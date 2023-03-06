Photos
PHOTOS: Mariah Paris Balenciaga at Kiki
Crystal Edge hosts drag show starring RuPaul alum
Crystal Edge hosted a drag show at Kiki on Sunday, March 5 starring Christina Doll, Druex Sidora and “RuPaul’s Drag Race” season three contestant Mariah Paris Balenciaga.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Covering RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Mariah Paris Balenciaga @MUG4DAYZ at Kiki for @WashBlade . @TheOnlySidora performing: pic.twitter.com/tI6lRUNyuc— Michael Patrick Key (@MichaelKeyWB) March 6, 2023
PHOTOS: Slay Them
Thea Trickality wins competition at Red Bear Brewing
Desiree Dik hosted the 2023 Slay Them drag pageant at Red Bear Brewing Company on Friday, March 3 alongside the 2022 winner, Evry Pleasure. Contestants Thea Trickality, Venetian, MOTA, Kit Chinsink, D’Manda Martini and Bombshell Monroe vied for the title with an on-stage question, a talent competition and a seven deadly sins-themed presentation. Thea Trickality of Baltimore was crowned the winner.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Covering the Slay Them Drag Competition at @RedBearBrewing For @WashBlade. @EvryPleasure performing. pic.twitter.com/lTllyp3Amo— Michael Patrick Key (@MichaelKeyWB) March 4, 2023
Covering for @WashBlade : @TheaTrickality crowned winner of Slay Them Drag Competition at @RedBearBrewing . #drag pic.twitter.com/OcLwrRCcik— Michael Patrick Key (@MichaelKeyWB) March 4, 2023
PHOTOS: The Jump Off
DJs Keenan Orr and JJ202 spin ‘throwback’ set at Trade
DJs Keenan Orr and JJ202 spun a “throwback” set at Trade on Saturday, Feb. 25 inspired by the long-shuttered gay bar Cobalt.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
PHOTOS: Bunker’s opening Friday
Drag show and dance party held at new LGBTQ club
The new LGBTQ dance club Bunker held a drag show and dance party on Friday night. The night began with a “RuPaul’s Drag Race” viewing party followed by a drag show hosted by Bombalicious Eklaver and featuring Chanel Janae and Erotica Cliché.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Covering Bunker’s opening Friday for @WashBlade . Erotica Cliché performing: pic.twitter.com/Rya4Fr1Djr— Michael Patrick Key (@MichaelKeyWB) February 25, 2023
