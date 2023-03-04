PHOTOS: Slay Them

The Wharf DC held a Mardi Gras Parade along the pedestrian Wharf Street on Saturday, Feb. 18. Marching contingents included the all-women Afro-Brazilian band Batalá Washington and Cheer DC. The Ladies of LURe and the Washington Blade joined drag performer Sasha Adams in throwing out beads to promote the upcoming Pride on the Pier in June.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)