Gavin Creel relishing goofy fun of ‘Into the Woods’
Tony-winning gay actor plays two roles in touring production
‘Into the Woods’
Through March 19
Kennedy Center Opera House
$45 – $179.
kennedy-center.org
For months, Gavin Creel has been making audiences laugh in director Lear deBessonet’s pared-down take on Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine’s deliciously dark musical fairytale “Into the Woods.”
Before moving to Broadway’s St. James Theatre in the summer of 2022, the production enjoyed a short run as part of New York City Center’s “Encores!” series. And now the hit show has embarked on a 10-city national tour currently kicking off at the Kennedy Center Opera House.
“It’s been a joy,” says Creel who plays both the lascivious Wolf and Cinderella’s Prince, two terrific scene-stealing roles that allow him to show off his gorgeous voice and considerable comedic muscle. The out actor adds, “This version puts Sondheim and Lapine’s work front and center without a lot of fuss and lets you bathe in the masterful storytelling.”
Among so many things he’s enjoying about the gig, Creel, 46, is particularly grateful that he’s been given the freedom to explore both parts, especially Cinderella’s Prince. A big challenge, he says, is to keep his comedy rooted in the real world without forgetting that the spoiled prince’s reality hovers above normalcy. After all, he is the canary yellow coat wearing, self-absorbed character known for saying ‘I was raised to be charming, not sincere.’”
By his own admission, the native of Findlay, Ohio turned New York-based Broadway star sometimes goes for laughs harder than planned: “Yeah, I’m having a little too much goofy fun in the first half of the play. I’m really enjoying the audience loving how funny it is.”
Twenty years ago, Creel made his Broadway debut as Jimmy in “Thoroughly Modern Millie,” a star turn that garnered him a Tony Award nomination. Subsequent musical successes include — among many — Clyde in the Broadway revival of “Hair,” comedic roles in “She Loves Me” and “The Book of Mormon,” and a Tony Award-winning performance as Cornelius Hackl in Broadway’s “Hello, Dolly!” starring Bette Midler in 2017.
“I do a lot of revivals and I always try to read them like they’re new scripts,” he says, explaining his knack for making familiar parts his own.
Typically busy, Creel recently finished an original theatrical piece entitled “Walk on Through: Confessions of a Museum Novice,” based on a commission from New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art.
“It started as an assignment from a friend,” he explains. “Artists from various genres were invited to explore the museum and come up with something. My thing is I’d never been to the Met before, and as embarrassing and odd as that might sound, it’s true.”
The pandemic was not a joyful time for Creel. Grief caused him to literally lose his singing voice for a while, so he spent a lot time observing art instead. The Met became a safe haven. His new piece features 40 pieces of art projected throughout the show including Creel’s personal favorite “Smashed Strokes Hope” (1971), a dynamic contemporary painting by lesbian feminist artist Joan Snyder.
He’s excited to share a chunk of his new work in a concert at the Kennedy Center’s Terrace Theater on Monday, March 13, a night off from playing in Sondheim’s fairytale, and looks forward to a possible full production in New York in the fall. That would give him time to schedule a quick Hawaiian respite after the tour ends in Los Angeles in late July.
Offstage, the University of Michigan grad strives to make a difference when he can. Creel is passionate about teaching. He was also a co-founder of Broadway Impact, the first and only grassroots organization to mobilize the nationwide theater community in support of marriage equality. But describing him as an activist makes Creel “a little itchy.” Cleve Jones and David Mixner are activists, not him, he says,
“When I was in my 30s doing ‘Hair’ on Broadway, I realized that I was enjoying a world built and paid for by people who came before me,” he says. “I wanted to be a part of that, so in an attempt to feel useful and involved, some of us organized rallies and encouraged others to write letters and taught them what state legislature is about. I think it helped.”
