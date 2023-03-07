National
Iowans stage protest against anti-LGBTQ+ legislation
Frustrated by legislation by Republican lawmakers targeting the state’s LGBTQ+ community over a 1000 people attended the ‘Rally to Resist’
Frustrated by the onslaught of legislative efforts by Republican lawmakers targeting the state’s LGBTQ+ community and especially students, a huge protest crowd estimated to be over a thousand parents, students, educators, faith leaders, community organizers and elected officials attended the Sunday ‘Rally to Resist’ on the West steps of the Iowa State Capitol.
“Iowans have had enough. We understand that our friends, neighbors, and family members are under attack and their rights are being stripped away. And Iowans are unified against anti-LGBTQ bills,” a Progress Iowa spokesperson told the Des Moines Register.
Iowa Senate Democrats welcomed the protestors tweeting: “Today, Iowa students and families showed up to protest all of the anti-LGBTQ bills sponsored by Republican politicians. Senate Democrats were proud to welcome them to the Iowa State Capitol. #ialegis #wesaygay“
“No politician has the right to tell us which bathroom to use, deny us medical care, dictate which pronouns to call ourselves, ban books and curriculum, roll back civil rights, deny adoption and foster care, do away with marriage equality, or call queer people obscene,” a Progress Iowa press release stated.
The Des Moines Register additionally reported that the rally comes after hundreds of students across Iowa walked out of class last Wednesday to protest the LGBTQ legislation.
Organizers estimated students at 47 schools across Iowa walked out as Republican lawmakers pushed forward with legislation aimed at tightening school policies and state law regarding gender identity, sexual orientation, gender-affirming care and equity, diversity and inclusion.
In an interview with the Register during the rally, Courtney Reyes, the executive director of One Iowa and One Iowa Action, said that in her 3½ years as executive director she has seen a “constant attack” on the LGBTQ community, specifically targeting transgender people.
“People in that building are making laws about us, and they don’t know about gender healthcare, they don’t know what it means to the families that need that service,” Reyes said. “When you threaten to take that away, you’re putting people’s lives in danger.”
“When folks are having their rights taken away, we need our allies to get uncomfortable,” Reyes told the paper.
Protestors rally at Iowa Capitol in protest of recent LGBTQ legislation:
Florida
Fla. lawmaker introduces bill to remove transgender children from parents
State Sen. Clay Yarborough introduced SB 254
Florida state Sen. Clay Yarborough on March 3 introduced a measure that would mandate state intervention in cases of transgender minors receiving gender-affirming care.
Senate Bill 254 includes provisions for courts exercising temporary emergency jurisdiction over a child who “is at risk of or is being subjected to” gender-affirming care; includes granting of warrants for physical custody over children “likely to imminently” receive gender affirming care; and imposing felony penalties on parents or healthcare providers providing gender affirming care to minors.
The bill also includes a provision targeting trans minors from Florida families where the child in question may reside outside of Florida.
In a statement released by her office, state Senate President Kathleen Passidomo said:
“Parents have the right to raise their children as they see fit, and government intervention should be a last resort,” she added, “Unfortunately, all too often we are hearing about treatments for gender dysphoria being administered to children, often very young children. That’s just wrong, and we need to step in and make sure it isn’t happening in our state.”
Equality Florida Director of Transgender Equality Nikole Parker provided the following statement in response:
“This legislation is a gross assault on parental rights. Republican leadership wants to seize control over children if their parents might seek supportive health care that doesn’t align with the DeSantis agenda. Parents have the right to make healthcare decisions for their children. This includes health care widely and safely used with children for decades. This bill is about extremist politics, not well-being. Parents could lose custody of their children and face felony prosecution for seeking life-saving care and healthcare providers would be criminalized for practicing widely-accepted medicine. Senator Yarborough should be ashamed, and every parent should be alarmed by this dangerous, authoritarian precedent.”
Openly gay former State Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith (D-Orlando) tweeted, “I can’t believe I’m writing this. A new FL bill will tell courts to SEIZE TRANS CHILDREN AWAY from their supportive parents if those parents provide or are ‘at risk’ of providing them life-saving care. Parents would be charged with felonies + thrown in prison. This is fascist.”
“On Friday, GOP lawmakers submitted SB254, which allows the state to seize custody of children when they “at risk” or “being subjected” to gender-affirming medical care, including from families where the child at question may reside outside of Florida.”https://t.co/lLvPGpmZKX— Carlos Guillermo Smith (@CarlosGSmith) March 4, 2023
National
CPAC speaker: ‘Transgenderism must be eradicated from public life’
Michael Knowles of The Daily Wire made comment in Saturday speech
The Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center at National Harbor saw the annual gathering of the Conservative Political Action Conference known as CPAC wrapping up Saturday with twice-impeached former President Donald Trump as its closing speaker.
Trump, who overwhelmingly won CPAC’s conference straw poll for presidential contenders, garnering 62 percent support from attendees compared to 20 percent for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis an undeclared potential candidate for the GOP presidential nomination, and who is considered Trump’s biggest threat in a primary, took aim at America’s transgender community in his speech.
Trump defended his administration’s ban on trans enlistment in the U.S. Armed Services.
“We banned transgender insanity from our military,” he said, among other policies that President Joe Biden revoked upon taking office.
“We will keep men out of women’s sports,” Trump said. “How ridiculous. That will take place on day one.”
U.S. Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) made similar comments during his remarks on Thursday. Democrats, Scott said, have sought to “allow public schools to ignore parents and talk to very young children about sexuality.”
