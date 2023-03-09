District of Columbia
Florida prosecutor expected to drop sex with minor charges against Brett Parson
Former D.C. cop arrested in 2022 for alleged consenting sex with 16-year-old
A spokesperson for the lead prosecutor in Broward County, Fla., has confirmed a notice filed in court indicating plans for dropping two counts of unlawful sexual activity with a minor filed against former D.C. police lieutenant Brett Parson by Boca Raton, Fla., police in February 2022.
An arrest affidavit filed by Coconut Creek police at the time of Parson’s arrest on Feb. 18, 2022, says Parson allegedly had a consenting sexual encounter with a 16-year-old boy who told police he met Parson on the gay online dating app Growlr and agreed to meet for a sexual encounter after the two exchanged “explicit” photos of each other.
Police and prosecutors at the time charged Parson, 54, with violating Florida’s age of consent law, which is 18, even though authorities acknowledged that the Growlr app requires users to be at least 18 years old.
“There is a court hearing scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on Monday [March 13] when it is anticipated the prosecutor will drop or dismiss the two counts of unlawful sexual activity with a minor,” Paula McMahon, Public Information Officer for the Broward State Attorney’s Office, told the Washington Blade in a March 9 email message.
“If the hearing goes ahead as anticipated, the prosecutor will provide the judge with full details,” McMahon said. “These include the parents of the victim, who was 16 at the time of the incident, recently informed prosecutors that he does not want to go forward with the case.”
McMahon told the Blade in her message that her office would be in a position to release more information about the outcome of the case after the March 13 hearing in Broward County Circuit Court, which is located in Fort Lauderdale.
NBC 4 Washington was the first to report the plans by prosecutors to drop the charges against Parson.
Parson’s arrest took place about two years after he retired from the Metropolitan Police Department of D.C. after a 26-year career in which, among other duties, he served as supervisor of the department’s LGBT Liaison Unit. At the time of his retirement Parson announced he was starting a consulting business to advise law enforcement agencies in the U.S. and abroad on police-related issues.
Parson has declined to speak with the media since the time of his arrest.
Charging documents filed by Boca Raton and Coconut Creek, Fla., police say Parson had been staying at the Boca Raton home of his parents at the time of his arrest. An incident report filed by Boca Raton police says Parson and the 16-year-old youth, who is not identified in charging documents, arranged to meet at a gas station in Coconut Creek near where the youth lives.
A separate arrest affidavit filed by Coconut Creek police says after first meeting at the gas station the two agreed to drive in their separate cars to another secluded location, where the two parked and the youth entered the car Parson was driving and had a consenting sexual encounter with Parson.
The document says after someone walked past the parked car where the two were engaging in intimate acts, the two decided to drive in their separate cars to find another location to park. That’s when police noticed the youth, who is identified only as RT in the charging documents, drive his vehicle into a restricted area at a Comcast facility and police officers approached him to find out what was going on.
The document says police also stopped Parson’s car, but they allowed him to drive off after he told them he didn’t know the person in the other car and he was from Washington, D.C. and not familiar with the area where he was driving.
It was at that time, according to charging documents, that RT provided the officers with a full account of his interaction with Parson. The documents do not provide a reason why the youth provided information the officers would not otherwise have obtained.
Among other things, the affidavit says RT turned over to police his cell phone, which included text messages between him and Parson, which helped police locate Parson to carry out the arrest. Court records show Parson, who pleaded not guilty, was released on a $50,000 bond six days after his arrest for which defendants usually must pay 10 percent, which would have been $5,000.
After initially requiring that Parson remain in Florida at his parents’ home while awaiting trial, a judge later allowed Parson to return to his D.C. home with the requirement that he attend any court hearings deemed required by the judge.
“In Florida, laws governing sexual activity with minors are ‘strict liability’ offenses,” Fort Lauderdale attorney Norm Kent told the Blade at the time of Parson’s arrest. “This means that a person can be charged where they do not know the age of the person that they engaged in sexual activity with, or even worse, where the other person has lied about his or her age,” said Kent, the former owner of South Florida Gay News, an LGBTQ community newspaper.
Kent noted that in Parson’s case, the alleged victim used a dating app that limits its users to individuals over the age of 18. He said it also appears from police reports that the 16-year-old never told Parson he was under 18.
“These are troubling facts that could be presented to a prosecutor or judge in support of mitigation, but the law does not allow them to operate as a complete defense to the crimes charged,” Kent said.
District of Columbia
D.C. Council considers LGBTQ Pride license plates
Similar bill died in committee in 2022
D.C. Councilmember Robert White (D-At-Large) reintroduced a bill this week calling for the creation of “LGBTQ Pride” license plates for motor vehicles licensed in the city for a small annual fee that will help fund the city’s Office of LGBTQ Affairs.
