Real Estate
How does offer strength factor into a real estate transaction?
Buyers consider price, contingencies, timeline
As we enter the spring market, it might be a good time to review what makes someone’s offer to buy another’s home competitive or not.
At various times in the housing market, we have seen where the need for a buyer to write a very competitive offer has been crucial to “win” the offer and to purchase the desired home. If a seller receives six offers for their home, they will usually pick one that makes it easier for themselves in the transaction. At other times, and in other scenarios, a buyer can ask for more agreeable terms from their perspective.
Usually there are about three categories that buyers and sellers focus on when they are crafting and reviewing an offer. These categories are PRICE, CONTINGENCIES, and TIMELINE. There are various ways to address each of these factors:
PRICE
Above the asking price
At the full asking price
Below the asking price
CONTINGENCIES
NO financing contingency vs. Conventional or FHA financing contingency
NO inspection contingency vs. home inspection and seller credits or repairs
NO appraisal contingency vs a home appraisal contingency
TIMELINE
2-3 week closing period
4 week or 30-day closing period
45-60-day closing period
There are ways to structure your offer where you may have a combination of the three factors above. I have written offers where the buyer waives the home inspection contingency, but keeps the financing contingency, and agrees to close in 21 days or 30 days. Some offers have been written with the most competitive of all three terms, and some offers for less competitive terms in all three categories.
How does one decide how to structure their offer? Well, that’s where the agents come into play, and find out from each other what the seller and buyer are both aiming to gain out of the situation. Does the seller want the full price, but doesn’t mind if the closing happens in 45-60 days? Does the seller want a quick close but doesn’t necessarily need the full asking price? Maybe the seller is under contract to buy another home and needs to access their equity in a few weeks. Maybe the buyer wants some repairs done but will just take a credit from the seller or a reduction in sales price.
It’s usually a good rule of thumb to work toward a “win-win” situation for the buyer and the seller, to keep things moving smoothly. Have more questions? Shoot me an email and let’s talk.
Joseph Hudson is a Realtor with the Rutstein Group of Compass. Reach him at 703-587-0597 or [email protected].
Real Estate
Real live real estate: Leverage in the current market
Higher mortgage rates is one consideration
With this unseasonably warm weather we are currently experiencing — the spring real estate market surely has sprung! As I mentioned in an earlier article — historically the spring market here in the DMV metro area blooms around Super Bowl Sunday and onward into the summer. This market change brings fresh new inventory into the market. That is … until this year. Because why would the few years post-pandemic be easy, right?!
I held an open house this weekend which ordinarily I would have written off as a slower open with maybe one or two nosey neighbors popping their heads in to see how their neighbor lives. That, however, was not what happened. This open house was flooded with guests checking out the unit, common spaces, speaking with neighbors, asking about offers in hand, inspections, etc. I have sold units in this same condo building previously and the open house traffic, even at this same time of year pre-pandemic … did not experience this amount of traffic.
Two trending questions that I received were 1.) What is the current market like? and 2.) My current lease isn’t up for another three+ months. Am I beginning my search too early?!
What is the current market like:
First of all — we all know that mortgage rates are up compared to the unreasonably low rates we had during the pandemic. These rates were INSANE! While we are still seeing mortgage rates fluctuate — the issue here is the lack of inventory. I personally always had a “5-year plan” with my condo in D.C. The plan was to buy a condo, live in it for about five years, then sell it and move to a larger home. That plan was working out … until I refinanced to a very low rate and now I would be silly to sell my current condo. Now I’ll hold onto my “5-year plan” condo which I will rent out and buy something else.
Usually we see a seller list their property in order to buy another property, however due to the extremely low interest rates in the years past, we are seeing homeowners hold onto those properties as an investment and so there is not a 1-for-1 trade of property any longer. This is causing a massive shortage in available inventory in an already low inventory marketplace here in the DMV. So while rates are a huge ruler in what we see in the market — it is not the only fact to consider.
My current lease isn’t up for another three-plus months. Am I beginning my search too early?!
Absolutely not. This, however, depends on a lot! Are you an impulsive person or do you take your time and consider all of the variables in addition to mercury retrograde, the color of the sky and the earth’s gravitational pull? Depending on your purchasing style this might also count into your buying time frame. But I digress — the reason I was being asked that question was due to the fact that with a lease you’re locked into that lease term stipulated on the contract so it’s not like if you have four months left on your lease and you find a house tomorrow that you can just buy it and move out of your rental and leave the landlord high and dry.
