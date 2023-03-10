Calendar
Calendar: March 10-16
LGBTQ events in the days to come
Friday, March 10
Center Friday Tea Time will be at 2:00p.m. on Zoom. This is a social hour for older LGBTQ+ adults and guests can bring a beverage of choice. For more information, contact Adam at [email protected].
Women in Their Twenties and Thirties will meet at 8:00p.m. on Zoom. This event is a social discussion group for queer women in the Washington, D.C. area and a great way to make new friends and meet other queer women in a fun and friendly setting. For meeting updates join WiTT’s closed Facebook group.
Saturday, March 11
Virtual Yoga Class with Charles M. will be at 12:00p.m. online. This is a weekly class focusing on yoga, breathwork, and meditation. Guests are encouraged to RSVP on the DC Center’s website, providing your name, email address, and zip code, along with any questions you may have. A link to the event will be sent at 6 pm the day before.
Universal Pride Meeting will be at 1:00p.m. on Zoom. This group seeks to support, educate, empower, and create change for people with disabilities. The group facilitator will be actor and disability advocate Andy Arias. For more information, email [email protected].
Sunday, March 12
Go Gay DC will be hosting “LGBTQ+ Coffee & Conversation” at 12:00p.m. at As You Are. This event is for those looking to meet new faces in the LGBTQ community. This event is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
“Brewed Up Drag Brunch” will be at 11:00a.m. at Red Bear Brewing Co. The event will be hosted by Desiree Dik and will feature performances by Thea Trickality, Venetian, Mota and a host of other drag queens. Tickets cost $25 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.
Monday, March 13
Center Aging Monday Coffee and Conversation will be at 10:00a.m. on Zoom. LGBT Older Adults — and friends — are invited to enjoy friendly conversations and to discuss any issues you might be dealing with. For more information, visit the Center Aging’s Facebook or Twitter.
Not Another Drag Show will be at 8:00p.m. at DuPont Italian Kitchen. The event will be hosted by Logan Stone and will feature a rotating cast of local DMV performers. This event is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Tuesday, March 14
Coming Out Discussion Group will be at 7:00p.m. on Zoom. This peer-facilitated discussion group is a safe space to share experiences about coming out and discuss topics as it relates to doing so. For more information, visit Facebook.
Trans Support Group will be at 7:00p.m. on Zoom. This group is intended to provide emotionally and physically safe space for trans people and those who may be questioning their gender identity/expression to join together in community and learn from one another. For more details, email [email protected].
Wednesday, March 15
Job Club will be at 6:00p.m. on Zoom. This is a weekly job support program to help job entrants and seekers, including the long-term unemployed, improve self-confidence, motivation, resilience and productivity for effective job searches and networking — allowing participants to move away from being merely “applicants” toward being “candidates.” For more information, email [email protected] or visit www.thedccenter.org/careers.
Comedy & Cocktails – Open Mic Wednesdays will be at 7:30p.m. at Pure Lounge. This event is an open mic featuring comedians from the DMV. There will be drinking games, free prizes and music by DJ K-OZ. Admission is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Thursday, March 16
The DC Center’s Fresh Produce Program will be held all day at the DC Center for the LGBT Community. To be more fair with who is receiving boxes, the program is moving to a lottery system. People will be informed on Wednesday at 5:00 pm if they are picked to receive a produce box. No proof of residency or income is required. For more information, email [email protected] or call 202-682-2245.
Poly Discussion Group will be at 7:00p.m. on Zoom. This group is designed to be a forum for people at all different stages to discuss polyamory and other consensual non-monogamous relationships. For more details, email [email protected].
Calendar
Calendar: March 3-9
LGBTQ events in the days to come
Friday, March 3
Center Aging: Friday Tea Time will be at 2 p.m. on Zoom. This is a social hour for older LGBTQ adults. Guests can bring a beverage of choice. For more information, contact Adam at [email protected].
