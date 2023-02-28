Mississippi
Gender-affirming health care for transgender youth banned in Miss.
Republican Gov. Tate Reeves signed House Bill 1125
Republican Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves on Tuesday signed House Bill 1125, a bill banning health care treatments for gender dysphoria for transgender youth, prohibiting doctors from providing such care and stripping parents of the right to guide medical decisions for their own children.
The American Civil Liberties Union and the American Civil Liberties Union of Mississippi issued the following statement:
“This is a devastating development for transgender youth in Mississippi and heartbreaking for all of us who love and support them. This care was already difficult to access across the state for transgender people of any age, but this law shuts the door on best-practice medical care and puts politics between parents, their children and their doctors. But this fight is far from over — we are determined to build a future where Mississippi is a safe place to raise every child. Our politicians continue to fail trans youth, so it is up to each and every one of us to rise against their fear and ignorance and surround these young people with strength, safety and love.”
Mississippi is the fifth state in the country and the third state in the past month to ban gender-affirming care for trans youth after Utah and South Dakota passed similar bans. Similar laws in Alabama and Arkansas are currently enjoined by federal courts.
“Barely two months into the year, lawmakers in three states have made it their priority to deny transgender and nonbinary youth the ability to access best-practice medical care that many rely on to simply lead happy, healthy lives,” said Kasey Suffredini, vice president of advocacy and government affairs at the Trevor Project. “Decisions around medical care should be made between parents, patients and doctors — not by politicians. While this news is heartbreaking, we want to remind trans and nonbinary young people in Mississippi that the Trevor Project has your back. We will continue working with our partners and advocates on the ground to challenge these laws and fight for a world where all young people feel safe, supported and seen for who they truly are.”
According to the Trevor Project’s new polling, 86 percent of trans and nonbinary youth say recent debates about state laws restricting the rights of trans people have negatively impacted their mental health. When asked about new policies that will ban doctors from providing gender-affirming medical care to transgender and nonbinary youth, 74 percent of trans and nonbinary youth said it made them feel angry, 59 percent felt stressed, 56 percent felt sad, 48 percent felt hopeless, 47 percent felt scared, 46 percent felt helpless and 45 percent felt nervous.
Art used to spotlight people of color lost to AIDS in the South
National AIDS Memorial, Southern AIDS Coalition created Change the Pattern exhibit
The National AIDS Memorial has joined forces with the Southern AIDS Coalition to stage a series of art exhibitions and educational forums to honor Black and Brown people in the South who have been lost to HIV/AIDS.
The initiative, titled Change the Pattern, began in Jackson, Miss., on Wednesday with curated quilt exhibitions, displays, educational forums, advocacy, storytelling and quilt-making, according to a press release from the National AIDS Memorial. A $2.4 million grant from the biopharmaceutical company Gilead Sciences, Inc., funded Change the Pattern.
More than 500 hand-stitched quilt panels from the area were featured in what the National AIDS Memorial says is “the largest display of the AIDS Memorial Quilt ever” in Mississippi.
“By creating an empowering message and safe spaces for conversation, we can uplift, inspire and make progress toward ending the HIV epidemic, challenge cultural stigmas and continue the legacy of advocacy that the quilt represents,” said National AIDS Memorial CEO John Cunningham in the release.
Change the Pattern was announced in honor of Southern HIV/AIDS Awareness Day during the Southern AIDS Coalition’s annual Saving Ourselves Symposium that took place in August.
The conference, which was heavily attended by LGBTQ activists from the South, featured 100 quilt panels, and attendees participated in quilt-making workshops to make new quilt panels representing their loved ones.
Interested LGBTQ advocacy organizations in the South were invited to apply for funding to support local quilt-making workshops in their communities so as to ensure that the legacies of Black and Brown people are captured through newly-sewn panels on the quilt through the Memorial’s Call My Name program, according to the National AIDS Memorial press release.
The application process opened on Sept. 15 with up to 35 eligible organizations receiving as much as $5,000 to support hosting local workshops.
The first major Change the Pattern Quilt was founded 35 years ago as a visual representation of the need to end stigma and provide equitable resources to communities most impacted by HIV/AIDS, according to Southern AIDS Coalition Executive Director Dafina Ward.
“Change the Pattern is a call to action and change in the South,” said Ward. “Quilt-making has such a deep cultural connection in the Black community and in the South. The sharing and telling of these powerful stories through the quilt, coupled with advocacy and open dialogue, can help end HIV-related stigma and bring the stories of those we’ve lost to light.”