HOWEVER, thinking creatively there are ways to align your timing a little better with your lease end time and when you are moving into your newly purchased condo. The market has shifted, buyers are able to offer a bit below asking on properties, buyers are able to ask for home inspections and appraisals and buyers are also able to ask for credits. These credits have no stipulations regarding what you spend that money on. As such, you can ask for a “seller credit” in the amount of those three months of rent that you are responsible for, this would allow you to pay your current lease through its term, purchase your dream home, and even give you a bit more flexibility regarding your move-in timeframe if you wanted to paint or redo the flooring of your new place. There are tons of ways to think creatively in this current market.
Taking the time to invest in meeting a real estate agent that will work for you in this ever-changing marketplace is vital. It’s important to be a creative thinker in addition to a relentless negotiator.
Justin Noble is a realtor who is licensed in D.C., Md., and Delaware.
The Burns & Noble Group
www.burnsandnoble.com | +1 (202) 503 4243
TTR | Sotheby’s International Realty
1515 14th Street NW, Washington, DC 20005
[email protected] | +1 (202) 234-3344
Real Estate
Renting without a business license?
It is better to get one
In Washington D.C., owners who are renting out part or all of their residential property must obtain a Basic Business License, or “BBL.” This includes simply renting out a room in your home. The city government does not consider the rental a legal business without one. One of the main reasons, which may be obvious, is to protect occupants by ensuring that all landlords adhere to the housing code regulations and that they are providing safe and habitable dwellings. Possessing an active business license also helps landlords protect their rights and interests when dealing with their tenants, particularly if they need to go to court.
Various local companies, such as a business license “concierge” service or a residential property management company offer support to landlords to get their business license. These companies offer services to assist the property owner to do the following:
Determine if a license is required for their rental property. By explaining to potential landlords the requirements for obtaining a BBL, homeowners can determine if the property is subject to the requirement and what type of license is needed.
Evaluate the condition of the rental. Many companies will conduct an evaluation of the rental to be licensed and provide a report to the owner of the top things that need to be addressed in order to obtain a business license. This provides valuable information so that a property owner can increase the likelihood of passing the first city inspection and avoid delays, not to mention the city re-inspection fee.
Complete the BBL application to avoid errors. Trying to fill out the paperwork for the three different city agencies is time-consuming, duplicative and can be confusing. Get help filling out the BBL application and all related documentation to ensure the necessary information is included. That way, you can save time when the application is submitted to the various city agencies and avoid rework.
Submit the BBL application and required documents. Hiring a company who will submit the BBL application can save a lot of time. On the homeowner’s behalf, they will submit the documents to the various city agencies, shepherd the process through to completion and ensure the landlord receives the appropriate city documentation.
Pay the licensing fees. Along with the required documents, the registration fee for the business license can be paid on behalf of the owner and collected later (or up-front). This helps to keep the process running smoothly as fees are submitted at the time they are needed.
Keep track of the license expiration date. Once you obtain your business license through one of these companies you often have support to keep tabs on when the license is coming up for renewal. This is key in making sure it is renewed on time, without the need to pay hefty late fees and penalties.
What are typical pitfalls that property owners should be aware of when getting and maintaining a business license in the District of Columbia?
• Not understanding the requirements for obtaining a BBL.
• Failing to complete the BBL application documents the way the city wants them
• Failing to adequately prepare the rental for the city inspection
• Failing to file required tax forms every year with the Office of Tax and Revenue
• Failing to renew the license before it expires
By partnering with experienced property management companies or business license concierge services, a landlord can have the confidence that the licensing process will go smoothly.
By ensuring you are in compliance with District laws and regulations, you will avoid many of the common problems other landlords experience. Part of that is mindset and part of it can be a real challenge if the property has deferred maintenance or is not up to housing code standards. Hiring an outside company can assist a property owner to get through the process and provide the professional support needed when it all seems overwhelming.
If you are considering renting out your space make sure it will be legal.
Scott Bloom is senior property manager and owner, Columbia Property Management. For more information and resources, go to ColumbiaPM.com.
