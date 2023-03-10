Opinions
Silence and complacency are not an option for Israel’s LGBTQ community
Proposed reforms of country’s judiciary have sparked widespread protests
WDG is the Washington Blade’s media partner in Israel.
Thursday was another record day for the protests against the legal revolution that members of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government are trying to carry out. High-tech employees and business owners, doctors and nurses, professors, teachers and students, economists and intellectuals, parents and children, security personnel and activists have united in the protest movement and the number of weekly demonstrations against the coup d’état have increased.
What began as a single demonstration in Tel Aviv 10 weeks ago turned into a huge demonstration of about 300,000 people in front of the Knesset in Jerusalem about a month ago. This movement two weeks ago turned into a Day of Disruption throughout the country and reached its peak on Thursday with the declaration of a National Day of Resistance.
LGBTQ and intersex people and organizations have joined the struggle.
LGBTQ and intersex organizations on Thursday morning held their own protest in Tel Aviv’s Culture Square before they marched with Israeli and Pride flags and joined other protest groups in front of the city’s government building.
These organizations took part in the first demonstrations that took place more than two months ago. They formed a larger LGBTQ group and marched together as one, with gay party promoters joining them later. The Aguda, Hoshan, IGY (Israel Gay Youth), the Gila Project and Maavarim rented buses for LGBTQ and intersex people who wanted to go to Jerusalem and demonstrate in the capital.
Next step: Cancelling the right to LGBTQ parenthood
One of the largest protests to date is the Day of Disruption that took place on March 1.
The day, which began as protests that took place in dozens of cities across Israel as MKs passed bills, for the first time during the protest movement saw violent scenes between protesters and police officers, who used stun grenades to disperse them.
The Aguda and Hoshan before the Day of Disruption hung signs in the train stations that simulated a train route. Bills that would discriminate against the LGBTQ and intersex community and simulating life after the legal revolution’s approval in the Knesset were written in place of station name: The first stop was the cancellation of Pride parades, followed by the cancellation of transgender pregnancies, a ban on discussing LGBTQ and intersex issues in schools and in the media, repealing the discrimination ban removing children from same-sex households and approving so-called conversion therapy.
“The State of Israel is speeding down a path of direct discrimination, and that is our red line. When the first stop is crushing the justice system, the next stops are canceling the right to gay parenthood and allowing discrimination in businesses, just like what happened in Hungary and Poland,” wrote the Aguda and Hoshan in their campaign. “This is exactly the time for everyone to ask themselves where his red line cross — because when the legal revolution leaves the station, it will be very difficult to stop the violation of the rights we fought for years.”
Lesbians on motorcycles at the beginning of the Day of Disruption blocked traffic throughout Ramat Gan and Tel Aviv while on their way to Jerusalem. The Israeli “Pride and Ride” Dykes on Bykes movement led the protest. Dykes on Bykes has existed since 1976, and has emerged as a significant part of the country’s LGBTQ and intersex rights movement and as a symbol of female strength and Pride for every lesbian woman.
At the same time in Jerusalem, writer Ilan Scheinfeld arrived at the Western Wall plaza with his two sons who were born by surrogacy and waved a large pride flag in front of the Western Wall.
Israel’s LGBTQ and intersex families have launched a campaign aimed at Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana, a proud father of twins, in which they tried to appeal to his heart as a gay person who started a family thanks to Supreme Court rulings, and to explain to him what the consequences of a political revolution might be on gay parenting.
Aguda Chair Hila Peer in the evening spoke at the central demonstration in Tel Aviv.
“They think they will push us back into closets. This government has a clear agenda and the LGBTQ community is one of the first in line. This is not legal reform, it is a gun that is being held to the head of the LGBTQ community. They are destroying the only body that protects human rights, so that later they can enact whatever they want against us,” said Peer. “This government has brought up the worst haters of freedom, of equality and of the LGBTQ community, It gave them power over our families, over our rights. We faced crazier, meaner, more violent and broke every closet they ever dared to try build for us.”
“The year is 2023 and we are going nowhere but forward,” added Peer. “Even if you take the court, even if you threaten us in the streets. Even if you deny us right after right, we will not stop. We will not disappear. The LGBTQ community was born out of a revolution, and the LGBTQ community will bring the next revolution.”
Opposition community representatives also tried to disrupt the Constitution Committee’s proceedings, or at least create actions that would cause them to become illegitimate. MK Yorai Lahav Hertzno from Yesh Atid party during one of the debates came up to the table and began chanting “shame” while pointing an accusing finger at MK Simcha Rotman, who chairs the committee The demonstration caused a lot of criticism and the Knesset’s Ethics Committee punished Hertzno.
