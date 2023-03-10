Out & About
Clear your calendar for these spring events in D.C.
Cherry Blossoms, beach fun, Pride reveal and more on tap
Spring has sprung, and so have these events in the DMV.
Creative Suitland will host Creative Saturday: Arts on a Roll on Saturday, March 11 at 12 p.m. at Creative Suitland Arts Center. This event is an engaging, hands-on, visual arts workshop. Admission is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
National Cherry Blossom Festival Inc. will host 2023 Pink Tie Party on Thursday, March 16 at 7 p.m. at Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center. There will be culinary creations by TCMA Executive Chef Houman Gohary and the best bites of the DC area restaurant scene, including Art and Soul of YOTEL DC, Cure Bar & Bistro, Dirty Habit DC, Hiatus Cheesecake, Robert’s at the Omni Shoreham Hotel, and Rosa Mexicano. Cocktails and mocktails including an XR activation will be by ARTECHOUSE DC at the House of Suntory Bar. DeeJay Shelly, dueling violinists, and Skyline Band will provide entertainment. Tickets cost $225 and can be purchased on Eventbrite. The annual Cherry Blossom Festival runs March 20-April 16 with peak blooms predicted early this year, March 22-25.
Capital Pride’s annual Pride Reveal party is set for Thursday, March 16, 7-10 p.m. at the Kimpton Hotel Monaco.
Dupont Circle BID will host ArtWalk DuPont on Thursday, March 16 at 5 p.m. This event will feature the Dupont Circle arts community, as well as art galleries, museums, embassies, and more. This event is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
The National Gallery of Art and Art with Tosca will host a tour to explore highlights of the gallery’s masterpieces from the Renaissance to the French Impressionism eras. This curated visit costs $80 and tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite.
Mode on Main by Mara will host Spring It On: A Small Business Market in Aid of Syria on Sunday, March 26 at 12 p.m. at 10417 Main St. in Fairfax. This is a charity driven spring market and artist alley to benefit White Helmets, an organization responding to the earthquake that hit Syria. Tickets start at $12.51 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.
OnePaper.art will host Capital Art Fair on Sunday, April 2 at 11 a.m. at University Club. the event will feature 15 exhibitors offering fine works on paper representing old master, modern, and contemporary prints and drawings and Japanese prints. Admission is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Artjar will host GraFFiTi Art Workshop on Sunday, April 2 at 2 p.m. at 1 H St., S.E. This original graffiti art class will allow guest to explore their creative side while learning basic drawing techniques, graffiti art letter formations and spray paint techniques. Tickets are $159.97 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.
The Washington D.C. Pancake and Booze Art Show will be on Thursday, April 13 at 7 p.m. at Hook Hall. There will be local artists exhibiting more than 750 pieces of work, free “All-U-Can Eat” pancakes, live audio performances from local DJs and music producers, live body painting and art, and more. Tickets start at $16.74 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.
BloomBars will host Open Stage: Presented by Duke Ellington School of the Arts’ Cinematic Arts on Tuesday, April 18 at 4 p.m. This event is is a forum for teenage writers, artists, and filmmakers to workshop new work and get feedback from peer and the public. Tickets cost $10 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.
The 22nd annual Women’s Fest in Rehoboth Beach is scheduled for April 27-30 featuring a full weekend of events and fundraisers. Visit HYPERLINK “http://camprehoboth.com”camprehoboth.com for full details and tickets.
Allumé Entertainment Group Xclusive will host Deep Strokes Sip n Paint on Friday, May 5 at 9:30 p.m. at TBD-DC. Painting supplies and 11×14 stretched canvas are included. This event is for men over 21 years of age only. Tickets start at $41.54 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.
The Alice Ferguson Foundation will host Spring Fest on Saturday, May 13 at 11 a.m. at Hard Bargain Farm Environmental Center. Guests will get to learn about the foundation’s environmental education programs, stop and smell the flowers at the Native Plant sale, and much more, all while listening to sweet tunes from local musicians and enjoying a picnic with food from local food trucks. Tickets are $5 for children and $10 for adults. More details are available on Eventbrite.