But politics is not where Creel’s greatest powers lie, he says. Instead, he mostly uses his energy to effect change in other ways, mostly through his work: “If we can laugh together and all agree that the prince in the yellow coat is pretty much an idiot, let’s see what else we agree on.”
Sisterfire returns to the Kennedy Center
Three queer, Black DMV-based artists will share interpretations of love
The Kennedy Center is hosting Sisterfire Lovesongs on Saturday for the annual Sisterfire showcase. This year’s theme of love songs invites three queer, Black DMV-based artists to share their interpretations of love.
Whether it’s the love of a partner, grandparent or oneself, love is the tool to humanize people, Be Steadwell, the curator of Sisterfire Lovesongs, said. For marginalized identities, creating space for openly and unapologetically talking about love can feel like an antidote against oppression.
“[For] Black people, specifically Black queer people, singing and talking about love feels very radical and very powerful and rare, and it shouldn’t be,” Steadwell said. “Everyone should have the space to talk about love, but it’s just not usually what we get to see at the center of the narrative.”
Sisterfire builds off the 45-year-long mission of its parent organization Roadwork, a multiracial coalition of LGBTQ, social justice and anti-racist arts activists in D.C. From 1982-1989, Roadwork’s Sisterfire Festival showcased artists, particularly women of color, who tackled local and global social justice issues.
Although no longer a festival, the annual Sisterfire performance began in 2018 after a Sisterfire Revival concert sparked a new generation of arts activists to restart the showcase, Roadwork co-founder Amy Horowitz said. The showcase continues the cross-generational celebration of resistance, coalition building, and emancipatory performances that characterized the festival.
Growing up in D.C. listening to Sweet Honey in the Rock concerts, Steadwell saw Black women at the center of the musical narrative, creating music and spaces that were celebratory and joyful but also gave opportunities to mourn. So, when thinking of the ultimate show she’d want to watch, Steadwell centered the narrative around Black and queer love as it relates to ancestors, self-love, romance and heartbreak.
Steadwell, a queer-pop singer and songwriter, performed in the 2018 Sisterfire Revival showcase and the 2022 Sisterfire performance held at the Kennedy Center. But now standing in the role of curator, Steadwell chose artists she previously collaborated with or watched perform to lead this year’s showcase.
“The fact that they’re all openly queer Black folks from the D.C. area, it just felt like such a powerhouse, such an exciting moment to see them all together and see what they do,” Steadwell said.
Each artist will present their own love song round-robin style before coming together to perform as a group. The artist collaboration is a Sisterfire tradition wherein space is held to facilitate community building between artists. However, each artist’s individual performance is a unique compilation of how they navigate feelings of love.
Rebekah Laur’en, a classically trained singer turned alternative R&B singer, songwriter and producer, will center her performance around self-love and healing. Emphasizing how mistakes are inevitable but necessary to make up the present moment, Lau’ren’s music stems from forgiving oneself, loving oneself, and understanding others are in a process of self-growth.
“We’ve all changed and grown so much, so just to connect with the other artists who will be on stage and just [to share] the message I believe of freedom, love, light, freedom of self, expression of self, [and] just being, I feel that’s what’s going to be in the room,” Lau’ren said.
Meanwhile, Spirit McIntyre, a composer and lyricist, will produce a family-centered soundscape wherein they layer vocals from their mother and sister with instrumental rhythms and ambient sounds.
“Everything sounds like music to me,” McIntyre said, noting the hum of the radiator sitting behind them. “[So when I talk about family,] you’ll hear their names in this work.”
Beyond incorporating the voices of family members, McIntyre recognizes the ancestors who led them to where they are now and the legacy of love that they carry on. “There’s no me without the ancestors that came,” McIntyre said. “And there’s no future without us being here.”
The final artist, Like Water, also focuses on ancestral love but with a meditative twist. As an electronic and acoustic instrumental producer, Like Water loops a blend of ethereal and natural sounds in live performances to simulate both adventurous and mundane experiences.