Real Estate
D.C. region’s Most Eligible Homes
From suburban bargains to Capitol Hill character, something for every taste
Last month, Washington Blade readers had the opportunity to nominate themselves or their unmarried friends to be included in the selection of Most Eligible LGBTQ Singles. Today, the winners will be honored, and we can read about their likes, dislikes, hobbies, and aspirations.
Long-term Blade aficionados will note that this issue normally comes out (yes, I used that phrase on purpose) right before Valentine’s Day, giving those who are courting someone or looking for Mr. or Ms. Right an opportunity to ask, “Will you be my Valentine?”
Those of you who are old enough to remember, may find this reminiscent of “The Dating Game” television show, where one person would ask questions of three others who sat anonymously behind a screen to determine which one to take on a date, with all expenses paid by the show’s sponsors. If you’re able to catch any reruns from the ‘60s and ‘70s, you may recognize contestants named Steve Martin, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sally Field, and Michael Jackson, among others.
Searching for a home is more like the Bachelor franchise of today, where instead of contestants being hidden, they are on display; a Parade of Homes for those looking for love, or at least, for a good investment. Accordingly, here is a snapshot of today’s Most Eligible Homes, as determined solely by my opinion.
Most Eligible Alexandria Condominium: Park Place at 2500 N. Van Dorn Street. Built in 1965, this 16-floor high-rise of 410 homes offers studio, 1-bedroom, 2-bedroom and 3-bedroom units ranging from 471 to 1360 square feet, with the larger ones featuring two baths.
Most homes there have balconies; those on the higher floors have treetop or D.C. monument views. Underground parking is available with some units, as is an abundance of unassigned surface parking. Two pets are allowed per unit and laundry facilities are conveniently located on each floor. Although monthly fees can be somewhat stratospheric, they include all utilities, a 24/7 attended front desk, and use of the outdoor pool and indoor fitness center.
Most Eligible Low-Cost Suburb: Upper Marlboro, Md. Currently, there are 59 detached homes on the market, with 58 of them listed between $280,000 and $800,000. You can get fixer-uppers under $350,000, split foyers and colonial homes in the $400s, new construction starting in the low-$600s, or a few 10-20 acre lots with houses to renovate, expand, or tear down and start fresh.
The outlier is a custom-built, 10,000+ square foot, stone-front Colonial with 4 bedrooms, 5½ baths, and a 3-car garage on a 4-acre lot for a mere $2.2 million. Built in 2007, it has every indoor and outdoor feature you could imagine for less than a 1,423-square-foot, 2-bedroom, 2½ bath condominium with parking at DC’s City Centre.
Most Eligible Mid-Century Cooperative: River Park in southwest D.C. Designed by Charles M. Goodman and built by Reynolds Metal in 1961, it consists of twin high-rises with units of varying sizes and an assortment of 2 to 4-bedroom rowhouses along 4th Street and inside the complex on N Street.
In one of my first transactions, I helped a buyer pay $10,000 at auction for the studio he had been renting there. Since then, that studio is still a bargain at roughly $110,000. At the time, if you made any changes to the interiors, you had to put things back the way you found them, including painting the walls back to white, when you sold. Thankfully, times have changed.
The fees are high, but in these cooperative apartments, they cover heating and cooling, property taxes, and often, as with many co-ops, a portion of the mortgage with tax-deductible interest. Pets are allowed in the rowhouses, and amenities include a pool, a fitness center, a tot-lot, a 24/7 concierge, a party room, and a community library.
Finally, my choice for the Most Eligible Collection of Antique Homes is D.C.’s Capitol Hill. Whether in the NE or the SE quadrant, 100-year-old homes abound. Still affordable by D.C.’s standards, they are reminiscent of Georgetown at half the cost.
The Hill still reminds me of a small town. When I lived there, my pre-dinner cocktail hour included a walk around the neighborhood, where people kept their blinds open, their pride of ownership inviting you to peek into the living room at the 20th century architecture and décor.
So if you are still looking for your Valentine, become your own “most eligible” by securing a home in one of these or other distinctive areas of the DMV that suit your style and your budget. Candy and flowers are still popular too.
Valerie M. Blake is a licensed associate broker in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia with RLAH Real Estate / @properties. Call or text her at 202-246-8602, email her via DCHomeQuest.com, or follow her on Facebook at TheRealst8ofAffairs.
