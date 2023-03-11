Real Estate
The art beneath your feet
Select rugs that reflect your personal style
Buying art for your new home can be both fun and an investment for the future. You can scour local galleries, visit antique stores, or buy paintings and posters online. Sometimes, you’ll even find local artisans displaying their work on the walls of real estate offices.
When it comes to a budget for art, the sky’s the limit. From original oil or acrylic paintings to clay or marble sculpture, to lighting of Chihuly glass, there is much to choose from. Even street art and painted murals can bring joy to accent walls.
Personally, I have a fondness for contemporary lithographs in primary colors and Blenko glass, but no matter what your taste, you may find art you love right beneath your feet in carpets and rugs that enhance your décor. Before you choose a rug to anchor your furnishings, determine what it’s made of and how it will work in your space.
Near the top of your budget, you’ll find pure wool rugs. They stand up well to high-traffic areas like living rooms and feel cozy beneath your feet. Good at repelling water and dirt, they can be hand-knotted or loomed and may have fringed edges.
Natural fiber rugs made of jute, seagrass, and sisal work well on their own or as an underlayment for other rugs. While inexpensive, you may find that they shed fibers, so using a rug pad under them will keep those fibers from scratching your floor.
An animal hide rug often serves as a statement piece, with each being as unique as the animal from which it came. Thankfully, you can now obtain the same look with synthetic hides with natural coloring or even dyed in bright hues.
Cotton rugs, braided or hooked, provide a more casual look for less. Many are machine washable, but they fade easily, especially if used in areas of direct sunlight or high traffic. They are also slippery when used on hard floors, so be sure to place a rug pad beneath them.
Most wall-to-wall carpet and bound area rugs today are made of synthetic fibers such as polyester and nylon. Since these machine-woven beauties often mimic real wool and there are plenty to choose from, they are generally the most affordable.
Silk rugs are best in low traffic areas where there is little chance of pet accidents or spills. You may also see them hung on walls in lieu of paintings. These rugs will require professional cleaning and are among the most expensive offerings. In addition to the Persian and Oriental styles, you can now find more modern designs made of silk.
Another thing to consider is whether you want an eco-friendly or non-toxic rug. Determining which is which can sometimes be confusing. While eco-friendly refers to a product that is healthy for the environment, a non-toxic rug made without potentially harmful chemicals focuses on the health of people.
Always read the label of a rug that you are considering purchasing. Rugs made of olefin, polyester and nylon are created through chemical processes. Flame retardant and water repellant coatings can be toxic. Natural materials may have been sprayed with pesticides. Even dyes and rubber backings may contribute to an unhealthy home.
Several rug manufacturers advertise their products as non-toxic, including FLOR, Safavieh, Lorena Canals, and Hook & Loom. If you can’t find a non-toxic rug you like, you can minimize the effect of chemical treatments and odors by allowing your rug to off-gas outside or by leaving a light coating of baking soda on it overnight before vacuuming.
Next, think about the size and shape of your new rug. Will there be at least 3 inches of rug behind the front legs of your furniture as suggested by Martha Stewart? Do you have an apartment or condominium that requires a certain percentage of hard flooring be covered? Do you want to soften the edges of a room by using a round or oval rug or will you need a runner for hall or stairs?
The style, pattern, and texture of your rug will determine whether it simply muffles noise or becomes a favorite piece of art. Try a modern shag or an antique dhurrie. Layer several silk rugs on top of each other. Select a bold chevron, an Ikat pattern, or a mid-century Mondrian vibe.
Embrace color with an abstract Bohemian or choose a floral, stripe, or sculptured, tone-on-tone rug. You can also let your creative juices flow by designing a custom piece.
Whatever you choose, let the art under your feet reflect your personality and style, and enjoy it for years to come.
Valerie M. Blake is a licensed associate broker in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia with RLAH Real Estate / @properties. Call or text her at 202-246-8602, email her via DCHomeQuest.com, or follow her on Facebook at TheRealst8ofAffairs.
Real Estate
How does offer strength factor into a real estate transaction?
Buyers consider price, contingencies, timeline
As we enter the spring market, it might be a good time to review what makes someone’s offer to buy another’s home competitive or not.
