PHOTOS: The Jump Off
DJs Keenan Orr and JJ202 spin ‘throwback’ set at Trade
DJs Keenan Orr and JJ202 spun a “throwback” set at Trade on Saturday, Feb. 25 inspired by the long-shuttered gay bar Cobalt.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
PHOTOS: Bunker’s opening Friday
Drag show and dance party held at new LGBTQ club
The new LGBTQ dance club Bunker held a drag show and dance party on Friday night. The night began with a “RuPaul’s Drag Race” viewing party followed by a drag show hosted by Bombalicious Eklaver and featuring Chanel Janae and Erotica Cliché.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Covering Bunker’s opening Friday for @WashBlade . Erotica Cliché performing: pic.twitter.com/Rya4Fr1Djr— Michael Patrick Key (@MichaelKeyWB) February 25, 2023
PHOTOS: Mardi Gras Parade
Celebration held at The Wharf
The Wharf DC held a Mardi Gras Parade along the pedestrian Wharf Street on Saturday, Feb. 18. Marching contingents included the all-women Afro-Brazilian band Batalá Washington and Cheer DC. The Ladies of LURe and the Washington Blade joined drag performer Sasha Adams in throwing out beads to promote the upcoming Pride on the Pier in June.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Covering the Mardi Gras Parade on the @TheWharfDC for @WashBlade . Float for Pride on the Pier: pic.twitter.com/gfyrINW67w— Michael Patrick Key (@MichaelKeyWB) February 18, 2023
PHOTOS: Queen of Hearts
Maranda Rights crowned at 41st annual pageant
The 41st annual Queen of Hearts pageant was held at The Lodge in Boonsboro, Md. on Friday, Feb. 17. The event honored Miss Gay America 2023 and Queen of Hearts 2022 Tatiyanna Voche’. Maranda Rights was crowned Queen of Hearts 2023.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Maranda Rights crowned Queen of Hearts at The Lodge in Boonsboro, Md. Covering for @WashBlade pic.twitter.com/DLrxkZyKF6— Michael Patrick Key (@MichaelKeyWB) February 18, 2023
