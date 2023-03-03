Central America
Panamanian Supreme Court rejects marriage equality
Inter-American Court of Human Rights ruling applies to Central American country
The Panamanian Supreme Court has upheld the country’s prohibition of marriage for same-sex couples.
A press release the Supreme Court issued on Wednesday notes six judges on Feb. 16 ruled the phrase “between a man and a woman” in Article 26 of Panama’s family code is not unconstitutional. The ruling also upholds a provision of a 2015 law that states “marriage between individuals of the same sex is prohibited.”
The press release notes the court concluded “the norms that provide that marriage should be voluntarily arranged between a man and a woman (who) are legally able to join to make and share a life together, and those that concomitantly prohibit people of the same sex from each other (Article 34, Number 1 of the family code and Article 35 of the Pan-American Code of Private International Law) are objectively and reasonably justified in the general interest of giving precedence to those unions with the potential of establishing families, giving continuity to the human race and, therefore, to society.”
“The ruling indicates that there is a reality, and that is, until now, the right to marriage equality is no more than an aspiration that, although legitimate for the groups involved, does not fall into a the category of a human right or a fundamental right, being that it lacks conventional and constitutional recognition,” notes the press release.
The court has yet to release the ruling itself.
Enrique Jelenszky, a Panamanian citizen who married his husband, John Winstanley, in the U.K., in 2016 filed a lawsuit that sought recognition of their marriage. Álvaro Levy and his husband, Ken Gilberg, who is from the U.S., brought a second marriage equality lawsuit the same year.
Supreme Court Justice Luis Ramón Fábrega in 2017 heard arguments in the two cases that have been combined into one. Human Rights Watch notes three additional same-sex couples have brought marriage equality cases in Panama.
Neighboring Costa Rica and Colombia are among the jurisdictions in Latin America that have extended marriage rights to same-sex couples.
The Inter-American Court of Human Rights in 2018 published a landmark ruling that recognizes same-sex marriage and transgender rights in the Western Hemisphere. Then-Panamanian Vice President Isabel de Saint Malo said her government would comply with the decision.
Former first lady Lorena Castillo is among those who have publicly backed marriage equality. Prominent religious leaders and officials in the current government remain vehemently opposed.
“This is clearly a ruling that has the intention to not only deny our human rights, but it is an activist-type of ruling if you think about it,” Iván Chanis Barahona, president of Fundación Iguales, a Panamanian advocacy group, told the Washington Blade on Wednesday during a WhatsApp interview.
Chanis said it is too soon to discuss a potential post-ruling strategy, but he did note Panama continues to violate the Inter-American Court of Human Rights ruling because same-sex couples cannot legally marry in the country.
“Technically Panama violated international law, violated international human rights law, violated the Inter-American system ruling,” said Chanis.
Central America
Transgender woman deported from U.S. murdered in Honduras
Melissa Núñez had lived in Miami
A transgender woman who the U.S. deported to Honduras earlier this year has been murdered.
Reportar sin Miedo, the Washington Blade’s media partner in Honduras, reported a group of “hooded subjects” shot Melissa Núñez in Morocelí, a municipality in El Paraíso department in eastern Honduras, on Tuesday night.
Initial reports indicate Núñez, 42, died from a gunshot wound to the head.
Indyra Mendoza, general coordinator of Cattrachas, a lesbian feminist network based in the Honduran capital of Tegucigalpa, on Thursday confirmed to the Blade that Núñez asked for asylum in the U.S.
Mendoza said she did not know on what grounds Núñez asked for asylum, but Reportar sin Miedo reported she had lived in Miami and had more than 20,000 followers on TikTok. Núñez, according to Reportar sin Miedo, became “a strong activist” for LGBTQ and intersex rights while in the U.S.
Mendoza told the Blade that Núñez in December 2021 returned to Honduras after she traveled through Mexico and Guatemala. Núñez tried to return to the U.S., but Mendoza said American authorities deported her back to Honduras in July.
The Inter-American Court of Human Rights last June issued a landmark ruling that found Honduras responsible for the murder of Vicky Hernández, a trans sex worker with HIV who died in police custody hours after the 2009 coup that ousted then-President Manuel Zelaya from power.
Zelaya’s wife, President Xiomara Castro, is among the Honduran officials who participated in a ceremony earlier this year during which the government publicly acknowledged it was responsible for Hernández’s murder. The admission the government reached with her family.
Violence and discrimination based on gender identity and expression nevertheless remains commonplace in Honduras. Vice President Kamala Harris is among the U.S. officials who have acknowledged anti-LGBTQ and anti-intersex violence are among the factors that prompt Hondurans and people from neighboring El Salvador and Honduras to leave their countries.
