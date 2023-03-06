Connect with us

PHOTOS: Mariah Paris Balenciaga at Kiki

Crystal Edge hosts drag show starring RuPaul alum

Published

4 hours ago

on

Mariah Paris Balenciaga performs at Kiki on Sunday, March 5. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

Crystal Edge hosted a drag show at Kiki on Sunday, March 5 starring Christina Doll, Druex Sidora and “RuPaul’s Drag Race” season three contestant Mariah Paris Balenciaga.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

Photos

PHOTOS: Slay Them

Thea Trickality wins competition at Red Bear Brewing

Published

2 days ago

on

March 4, 2023

By

The 2023 Slay Them pagent is held at Red Bear Brewing Company on Friday. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

Desiree Dik hosted the 2023 Slay Them drag pageant at Red Bear Brewing Company on Friday, March 3 alongside the 2022 winner, Evry Pleasure. Contestants Thea Trickality, Venetian, MOTA, Kit Chinsink, D’Manda Martini and Bombshell Monroe vied for the title with an on-stage question, a talent competition and a seven deadly sins-themed presentation. Thea Trickality of Baltimore was crowned the winner.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

Photos

PHOTOS: The Jump Off

DJs Keenan Orr and JJ202 spin ‘throwback’ set at Trade

Published

1 week ago

on

February 26, 2023

By

DJs JJ202 and Kennan Orr provide the dance music for 'The Jump Off' at Trade on Saturday. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

DJs Keenan Orr and JJ202 spun a “throwback” set at Trade on Saturday, Feb. 25 inspired by the long-shuttered gay bar Cobalt.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

Photos

PHOTOS: Bunker’s opening Friday

Drag show and dance party held at new LGBTQ club

Published

1 week ago

on

February 25, 2023

By

Bombalicious Eklaver performs at Bunker for the 'Mother Bunker' drag show on Friday, Feb. 24. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The new LGBTQ dance club Bunker held a drag show and dance party on Friday night. The night began with a “RuPaul’s Drag Race” viewing party followed by a drag show hosted by Bombalicious Eklaver and featuring Chanel Janae and Erotica Cliché.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

