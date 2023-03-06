10 LGBTQ events this week

Friday, March 3

Center Aging: Friday Tea Time will be at 2 p.m. on Zoom. This is a social hour for older LGBTQ adults. Guests can bring a beverage of choice. For more information, contact Adam at [email protected].

Saturday, March 4

Virtual Yoga Class with Jesse Z. will be at 12 p.m. online. This is a weekly class focusing on yoga, breath work, and meditation. Guests are encouraged to RSVP on the DC Center’s website, providing your name, email address, and zip code, along with any questions you may have. A link to the event will be sent at 6 p.m. the day before.

LGBT People of Color Support Group will be at 1 p.m. on Zoom. This peer support group is an outlet for LGBTQ People of Color to come together and talk about anything affecting them in a space that strives to be safe and judgment free. For more information, email [email protected].

Sunday, March 5

Go Gay DC will be hosting “LGBTQ+ Coffee & Conversation” at 12 p.m. at As You Are. This event is for those looking to meet new faces in the LGBTQ community. This event is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.

“Speaking Out with Editor Esther Schwartz-McKinzie” will be at 2 p.m. at One More Page Books. “Speaking Out: Families of LGBTQ+ Advance the Dialogue” is an interview project inspired by the author’s daughter in the spirit of pushing back against current hateful anti-LGBTQ politics and trends. Admission is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.

Monday, March 6

Center Aging Monday Coffee and Conversation will be at 10 a.m. on Zoom. LGBT Older Adults — and friends — are invited to enjoy friendly conversations and to discuss any issues you might be dealing with. For more information, visit the Center Aging’s Facebook or Twitter.

Capital Pride Interfaith Service Planning Meeting will be at 6 p.m. on Zoom. The Capital Pride Interfaith Service is an “integrated service” respectfully demonstrating the breadth, depth, and sincerity of our faith, exposing the lie that anti-gay fundamentalists have a monopoly on faith and religion. For more details, email [email protected].

Tuesday, March 7

“LGBTQ+ Social Mixer- Pride on the Patio” will be at 7:30 p.m. at Showroom. Guests are encouraged to bring their most authentic selves to chat, laugh, and get a little crazy. There will be happy hour pricing for cocktails, wine and beer. Admission is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.

“Golden Night of Greatness” will be at 7:30 p.m. at Capital Turnaround. This ​​ black-tie event will honor notable figures and businesses for their talent, services, and gifts to the DMV community and abroad. There will be special tributes and performances by some of the creative industry’s best. Tickets start at $55.20 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.

Wednesday, March 8

Job Club will be at 6 p.m. on Zoom. This is a weekly job support program to help job entrants and seekers, including the long-term unemployed, improve self-confidence, motivation, resilience and productivity for effective job searches and networking — allowing participants to move away from being merely “applicants” toward being “candidates.” For more information, email [email protected] or visit thedccenter.org/careers.

“DC Karaoke Happy Hour” will be at 7 p.m. at Artemis DC. There will be more than 30,000 songs to choose from plus food, drinks, and hookah. This event is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.

Thursday, March 9

The DC Center’s Fresh Produce Program will be held all day at the DC Center for the LGBT Community. To be fair with who is receiving boxes, the program is moving to a lottery system. People will be informed on Wednesday at 5 p.m. if they are picked to receive a produce box. No proof of residency or income is required. For more information, email [email protected] or call 202-682-2245.

“Wasted and Gay Thursdays” will be at 9 p.m. at Wasted Lounge. This LGBTQ-friendly event will by hosted by Nelly Nelz and there will be music by DJ Ro. There will also be food, drink specials, and hookah. Tickets are $5 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.