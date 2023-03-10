Politics
Karine Jean-Pierre condemns CPAC speaker’s call to ‘eradicate transgenderism’
Jean-Pierre also condemned anti-LGBTQ bills
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre condemned comments by a conservative pundit who called for the “eradication of transgenderism” during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) last weekend in suburban Maryland.
“I just want to take a step back a moment and really call out the shameful, hateful, and dangerous attacks that we have been seeing on the LGBTQI community as we’ve seen this week, as I said, and also last week,” Jean-Pierre said during a press briefing Friday.
“Look,” she continued, “it started with a speaker at a conservative conference calling for the eradication of transgender people, language that not a single national Republican leader has condemned.”
Michael Knowles, who is associated with Ben Shapiro’s The Daily Wire, also said during CPAC: “There can be no middle way in dealing with transgenderism. It is all or nothing.”
Jean-Pierre then addressed the spate of anti-LGBTQ and particularly anti-trans legislation that has been proposed by Republican legislatures throughout the country, which has become increasingly extreme:
“In Iowa and Tennessee, Republicans are now calling for legislation to attack gay marriage and protections for same-sex couples,” she said. “In Florida — just Florida alone — Republicans introduced 20 bills — 20 bills — on a single day to roll back the rights of LGBTQ community.”
Jean-Pierre then focused her comments on a bill introduced in the Florida legislature last Friday:
“One of those bills would give the state the right to remove kids from their parents just because that kid is transgender. And just think about that. Just think about a kid who is sitting at home in this community who is listening and hearing elected officials talking about how they want to take away their rights or how they want to even threaten their parents with felony charges for seeking healthcare for their children. “
Congress
Pocan, Congressional Equality Caucus criticize trans sports ban bill
Measure scheduled for markup in House committee on Wednesday
U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan (D-Wis.) and the Congressional Equality Caucus held a press conference Wednesday at the U.S. Capitol to rally opposition to House Republicans’ proposed legislation that would prohibit transgender women and girls from participating in sports.
The bill was slated for markup by the U.S. House Education and the Workforce Committee later Wednesday.
“I’m assuming by the time it gets to the floor, we have talked to many members of Congress, especially on the Democratic side, we’re gonna fight hard on this,” Pocan said in response to a question from the Washington Blade.
“I have no idea where some of the extreme politicians may try to take this, but the bottom line is they promised us they’re going to lower the costs for the American people they promised us smaller, less intrusive government, and now they’re being the biggest of big brother that can possibly be by trying to determine which kids can play in sports,” Pocan said.
Joining Pocan and the caucus at the press conference were Shiwali Patel, director of justice for student survivors and senior counsel at the National Women’s Law Center, Rebekah Bruesehoff, a trans student athlete, and Jamie Bruesehoff, her mother.
“Today, Republicans are showing their real priorities, political priorities, by considering a trans and intersex sports ban as the opening salvo in their efforts to undermine the rights of LGBTQI+ people,” Pocan said during his prepared remarks.
“Women and girls face real problems on the field, from strained resources to unequal pay and sexual harassment and assault, but rather than dealing with these matters or other challenges like gun violence, members on the Education and the Workforce Committee will spend their first legislative markup targeting a handful of trans girls and women who participate in school sports,” Pocan said.
Politics
Gigi Sohn withdraws nomination for FCC commissioner
U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) on Tuesday said he opposed her
President Joe Biden’s nominee for commissioner at the Federal Communications Commission withdraw her candidacy on Tuesday following a long and contentious battle for her confirmation in the U.S. Senate.
“When I accepted his nomination over 16 months ago, I could not have imagined that legions of cable and media industry lobbyists, their bought-and-paid-for surrogates, and dark money political groups with bottomless pockets would distort my over 30-year history as a consumer advocate into an absurd caricature of blatant lies,” Gigi Sohn said in a statement.
“The unrelenting, dishonest and cruel attacks on my character and my career as an advocate for the public interest have taken an enormous toll on me and my family,” she said.
The campaign against Sohn, who would have been the FCC’s first gay commissioner, included allegations last month by media outlets like Fox News, the Daily Mail, Breitbart, that she opposed measures to fight sex trafficking, accusations that were widely condemned as homophobic smears.
