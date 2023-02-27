Arts & Entertainment
29th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards take place in Los Angeles
Michelle Yeoh and Jamie Lee Curtis were among the winners
The 29th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards was a star-studded party like no other — giving you excitement, unexpected reunions, intimate moments onstage and off and a palpable sense of community.
It’s the only show that exclusively honors actors. With a voting body of more than 122,600 members, the SAG Awards have the largest and most diverse group of voters in the awards circuit.
The 29th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards:
According to the Hollywood Reporter “Everything Everywhere All at Once” was the big winner at Sunday night’s 29th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards.
Michelle Yeoh and Jamie Lee Curtis won best lead actress and best supporting actress for “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” respectively. And their co-star Ke Huy Quan also was a winner, noting that he is now the first Asian actor to win the SAG Award for best supporting male when accepting his award.
Brendan Fraser won best lead actor for “The Whale.“
On the TV side, the cast of “Abbott Elementary” was named best comedy series ensemble, while “The White Lotus” cast won the award for best TV drama series ensemble.
Following is the list of nominees and winners:
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
“Babylon”
“The Banshees of Inisherin”
“Everything Everywhere All at Once” (WINNER)
“The Fabelmans”
“Women Talking”
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Austin Butler, “Elvis”
Colin Farrell, “The Banshees of Inisherin”
Brendan Fraser, “The Whale” (WINNER)
Bill Nighy, “Living”
Adam Sandler, “Hustle”
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Cate Blanchett, “Tár”
Viola Davis, “The Woman King”
Ana de Armas, “Blonde”
Danielle Deadwyler, “Till”
Michelle Yeoh, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (WINNER)
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Paul Dano, “The Fabelmans”
Brendan Gleeson, “The Banshees of Inisherin”
Barry Keoghan, “The Banshees of Inisherin”
Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (WINNER)
Eddie Redmayne, “The Good Nurse”
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Angela Bassett, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
Hong Chau, “The Whale”
Kerry Condon, “The Banshees of Inisherin”
Jamie Lee Curtis, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (WINNER)
Stephanie Hsu, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
“Avatar: The Way of Water”
“The Batman”
“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
“Top Gun: Maverick” (WINNER)
“The Woman King”
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
“Better Call Saul”
“The Crown”
“Ozark”
“Severance”
“The White Lotus” (WINNER)
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Jonathan Banks, “Better Call Saul”
Jason Bateman, “Ozark” (WINNER)
Jeff Bridges, “The Old Man”
Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”
Adam Scott, “Severance”
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus” (WINNER)
Elizabeth Debicki, “The Crown”
Julia Garner, “Ozark”
Laura Linney, “Ozark”
Zendaya, “Euphoria”
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
“Abbott Elementary” (WINNER)
“Barry”
“The Bear”
“Hacks”
“Only Murders in the Building”
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Carrigan, “Barry”
Bill Hader, “Barry”
Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”
Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”
Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear” (WINNER)
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me”
Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”
Jenna Ortega, “Wednesday”
Jean Smart, “Hacks” (WINNER)
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Steve Carell, “The Patient”
Taron Egerton, “Black Bird”
Sam Elliott, “1883” (WINNER)
Paul Walter Hauser, “Black Bird”
Evan Peters, “Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Emily Blunt, “The English”
Jessica Chastain, “George & Tammy” (WINNER)
Julia Garner, “Inventing Anna”
Niecy Nash-Betts, “Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”
Amanda Seyfried, “The Dropout”
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
“Andor”
“The Boys”
“House of the Dragon”
“The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power”
“Stranger Things” (WINNER)
Celebrity News
Brittney Griner makes surprise appearance at NAACP Image Awards
Russia released WNBA star from penal colony late last year
A standing ovation greeted the WNBA’s Brittney Griner over the weekend when the basketball star and her wife, Cherelle, stunned the audience by walking out onto the stage at the NAACP Image Awards in Pasadena, Calif.
As Deadline reported, Queen Latifah was speaking about the resilience of Black people Saturday night, when she said, “We stay overcoming because that’s what we do!” Then, she introduced the Griners: “As we gather here tonight, In the spirit of overcoming adversity, I want to take this moment to recognize someone who has done just that.”
The crowd roared as they appeared on stage with broad smiles, holding hands. Brittney wore an elegant black tuxedo and unbuttoned button-down white shirt, with Cherelle decked out in a regal purple pantsuit.
“It feels so good to be here,” said Griner, “especially with my beautiful, amazing wife and with all of y’all here today.”
That moment when Brittney Griner and her wife Cherelle Griner took the stage at the 54th #NAACPImageAwards to roaring applause.👏🏾 pic.twitter.com/lDkqHWokrR— NAACP (@NAACP) February 26, 2023
“Thank you for that beautiful applause,” Cherelle Griner said. “We are just truly so thankful to all the people, many of whom are Black women and Black-led organizations who fought so hard to bring BG home tonight.”