Eight other Council members joined White as co-introducers of the bill, indicating it has at least nine members of the 13-member Council as supporters of the bill.
The legislation, called the Pride Plates Amendment Act of 2023, states that, “The Mayor shall design and make available for issue one or more LGBTQ Pride motor vehicle tags demonstrating support for the LGBTQ community.”
The bill calls for amending the existing law that created the Mayor’s Office of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Questioning Affairs to create an Office of LGBTQ Affairs Fund. The revenue received by the D.C. Department of Motor Vehicles from a fee to be charged for the LGBTQ Pride tags will be deposited into the newly created Office of LGBTQ Affairs Fund, according to the bill.
“Money in the Fund shall be used by the Office to support programs that promote the welfare of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and questioning community,” the bill states.
“A resident ordering an LGBTQ Pride tag shall pay a one-time application fee and a display fee each year thereafter,” the bill declares. “The application fee shall be $25, and the display fee shall be $20, or such other amount that may be established by the Mayor by rule,” the bill says.
The LGBTQ Affairs Office, among other things, awards grants to community based organizations that provide services to the LGBTQ community, including groups that provide support for homeless LGBTQ youth. Japer Bowles, a longtime local LGBTQ rights advocate, is the current director of the office.
Although the office is funded through the city’s annual budget, the revenue generated by the fees for the proposed Pride license plates is expected to strengthen its ability to support local LGBTQ related programs and services.
In a development that most LGBTQ activists were unaware of, White introduced a similar bill last year, but it appears to have died in the Council’s Committee on Transportation & The Environment, which never took a vote to release the bill to the full Council.
The committee at the time was chaired by Councilmember Mary Cheh (D-Ward 3) who chose not to run for re-election last year and is no longer on the Council. At a public hearing on the bill last July, Cheh expressed concern that an LGBTQ Pride license plate could be interpreted by a court to be a political message that would require the city to approve other political messages on license plates such as opposition to abortion.
Council records show that the bill last year had also been sent to the Council’s Committee on Government Operations and Facilities, which was chaired by Robert White. In a Sept. 22, 2022 report announcing its approval of the bill, the committee disputed Cheh’s suggestion that the political nature of a license plate supportive of the LGBTQ community could result in the city being forced to release license plates with political views opposing abortion or other views at odds with the city’s progressive positions.
“The committee does not share this concern,” the committee report says. “Under longstanding U.S. Supreme Court precedent, governments are allowed to decide the content of their own speech,” the report states.
Cheh, who is a professor at George Washington University Law School, could not immediately be reached for comment.
The Committee on Transportation & The Environment, where the newly introduced bill was sent this week, is currently chaired by Councilmember Charles Allen (D-Ward 6), who is one of the co-introducers of White’s bill.
A statement released by White’s office on Wednesday points out that the city’s Department of Motor Vehicles currently offers a wide variety of other specialty license plates expressing support for causes such as veterans with disabilities, breast cancer awareness, bicycle safety, protection for the Anacostia River, and opposition to taxation of D.C. residents without congressional representation.
“The District’s LGBTQ community is incredibly vibrant and active across our city,” White says in the statement released by his office. “Unfortunately, LGBTQ people around the country are being persecuted,” he says in the statement. “This bill reaffirms the District’s dedication to our LGBTQ residents and visitors, and also gives drivers an opportunity to make a difference with small but meaningful recurring contributions to OLGBTQA” [the Office of LGBTQ Affairs].
White added in the statement that he is excited that D.C. could have its Pride plates when the city hosts World Pride 2025, the international LGBTQ Pride event.
The other Council members who signed on as co-introducers of the bill include Zachary Parker (D-Ward 5), the Council’s only openly gay member; Charles Allen (D-Ward 6), Vincent Gray (D-Ward 7), Brooke Pinto (D-Ward 2), Janeese Lewis George (D-Ward 4) Christina Henderson (I-At-Large), Kenyan McDuffie (I-At-Large), and Matthew Frumin (D-Ward 3).
District of Columbia
Gallaudet student honored with National AIDS Memorial award
Bobbi-Angelica Morris recognized for poetry lifting ‘marginalized voices’
The National AIDS Memorial, the San Francisco-based organization that displays the internationally acclaimed AIDS Memorial Quilt, announced last month that it has named Gallaudet University student Bobbi-Angelica Morris one of two most recent recipients of its Mary Bowman Arts in Activism Award.
