Opinions
Fox News tries to smear Buttigieg as a pedophile
Fake news outlet links Transportation Sec’y to disgraced College Park mayor
Anyone with more than three brain cells knows that Fox News is a right-wing propaganda arm of the Republican Party that is losing viewers in droves to even more unhinged outlets spouting anti-American conspiracy theories.
So we have become accustomed to Fox’s lies, but today’s attack on Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is so grotesque that the normal response of ignoring their nonsense must be set aside.
The Fox News headline reads, “Maryland mayor facing child porn charges previously said Pete Buttigieg was his mentor.”
The story refers to gay College Park, Md. Mayor Patrick Wojahn, who resigned this week and was arrested on 56 charges related to child pornography. It’s a shocking and sad story and plays into the worst slurs about the LGBTQ community. And Fox News is leading the homophobic charge, using a 2019 Washington Blade interview with Wojahn in which he cites Buttigieg as a mentor as ammunition. Fox News, in its crude headline, insinuates that because Wojahn viewed Buttigieg as a mentor, Buttigieg must somehow be implicated in child porn.
Yes, the two were acquainted, which shouldn’t be surprising given they were both gay mayors. Indeed, as an elected public official, Wojahn has met many people, including presidents, House Speakers, and me. Are we all to blame for Wojahn’s alleged crimes? Linking Buttigieg to Wojahn in a prominent headline along with the words “child porn” is a blatant attempt at smearing Buttigieg as a pedophile — the absolute worst attack on a senior gay public official. It’s disgusting and reckless. Given Fox’s problems with libel lawsuits these days, you’d think they would be more careful. Karma’s a bitch as they say; let’s hope Fox’s comeuppance arrives with a multi-billion dollar judgement in the Dominion Voting Systems lawsuit. They deserve worse for what they’ve done to Buttigieg today.
If there’s anyone left at Fox News with an ounce of integrity or decency, they should remove this story and apologize to Buttigieg. Surely, we can engage and debate with our political rivals without stooping to these baseless, soulless attacks. Buttigieg is a veteran and a father and deserves better from a so-called news outlet with a national platform like Fox.
You can email the author of the beneath-contempt hit piece, Cameron Cawthorne, at [email protected].
Kevin Naff is editor of the Washington Blade. Reach him at [email protected].
I came to Washington to work in the Carter administration
Celebrating a decent and honorable president
I had the honor of working in the Carter administration. It was not something I even thought about when he won the presidency in 1976.
Sen. Henry ‘Scoop’ Jackson (D-Wash.) won the New York Democratic primary, but his campaign was faltering. Then-Mayor Abe Beame endorsed Jimmy Carter. Beame was the fourth big city mayor to do so, but his being Jewish made his endorsement all the more important. The year 1976 was also when Rep. Bella Abzug (D-N.Y.) was running in a Senate primary and I volunteered in her campaign. At the time, I was Citywide Coordinator Local Government in the Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Services. It was an interesting time. I attended the Democratic National Convention, held in New York, and saw Carter nominated. Abzug then lost her primary, in a close race, to Patrick Moynihan.
As the general election began, I was asked to be one of the liaisons to the Carter campaign from the mayor’s office. I spent many evenings, on my own time, in Carter’s New York campaign office. Even after he won, I never thought about serving in his administration and was very happy working in New York. But as anyone in politics can tell you, things often change quickly.
In 1977, Abzug decided to run for mayor. I ended up leaving the Beame administration to become her deputy campaign manager. It was the title she offered me to leave Beame, who was running for re-election. Bella and Beame both lost in the first round of the primary. The run-off was between Mario Cuomo and Ed Koch. My first and only mention on the front page of the New York Times, above the fold left hand column, was when I went to work as field director for Cuomo. When Koch won, he let me know through an intermediary I was persona non grata in city government as long as he was mayor.
Abzug invited me to go with her to the White House when she presented the final report from the Houston Women’s Conference to the president. Being unemployed, I walked around the White House handing out my resume; we still used paper in those days. Abzug kept whispering in my ear, “don’t you dare give it to the president.” Well not the president, but one of the people I gave it to, did respond. Six weeks later I was hired to be executive director of the White House Conference on Handicapped Individuals Implementation Unit. So I moved to Washington to begin an exciting two years. Turned out it was the beginning of a whole new life for me, including coming out. I never looked back.
During his campaign, Carter had promised to implement the recommendations of the White House Conference on the Handicapped held during the Ford administration. Carter, above all else, was a decent man. In so many ways his presidency is underrated and he doesn’t get the credit he should.