The Phoenix Mercury player, who just re-signed with the team this month, regained her freedom in December 2022 in a prisoner swap between Russia and the U.S.
The 32-year-old missed the entire 2022 season following her arrest in Moscow one year ago. Russian authorities said she broke their law by packing vape canisters with cabbabis oil in her luggage. In August, Griner was sentenced to nine years in a penal colony for drug smuggling, and that sentence was upheld upon appeal in October.
Griner was finally exchanged in the United Arab Emirates for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout. He had served 10 years of a 25-year-sentence for conspiring to sell weapons to a terrorist group. Russia balked at the Biden administration’s request to secure the release of businessman and former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, who is still serving a 16-year prison sentence in Russia for spying.
“Let’s keep fighting to bring home every American still detained overseas,” Griner told the audience at the award ceremony.
As NPR reported, almost three dozen Americans are wrongfully detained by foreign governments each year, a rate nearly seven times greater than the average compared to just ten years ago, according to a study by the James W. Foley Legacy Foundation. That group advocates for the release of Americans who are held hostage or wrongfully detained.
According to the foundation, right now there are at least 60 Americans who are currently being held hostage or wrongfully detained in foreign countries. Iran, China, Venezuela, Syria and Russia are holding the vast majority of those Americans prisoner.
Griner and the Phoenix Mercury open their 2023 season against the Los Angeles Sparks at the Crypto.com Arena on May 19. The team’s first home game is May 21 when Phoenix hosts the Chicago Sky.
Surprises at 54th NAACP Image Awards:
Out & About
10 LGBTQ events this week
Social gatherings, shows and more in the days to come
Below are our picks for some of the most fun and creative things to do this week in the DMV that are of special interest to the LGBTQ community.
Not Another Drag Show
Monday, February 27
8 p.m.
Dupont Italian Kitchen Bar
1637 17th Street, N.W.
Eventbrite | Proudout
The easiest way to start your week: catch a relaxed drag show at DIK Bar.
JR.’s Showtunes
Monday, February 27
9 p.m.
JR.’s Bar
1519 17th Street, N.W.
Facebook
Belt your favorite showtunes with your friends at JR.’s on Monday.
Survivor Queer Watch Party
Wednesday, March 1
7 p.m.
As You Are
500 8th Street, S.E.
Facebook
Show your skills at “Survivor” trivia and then hang around for a queer watch party at As You Are on Wednesday.
Sleaze: March!!!
Thursday, March 2
9 p.m.
DC9 Nightclub
1940 9th Street, N.W.
$10
Facebook | Eventbrite
The monthly LGBTQ dance party at DC9 holds its March offering on Thursday.
Kinky Bears
Friday, March 3
6-10 p.m.
UPROAR Lounge & Restaurant
639 Florida Avenue, N.W.
No cover
Facebook
Enjoy $18 bottomless Bud Light on tap and hang with your bear pals at UPROAR on Friday.
“Homebird” screening at Capital Irish Film Festival
Friday, March 3
7 p.m.
AFI Silver Theatre
8633 Colesville Road
Silver Spring, Md.
$13
Website | Tickets
Queer, trans filmmaker Caleb Roberts will be honored at the Capital Irish Film Festival with the Norman Houston Award for “Homebird.” Watch the film on Friday.
Slay Them Drag Pageant
Friday, March 3
9 p.m.
Red Bear Brewing Company
209 M Street, N.E.
Facebook
The annual drag pageant is finally upon us with the culmination of the Slay Them competitions at Red Bear Brewing Company to be held on Friday. Desiree Dik hosts the event featuring Evry Pleasure as the contestants vie for the crown.
Drag Bingo and a Show
Saturday, March 4
6 p.m.
Crazy Aunt Helen’s
713 8th Street, S.E.
$10
Facebook | Eventbrite
Bearded Empress Vagenesis joins Tara Hoot for some drag bingo and a show on Saturday.
“Sons of Douglass” at Atlas Intersections Festival
Saturday, March 4
6 p.m.
Atlas Performing Arts Center
1333 H Street, N.E.
$32 / Mask required / rated adult content
Facebook | Tickets
“Sons of Douglass” confronts questions of masculinity, race, sexuality, and religion. The Black Leaves Dance Company holds a panel discussion after the performance.
Mariah Paris Balenciaga at Kiki
Sunday, March 5
7 p.m.
Kiki
915 U Street, N.W.
No cover
Instagram
Mariah Paris Balenciaga performs at Kiki alongside Crystal Edge, Sasha Adams and Druex Sidora on Sunday.
Photos
PHOTOS: The Jump Off
DJs Keenan Orr and JJ202 spin ‘throwback’ set at Trade
DJs Keenan Orr and JJ202 spun a “throwback” set at Trade on Saturday, Feb. 25 inspired by the long-shuttered gay bar Cobalt.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