Saturday, March 4
Virtual Yoga Class with Jesse Z. will be at 12 p.m. online. This is a weekly class focusing on yoga, breath work, and meditation. Guests are encouraged to RSVP on the DC Center’s website, providing your name, email address, and zip code, along with any questions you may have. A link to the event will be sent at 6 p.m. the day before.
LGBT People of Color Support Group will be at 1 p.m. on Zoom. This peer support group is an outlet for LGBTQ People of Color to come together and talk about anything affecting them in a space that strives to be safe and judgment free. For more information, email [email protected].
Sunday, March 5
Go Gay DC will be hosting “LGBTQ+ Coffee & Conversation” at 12 p.m. at As You Are. This event is for those looking to meet new faces in the LGBTQ community. This event is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
“Speaking Out with Editor Esther Schwartz-McKinzie” will be at 2 p.m. at One More Page Books. “Speaking Out: Families of LGBTQ+ Advance the Dialogue” is an interview project inspired by the author’s daughter in the spirit of pushing back against current hateful anti-LGBTQ politics and trends. Admission is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Monday, March 6
Center Aging Monday Coffee and Conversation will be at 10 a.m. on Zoom. LGBT Older Adults — and friends — are invited to enjoy friendly conversations and to discuss any issues you might be dealing with. For more information, visit the Center Aging’s Facebook or Twitter.
Capital Pride Interfaith Service Planning Meeting will be at 6 p.m. on Zoom. The Capital Pride Interfaith Service is an “integrated service” respectfully demonstrating the breadth, depth, and sincerity of our faith, exposing the lie that anti-gay fundamentalists have a monopoly on faith and religion. For more details, email [email protected].
Tuesday, March 7
“LGBTQ+ Social Mixer- Pride on the Patio” will be at 7:30 p.m. at Showroom. Guests are encouraged to bring their most authentic selves to chat, laugh, and get a little crazy. There will be happy hour pricing for cocktails, wine and beer. Admission is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
“Golden Night of Greatness” will be at 7:30 p.m. at Capital Turnaround. This black-tie event will honor notable figures and businesses for their talent, services, and gifts to the DMV community and abroad. There will be special tributes and performances by some of the creative industry’s best. Tickets start at $55.20 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.
Wednesday, March 8
Job Club will be at 6 p.m. on Zoom. This is a weekly job support program to help job entrants and seekers, including the long-term unemployed, improve self-confidence, motivation, resilience and productivity for effective job searches and networking — allowing participants to move away from being merely “applicants” toward being “candidates.” For more information, email [email protected] or visit thedccenter.org/careers.
“DC Karaoke Happy Hour” will be at 7 p.m. at Artemis DC. There will be more than 30,000 songs to choose from plus food, drinks, and hookah. This event is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Thursday, March 9
The DC Center’s Fresh Produce Program will be held all day at the DC Center for the LGBT Community. To be fair with who is receiving boxes, the program is moving to a lottery system. People will be informed on Wednesday at 5 p.m. if they are picked to receive a produce box. No proof of residency or income is required. For more information, email [email protected] or call 202-682-2245.
“Wasted and Gay Thursdays” will be at 9 p.m. at Wasted Lounge. This LGBTQ-friendly event will by hosted by Nelly Nelz and there will be music by DJ Ro. There will also be food, drink specials, and hookah. Tickets are $5 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.
Calendar
Calendar: February 24-March 2
LGBTQ events in the week to come
Friday, February 24
Center Aging Monthly Yoga and Lunch will be at 12 p.m. at the DC Center for the LGBT Community. Lunch will be held in the climate-controlled atrium at the Reeves Center. For more information, contact Adam at [email protected].
Trans Support Group will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This group is intended to provide emotionally and physically safe space for trans* people and those who may be questioning their gender identity/expression to join together in community and learn from one another. For more details, email [email protected].