Kai Bird wrote in the New York Times about a host of Carter’s successes. “He delivered the Camp David peace accords between Egypt and Israel, the SALT II arms control agreement, normalization of diplomatic and trade relations with China and immigration reform. He made the principle of human rights a cornerstone of U.S. foreign policy, planting the seeds for the unraveling of the Cold War in Eastern Europe and Russia.” In addition, “He deregulated the airline industry, paving the way for middle-class Americans to fly for the first time in large numbers, and he deregulated natural gas, laying the groundwork for our current energy independence. He worked to require seatbelts or airbags, which would go on to save 9,000 American lives each year. He inaugurated the nation’s investment in research on solar energy and was one of the first presidents to warn us about the dangers of climate change. He rammed through the Alaska Land Act, tripling the size of the nation’s protected wilderness areas. He appointed more African Americans, Hispanics and women to the federal bench, substantially increasing their numbers.”
Jimmy Carter was only a one-term president. Today, he is known for having the most relevant post-presidency. He lost his reelection campaign for many reasons. One, Ted Kennedy ran against him in a primary and though losing, hurt Carter’s chances for reelection. Then the Iranian hostage crisis, which lasted for 444 days and Carter’s Rose Garden strategy, not going out and campaigning until the hostages were released. The Iranians didn’t release them until 12:01 on the day Ronald Reagan was inaugurated.
Again, above all, Jimmy Carter will be remembered as a decent and honorable man.
Peter Rosenstein is a longtime LGBTQ rights and Democratic Party activist. He writes regularly for the Blade.
Republicans are a mess: Praise the Lord
Democrats must unite to win in 2024
In some ways it is so gratifying to see what a mess the current Republican Party, or Party of Trump, is in. It will be up to the few rational Republicans, seems there are very few left, to clean up the mess if they want a party they can call their own in in the future.
That being said, as a Democrat, my hope is they won’t get around to cleaning it up until after the 2024 elections. Clearly, when you turn your party over to misfits like Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.), Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) whose own family thinks he is nuts, Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) and Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.); you get the mess you have today. Add to that those crazies in leadership like Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) and Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), and chaos ensues. These are people with one goal, to disrupt the process. Yet they have no idea what they want to replace it with. They want headlines, no matter what. They want to destroy American democracy as we know it today, but don’t understand they wouldn’t survive the chaos that would follow.
Now Democrats have their own crazies in Congress, but there is a difference. Democratic crazies do have a platform, much of which is good. They just don’t really understand how to get it done within the parameters of the government. They don’t like to accept to make progress you have to work incrementally. They haven’t accepted the founders of the country set up a government requiring compromise to get what they want done. So, they often appear to be working against their own best interests. But they are not out to create chaos in the country; they are not out to bring down our democracy.
I have been a Democrat all my life only rarely voting for a Republican. When I did, I almost always ended up being disappointed. I even helped a Republican candidate for mayor in D.C. develop their platform, only to find they weren’t willing to put in the hard work to win. I do have some close Republican friends who I meet with regularly. We manage to share a meal, talk about and debate the issues, and do what should be the norm; agree to disagree, but respectfully.
I once wrote an open letter to Ivanka Trump, hoping she may be a stabilizing influence on her insane father. Clearly, like other times I put my faith in a Republican, that didn’t work out very well. It has become clear no one could have brought any sense of decency to Trump who was more of a sexist, racist, homophobic pig than any of us who had met him years earlier in New York ever suspected.
That brings me back to the Republican Party and why it being a mess could be great for Democrats in 2024. It is clear about 30-35 percent of the party still support Trump. How that is possible is amazing, but it is fact. What that does is make it clear to any rational Republican office holder, or candidate, they need that 35 percent of their party to win elections. What we saw in 2022 is rational Republicans lost primaries to Trumpers, and then Trumpers lost to Democrats in the general election. We need those Trumpers to win a few more primaries, especially in states where Democratic senators are up for election. A few more Herschel Walkers and Mehmet Oz’s need to win their Republican primaries.
So, as we begin the 2024 election cycle it will be crucial for Democrats, including our far-left wing, to unite if we are to win. Let’s not piss away money on races we can’t win, and let’s not give primary challenges to candidates who can. Let’s develop a platform which focuses on the voters we need to win. Let’s talk about jobs, education opportunities, climate change and healthcare. We can also talk about a woman’s right to control her own body, civil rights, LGBTQ+ rights and fighting for our democracy; those issues worked in 2022.
