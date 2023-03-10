Queer artists team up with health researcher for exhibition

Spring has sprung, and so have these events in the DMV.

Creative Suitland will host Creative Saturday: Arts on a Roll on Saturday, March 11 at 12 p.m. at Creative Suitland Arts Center. This event is an engaging, hands-on, visual arts workshop. Admission is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.

National Cherry Blossom Festival Inc. will host 2023 Pink Tie Party on Thursday, March 16 at 7 p.m. at Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center. There will be culinary creations by TCMA Executive Chef Houman Gohary and the best bites of the DC area restaurant scene, including Art and Soul of YOTEL DC, Cure Bar & Bistro, Dirty Habit DC, Hiatus Cheesecake, Robert’s at the Omni Shoreham Hotel, and Rosa Mexicano. Cocktails and mocktails including an XR activation will be by ARTECHOUSE DC at the House of Suntory Bar. DeeJay Shelly, dueling violinists, and Skyline Band will provide entertainment. Tickets cost $225 and can be purchased on Eventbrite. The annual Cherry Blossom Festival runs March 20-April 16 with peak blooms predicted early this year, March 22-25.

Capital Pride’s annual Pride Reveal party is set for Thursday, March 16, 7-10 p.m. at the Kimpton Hotel Monaco.

Dupont Circle BID will host ArtWalk DuPont on Thursday, March 16 at 5 p.m. This event will feature the Dupont Circle arts community, as well as art galleries, museums, embassies, and more. This event is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.

The National Gallery of Art and Art with Tosca will host a tour to explore highlights of the gallery’s masterpieces from the Renaissance to the French Impressionism eras. This curated visit costs $80 and tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite.

Mode on Main by Mara will host Spring It On: A Small Business Market in Aid of Syria on Sunday, March 26 at 12 p.m. at 10417 Main St. in Fairfax. This is a charity driven spring market and artist alley to benefit White Helmets, an organization responding to the earthquake that hit Syria. Tickets start at $12.51 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.

OnePaper.art will host Capital Art Fair on Sunday, April 2 at 11 a.m. at University Club. the event will feature 15 exhibitors offering fine works on paper representing old master, modern, and contemporary prints and drawings and Japanese prints. Admission is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.

Artjar will host GraFFiTi Art Workshop on Sunday, April 2 at 2 p.m. at 1 H St., S.E. This original graffiti art class will allow guest to explore their creative side while learning basic drawing techniques, graffiti art letter formations and spray paint techniques. Tickets are $159.97 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.

The Washington D.C. Pancake and Booze Art Show will be on Thursday, April 13 at 7 p.m. at Hook Hall. There will be local artists exhibiting more than 750 pieces of work, free “All-U-Can Eat” pancakes, live audio performances from local DJs and music producers, live body painting and art, and more. Tickets start at $16.74 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.

BloomBars will host Open Stage: Presented by Duke Ellington School of the Arts’ Cinematic Arts on Tuesday, April 18 at 4 p.m. This event is is a forum for teenage writers, artists, and filmmakers to workshop new work and get feedback from peer and the public. Tickets cost $10 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.

The 22nd annual Women’s Fest in Rehoboth Beach is scheduled for April 27-30 featuring a full weekend of events and fundraisers. Visit HYPERLINK “http://camprehoboth.com”camprehoboth.com for full details and tickets.

Allumé Entertainment Group Xclusive will host Deep Strokes Sip n Paint on Friday, May 5 at 9:30 p.m. at TBD-DC. Painting supplies and 11×14 stretched canvas are included. This event is for men over 21 years of age only. Tickets start at $41.54 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.

The Alice Ferguson Foundation will host Spring Fest on Saturday, May 13 at 11 a.m. at Hard Bargain Farm Environmental Center. Guests will get to learn about the foundation’s environmental education programs, stop and smell the flowers at the Native Plant sale, and much more, all while listening to sweet tunes from local musicians and enjoying a picnic with food from local food trucks. Tickets are $5 for children and $10 for adults. More details are available on Eventbrite.

The Washington Blade’s 16th annual Summer Kickoff Party is slated for Friday, May 19, 5-7 p.m. in Rehoboth Beach at a venue to be determined. Check the Blade website for more details next month.