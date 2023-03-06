Out & About
10 LGBTQ events this week
Womxn Networking, Betty Who and Drag Underground among highlights
Below are our picks for some of the most fun and creative things to do this week in the DMV that are of special interest to the LGBTQ community.
Womxn Networking
Wednesday, March 8
6:30 p.m.
As You Are
500 8th Street, S.E.
$15
Register
The Equality Chamber of Commerce and Tagg Magazine are holding a Womxn Networking event at As You Are on Wednesday. “Mix and mingle with other queer women looking to connect and do business” whether you are a CEO looking to hire or someone just starting out and looking for contacts.
Queer Trivia
Wednesday, March 8
7-9 p.m.
Dew Drop Inn
2801 8th Street, N.E.
Facebook
The Mistresses lead a game of queer trivia at the Dew Drop Inn on Wednesday.
Betty Who at The Anthem
Friday, March 8
7-9 p.m.
The Anthem
901 Wharf Street, S.W.
$40-$60
Facebook | Tickets
Betty Who returns to D.C. to perform at the Anthem on Friday.
Drag Underground
Friday, March 10
8 p.m.
Dupont Underground
19 Dupont Circle, N.W.
$25
Eventbrite
Drag Underground is back by popular demand. Get your tickets for a truly unique experience on Friday.
HIGHBALLathon
Saturday, March 11
3 p.m.
JR.’s Bar
1519 17th Street, N.W.
Facebook
All day Saturday, well into the night, JR.’s and Highball Productions bring you local drag performers. The musical event runs from 3 p.m. until closing time late at night.
The Community Collection Opening Reception
Saturday, March 11
7-9 p.m.
DC Center for the LGBT Community
2000 14th Street, N.W.
Suite 105
Register
The DC Center is presenting its final Center Arts Gallery installation before they move. The opening reception for “The Community Collection” is on Saturday and features artists Scott Clarke, Brooklyn Rando, Mentwab Easwaran, Tracy Stevens, Diane D’Costa, Jonathan Ashley, Cooper Joslin, Kalli Anne Joslin, Waleska Del Sol, Erin Frisby, Tamarah Ynise, Korina Isler and Andrea Jane Wheeler.
GMCW performs “WHITNEY”
Saturday, March 11 at 8 p.m.
Sunday, March 12 at 3 p.m.
Lincoln Theatre
1215 U Street, N.W.
$20-$65
Facebook | Tickets
The Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington present a show dedicated to the music of Whitney Houston with showtimes on Saturday and Sunday at the Lincoln Theatre.
March Vanguard: Dark Dance Party
Saturday, March 11
9 p.m.
Safari DC Lounge
4306 Georgia Avenue, N.W.
$10 door / $7 advance / $5 student i.d.
Facebook | Eventbrite
The March edition of the Vanguard Dark Dance Party features DJ Liebchen (with resident DJs Johnny Panic, Ultra Violet Rah and Villainess) on Saturday at Safari DC Lounge.
Elevate Drag Brunch: Drag King Edition
Sunday, March 12
11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Officina at The Wharf
1120 Maine Avenue, S.W.
$25
Facebook
Baphomette hosts a drag king show with brunch at Officina at The Wharf on Sunday.
Slay Them Brunch
Sunday, March 12
12 p.m.
Red Bear Brewing Company
209 M Street, N.E.
$25
Facebook | Eventbrite
Desiree Dik hosts a drag brunch with the Slay Them performers at Red Bear Brewing Company on Sunday.
Out & About
Drag is back at Dupont Underground
Queens and kings Cake Pop, Major Tom, Rico Pico, Shiqueeta-Lee among performers
“Drag Underground Spring 2023” will be on Friday, March 10 at 7:30 p.m. at DuPont Underground.
This event, co-hosted by the Washington Blade and Drag Underground, will feature performances from some of D.C.’s best drag queens and kings such as Cake Pop, Major Tom, Rico Pico and Shi-Queeta Lee.
Tickets for this event start at $16.55 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.
Artists to explore trauma, triumph in exhibition
“The Cost of Living” will premiere on Friday, March 3 at 7 p.m. at Dupont Underground.
This art exhibition will feature the work of Lavette Ballard, LaToya Hobbs and many other Black women and femme artists as they explore the cost of living for Black women. The show will present 2D, 3D, audio, and visual works to examine how Black women persevere despite the systems that are in place to limit their prosperity.
Tickets start at $15 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.
Calendar
Calendar: March 3-9
LGBTQ events in the days to come
Friday, March 3
Center Aging: Friday Tea Time will be at 2 p.m. on Zoom. This is a social hour for older LGBTQ adults. Guests can bring a beverage of choice. For more information, contact Adam at [email protected].
Saturday, March 4
Virtual Yoga Class with Jesse Z. will be at 12 p.m. online. This is a weekly class focusing on yoga, breath work, and meditation. Guests are encouraged to RSVP on the DC Center’s website, providing your name, email address, and zip code, along with any questions you may have. A link to the event will be sent at 6 p.m. the day before.
LGBT People of Color Support Group will be at 1 p.m. on Zoom. This peer support group is an outlet for LGBTQ People of Color to come together and talk about anything affecting them in a space that strives to be safe and judgment free. For more information, email [email protected].