Why is the LGBTQ and intersex community afraid?
The absolute majority of the rights of the LGBTQ and intersex community in Israel today came from Supreme Court rulings. From treatments for HIV carriers to surrogacy and parentage registration, all achievements were achieved as a result of battles waged in court against the decisions of the government and the Knesset.
The regime change that includes the weakening of the Supreme Court’s power and allows the Knesset to overrule any Supreme Court ruling with a simple majority allows the cancellation of any Supreme Court decision with relative ease. Although laws against the LGBTQ and intersex community are not currently on the agenda, the potential for change is clear such possibility.
If the legal revolution passes, the government will be able to enact laws that directly harm LGBTQ and intersex people — and without an independent court there will be no one to protect them or the rights we have already received.
Already now, under the auspices of the public atmosphere, there is an increase in the number of reports of cases of discrimination and violence against LGBTQ and intersex people in businesses and in the public sphere. This discrimination would be legal if some extreme MKs succeed in their efforts. LGBTQ-phobic members of Knesset are already spreading their dangerous agenda today and promote bills that will harm LGBTQ and intersex youth and the creation of safe spaces in schools.
The LGBTQ and intersex community and its rights are under attack, and LGBTQ and intersex people will be among the first groups to be harmed when the checks and balances are removed from the government. Silence and complacency are not an option for Israel’s LGBTQ and intersex community.
George Avni is the editor of WDG, an LGBTQ and intersex media outlet in Israel.
Biden shouldn’t be expected to fall on his sword for D.C.
Congress should butt out of city’s business
Congress should butt out of D.C.’s business! But I understand why some Democrats will not. I also understand why President Biden will not veto a bill overriding D.C.’s Criminal Code legislation. We should never expect a politician to fall on their sword and that is what the president and some Democrats in Congress up for election in 2024, would be doing if they support D.C.’s crime bill. Explaining to their constituents they only supported what is in that bill, because they wanted to support home rule for D.C., would be nearly impossible.
Crime is the issue today. You need only look at the Chicago primary election and Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s loss. It was all about crime, or fear. People are afraid. Any bill that looks like it is weak on crime is not something Democrats up for election, in districts or states where Democrats will be in close elections, can support. While it is important to look at the facts when reading legislation, reality is it is also important to understand what the public will perceive when reading, or hearing about it.
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser knew what the problems were with the legislation the Council passed. She understood the potential for what Congress could do with this bill. So she vetoed it, and suggested to the Council what changes should be made. Had the Council listened, instead of overriding the veto, this attack on home rule could have been avoided. To make matters worse, the past and current chairs of the Judiciary and Public Safety committee of the Council, agreed they would accept amendments to the bill but still voted to override the veto and send the bill as passed to Congress.
I communicated to the White House and to Democratic members of Congress, asking them not to join Republicans on this; asking them to respect D.C.’s home rule. But I fully understand they are doing what they feel they must. If Democrats lose the White House, and Congress, in 2024 home rule won’t be the only thing in jeopardy.
I have written before it is beyond time the D.C. Council takes a step back and rethinks some of what they are doing and how the bills they are passing are spending taxpayer money. They are now upset with the city’s CFO for saying there will be budget shortfalls in the coming years. Instead of being upset, they should seriously look at what the priorities of D.C. residents are. Maybe it’s funding education, public safety, and real help for those in need instead of free bus fare for tourists, Maryland, and Virginia commuters, and people who don’t need free fare, at a cost of $42 million a year. The excuse ‘it gets cars off the road’ has not been shown to be the case in numerous studies.
There are two other issues where it is now unclear where the Council stands. According to WUSA9, “Nine months ago long-time stadium opponent, Councilmember Charles Allen, released a letter signed by seven D.C. Councilmembers opposing the use of the RFK site for a football stadium. Enough votes to block any stadium plan. But two of those stadium opponents, Mary Cheh and Elissa Silverman, aren’t on Council anymore. And a third, Janeese Lewis George, declined to take a position when asked in WUSA9 poll of Councilmembers: “Are you open to a discussing a new Washington Commanders stadium on the RFK site if Daniel Snyder no longer owns, or is associated with, the franchise?” What may be at stake in this debate is D.C. getting control of 191 acres on the RFK site for housing, parks and other recreation opportunities for the people of the District — something the mayor is fighting for.
Another issue before the Council is whether there will be police as security protecting our children in schools. There is a legitimate debate on this but most of the people in the District support this and feel it will make our children and teachers safer. Recently the Washington Post reported, “Four D.C. lawmakers are backing a proposal that would keep police officers in schools, reversing a measure that sought to remove law enforcement from campuses by 2025.” The four are the Council Chair, and Council members from Wards two, seven and eight.