At various times in the housing market, we have seen where the need for a buyer to write a very competitive offer has been crucial to “win” the offer and to purchase the desired home. If a seller receives six offers for their home, they will usually pick one that makes it easier for themselves in the transaction. At other times, and in other scenarios, a buyer can ask for more agreeable terms from their perspective.
Usually there are about three categories that buyers and sellers focus on when they are crafting and reviewing an offer. These categories are PRICE, CONTINGENCIES, and TIMELINE. There are various ways to address each of these factors:
PRICE
Above the asking price
At the full asking price
Below the asking price
CONTINGENCIES
NO financing contingency vs. Conventional or FHA financing contingency
NO inspection contingency vs. home inspection and seller credits or repairs
NO appraisal contingency vs a home appraisal contingency
TIMELINE
2-3 week closing period
4 week or 30-day closing period
45-60-day closing period
There are ways to structure your offer where you may have a combination of the three factors above. I have written offers where the buyer waives the home inspection contingency, but keeps the financing contingency, and agrees to close in 21 days or 30 days. Some offers have been written with the most competitive of all three terms, and some offers for less competitive terms in all three categories.
How does one decide how to structure their offer? Well, that’s where the agents come into play, and find out from each other what the seller and buyer are both aiming to gain out of the situation. Does the seller want the full price, but doesn’t mind if the closing happens in 45-60 days? Does the seller want a quick close but doesn’t necessarily need the full asking price? Maybe the seller is under contract to buy another home and needs to access their equity in a few weeks. Maybe the buyer wants some repairs done but will just take a credit from the seller or a reduction in sales price.
It’s usually a good rule of thumb to work toward a “win-win” situation for the buyer and the seller, to keep things moving smoothly. Have more questions? Shoot me an email and let’s talk.
Joseph Hudson is a Realtor with the Rutstein Group of Compass. Reach him at 703-587-0597 or [email protected].
Real Estate
Real live real estate: Leverage in the current market
Higher mortgage rates is one consideration
With this unseasonably warm weather we are currently experiencing — the spring real estate market surely has sprung! As I mentioned in an earlier article — historically the spring market here in the DMV metro area blooms around Super Bowl Sunday and onward into the summer. This market change brings fresh new inventory into the market. That is … until this year. Because why would the few years post-pandemic be easy, right?!
I held an open house this weekend which ordinarily I would have written off as a slower open with maybe one or two nosey neighbors popping their heads in to see how their neighbor lives. That, however, was not what happened. This open house was flooded with guests checking out the unit, common spaces, speaking with neighbors, asking about offers in hand, inspections, etc. I have sold units in this same condo building previously and the open house traffic, even at this same time of year pre-pandemic … did not experience this amount of traffic.
Two trending questions that I received were 1.) What is the current market like? and 2.) My current lease isn’t up for another three+ months. Am I beginning my search too early?!
What is the current market like:
First of all — we all know that mortgage rates are up compared to the unreasonably low rates we had during the pandemic. These rates were INSANE! While we are still seeing mortgage rates fluctuate — the issue here is the lack of inventory. I personally always had a “5-year plan” with my condo in D.C. The plan was to buy a condo, live in it for about five years, then sell it and move to a larger home. That plan was working out … until I refinanced to a very low rate and now I would be silly to sell my current condo. Now I’ll hold onto my “5-year plan” condo which I will rent out and buy something else.
Usually we see a seller list their property in order to buy another property, however due to the extremely low interest rates in the years past, we are seeing homeowners hold onto those properties as an investment and so there is not a 1-for-1 trade of property any longer. This is causing a massive shortage in available inventory in an already low inventory marketplace here in the DMV. So while rates are a huge ruler in what we see in the market — it is not the only fact to consider.
My current lease isn’t up for another three-plus months. Am I beginning my search too early?!
Absolutely not. This, however, depends on a lot! Are you an impulsive person or do you take your time and consider all of the variables in addition to mercury retrograde, the color of the sky and the earth’s gravitational pull? Depending on your purchasing style this might also count into your buying time frame. But I digress — the reason I was being asked that question was due to the fact that with a lease you’re locked into that lease term stipulated on the contract so it’s not like if you have four months left on your lease and you find a house tomorrow that you can just buy it and move out of your rental and leave the landlord high and dry.