The Washington Blade’s 16th annual Summer Kickoff Party is slated for Friday, May 19, 5-7 p.m. in Rehoboth Beach at a venue to be determined. Check the Blade website for more details next month.
Queer artists team up with health researcher for exhibition
‘Vivid’ concludes with March 31 reception
A new group exhibition called “VIVID” will conclude with a reception on Friday, March 31 at 6 p.m. at Gallery CA.
The exhibition, co-created by a team of trans and queer artists and a public health researcher and aspiring artist, is a response to a rivalry between the arts and quantitative data that investigates histories of distrust between transgender communities and researchers born from legacies of research that reduced transgender people to their hardships or failed to see them at all.
For more details, visit Gallery CA’s Instagram page @GalleryCA or VIVID’s Facebook event.
Calendar: March 10-16
LGBTQ events in the days to come
Friday, March 10
Center Friday Tea Time will be at 2:00p.m. on Zoom. This is a social hour for older LGBTQ+ adults and guests can bring a beverage of choice. For more information, contact Adam at [email protected].
Women in Their Twenties and Thirties will meet at 8:00p.m. on Zoom. This event is a social discussion group for queer women in the Washington, D.C. area and a great way to make new friends and meet other queer women in a fun and friendly setting. For meeting updates join WiTT’s closed Facebook group.
Saturday, March 11
Virtual Yoga Class with Charles M. will be at 12:00p.m. online. This is a weekly class focusing on yoga, breathwork, and meditation. Guests are encouraged to RSVP on the DC Center’s website, providing your name, email address, and zip code, along with any questions you may have. A link to the event will be sent at 6 pm the day before.
Universal Pride Meeting will be at 1:00p.m. on Zoom. This group seeks to support, educate, empower, and create change for people with disabilities. The group facilitator will be actor and disability advocate Andy Arias. For more information, email [email protected].
Sunday, March 12
Go Gay DC will be hosting “LGBTQ+ Coffee & Conversation” at 12:00p.m. at As You Are. This event is for those looking to meet new faces in the LGBTQ community. This event is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
“Brewed Up Drag Brunch” will be at 11:00a.m. at Red Bear Brewing Co. The event will be hosted by Desiree Dik and will feature performances by Thea Trickality, Venetian, Mota and a host of other drag queens. Tickets cost $25 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.
Monday, March 13
Center Aging Monday Coffee and Conversation will be at 10:00a.m. on Zoom. LGBT Older Adults — and friends — are invited to enjoy friendly conversations and to discuss any issues you might be dealing with. For more information, visit the Center Aging’s Facebook or Twitter.
Not Another Drag Show will be at 8:00p.m. at DuPont Italian Kitchen. The event will be hosted by Logan Stone and will feature a rotating cast of local DMV performers. This event is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Tuesday, March 14
Coming Out Discussion Group will be at 7:00p.m. on Zoom. This peer-facilitated discussion group is a safe space to share experiences about coming out and discuss topics as it relates to doing so. For more information, visit Facebook.
Trans Support Group will be at 7:00p.m. on Zoom. This group is intended to provide emotionally and physically safe space for trans people and those who may be questioning their gender identity/expression to join together in community and learn from one another. For more details, email [email protected].
Wednesday, March 15
Job Club will be at 6:00p.m. on Zoom. This is a weekly job support program to help job entrants and seekers, including the long-term unemployed, improve self-confidence, motivation, resilience and productivity for effective job searches and networking — allowing participants to move away from being merely “applicants” toward being “candidates.” For more information, email [email protected] or visit www.thedccenter.org/careers.