There is much to be done for the people of the District. We need to focus on housing, our children and families needing extra support. I hope members of the Council do that but not in the way some have, which has been tone-deaf to reality.
Peter Rosenstein is a longtime LGBTQ and Democratic Party activist. He writes regularly for the Blade.
They’re banning the Rainbow Flag. Why should we care?
Global symbol of LGBTQ liberation and diversity is under attack
Across America, the conservative backlash escalates. Now they are systematically forcing towns and school districts to ban the Rainbow Flag, our global symbol of LGBTQ+ liberation and diversity. Since last summer, they’ve already claimed anti-queer victories in more than twenty towns and school districts across America by successfully prohibiting display of the Rainbow Flag on public property. This is censorship. This is homophobia.
Their far-reaching agenda is clear: Erase pro-LGBTQ+ flags and force LGBTQ+ people back into the closet. Their argument: If the Rainbow Flag flies, why not fly politically divisive symbols of hate like the Confederate or Nazi flags? This twisted reasoning is gaining traction in our country at a time when scare tactics and misinformation are doing irreversible damage.
Bans can kill. Banning the Rainbow Flag tells LGBTQ+ people that their lives are worthless. And as studies have revealed, this can lead to depression and suicide attempts, especially for teens and young adults, as well as a spike in anti-LGBTQ+ violence. Rainbow Flag censorship lays the groundwork for an aggressive rollback of basic civil rights for all LGBTQ+ people in this country.
The number of flag bans is increasing, with Huntington Beach, Calif., joining this chorus of aggression in early February. Combined with Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” law, the banning of LGBTQ+ books, and huge wave of anti-trans bills, the trend is clear: The LGBTQ+ community has a target on its back and the crisis is getting worse. They simply want to wipe out sexual and gender minorities everywhere.
Why do people focus on trashing the Rainbow Flag? Because since its creation in 1978 by artist and activist Gilbert Baker, the flag has become a globally recognized symbol of LGBTQ+ freedom and pride. Radical right-wingers know that the Rainbow Flag offers our community a message of hope, inclusion and safe sanctuary. And they want to destroy it.
We can’t let the bullies win. Together we have to push back. The Gilbert Baker Foundation is leading the battle to keep the Rainbow Flag flying. We‘ve partnered with the American Civil Liberties Union, the leading First Amendment rights organization, to create an initiative: Save The Rainbow Flag.
We are your main allies in preventing Rainbow Flag bans at the local level. Here is how:
The Save the Rainbow Flag toolkit includes an ACLU letter that offers a legal roadmap for any local school board or town council under attack for supporting the Rainbow Flag. We will help you lobby school or community boards to do the right thing and send the haters packing. Only by working with likeminded people will we win.
Fighting back against bullies is an American value that works. We are already seeing reversals of flag bans in places like Newberg, Ore., and Connetquot, N.Y. But what is urgently needed is wide community response to keep the Rainbow Flag flying — before more towns and cities fall under this wave of hate.
As we head toward the 2024 election cycle, there is no question about it: this politically motivated war on LGBTQ people is gaining power. As recently as January, federal legislation to ban flying the flag was submitted to Congress by 30 sponsors.
We must stop their destructive agenda. Visit Save The Rainbow Flag and join our fight for LGBTQ+ freedom. Together, let’s keep the Rainbow Flag flying freely.
Charles Beal, a veteran activist, is president of the Gilbert Baker Foundation.
The Gilbert Baker Foundation honors the legacy of artist and activist Gilbert Baker (1951-2017), creator of the LGBTQ+ Rainbow Flag, through ongoing educational and cultural initiatives.
LGBTQ Puerto Rican women are making history in 2023
U.S. Senate last month confirmed Gina Mendéz Miró as federal judge
Representation matters even more to three of the most historically marginalized and underrepresented groups in the last century in the U.S.: Women, Latinos and the LGBTQ community.
Puerto Rico became a U.S. territory in 1898 after the Spanish-American War. Puerto Ricans since then have struggled to get worthy representation in the states and internationally. But if being a Puerto Rican is already tricky because of the historical unfairness of the “relationship” between the island and the U.S., being a member of the LGBTQ community is even more challenging.
Puerto Ricans are treated as second-class citizens in the U.S. by receiving less federal aid and benefits than the 50 states and being underrepresented in each political, social, cultural, economic and governmental position within the mainland. Puerto Ricans’ federal and constitutional rights are not guaranteed like ordinary Americans. Puerto Ricans, like women and Black people, have mainly and throughout U.S. history received their federal and constitutional rights one by one through the U.S. Supreme Court. And why is it so important to give all this background if we are here to talk about Puerto Rican LGBTQ women? Well, because a famous saying says: “… people who do not know their history are condemned to repeat it …” and it’s always essential to understand the historical background of our LGBTQ representatives and put ourselves in their shoes.