Women in Their Twenties and Thirties will meet at 8 p.m. on Zoom. This event is a social discussion group for queer women in the D.C. area and a great way to make new friends and meet other queer women in a fun and friendly setting. For meeting updates join WiTT’s closed Facebook group.
Saturday, February 25
Virtual Yoga Class with Charles M. will be at 12 p.m. online. This is a weekly class focusing on yoga, breathwork and meditation. Guests are encouraged to RSVP on the DC Center’s website, providing your name, email address, and zip code, along with any questions you may have. A link to the event will be sent at 6 p.m. the day before.
Black Lesbian Support Group will be at 11 a.m. on Zoom. This is a peer-led support group devoted to the joys and challenges of being a Black lesbian. Guests do not need to be a member of the Beta Kappa Chapter or the Beta Phi Omega Sorority in order to join, but they should identify as a lesbian or are questioning that aspect of their identity. For more details, email [email protected].
Sunday, February 26
Go Gay DC will be hosting “LGBTQ+ Coffee and Conversation” at 12 p.m. at As You Are. This event is for those looking to meet new faces in the LGBTQ community. This event is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Go Gay DC will be hosting “LGBTQ+ Dinner and Conversation” at 6 p.m. at Federico Ristorante Italiano. This event is for those looking to meet new faces in the LGBTQ community. This event is for those who want to mingle with fabulous LGBTQ folk and allies and meet new people from all over the world. For more details, visit Eventbrite.
Monday, February 27
Center Aging Monday Coffee and Conversation will be at 10 a.m. on Zoom. LGBT older adults — and friends — are invited to enjoy friendly conversations and to discuss any issues you might be dealing with. For more information, visit the Center Aging’s Facebook or Twitter.
Queer Book Club will be at 6:30 p.m. on Zoom. The book to read for this meeting is “The Honeys” by Ryan La Sala. For more information, email [email protected].
Tuesday, February 28
Genderqueer DC will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This is a support group for people who identify outside of the gender binary, whether bigender, agender, genderfluid, or just not 100 percent cis. For more information, visit www.genderqueerdc.org or Facebook!
Wednesday, March 1
Job Club will be at 6 p.m. on Zoom. This is a weekly job support program to help job entrants and seekers, including the long-term unemployed, improve self-confidence, motivation, resilience and productivity for effective job searches and networking — allowing participants to move away from being merely “applicants” toward being “candidates.” For more information, email [email protected] or visit www.thedccenter.org/careers.
Comedy and Cocktails – Open Mic Wednesdays will be at 7:30 p.m. at Pure Lounge. This event is an open mic featuring comedians from the DMV. There will be drinking games, free prizes and music by DJ K-OZ. Admission is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Thursday, March 2
The DC Center’s Fresh Produce Program will be held all day at the DC Center. To be more fair with who is receiving boxes, the program is moving to a lottery system. People will be informed on Wednesday at 5 p.m. if they are picked to receive a produce box. No proof of residency or income is required. For more information, email [email protected] or call 202-682-2245.
API Queer Support Group will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This is a support group for the Asian and Pacific Islander queer community. For more information, email [email protected].
Calendar
Calendar: February 17-23
LGBTQ events in the days to come
Friday, February 17
Urban Social DC PDW Kick Off Pop Up happy Hour will be at 6 p.m. at Brooklyn on U. Entry is free for all guests who RSVP and arrive before 6 p.m. There will be music by DJ Obie, VIP specials, hookah and food. For more details, visit Eventbrite.
Saturday, February 18
Virtual Yoga Class with Jesse Z. will be at 12 p.m. online. This is a weekly class focusing on yoga, breathwork, and meditation. Guests are encouraged to RSVP on the DC Center’s website, providing your name, email address, and zip code, along with any questions you may have. A link to the event will be sent at 6 p.m. the day before.
LGBT People of Color Support Group will be at 1 p.m. on Zoom. This peer support group is an outlet for LGBTQ people of color to come together and talk about anything affecting them in a space the strives to be safe and judgment free. For more information, email [email protected].
