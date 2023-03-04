Photos
PHOTOS: Slay Them
Thea Trickality wins competition at Red Bear Brewing
Desiree Dik hosted the 2023 Slay Them drag pageant at Red Bear Brewing Company on Friday, March 3 alongside the 2022 winner, Evry Pleasure. Contestants Thea Trickality, Venetian, MOTA, Kit Chinsink, D’Manda Martini and Bombshell Monroe vied for the title with an on-stage question, a talent competition and a seven deadly sins-themed presentation. Thea Trickality of Baltimore was crowned the winner.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Covering the Slay Them Drag Competition at @RedBearBrewing For @WashBlade. @EvryPleasure performing. pic.twitter.com/lTllyp3Amo— Michael Patrick Key (@MichaelKeyWB) March 4, 2023
Covering for @WashBlade : @TheaTrickality crowned winner of Slay Them Drag Competition at @RedBearBrewing . #drag pic.twitter.com/OcLwrRCcik— Michael Patrick Key (@MichaelKeyWB) March 4, 2023
PHOTOS: The Jump Off
DJs Keenan Orr and JJ202 spin ‘throwback’ set at Trade
DJs Keenan Orr and JJ202 spun a “throwback” set at Trade on Saturday, Feb. 25 inspired by the long-shuttered gay bar Cobalt.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
PHOTOS: Bunker’s opening Friday
Drag show and dance party held at new LGBTQ club
The new LGBTQ dance club Bunker held a drag show and dance party on Friday night. The night began with a “RuPaul’s Drag Race” viewing party followed by a drag show hosted by Bombalicious Eklaver and featuring Chanel Janae and Erotica Cliché.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Covering Bunker’s opening Friday for @WashBlade . Erotica Cliché performing: pic.twitter.com/Rya4Fr1Djr— Michael Patrick Key (@MichaelKeyWB) February 25, 2023
PHOTOS: Mardi Gras Parade
Celebration held at The Wharf
The Wharf DC held a Mardi Gras Parade along the pedestrian Wharf Street on Saturday, Feb. 18. Marching contingents included the all-women Afro-Brazilian band Batalá Washington and Cheer DC. The Ladies of LURe and the Washington Blade joined drag performer Sasha Adams in throwing out beads to promote the upcoming Pride on the Pier in June.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Covering the Mardi Gras Parade on the @TheWharfDC for @WashBlade . Float for Pride on the Pier: pic.twitter.com/gfyrINW67w— Michael Patrick Key (@MichaelKeyWB) February 18, 2023