The senator also claimed the U.S. military has been made to care more about “pronouns” than intimidating our enemies.
Trump was among numerous CPAC speakers taking aim at the culture war over LGBTQ equality and rights, specifically trans rights.
“The problem with transgenderism is not that it’s inappropriate for children under the age of nine. The problem with transgenderism is that it isn’t true. If [transgenderism] is false, then for the good of society … transgenderism must be eradicated from public life entirely.” Michael Knowles of the Daily Wire said.
Knowles’ assertion was echoed by his fellow Daily Wire host Matt Walsh who tweeted: “He is of course completely right about this. Trangenderism as a concept and an ideology is false, poisonous, and destructive to both the individual and society. It needs to be destroyed entirely. The fight to save children from this lunacy is but one phase in the overall war.”
He is of course completely right about this. Trangenderism as a concept and an ideology is false, poisonous, and destructive to both the individual and society. It needs to be destroyed entirely. The fight to save children from this lunacy is but one phase in the overall war. https://t.co/vn2YpIjiLW— Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) March 5, 2023
As outrage built online after Knowles’ assertion, Walsh on Sunday tweeted: “Trans activists have worked for years to fundamentally restructure human society to affirm their deluded self-perceptions. They have censored, silenced, indoctrinated and manipulated. They have harmed children. Now the pushback is finally here in and they cry victim.”
Trans activists have worked for years to fundamentally restructure human society to affirm their deluded self-perceptions. They have censored, silenced, indoctrinated, and manipulated. They have harmed children. Now the pushback is finally here in and they cry victim.— Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) March 5, 2023
Walsh also asserted on Twitter: “Of course all of the hysterical idiots calling this language ‘genocidal’ would certainly not be saying that if he has called for the eradication of capitalism or conservatism or some other -ism they don’t like. In that case they’d easily recognize that working to defeat an ideology is not the same as eradicating individuals. This is a distinction any intelligent person can understand. Gender ideology (i.e. transgenderism) is just that: An ideology. And that is what we are fighting.”
Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is among those who also spoke.
National
Attorneys general say DeSantis is violating transgender students rights
Anthony Brown and Brian Schwalb among letter signatories
In a letter sent Friday to Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a coalition of attorneys general from 15 states and D.C. notified the governor that it is their belief that he and his administration are violating the privacy and rights of university age transgender students.
The letter’s lead signatory, New York Attorney General Letitia James, writing on behalf of the 16 partner coalition stated:
“The undersigned attorneys general write with grave concern over your request for information regarding the provision of gender-affirming care to Florida university students experiencing gender dysphoria. This information request may be intended to intimidate, and will actually intimidate, university administrators and health care providers and chill vulnerable students, including the students or staff in Florida’s state university system who are citizens of our states, from accessing necessary medical care.”
James goes on to caution DeSantis that his actions are violating federal protections against discrimination in accessing health care. The letter also notes that, “Governor DeSantis’ request for students’ private gender-affirming care information is discriminatory. Collecting this information appears to be paving the way for the governor to unconstitutionally target and limit the programs that these individuals rely on for healthcare and well-being.”
DeSantis’ budget director, Chris Spencer, at the governor’s behest sent a survey out in mid-January to all 28 state colleges and universities asking administrators for the numbers and ages of their students who sought or received gender dysphoria treatment, including sex reassignment surgery and hormone prescriptions.
“Our office has learned that several state universities provide services to persons suffering from gender dysphoria,” Spencer wrote in the cover letter accompanying the survey. “On behalf of the governor, I hereby request that you respond to the enclosed inquiries related to such services.”
That action by Spencer brought a rapid critique from Florida House Democratic leader Fentrice Driskell who said: “We can see cuts in funding for universities to treat students with this condition, and I think an all-out elimination of services is certainly on the table.”
The attorneys general pointed out in their letter referencing that survey: “Public reports suggest that you may seek to use the information sought to eliminate funding for necessary gender-affirming health care for students. This would be in keeping with your prior actions targeting the LGBTQIA community, and particularly transgender youth, such as cutting off funding under Medicaid for gender affirming care and calling upon the Florida Board of Medicine to prohibit use of puberty blockers and other gender-affirming care for people under 18.”
The Associated Press noted the survey requires breakdowns by age, regardless of whether students are age 18 or older, of people prescribed hormones or hormone antagonists or who underwent medical procedures like mastectomies, breast augmentation or removal and reconstruction of genitals.
In addition to the elimination of funding for trans-related healthcare through campus student health services, LGBTQ advocacy groups charge that these actions by the governor’s administration will only serve to further isolate an already marginalized trans community.
In the letter, the attorneys general further outlined their concerns especially in regard to the mental health and well being of trans students:
“Transgender young people are among the most vulnerable populations in the country. They are more likely than cisgender students to experience bullying, violence, sexual assault, and other forms of discrimination at school. Trans individuals of all ages already face steep barriers to obtaining basic health care, including lack of insurance, denial of coverage, and discrimination and denials of care by providers.”
For example, the Trevor Project’s 2022 National Survey on LGBTQ Youth Mental Health found that 60 percent of LGBTQ youth who wanted mental health care in the past year were unable to get it. Transgender youth also experience disproportionately high rates of houselessness, substance abuse, depression, anxiety, suicidality and other mental health issues.”
The letter notes: “Such actions jeopardize the health, safety and well-being of young people and their families, contravene well-accepted medical standards, unduly insert the state into the provider-patient relationship, violate students’ rights under federal law — including privacy — and offend basic human rights. Accordingly, we urge you to reconsider this action and rescind the information request immediately.”