Sohn withdrew her nomination for the post hours after U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) announced he would not support her, citing “her years of partisan activism, inflammatory statements online and work with far-left groups.”
During a Q&A with reporters following Tuesday’s press briefing, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said, “We appreciate Gigi Sohn’s candidacy for this important role. She would have brought tremendous talent, intellect, and experience, which is why the president nominated her in the first place.”
Jean-Pierre continued, “We also appreciate her dedication to public service, her talents, and her years of work as one of the nation’s leading public advocates on behalf of all Americans.”
The LGBTQ Victory Institute addressed Sohn’s decision on Twitter, writing: “Thank you, @gigibsohn, for your leadership and deep commitment to our country. We know public service is not simply a job but who you are at your core — and we are here to support whatever your next chapter brings.”
Thank you, @gigibsohn, for your leadership and deep commitment to our country. We know public service is not simply a job but who you are at your core — and we are here to support whatever your next chapter brings. https://t.co/d3yorLsrnr— LGBTQ+ Victory Institute (@VictoryInst) March 7, 2023
Politics
Larry Hogan announces he will not run for president
Former Md. governor remains a vocal Trump critic
Former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said on Sunday that he will not seek the presidential nomination for the Republican Party in 2024, arguing that his bid would overcrowd the already-crowded primary and allow former President Donald Trump an opportunity to win the GOP candidacy.
“We must move on from Donald Trump. There are several competent Republican leaders who have the potential to step up and lead,” he said in a Twitter statement. “But the stakes are too high for me to risk being part of another multi-car pileup that could potentially help Trump recapture the nomination.”
Hogan said he had intentions of running for president after leaving office in January.
Having served two terms as governor since 2015, Hogan was a moderate Republican while in office. He allowed several LGBTQ rights bills to become law (albeit, without his signature.)
Before his election in 2014, Hogan said that he would not seek to repeal Maryland’s same-sex marriage law that voters upheld two years earlier.
The Maryland politician, a fervent Trump critic, has never agreed with the influence that the former president held on the GOP. He did not vote for him in 2016 or 2020.
Trump is starting out his candidacy for the Republican nomination in an ever-evolving, yet slow, political landscape.
Former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy entered the race last month. Other potential contenders for the GOP nomination include Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former Vice President Mike Pence, New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson.
Even though he won’t run for the presidency, Hogan said he had only “begun to fight.”
“I will stand with anyone who shares a common-sense conservative vision for the Republican Party and can get us back to winning elections again,” he said. “Though I will not be a candidate for my party’s nomination for president, I’ve only just begun to fight.”
Moreover, the former governor has said that if he had been in the U.S. Senate at the time of Trump’s impeachment trial, he would have voted in favor of it.
“Right now, you have Trump and DeSantis at the top of the field, soaking up all the oxygen, getting all the attention, and then a whole lot of the rest of us in single digits,” Hogan told CBS News in an interview that aired Sunday. “And the more of them you have, the less chance you have for somebody rising up.”
Karine Jean-Pierre condemns CPAC speaker’s call to ‘eradicate transgenderism’
Director of PG County daycare center asks lesbian couple to ‘split up’
Queer artists team up with health researcher for exhibition
Spring theater in D.C. offers something old and new
Biden budget earmarks funds for HIV along with new programs for PrEP, hepatitis C
Fla. lawmaker introduces bill to remove transgender children from parents
Ukrainian MP introduces bill to legally recognize same-sex couples
State Department spokesperson to step down
Judge denies bail for gay former College Park mayor
Iowans stage protest against anti-LGBTQ legislation
Sign Up for Weekly E-Blast
Popular
-
Florida5 days ago
Fla. lawmaker introduces bill to remove transgender children from parents
-
Eastern Europe4 days ago
Ukrainian MP introduces bill to legally recognize same-sex couples
-
State Department4 days ago
State Department spokesperson to step down
-
Maryland5 days ago
Judge denies bail for gay former College Park mayor
-
National4 days ago
Iowans stage protest against anti-LGBTQ legislation
-
Politics5 days ago
Larry Hogan announces he will not run for president
-
Congress5 days ago
Congressional Equality Caucus slams proposed federal ban on transgender student athletes
-
District of Columbia2 days ago
Florida prosecutor expected to drop sex with minor charges against Brett Parson