Sunday, February 19
“Drag Show for Charity” will be at 8 p.m. at Freddie’s Beach Bar and Restaurant. Tips to the drag performers this evening will benefit worthy charities that have been vetted by the Imperial Court of Washington DC. This event is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Go Gay DC will be hosting “LGBTQ+ Coffee and Conversation” at 12 p.m. at As You Are. This event is for those looking to meet new faces in the LGBTQ community. This event is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Monday, February 20
Center Aging Monday Coffee and Conversation will be at 10 a.m. on Zoom. LGBT older adults—and friends—are invited to enjoy friendly conversations and to discuss any issues you might be dealing with. For more information, visit the Center Aging’s Facebook or Twitter.
Genderqueer DC will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This is a support group on Zoom for people who identify outside of the gender binary, whether you’re bigender, agender, genderfluid or not 100 percent cisgender. For more information, visit www.genderqueerdc.org or Facebook.
Tuesday, February 21
Bi Roundtable Discussion will be at 7 p.m. at the DC Center. The Center Bi monthly round table is an opportunity for people to gather in order to discuss issues related to bisexuality or as Bi individuals in a private setting. For more details, visit Facebook or Meetup.
Asexual and Aromantic Group will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This is a space where people who are questioning this aspect of their identity or those who identify as asexual and/or aromantic can come together, share stories and experiences, and discuss various topics. For more details, email [email protected].
Wednesday, February 22
Job Club will be at 6 p.m. on Zoom. This is a weekly job support program to help job entrants and seekers, including the long-term unemployed, improve self-confidence, motivation, resilience and productivity for effective job searches and networking—allowing participants to move away from being merely “applicants” toward being “candidates.” For more information, email [email protected] or visit www.thedccenter.org/careers.
“Showtime at Legacy” will be at 8:30p.m. at Legacy DC. this is a one of a kind platform that headlines and supports the top local artist of the DMV area. Guests will have the pleasure of enjoying live music from the artist of the month accompanied by our amazing Legacy House Band. Tickets cost $20 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.
Thursday, February 23
The DC Center’s Fresh Produce Program will be held all day at the DC. To be more fair with who is receiving boxes, the program is moving to a lottery system. People will be informed on Wednesday at 5 p.m. if they are picked to receive a produce box. No proof of residency or income is required. For more information, email [email protected] or call 202-682-2245.
The DC Anti-Violence Project Open Meeting will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. The primary mission of the DC Anti-Violence Project is to reduce violence against LGBT individuals, and those perceived as LGBT, through community outreach, education, and monitoring cases to ensure that the rights and dignity of LGBT victims are respected and protected. For more details, visit Facebook and Twitter.
Queer artists team up with health researcher for exhibition
Spring theater in D.C. offers something old and new
Biden budget earmarks funds for HIV along with new programs for PrEP, hepatitis C
Clear your calendar for these spring events in D.C.
Calendar: March 10-16
Fla. lawmaker introduces bill to remove transgender children from parents
Ukrainian MP introduces bill to legally recognize same-sex couples
CPAC speaker: ‘Transgenderism must be eradicated from public life’
Larry Hogan announces he will not run for president
State Department spokesperson to step down
Sign Up for Weekly E-Blast
Popular
-
Florida4 days ago
Fla. lawmaker introduces bill to remove transgender children from parents
-
Eastern Europe3 days ago
Ukrainian MP introduces bill to legally recognize same-sex couples
-
National5 days ago
CPAC speaker: ‘Transgenderism must be eradicated from public life’
-
Politics4 days ago
Larry Hogan announces he will not run for president
-
State Department3 days ago
State Department spokesperson to step down
-
Maryland4 days ago
Judge denies bail for gay former College Park mayor
-
National4 days ago
Iowans stage protest against anti-LGBTQ legislation
-
Congress4 days ago
Congressional Equality Caucus slams proposed federal ban on transgender student athletes