HOWEVER, thinking creatively there are ways to align your timing a little better with your lease end time and when you are moving into your newly purchased condo. The market has shifted, buyers are able to offer a bit below asking on properties, buyers are able to ask for home inspections and appraisals and buyers are also able to ask for credits. These credits have no stipulations regarding what you spend that money on. As such, you can ask for a “seller credit” in the amount of those three months of rent that you are responsible for, this would allow you to pay your current lease through its term, purchase your dream home, and even give you a bit more flexibility regarding your move-in timeframe if you wanted to paint or redo the flooring of your new place. There are tons of ways to think creatively in this current market.
Taking the time to invest in meeting a real estate agent that will work for you in this ever-changing marketplace is vital. It’s important to be a creative thinker in addition to a relentless negotiator.
Justin Noble is a realtor who is licensed in D.C., Md., and Delaware.
The Burns & Noble Group
www.burnsandnoble.com | +1 (202) 503 4243
TTR | Sotheby’s International Realty
1515 14th Street NW, Washington, DC 20005
[email protected] | +1 (202) 234-3344
Real Estate
Renting without a business license?
It is better to get one
In Washington D.C., owners who are renting out part or all of their residential property must obtain a Basic Business License, or “BBL.” This includes simply renting out a room in your home. The city government does not consider the rental a legal business without one. One of the main reasons, which may be obvious, is to protect occupants by ensuring that all landlords adhere to the housing code regulations and that they are providing safe and habitable dwellings. Possessing an active business license also helps landlords protect their rights and interests when dealing with their tenants, particularly if they need to go to court.
Various local companies, such as a business license “concierge” service or a residential property management company offer support to landlords to get their business license. These companies offer services to assist the property owner to do the following:
Determine if a license is required for their rental property. By explaining to potential landlords the requirements for obtaining a BBL, homeowners can determine if the property is subject to the requirement and what type of license is needed.
Evaluate the condition of the rental. Many companies will conduct an evaluation of the rental to be licensed and provide a report to the owner of the top things that need to be addressed in order to obtain a business license. This provides valuable information so that a property owner can increase the likelihood of passing the first city inspection and avoid delays, not to mention the city re-inspection fee.
Complete the BBL application to avoid errors. Trying to fill out the paperwork for the three different city agencies is time-consuming, duplicative and can be confusing. Get help filling out the BBL application and all related documentation to ensure the necessary information is included. That way, you can save time when the application is submitted to the various city agencies and avoid rework.
Submit the BBL application and required documents. Hiring a company who will submit the BBL application can save a lot of time. On the homeowner’s behalf, they will submit the documents to the various city agencies, shepherd the process through to completion and ensure the landlord receives the appropriate city documentation.
Pay the licensing fees. Along with the required documents, the registration fee for the business license can be paid on behalf of the owner and collected later (or up-front). This helps to keep the process running smoothly as fees are submitted at the time they are needed.
Keep track of the license expiration date. Once you obtain your business license through one of these companies you often have support to keep tabs on when the license is coming up for renewal. This is key in making sure it is renewed on time, without the need to pay hefty late fees and penalties.
What are typical pitfalls that property owners should be aware of when getting and maintaining a business license in the District of Columbia?
• Not understanding the requirements for obtaining a BBL.
• Failing to complete the BBL application documents the way the city wants them
• Failing to adequately prepare the rental for the city inspection
• Failing to file required tax forms every year with the Office of Tax and Revenue
• Failing to renew the license before it expires
By partnering with experienced property management companies or business license concierge services, a landlord can have the confidence that the licensing process will go smoothly.
By ensuring you are in compliance with District laws and regulations, you will avoid many of the common problems other landlords experience. Part of that is mindset and part of it can be a real challenge if the property has deferred maintenance or is not up to housing code standards. Hiring an outside company can assist a property owner to get through the process and provide the professional support needed when it all seems overwhelming.
If you are considering renting out your space make sure it will be legal.
Scott Bloom is senior property manager and owner, Columbia Property Management. For more information and resources, go to ColumbiaPM.com.