In an announcement, the organization said it has also named Joseph Taylor of the Maryland Institute College of Art in Baltimore for the Bowman award.
“Now in its fourth year, the award honors the life of Mary Bowman, the poet, author and singer who passed away from AIDS in early 2019 at the age of 30,” the statement says.
“Funded through a generous multi-year grant from ViiV Healthcare, the only pharmaceutical company solely focused on HIV, the award offers support to artists-activists who through their creative work inspire individuals and communities, and make a positive impact in the fight against HIV/AIDS while advancing social justice,” according to the statement. “The awardees receive $5,000 each,” it says.
“Bobbi-Angelica’s poetry and commitment is creating space for marginalized voices and intersectional identities to express themselves freely and creatively,” the statement continues. “Joseph Taylor uses his artistic talent to uplift the voices within the Black community by visually amplifying their challenges and struggles while simultaneously illustrating their grace, heroism and power,” says the statement.
“Both outstanding art activists honor the life, and the creative and change-making spirit of Mary Bowman,” it says.
“Through the National AIDS Memorial Grove, AIDS Memorial Quilt, and other programs that benefit the community, the National AIDS Memorial ensures that the story of AIDS and the AIDS movement is never forgotten, and connects four decades of healing, hope, remembrance and survival to issues faced by society today,” the statement concludes.
District of Columbia
UDC law school hit with bias complaint from nonbinary student
Alleged victim sought protections from stalker on campus
A third-year student at the University of the District of Columbia’s David A. Clarke School of Law who self-identifies as a “non-binary, Black Femme” filed a discrimination complaint on Jan. 9 alleging that the school violated federal law by refusing to take action on campus to protect the student from domestic violence and stalking from a former boyfriend.
The student, D.C. resident Loreal Hawk, filed the complaint through their attorney before the U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Civil Rights. Among other things, it alleges that the law school refused over a period of close to three years to provide accommodations such as allowing virtual attendance of classes to help safeguard Hawk from repeated stalking and threats of domestic violence from the ex-boyfriend, who’s referred to in the complaint as the “respondent” and is not identified by name.
The complaint says Hawk is philosophically opposed to police involvement in this type of domestic situation and that under federal law, colleges are required to provide a reasonable accommodation to protect students from domestic violence and stalking without requiring them to report the threats to campus police or a municipal police department.
The complaint charges that the UDC law school’s intentional refusal to act in support of Hawk violates Title IX of the U.S. Education Amendments Act of 1972, which bans discrimination at schools based on sex and gender identity. It charges that the school’s lack of action also violates another federal statute known as the Clery Act, which requires schools and colleges to take reasonable steps to safeguard students from threats of sexual harassment and stalking, among other hostile actions.
The 37-page complaint further calls on the Department of Education’s Office of Civil Rights to investigate and impose civil penalties against UDC for violating the two laws and to order the school to take emergency action to protect Hawk from further threats by the respondent between now and the time Hawk is scheduled to graduate in May of this year.
The UDC Clarke School of Law did not immediately respond to a request by the Washington Blade for comment on the complaint and whether it disputes the allegations included in the complaint.
Jim Bradshaw, a spokesperson for the Department of Education, said the department’s Office of Civil Rights “does not acknowledge specific complaints until they have been evaluated and accepted for investigation.” Bradshaw added, “We’ll be in touch,” implying his office would respond to press inquiries about the Hawk complaint at the appropriate time.
Hawk’s complaint, which was little noticed at the time it was filed in early January, surfaced on Monday at a D.C. Council Committee of the Whole oversight hearing on UDC-related matters when both Hawk and Hawk’s attorney, Megan Challender, brought up the complaint and Hawk’s allegations against UDC in testimony during the virtual hearing.
D.C. Council Chair Phil Mendelson (D-At-Large), who presided over the hearing, asked UDC President Ronald Mason, who also testified, to respond to the allegations made in Hawk’s complaint at a later time, but did not ask Mason to respond to the allegations at the Feb. 27 hearing.
The complaint says the respondent, who allegedly assaulted and continues to stalk Loreal Hawk, has no affiliation with the law school or UDC. It says he had been dating Hawk until Hawk attempted to end their relationship in October 2020, which it says prompted the respondent to physically assault Hawk, forcibly take Hawk’s car keys and drive Hawk against their will to Hawk’s apartment in D.C.
Once there, the complaint states, the respondent held Hawk as a prisoner in Hawk’s own apartment for a period of time until the law student persuaded the respondent to leave the apartment after being subjected to physical violence.
“When Mx. Hawk demanded that Respondent leave, Respondent lunged at Mx. Hawk, knocking Mx. Hawk to the ground,” according to the complaint. “Mx. Hawk was able to get free and lock themselves in the bathroom. Respondent tried to beat down the door, but eventually left,” the complaint says.