Comedy & Cocktails – Open Mic Wednesdays will be at 7:30p.m. at Pure Lounge. This event is an open mic featuring comedians from the DMV. There will be drinking games, free prizes and music by DJ K-OZ. Admission is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Thursday, March 16
The DC Center’s Fresh Produce Program will be held all day at the DC Center for the LGBT Community. To be more fair with who is receiving boxes, the program is moving to a lottery system. People will be informed on Wednesday at 5:00 pm if they are picked to receive a produce box. No proof of residency or income is required. For more information, email su[email protected] or call 202-682-2245.
Poly Discussion Group will be at 7:00p.m. on Zoom. This group is designed to be a forum for people at all different stages to discuss polyamory and other consensual non-monogamous relationships. For more details, email [email protected].
10 LGBTQ events this week
Womxn Networking, Betty Who and Drag Underground among highlights
Below are our picks for some of the most fun and creative things to do this week in the DMV that are of special interest to the LGBTQ community.
Womxn Networking
Wednesday, March 8
6:30 p.m.
As You Are
500 8th Street, S.E.
$15
Register
The Equality Chamber of Commerce and Tagg Magazine are holding a Womxn Networking event at As You Are on Wednesday. “Mix and mingle with other queer women looking to connect and do business” whether you are a CEO looking to hire or someone just starting out and looking for contacts.
Queer Trivia
Wednesday, March 8
7-9 p.m.
Dew Drop Inn
2801 8th Street, N.E.
Facebook
The Mistresses lead a game of queer trivia at the Dew Drop Inn on Wednesday.
Betty Who at The Anthem
Friday, March 8
7-9 p.m.
The Anthem
901 Wharf Street, S.W.
$40-$60
Facebook | Tickets
Betty Who returns to D.C. to perform at the Anthem on Friday.
Drag Underground
Friday, March 10
8 p.m.
Dupont Underground
19 Dupont Circle, N.W.
$25
Eventbrite
Drag Underground is back by popular demand. Get your tickets for a truly unique experience on Friday.
HIGHBALLathon
Saturday, March 11
3 p.m.
JR.’s Bar
1519 17th Street, N.W.
Facebook
All day Saturday, well into the night, JR.’s and Highball Productions bring you local drag performers. The musical event runs from 3 p.m. until closing time late at night.
The Community Collection Opening Reception
Saturday, March 11
7-9 p.m.
DC Center for the LGBT Community
2000 14th Street, N.W.
Suite 105
Register
The DC Center is presenting its final Center Arts Gallery installation before they move. The opening reception for “The Community Collection” is on Saturday and features artists Scott Clarke, Brooklyn Rando, Mentwab Easwaran, Tracy Stevens, Diane D’Costa, Jonathan Ashley, Cooper Joslin, Kalli Anne Joslin, Waleska Del Sol, Erin Frisby, Tamarah Ynise, Korina Isler and Andrea Jane Wheeler.
GMCW performs “WHITNEY”
Saturday, March 11 at 8 p.m.
Sunday, March 12 at 3 p.m.
Lincoln Theatre
1215 U Street, N.W.
$20-$65
Facebook | Tickets
The Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington present a show dedicated to the music of Whitney Houston with showtimes on Saturday and Sunday at the Lincoln Theatre.
March Vanguard: Dark Dance Party
Saturday, March 11
9 p.m.
Safari DC Lounge
4306 Georgia Avenue, N.W.
$10 door / $7 advance / $5 student i.d.
Facebook | Eventbrite
The March edition of the Vanguard Dark Dance Party features DJ Liebchen (with resident DJs Johnny Panic, Ultra Violet Rah and Villainess) on Saturday at Safari DC Lounge.
Elevate Drag Brunch: Drag King Edition
Sunday, March 12
11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Officina at The Wharf
1120 Maine Avenue, S.W.
$25
Facebook
Baphomette hosts a drag king show with brunch at Officina at The Wharf on Sunday.
Slay Them Brunch
Sunday, March 12
12 p.m.
Red Bear Brewing Company
209 M Street, N.E.
$25
Facebook | Eventbrite
Desiree Dik hosts a drag brunch with the Slay Them performers at Red Bear Brewing Company on Sunday.