Sunday, March 5
Go Gay DC will be hosting “LGBTQ+ Coffee & Conversation” at 12 p.m. at As You Are. This event is for those looking to meet new faces in the LGBTQ community. This event is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
“Speaking Out with Editor Esther Schwartz-McKinzie” will be at 2 p.m. at One More Page Books. “Speaking Out: Families of LGBTQ+ Advance the Dialogue” is an interview project inspired by the author’s daughter in the spirit of pushing back against current hateful anti-LGBTQ politics and trends. Admission is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Monday, March 6
Center Aging Monday Coffee and Conversation will be at 10 a.m. on Zoom. LGBT Older Adults — and friends — are invited to enjoy friendly conversations and to discuss any issues you might be dealing with. For more information, visit the Center Aging’s Facebook or Twitter.
Capital Pride Interfaith Service Planning Meeting will be at 6 p.m. on Zoom. The Capital Pride Interfaith Service is an “integrated service” respectfully demonstrating the breadth, depth, and sincerity of our faith, exposing the lie that anti-gay fundamentalists have a monopoly on faith and religion. For more details, email [email protected].
Tuesday, March 7
“LGBTQ+ Social Mixer- Pride on the Patio” will be at 7:30 p.m. at Showroom. Guests are encouraged to bring their most authentic selves to chat, laugh, and get a little crazy. There will be happy hour pricing for cocktails, wine and beer. Admission is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
“Golden Night of Greatness” will be at 7:30 p.m. at Capital Turnaround. This black-tie event will honor notable figures and businesses for their talent, services, and gifts to the DMV community and abroad. There will be special tributes and performances by some of the creative industry’s best. Tickets start at $55.20 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.
Wednesday, March 8
Job Club will be at 6 p.m. on Zoom. This is a weekly job support program to help job entrants and seekers, including the long-term unemployed, improve self-confidence, motivation, resilience and productivity for effective job searches and networking — allowing participants to move away from being merely “applicants” toward being “candidates.” For more information, email [email protected] or visit thedccenter.org/careers.
“DC Karaoke Happy Hour” will be at 7 p.m. at Artemis DC. There will be more than 30,000 songs to choose from plus food, drinks, and hookah. This event is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Thursday, March 9
The DC Center’s Fresh Produce Program will be held all day at the DC Center for the LGBT Community. To be fair with who is receiving boxes, the program is moving to a lottery system. People will be informed on Wednesday at 5 p.m. if they are picked to receive a produce box. No proof of residency or income is required. For more information, email [email protected] or call 202-682-2245.
“Wasted and Gay Thursdays” will be at 9 p.m. at Wasted Lounge. This LGBTQ-friendly event will by hosted by Nelly Nelz and there will be music by DJ Ro. There will also be food, drink specials, and hookah. Tickets are $5 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.
Out & About
10 LGBTQ events this week
Social gatherings, shows and more in the days to come
Below are our picks for some of the most fun and creative things to do this week in the DMV that are of special interest to the LGBTQ community.
Not Another Drag Show
Monday, February 27
8 p.m.
Dupont Italian Kitchen Bar
1637 17th Street, N.W.
Eventbrite | Proudout
The easiest way to start your week: catch a relaxed drag show at DIK Bar.
JR.’s Showtunes
Monday, February 27
9 p.m.
JR.’s Bar
1519 17th Street, N.W.
Facebook
Belt your favorite showtunes with your friends at JR.’s on Monday.
Survivor Queer Watch Party
Wednesday, March 1
7 p.m.
As You Are
500 8th Street, S.E.
Facebook
Show your skills at “Survivor” trivia and then hang around for a queer watch party at As You Are on Wednesday.
Sleaze: March!!!
Thursday, March 2
9 p.m.
DC9 Nightclub
1940 9th Street, N.W.
$10
Facebook | Eventbrite
The monthly LGBTQ dance party at DC9 holds its March offering on Thursday.
Kinky Bears
Friday, March 3
6-10 p.m.
UPROAR Lounge & Restaurant
639 Florida Avenue, N.W.
No cover
Facebook
Enjoy $18 bottomless Bud Light on tap and hang with your bear pals at UPROAR on Friday.
“Homebird” screening at Capital Irish Film Festival
Friday, March 3
7 p.m.
AFI Silver Theatre
8633 Colesville Road
Silver Spring, Md.
$13
Website | Tickets
Queer, trans filmmaker Caleb Roberts will be honored at the Capital Irish Film Festival with the Norman Houston Award for “Homebird.” Watch the film on Friday.
Slay Them Drag Pageant
Friday, March 3
9 p.m.
Red Bear Brewing Company
209 M Street, N.E.
Facebook
The annual drag pageant is finally upon us with the culmination of the Slay Them competitions at Red Bear Brewing Company to be held on Friday. Desiree Dik hosts the event featuring Evry Pleasure as the contestants vie for the crown.
Drag Bingo and a Show
Saturday, March 4
6 p.m.
Crazy Aunt Helen’s
713 8th Street, S.E.
$10
Facebook | Eventbrite
Bearded Empress Vagenesis joins Tara Hoot for some drag bingo and a show on Saturday.
“Sons of Douglass” at Atlas Intersections Festival
Saturday, March 4
6 p.m.
Atlas Performing Arts Center
1333 H Street, N.E.
$32 / Mask required / rated adult content
Facebook | Tickets
“Sons of Douglass” confronts questions of masculinity, race, sexuality, and religion. The Black Leaves Dance Company holds a panel discussion after the performance.
Mariah Paris Balenciaga at Kiki
Sunday, March 5
7 p.m.
Kiki
915 U Street, N.W.
No cover
Instagram
Mariah Paris Balenciaga performs at Kiki alongside Crystal Edge, Sasha Adams and Druex Sidora on Sunday.