As the Change the Pattern initiative occurs, conversations about how to handle health epidemics within LGBTQ communities of color have become national topics, especially with the prevalence of monkeypox cases amongst Black gay men.
Despite earlier panic about the disease, the Centers for Diseases Control and Prevention in a report released on Wednesday said that individuals who were vaccinated against the disease were less likely to be affected over the summer compared to those who weren’t.
The effectiveness and duration of immunity after a single dose, however, is not known, and few individuals in the current outbreak have completed the recommended two-dose series, according to the report.
The most recent CDC data reports that 25,509 monkeypox cases have thus far been confirmed in the U.S. Only one death has been reported.
Pizza Hut’s Book It! program attacked over kids drag book
Big Wig by Jonathan Hillman is about a magic wig and a child who dresses in drag to compete in a neighborhood costume competition
In a city known as the birthplace of Elvis Presley, it is also headquarters to a leading national anti-LGBTQ+ group, The American Family Association, (AFA) listed by the Southern Poverty Law Center as a ‘Hate’ group for its lies and propaganda about LGBTQ+ rights and expression, pornography, and abortion.
One ‘division’ of the AFA is the notorious One Million Moms headed by AFA’s Monica Cole who this past week sent out a newsletter attacking the Pizza Hut BOOK IT! Program, that encourages reading for grades PreK-6 young people, which for LGBTQ+ Pride Month this year featured a book titled Big Wig.
Big Wig by Jonathan Hillman is about a magic wig and a child who dresses in drag to compete in a neighborhood costume competition.
Cole, echoing earlier attacks by some right-wing conservatives on Twitter earlier this month as reported by Newsweek, wrote in her newsletter:
Pizza, Hut, the once kid-friendly family restaurant, is saturated in absolute filth, exploiting America’s children to be “groomed” by wokeness. Pizza Hut is now promoting a book about drag kids for its “Book It!” reading incentive program to indoctrinate children into transgenderism and homosexuality.
It has been added this month for Gay Pride Month. The book is geared towards children in pre-kindergarten up to third grade. Obviously, the goal is to normalize the LGBTQ lifestyle and indoctrinate young children.
The “Book It!” website features the book Big Wig, which is described as a “wonderful, read-aloud book that “celebrates the universal childhood experience of dressing up and the confidence that comes with putting on a costume.”
The description of Big Wig states, “In the spirit of Julián Is a Mermaid, this irrepressible picture book celebrates drag kids, individuality, and self-confidence from the perspective of a fabulous wig!”
The goal is to “groom” the next generation. It is disgusting what is being done in our culture against children. Evidently, Pizza Hut and other woke companies are seeing how much conservatives will, or in this case, will not put up with regarding their LGBTQ agenda.
It is outrageous that a family restaurant is marketing and normalizing gender dysphoria to young children. If you eat at Pizza Hut, you are also supporting child exploitation, which this corporation apparently contributes to and endorses.
The corporation of YUM! Brands owns Pizza Hut, as well as KFC, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill. 1MM, let us urge Pizza Hut to no longer promote Drag Queen storybooks such as Big Wig in their “Book It!” incentive reading programs.
There are plenty of other reading programs for children to participate in that do not encourage kids to read books about other kids’ sexuality. Families also have numerous other pizza restaurants available to choose from besides Pizza Hut.
TAKE ACTION: Sign our petition urging Pizza Hut to no longer promote Drag Queen storybooks such as Big Wig in their “Book It!” incentive reading programs.
The right-wing anti-LGBTQ+ outrage over the Pride-themed book for kids is the latest in a series of assaults by conservatives on the ability to inform and sensitise young persons about the LGBTQ+ community.
In March of this year Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis signed that state’s ‘Don’t Say Gay bill’, into law which dictates that public school teachers may not instruct on sexual orientation or gender identity in grades kindergarten through third grade.
“Pizza Hut has gone full woke, now we must make them full broke,” said Brigitte Gabriel, founder of anti-Muslim advocacy group Act for America.
Pizza Hut has gone full woke, now we must make them full broke.— Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) June 3, 2022
Conservative political commentator and author Nick Adams tweeted, “Boycott Pizza Hut, order from Papa John’s instead. Better ingredients. Better pizza. No wokeness.”
Papa John’s has and always will be better than Pizza Hut.— Nick Adams (@NickAdamsinUSA) June 3, 2022
Pizza Hut has gone woke, now they must go broke.
Since 1984, the Pizza Hut BOOK IT! Program has been dedicated to encouraging reading in schools nationwide and is partnered with Every Child a Reader, the Center for the Book in the Library of Congress, Lucasfilm, Ltd., and book publishers such as HarperCollins Children’s Books.
