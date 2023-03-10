Calendar: March 10-16

Friday, March 10

Center Friday Tea Time will be at 2:00p.m. on Zoom. This is a social hour for older LGBTQ+ adults and guests can bring a beverage of choice. For more information, contact Adam at [email protected].

Women in Their Twenties and Thirties will meet at 8:00p.m. on Zoom. This event is a social discussion group for queer women in the Washington, D.C. area and a great way to make new friends and meet other queer women in a fun and friendly setting. For meeting updates join WiTT’s closed Facebook group.

Saturday, March 11

Virtual Yoga Class with Charles M. will be at 12:00p.m. online. This is a weekly class focusing on yoga, breathwork, and meditation. Guests are encouraged to RSVP on the DC Center’s website, providing your name, email address, and zip code, along with any questions you may have. A link to the event will be sent at 6 pm the day before.

Universal Pride Meeting will be at 1:00p.m. on Zoom. This group seeks to support, educate, empower, and create change for people with disabilities. The group facilitator will be actor and disability advocate Andy Arias. For more information, email [email protected].

Sunday, March 12

Go Gay DC will be hosting “LGBTQ+ Coffee & Conversation” at 12:00p.m. at As You Are. This event is for those looking to meet new faces in the LGBTQ community. This event is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.

“Brewed Up Drag Brunch” will be at 11:00a.m. at Red Bear Brewing Co. The event will be hosted by Desiree Dik and will feature performances by Thea Trickality, Venetian, Mota and a host of other drag queens. Tickets cost $25 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.

Monday, March 13

Center Aging Monday Coffee and Conversation will be at 10:00a.m. on Zoom. LGBT Older Adults — and friends — are invited to enjoy friendly conversations and to discuss any issues you might be dealing with. For more information, visit the Center Aging’s Facebook or Twitter.

Not Another Drag Show will be at 8:00p.m. at DuPont Italian Kitchen. The event will be hosted by Logan Stone and will feature a rotating cast of local DMV performers. This event is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.

Tuesday, March 14

Coming Out Discussion Group will be at 7:00p.m. on Zoom. This peer-facilitated discussion group is a safe space to share experiences about coming out and discuss topics as it relates to doing so. For more information, visit Facebook.

Trans Support Group will be at 7:00p.m. on Zoom. This group is intended to provide emotionally and physically safe space for trans people and those who may be questioning their gender identity/expression to join together in community and learn from one another. For more details, email [email protected].

Wednesday, March 15

Job Club will be at 6:00p.m. on Zoom. This is a weekly job support program to help job entrants and seekers, including the long-term unemployed, improve self-confidence, motivation, resilience and productivity for effective job searches and networking — allowing participants to move away from being merely “applicants” toward being “candidates.” For more information, email [email protected] or visit www.thedccenter.org/careers.

Comedy & Cocktails – Open Mic Wednesdays will be at 7:30p.m. at Pure Lounge. This event is an open mic featuring comedians from the DMV. There will be drinking games, free prizes and music by DJ K-OZ. Admission is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.

Thursday, March 16

The DC Center’s Fresh Produce Program will be held all day at the DC Center for the LGBT Community. To be more fair with who is receiving boxes, the program is moving to a lottery system. People will be informed on Wednesday at 5:00 pm if they are picked to receive a produce box. No proof of residency or income is required. For more information, email [email protected] or call 202-682-2245.

Poly Discussion Group will be at 7:00p.m. on Zoom. This group is designed to be a forum for people at all different stages to discuss polyamory and other consensual non-monogamous relationships. For more details, email [email protected].