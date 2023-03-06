Virginia
Va. education superintendent resigns
Jillian Balow tenure coincided with proposed revisions to trans, nonbinary student guidelines
The Virginia Department of Education’s Superintent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow resigned last week.
Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin last January appointed Balow, who had previously been Wyoming’s State Superintent for Public Education, to the position before he took office.
The Washington Post reported Balow in her March 1 resignation letter said she was “grateful and humbled” to have been appointed. Youngkin, for his part, thanked Balow for “her work in advancing the governor’s education agenda to empower parents and restore excellence in education.”
Youngkin last September announced plans to revise the guidelines for transgender and nonbinary students that his predecessor, Democrat Ralph Northam, signed into law in 2020. The Virginia Joint Commission on Administrative Rules late last year voted to formally object to Youngkin’s proposal that has yet to be implemented.
The Post noted Balow during her tenure faced questions over efforts to revise Virginia’s history and social studies curriculum standards, among other things.
All 12 anti-LGBTQ bills introduced during Va. legislative session die
Democrat-controlled state Senate blocked all measures
The Virginia General Assembly’s 2023 legislative session ended on Saturday without any of the 12 anti-LGBTQ bills that lawmakers introduced becoming law.
Republican lawmakers introduced measures that would have, among other things, banned transgender athletes from school teams that correspond with their gender identity and would have required school personnel to out trans students to their parents. Other bills sought to ban transition-related health care for minors in the state.
All of the measures died in the Democrat-controlled Virginia Senate.
“This session, 12 anti-LGBTQ+ bills in the Virginia legislature targeted young people — specifically trans and nonbinary youth — further stigmatizing them at home, at school and in their communities. Schools should be safe spaces for all youth, and especially those who may face discrimination or feel singled out because of who they are. But, we saw a groundswell of opposition to these bills. We saw everyday Virginians show up in fierce opposition to all twelve bills and send a message that hate is not a Virginia value,” Equality Virginia Executive Director Narissa S. Rahaman told the Washington Blade on Monday in a statement. “To the trans youth in the commonwealth, I want to say: You are loved, you are perfect just the way you are, you are beautiful and you are worthy. Don’t let anyone tell you otherwise. While we have a long way to go to make our schools more equitable places for all youth, defeating these bills is a big deal.”
The Virginia House Amendment and Other Matters Subcommittee on Feb. 17 tabled state Sen. Adam Ebbin (D-Alexandria)’s resolution that sought to repeal the state constitutional amendment that defines marriage as between a man and a woman. The openly gay Alexandria Democrat’s bill that would have made affirmed marriage equality in Virginia did not advance in the Republican-controlled House of Delegates.
Jennifer McClellan wins special election to succeed Va. congressman
Richmond Democrat is first Black woman from state in Congress
Virginia state Sen. Jennifer McClellan (R-Richmond) will succeed the late-Congresman A. Donald McEachin in the U.S. House of Representatives after she defeated her Republican challenger on Tuesday in a special election.
McClellan defeated Leon Benjamin by a 74.3-25.7 percent margin.
McEachin, who represented Virginia’s 4th Congressional District, died on Nov. 28, 2022.
McClellan is the first Black woman from Virginia in Congress.
Va. Senate committee kills two anti-transgender bills
All anti-trans measures introduced in 2023 legislative session have died
The Virginia Senate Education and Health Committee on Thursday killed two anti-transgender bills.
The committee rejected state Del. Karen Greenhalgh (R-Virginia Beach)’s House Bill 1387 that would have banned transgender athletes from school teams that correspond with their gender identity and state Del. Dave LaRock (R-Loudoun County)’s House Bill 2432 that would have required school personnel to out trans students to their parents.
Both bills passed in the Republican-controlled Virginia House of Delegates last week.
Equality Viriginia in an email to supporters notes all 12 anti-trans bills that were introduced during this legislative session have died. (Democrats control the state Senate.)
“We are celebrating this win today, and we hope that you can also take a few moments to celebrate what this outcome means for you and your loved ones,” said Equality Virginia. “The mere introduction of these bills has inflicted harm on our community, and transgender and nonbinary youth specifically. We should not have to spend time fighting for our humanity to be recognized, for our experiences to be considered, or for children to be protected. Building celebration and joy into the work is vital to our wellbeing and to our ability to advocate and still feel whole.”