Camila Díaz Córdova, a trans woman from El Salvador who the U.S. deported, was killed in San Salvador, the Salvadoran capital, in January 2019. A Salvadoran court convicted three police officers of Díaz’s murder and sentenced them to 20 years in prison.
Central America
Honduras government admits responsibility for transgender woman’s murder
Vicky Hernández killed in San Pedro Sula shortly after 2009 coup
The government of Honduras on Monday publicly acknowledged it is responsible for the 2009 murder of a transgender activist.
Vicky Hernández was a trans activist and sex worker with HIV who worked with Colectivo Unidad Color Rosa, an advocacy group that is based in San Pedro Sula, the country’s second largest city.
Hernández’s body was found in a San Pedro Sula street on June 29, 2009, hours after the coup that ousted then-President Manuel Zelaya from power. Hernández and two other trans women the night before ran away from police officers who tried to arrest them because they were violating a curfew.
The Inter-American Court of Human Rights last June issued a landmark ruling that found Honduras responsible for Hernández’s murder. The admission was part of the settlement.
Solicitor General Manuel Antonio Díaz Galeas and Foreign Minister Eduardo Enrique Reina García were among those who attended Monday’s ceremony that took place in front of Colectivo Unidad Color Rosa’s offices. President Xiomara Castro, who took office in January, participated virtually.
Kerry Kennedy, president of Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights, which represented Hernández’s family alongside Cattrachas, a lesbian feminist human rights group that is based in the Honduran capital of Tegucigalpa, also attended alongside Hernández’s mother, Rosa Hernández.
“We should love our children for who they are because they come from the womb,” said Rosa Hernández. “No one has a right to take a life.”
Kennedy noted the Honduran government “has taken the first steps by publicly acknowledging and taking responsibility and apologizing for murdering Vicky.”
Dona Rosa, you are such a beautiful soul. Thank you for trusting us with the fight for justice for your daughter. #JusticiaParaVicky pic.twitter.com/P44ANwbtNV
— Kerry Kennedy (@KerryKennedyRFK) May 9, 2022
Violence and discrimination based on gender identity and sexual orientation remains pervasive in Honduras.
Thalía Rodríguez, a prominent trans activist, was killed outside her Tegucigalpa home on Jan. 11. Cattrachas notes she and Hernández are two of the more than 400 LGBTQ people who have been killed in the Central American country since 2009.
The Inter-American Court of Human Rights ordered Honduras to pay reparations to Hernández’s family and enact laws that protect LGBTQ people from violence and discrimination. Kennedy in her statement noted Castro has pledged “to making these necessary reforms.”
Central America
LGBTQ activist in El Salvador receives death threats
Erick Iván Ortiz lost Legislative Assembly race in 2021
An LGBTQ rights activist in El Salvador who once ran for a seat in the country’s Legislative Assembly has received death threats.
Erick Iván Ortiz — a member of the Nuestro Partido party who is the director of communications for the Salvadoran Federation of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Intersex Persons — spoke about the threats during an April 20 press conference.
Ortiz said he received two phone calls on April 13.
The person who Ortiz said threatened him asked in the second phone call where “should we leave the body” and whether “we should bury it or dump it in the river.” The Salvadoran Federation of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Intersex Persons and the Nuestro Partido’s leadership have both condemned the threats.
Ortiz would have been the first openly gay person elected to the Legislative Assembly if he had won his race last year. Ortiz in January joined the Global Equality Caucus, a network of elected officials around the world who fight for LGBTQ rights.
Editor’s note: The Washington Blade on Monday published a Spanish version of this article.
Fox News tries to smear Buttigieg as a pedophile
Panamanian Supreme Court rejects marriage equality
Tenn. enacts drag ban and criminalizes violations
Author wrestles with the nature of lies in ‘Girl I Am’
How does offer strength factor into a real estate transaction?
College Park mayor arrested on child pornography charges
New documentary revisits murder of Robert Wone
All 12 anti-LGBTQ bills introduced during Va. legislative session die
South Korean court rules same-sex couples are eligible for health insurance
Pakistan’s first transgender TV anchor escapes assassination attempt
Sign Up for Weekly E-Blast
Popular
-
Maryland1 day ago
College Park mayor arrested on child pornography charges
-
District of Columbia3 days ago
New documentary revisits murder of Robert Wone
-
Virginia4 days ago
All 12 anti-LGBTQ bills introduced during Va. legislative session die
-
Asia4 days ago
South Korean court rules same-sex couples are eligible for health insurance
-
Asia4 days ago
Pakistan’s first transgender TV anchor escapes assassination attempt
-
Congress4 days ago
Congressional Equality Caucus reintroduces resolution honoring Black LGBTQ leaders
-
Celebrity News4 days ago
Brittney Griner makes surprise appearance at NAACP Image Awards
-
Illinois2 days ago
Lori Lightfoot loses re-election bid in Chicago