“After leaving, Respondent began repeatedly calling Mx. Hawk,” the complaint continues. “Between October 2020 and March 2021, Respondent directed a persistent course of conduct at Mx. Hawk that caused Mx. Hawk to reasonably fear for their own safety,” it says. “This included as many as 30 unwanted calls a day, text messages, and emails.” It says Hawk received many of the calls and text messages while on the UDC campus taking classes.
The complaint adds that, “Following over a year of relative respite from Respondent, Respondent’s course of conduct resumed on October 6, 2022, and continues to this day.”
It says UDC further violated the law by at one point informing Hawk that it could only take protective action if Hawk reported the threats to campus police or filed a report with D.C. police.
“Mx. Hawk does not feel comfortable reporting to the police,” the complaint states. “Mx. Hawk organizes in the police violence space and thus does not feel police will handle their situation in a way that would be adequate and best for their unique situation,” it says. “Further, Mx. Hawk is Black and nonbinary, two identities that experience high rates of disbelief by law enforcement and brutality at the hands of law enforcement,” the complaint says.
“Finally, Mx. Hawk fears possible escalation from Respondent if police were to become involved,” it says.
Hawk’s attorney, Megan Challender, an official with the legal services organization Network for Victim Recovery of DC, said she understands that some in the LGBTQ community might raise questions about her client’s concerns about dealing with D.C. police without knowing Hawk’s specific situation.
LGBTQ activists in D.C., including longtime transgender rights advocate Earline Budd, have pointed out that after many years of advocacy work by the LGBTQ community, D.C. police have put in place safeguards and police training programs to ensure supportive behavior and support for LGBTQ crime victims.
Activists, including Budd, point to the longstanding D.C. Police LGBT Liaison Unit, which provides services for LGBTQ crime victims and is called upon by other police units to assist in investigating crimes targeting LGBTQ people. Police officials have said many LGBTQ people also now serve openly as officers on the D.C. police force.
When asked if Hawk considered obtaining a D.C. Superior Court stay-away order to prohibit the respondent from engaging in stalking or harassing phone calls or contact with Hawk of any kind, which can be obtained without filing a police report, Challender said she could not provide that information because it would violate attorney-client privilege.
“Of course, we talked about options,” Challender told the Blade. “And to be clear, we wouldn’t expect an educational institution to act as a policing authority,” she said. “But there is a lot of stuff that could have been taken that was not offered and they were not really engaged with us on,” she said in referring to UDC law school officials.
Among the actions the university could have taken but did not, Challender said, is to allow Hawk to take some or all their classes virtually, which was the case for all students in 2020 during the peak of the COVID pandemic. Challender notes that the respondent in his phone calls and email and text messages to Hawk has made it clear he was surveilling the UDC campus and knew Hawk’s whereabouts, including the classrooms and building where Hawk’s classes were being held.
Another option UDC did not undertake was to issue its own no-contact order to the respondent, something most other schools routinely do for students being harassed, Challender said. She said her law office issued such a stay away order to the respondent, which the respondent ignored.
“Another option to consider would be providing Loreal with a parking spot in the garage underneath the building so that Loreal doesn’t have to park on the street and walk and experience harm on the street and instead can go directly into a secure building,” she said.
In their testimony before Monday’s D.C. Council hearing Hawk told how Hawk had high hopes and expectations of their role as law student at UDC
“Further, I was thrilled by the opportunity to attend my first Historically Black College or University, where I hoped to be nurtured and in community with BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and people of color) attorneys and advocates,” Hawk stated in their written testimony submitted to the D.C. Council. But all that changed after Hawk attempted to seek support and accommodations from the school in response to the domestic violence and stalking Hawk encountered from the respondent, Hawk says in their testimony.
“UDC Law’s response to my request for accommodations has been inadequate, endangering, or altogether absent,” Hawk told the D.C. Council hearing. “In the first iteration of this issue, UDC Law enacted a punitive measure, refused to notify me of Title IX and Clery Act accommodations, rescinded my scholarship, and failed to reinstate my scholarship once I performed the terms of our agreement,” their testimony states.
“I was repeatedly misgendered throughout the entire process and their actions indicated that I was being excluded, punished and ignored because of my intersectional identities as a non-binary, Black femme, and survivor of domestic violence,” Hawk told the Council hearing.
The Washington Blade will report the UDC School of Law’s official response and answer to the complaint as soon as it either decides to publicly release it or the U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Civil Rights, where the complaint was filed, makes it part of the public record.