There will be some benchmark races in 2023 including a judicial race in Wisconsin, the state Senate races in Virginia and legislative races in New Jersey. The results will give us an understanding of whether we are on the right track for 2024. All those races are winnable. Virginia is purple and Wisconsin is purple and schizophrenic, considering they elected both Sens Tammy Baldwin and Ron Johnson.
If we do this right, and Republicans continue to be a mess, Democrats will win.
Peter Rosenstein is a longtime LGBTQ rights and Democratic Party activist. He writes regularly for the Blade.
Our current asylum system denies thousands from living their truth
I fled Syria, came out once I received refuge in U.S.
Growing up in Syria, life was relatively stable — until it wasn’t. My world turned upside-down in 2011 when civil war ravaged the country, separating families, destroying buildings, schools and parks and displacing millions of innocent people who were forced to begin life anew in strange lands with virtually no supportive services.
I remember seeing videos of queer people being thrown from the top of buildings in areas controlled by ISIS and similar groups. Life was never easy for queer people in Syria to start with, but threats to one’s life grew exponentially amid the chaos and rise of religious extremists. I was closeted at the time; a young doctor eager to start a career in saving lives. I remember hearing the sounds of sirens, gunshots and blood-curdling screams echoing from a distance, and realizing that I had no choice but to flee.
This is the reality for many LGBTQ+ people seeking asylum in the United States who are escaping countries where homosexuality is criminalized, but what many Americans don’t realize is that seeking asylum isn’t as easy as filling out paperwork. The current asylum process is a tangled web of bureaucracy, politics, and legal barriers that traps asylum seekers in limbo for years.
In the U.S. today, there are 1.6 million people with pending asylum cases. Among them are doctors, students and other professionals who fled war, violence and persecution in search of safety. Now that they have found it, they face up to a 6-year waiting period before learning their fate. Asylum is a notoriously complex and discretionary system. Each case is determined on its merit by the subjective opinion of the presiding judge or immigration officer. Unfortunately, many applicants lack adequate representation, and more than half of asylum cases are denied each year. Tens of thousands struggle with coming out and living their truth against the threat of potential deportation, should their case be denied years later.
While a process to vet cases has to exist, there is no reason it should take this long. The system wasn’t always like this. In fact, over the course of a decade, the backlog in asylum applications increased seven fold — from 100,000 in 2012 to nearly 788,000 by the end of 2022.
At best, the current system is a careless abdication of responsibility by our government. At worst, it is intentionally weaponized to discourage asylum seekers from coming to the United States. This is unacceptable in a country that prides itself on being a beacon of hope and opportunity, which I know firsthand. I credit my ability to freely live life as my authentic self to the ideals this country is built upon. It is our duty to ensure all asylum seekers have the same opportunity.
Last week, I celebrated my 10-year anniversary of moving to the U.S. Five years ago, I became an American citizen. It wasn’t until that point that I felt I could finally embrace my true identity. I was fortunate to have pre-existing familial ties to the U.S., which helped me bypass the complicated asylum system, but many of my queer siblings don’t have that luxury.
Since moving to the U.S., I’ve been plagued by survivor’s guilt. Three of my medical school classmates lost their lives, and some are still missing to this day. Why them, and not me? I’ve often wondered. The news of the 7.8 magnitude earthquake that hit Syria and Turkey earlier this month, killing over 46,000 people to date, triggered many memories I thought I had long buried deep. It has also reminded me that, despite the hell I’ve been through, I made it to the other side whole. I never had the chance to be whole before calling the United States my home. Other people who were forcibly displaced, like me, deserve the same.
I want the images of destroyed buildings and the sounds of falling bombs to be replaced in their minds by those of Pride parades and drag shows — as it was for me. I want them to experience the excitement of holding another person’s hand without looking over their shoulders in angst. I want them to know what it’s like to celebrate their first Valentine’s Day with the person they love, a milestone I recently achieved this year for the first time.
This is what I fight for, and what every American should fight for.
I am unrecognizable from the person who stretched his shaky hands to give his Syrian passport to the CBP agent at Boston’s Logan Airport a decade ago. I am now an openly gay DEIB professional, human rights and LGBTQ+ advocate who is in a loving relationship. I am now a proud American citizen and a living testament to the power of compassion. It is our responsibility to ensure that the same opportunity is afforded to all those seeking asylum in the United States. The time for change and to fix our broken asylum system is now.
Basel Touchan is a Syrian American immigrant and human rights advocate. A doctor by training, he currently works as a DEIB leader and consultant. (Twitter: @Basel_Touchan)