“Sometimes, I come out feeling grounded. Sometimes, I come out with a message. Sometimes I come out energized,” Like Water said. “I’m just creating space for the unknown and for expansion into things I just didn’t know was needed.”
To write about love, Like Water focuses on different bonds of love that make her feel safe. “People who passed, who you know, who you’ve known in your life that have shown up for you and have given you love and made you feel safe, people who were riding for you here on Earth, [I] start with those folks,” Like Water added.
While the artists prepare for their individual performances, the group collaboration will uniquely combine the sources of love that each artist brings to light.
“Preparation outside of music is just being open, not tying anything so tightly that it doesn’t allow for something else beautiful to be created or something else to spin off,” Like Water said. “This will be a beautiful opportunity to sit in that feeling and to see the beauty that will be created from all the folks that are going to be in this space.”
New play explores white privilege, queerness, body shaming
‘seven methods of killing kylie jenner’ at Woolly Mammoth through March 5
‘seven methods of killing kylie jenner’
Through March 5
Woolly Mammoth Theater Company
641 D St., N.W.
$29-$76
Woollymammoth.net
Uber-talented Jasmine Lee-Jones’ enthralling and wildly titled two-hander “seven methods of killing kylie jenner” is about a lot of things, but murder really isn’t one of them. Beneath heated discussions of white-skinned privilege, queerness, and body shaming, it’s mostly a story of friendship.
Conceived at London’s Royal Court Theatre in 2019, the exhilarating Milli Bhatia-directed production finally landed stateside for runs at the Public Theater’s Under the Radar Festival last month in New York, and now in D.C. at Woolly Mammoth.
Cleo (Leanne Henlon) is full of energy, ideas, and justifiable resentment. So, when she learns that Forbes Magazine has named Kylie Jenner the world’s youngest “self-made” billionaire, the young academic is understandably irked and can’t let it go.
What’s the hubbub about a rich white woman (she’s the daughter of Caitlin Jenner and her ex-wife Kris, the woman behind the Kardashians) making more money? And is that success self-made? Cleo says nay. And what’s more irritating, she adds, is a white woman who co-opts and profits from Black culture. Jenner’s celebrated aesthetic enhancements — larger lips and a thicker lower body — are the same things Cleo, a dark-skinned Black woman, was made to feel bad about her entire life.
Recently dumped and already in a bad mood (“I’m craving dick”), Cleo unleashes long tucked away anger in a Twitter rant. Under her handle @INCOGNEGRO, she spells out ways to take down Kylie (more discussion points than literal threats) including death by disgrace, disfigurement, drowning, etc. She summons the horrors of the Middle Passage and the tragic fate of exploited Black woman Sarah Baartman who as Hottentot Venus endured the stares of gawkers who paid to view her prodigious derriere.
As things blow up, lifelong bestie Kara (Tia Bannon) floats in for a visit. An amiable queer stoner, she encourages Cleo to reel it in a bit, but it’s too late. Unsurprisingly, the provocative tweet has gone viral, things are happening fast in these 90 minutes of both virtual and real time.
Other shows have projected tweets, texts, and emojis, but here the formidable actors speak, act out, and physicalize them. It’s fast, furious, and often funny. The cloud is all encompassing and they’re in it.
Back IRL, old resentments bubble up – Cleo has long been uncomfortable with the attention showered on her best friend, a light skinned Black woman whose soft curly hair is easily straightened. Kara suspects her pal of homophobia. A glossed over schism is unearthed.
When Cleo was a little girl, her grandmother stroked her nose in what seemed an expression of affection but as she grew older, Cleo realized that granny was trying to prevent her expanding probiscis from growing bigger and wider. A litany of unpleasant looks-related experiences followed for Cleo, the worst being a traumatic assault simply referred to as #wiggate.
Henlon and Bannon have played Cleo and Kara for some time, but as they speak in the rapid-fire shorthand of old friends, there’s not a smidgen of the rote in their wholly realized and dynamic performances.