The U.S. Senate recently confirmed Gina Méndez Miró, the first openly lesbian Puerto Rican woman, to the U.S. District Court of Puerto Rico. The Senate voted 54-42 to approve the previous Puerto Rico appellate judge.
I met Gina in 2016 when she was serving Puerto Rico Senate President Eduardo Bhatia’s Chief of Staff. We were both delegates for Hilary Clinton at the 2016 Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia as members of the LGBTQ community. Even though our encounters have been brief since then, I have perceived Gina’s passion for justice, gender equity and promoting a more secure world for the LGBTQ community. This appointment was a victory for our LGBTQ community, women and the Latino community in the U.S.
Another significant accomplishment in Puerto Rico happened last week when Daniela Arroyo González became the first transgender woman to compete in Miss Universe Puerto Rico.
Daniela has been chosen to compete in the Puerto Rico Miss Universe contest for the first time. I met Daniela in 2018 when we were participating in a runway fashion show fundraiser to raise money and awareness for the LGBTQ community on the island. Daniela is well known in the LGBTQ community in Puerto Rico after being part of a federal lawsuit against Puerto Rico’s government, requesting the authority to change the gender designation in her birth certificate. People in Puerto Rico today can change their genders on their birth certificates. As executive director of the LGBTQ advisory board of the governor of Puerto Rico, I worked with the Department of Health’s Vital Statistics Office to create the local guidelines to allow trans people on the island this change by only bringing a medical certificate.
Daniela’s participation in the beauty pageant is another significant victory for the LGBTQ community, Latinas and women’s movement on the island. It is even more critical when Puerto Rico is the number one jurisdiction in the U.S. in hate crimes against the LGBTQ community and number one in gender-based violence crimes against women. According to Human Rights Campaign’s statistics, a woman is murdered in Puerto Rico by her partner every seven days. In 2020, six of the 44 deaths of trans and gender nonconforming people in the U.S. were in Puerto Rico. These deaths represent most of the murders of trans people that happened in the U.S. in 2020.
Gender-based violence has also become even more common in Puerto Rico, with at least 5,517 female victims recorded, according to the Gender Equality Observatory. Daniela’s representation gives the strength and necessary visibility that trans women on the Island need.
Third but not least, we have Villano Antillano, the sensation of the moment. Villano is a 27-year-old trans Puerto Rican woman that has recently become one of the most iconic Spanish-language rappers by making memorable worldwide appearances in Spain, Argentina, Mexico and Puerto Rico.
In 2022, Villano launched to fame with her collaboration with Argentine producer, Bizarrap. Her music has reached the Billboard Argentina Hot 100 and Billboard Spain Hot 100, and she is the first trans and nonbinary artist to get the Top 50: Global on Spotify charts. Last week, Villano was nominated for “Premio Lo Nuestro,” becoming the first trans artist in the awards’ women’s category for Breakthrough Female Artist of the Year. The iconic Premio Lo Nuestro is a Spanish-language award show honoring the best Latin music of the year.
I met Villano a few years ago in 2015, and I witnessed her passion for music and women’s rights since day one. I had the privilege to learn from her how to become more aware of the struggles of Puerto Ricans, trans women and the necessity of creating more safe spaces for women in Puerto Rico. Congratulations Villano.
These victories send a solid message to young people everywhere: LGBTQ people, women and Latinas can dream bigger and honestly believe anything is possible. The above is a tangible reminder to our youth generations that every single vote matter and that expanding society to integrate more voices is what real democracy is all about. Seeing characters serving in power positions like judges, getting nominated for music awards, or winning beauty pageants, gives LGBTQ youth the hope that they can make it too. These three wonderful and talented women will allow future generations to dream and aspire to be anything they want.
Thank you, Gina, thank you, Daniela, and thank you, Villano, for allowing us to dream, dream of becoming, and succeed.
Queer artists team up with health researcher for exhibition
Spring theater in D.C. offers something old and new
Biden budget earmarks funds for HIV along with new programs for PrEP, hepatitis C
Clear your calendar for these spring events in D.C.
Calendar: March 10-16
Fla. lawmaker introduces bill to remove transgender children from parents
Ukrainian MP introduces bill to legally recognize same-sex couples
CPAC speaker: ‘Transgenderism must be eradicated from public life’
Larry Hogan announces he will not run for president
State Department spokesperson to step down
