s only Black openly gay council member was made possible by people like Earlene Budd.
“Before there was ever a Zachary Parker there was an Earline Budd,” he told the gathering. “Thank you for serving as a personal inspiration for me and countless other youth and individuals across the District,” Parker said. “On behalf of more than 90,000 residents of Ward 5 and every LGBTQIA+ person in the District, thank you.”
Among the others who spoke at the event about the important role Budd has played in helping to secure LGBTQ rights were D.C. event host and longtime LGBTQ advocate Rayceen Pendarvis, who served as host at the Tuesday event; and longtime local trans rights advocate Jeri Hughes.
“I’m so honored to have the privilege to host this wonderful event as we honor a living legend,” Pendarvis told the gathering. “Not many people in their lifetime can say that they know a living legend,” Pendarvis said, pointing to Budd. “I am honored to call you a friend, sister, and colleague.”
Hughes said she and Budd have been friends for at least 17 years and have worked together on numerous projects related to human rights.
“Earline Budd has always been defined in my eyes as a woman of service,” Hughes said. “She’s one of the most selfless human beings that I’ve ever known. She spends most of her days thinking of ways to care for others and help others.”
Budd, who spoke at the conclusion of the event, recited the names of the many community activists and government officials she has interacted with in her years of community organizing and advocacy and praised them for their help in her endeavors. She expressed strong gratitude and called for recognition of Shih for her painting of the Budd wall mural.
“Let me say with an honor to God, it is not by any means a false profit that I find myself here, because God knew before that this day would come,” Budd said. “I didn’t know it, that it would come, I’m here to say I’ve been to so many places. And I tell people that if this were my last day, and I mean this from the bottom of my heart, I have lived a good life.”
District of Columbia
D.C.’s first LGBTQ bookstore since 2009 opened last June
Little District Books located in Barracks Row
LGBTQ book lovers have said they were thrilled when Little District Books opened its doors last June in the Barracks Row section of Capitol Hill to become the first D.C. LGBTQ bookstore since 2009, when D.C.’s famed Lambda Rising LGBTQ bookstore closed its doors.
Located at 737 8th St., S.E., across the street from the U.S. Marine Barracks, Little District Books describes itself on its website as a “queer-owned Washington, D.C.-based independent bookstore that celebrates LGBTQ+ authors and stories.”
The store’s website statement adds, “We are a proud part of a neighborhood that has been a haven for the LGBTQ+ community over the last 50+ years.”
The statement refers to the fact that the 5-block stretch of 8th Street, S.E., where Little District Books is now located has been the home to nearly a dozen gay bars and clubs since the early 1970s. Only one is currently operating — As You Are — the LGBTQ café and dance bar located two blocks from the new bookstore at 500 8th St., S.E.
D.C. attorney Patrick Kern, the owner of Little District Books, said he decided to open the bookstore after working as a federal government lawyer for the past 10 years or so. He said his family has long operated a retail tea business in Cincinnati, a short distance from where he was born and raised in Fort Wright, Ky., which is a Cincinnati suburb.
“I had been looking to do a thing that was my own,” Kern said. “I kind of narrowed it down to a bookstore and ended up narrowing it down even more to a queer bookstore,” Kern told the Washington Blade. He added, “I spent probably a year trying to learn enough about the book industry to feel comfortable doing this.”
At the time he opened the store he began with about 1,200 mostly hardcover and paperback books and currently has about 2,600 books with the goal of carrying about 3,000 different titles, Kern said.
“We have books by LGBT authors about LGBT topics,” he said. “We have books by LGBT authors about non-LGBT topics. And then I have LGBT stories that are written by non-LGBT people as well,” he said.
The titles cover a wide variety of topics and stories, both fiction and nonfiction, according to Kern. Among the titles available at the store is the current bestseller “Secret City: The Hidden History of Gay Washington” by gay journalist and author James Kirchick.
Kern said his store has and will continue to also host events that include talks by authors and book signings. The next such event is scheduled for March 9, when author W. Jake Newsome will talk about his book, “Pink Triangle Legacies: Coming Out in The Shadow of the Holocaust.”
The store is also the organizer of four book clubs that meet at the store to discuss a wide variety of mostly LGBTQ related books, both fiction and nonfiction, Kern said.
Deacon Maccubbin, owner of D.C.’s Lambda Rising LGBTQ bookstore from the time of its opening in 1974 until he closed it in 2009 to retire, said he has stopped by to visit Little District Books.
“The store is about the same size as the original Lambda Rising when we opened in 1974,” Maccubbin told the Blade. “It’s well-stocked, hosts book clubs and deserves strong support from the community,” he said. “It’s a great resource.”
Information about the store and the books it carries can be accessed at www.LittleDistrictBooks.com
Little District Books is open Tuesdays through Sundays and is closed on Mondays. Its hours are from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. each day it is open except on Saturdays, when it’s open from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
PHOTOS: The Jump Off
Community celebrates life of beloved drag performer
Proud Boys missing from planned Drag Story Hour protest in D.C.
PHOTOS: Bunker’s opening Friday
White House rule would require asylum seekers to seek protection in 3rd country
Transgender journalist who enlisted in Ukrainian military wounded
Republican states target drag performers
South African authorities arrest four men linked to targeting Grindr users
Our current asylum system denies thousands from living their truth
Zachary Kirchner was bullied and died: Mom sues Pa. school district
Sign Up for Weekly E-Blast
Popular
-
Europe3 days ago
Transgender journalist who enlisted in Ukrainian military wounded
-
National3 days ago
Republican states target drag performers
-
Africa5 days ago
South African authorities arrest four men linked to targeting Grindr users
-
Opinions5 days ago
Our current asylum system denies thousands from living their truth
-
Pennsylvania3 days ago
Zachary Kirchner was bullied and died: Mom sues Pa. school district
-
World4 days ago
‘I love Ukraine’
-
Real Estate2 days ago
Real live real estate: Leverage in the current market
-
District of Columbia5 days ago
D.C.’s first LGBTQ bookstore since 2009 opened last June