Like her play’s characters, Lee-Jones is a young Black Londoner. She describes two women who argue savagely and then get over it as only some bosom friends do. Her writing includes the latest local slang, memes, gifs, acronyms, and emojis as well as carefully considered themes, specific injustices, and situations. It’s sharp, timely, and very believable.
2 brothers share passion for family, music in ‘Bars and Measures’
Mosaic production based on powerful true story
‘Bars and Measures’
Through Feb. 26
Mosaic Theater Company
at Atlas Performing Arts Center
1333 H St., N.E.
$29 – $64
Mosaictheater.org
In playwright and breakbeat poet Idris Goodwin’s “Bars and Measures” (now at Mosaic Theater), two brothers share family history and a passion for music. Still, their relationship remains a rocky one, shook by temperament, approach, and choices. Each of the pair’s actions and notions of loyalty, leave audiences splitting their sympathy between the two men.
Based on a true story, the action kicks off with Eric (Joel Ashur) visiting his older brother Bilal (Louis E. Davis) in a correctional facility where he’s awaiting trial on a terror related charge. Bilal, who was Darryl before converting to Islam, assures his younger sibling that it’s a case of profiling and will soon go away, however snowballing evidence indicates otherwise.
While both men are accomplished musicians — Eric on classical piano and Bilal on double bass — the elder pressures the younger to follow his lead into jazz, the only authentic way a Black man can musically tell his story, he says. They engage in some stinging banter surrounding the usefulness of a Juilliard education, and then return to the way they communicate best — music.
Without instruments, they opt for scatting (as in wordless jazz vocalization) Bilal’s latest music he’s composed in his mind. Close by watching is Wes (Afsheen Misaghi), an occasionally agreeable guard who’s unknowingly receiving a master class in something altogether different from his usual fare of Ted Nugent.
Between visits, Bilal remains confined while Eric is teaching music to rich kids, warming up to jazz, and clicking professionally and personally with classical vocalist Sylvia (Lynette Rathnam), an appealing nonobservant Muslim woman.
This keenly staged production marks out theater maker Reginald L. Douglas’ directorial debut as Mosaic’s new artistic director. Over a swift and affecting 80 minutes, Douglas heartily embraces the work’s intrinsic musicality and humor along its darker moments, all the while making great use of the intimate Sprenger Theatre at Atlas Performing Arts Center.
Scenic designer Paige Hathaway’s set is both beautiful and serviceable. Versatile space is backed by what looks like an unsettling sculptural installation with blue light streaming through four small barred windows cut into a concrete wall. Bilal’s beloved double bass stands on an upstage center platform. John D. Alexander’s lighting emphasizes emotional import and intent.
Time passes and Bilal’s court date draws nearer. Words like entrapment, unlawful, draconian, biased, and show trial are increasingly spoken. The system’s filling penitentiaries with Brown and Black bodies is mentioned, as is Bilal’s concern for the wellbeing of his mosque and justice for the Muslims, and those perceived as Muslim, who’ve been victims of hate crimes.
Using direct address, Eric provides some back story. He describes a stable, music-filled, vaguely Christian household not averse to celebrating heroic Muslims like Malcolm X and Mohammed Ali; a dependable, longtime civil servant father who escaped a mundane life through jazz and bebop; and a sometimes-wild older brother who excelled at music and marital arts.
Handsome Ashur risks giving a one-note, good guy performance as Eric, but that changes when his character unexpectedly reveals a vengeful, crueler side. Davis’ portrayal of angry yet vulnerable Bilal, is more nuanced throughout.
Celebrated musician Kris Funn has written an original score expressly for Mosaic’s production. As an added bonus, pre-show live jazz is presented in partnership with the DC Jazz Festival. At a recent press matinee, it was Funn himself elegantly plucking a jazz tune from his double bass on an alluringly lit stage.
