Photos
PHOTOS: Rogue Darts 10th anniversary
LGBTQ sports organization marks milestone at St. Thomas’ Parish
Rogue League Sports held a 10th anniversary party for Rogue Darts at St. Thomas’ Parish on Saturday, March 11. Leaders of the LGBTQ sports, education and service organization announced that they had raised over $300,000 for charity over the past decade.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Photos
PHOTOS: Mariah Paris Balenciaga at Kiki
Crystal Edge hosts drag show starring RuPaul alum
Crystal Edge hosted a drag show at Kiki on Sunday, March 5 starring Christina Doll, Druex Sidora and “RuPaul’s Drag Race” season three contestant Mariah Paris Balenciaga.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Covering RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Mariah Paris Balenciaga @MUG4DAYZ at Kiki for @WashBlade . @TheOnlySidora performing: pic.twitter.com/tI6lRUNyuc— Michael Patrick Key (@MichaelKeyWB) March 6, 2023
Photos
PHOTOS: Slay Them
Thea Trickality wins competition at Red Bear Brewing
Desiree Dik hosted the 2023 Slay Them drag pageant at Red Bear Brewing Company on Friday, March 3 alongside the 2022 winner, Evry Pleasure. Contestants Thea Trickality, Venetian, MOTA, Kit Chinsink, D’Manda Martini and Bombshell Monroe vied for the title with an on-stage question, a talent competition and a seven deadly sins-themed presentation. Thea Trickality of Richmond, Va. was crowned the winner.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Covering the Slay Them Drag Competition at @RedBearBrewing For @WashBlade. @EvryPleasure performing. pic.twitter.com/lTllyp3Amo— Michael Patrick Key (@MichaelKeyWB) March 4, 2023
Covering for @WashBlade : @TheaTrickality crowned winner of Slay Them Drag Competition at @RedBearBrewing . #drag pic.twitter.com/OcLwrRCcik— Michael Patrick Key (@MichaelKeyWB) March 4, 2023
Photos
PHOTOS: The Jump Off
DJs Keenan Orr and JJ202 spin ‘throwback’ set at Trade
DJs Keenan Orr and JJ202 spun a “throwback” set at Trade on Saturday, Feb. 25 inspired by the long-shuttered gay bar Cobalt.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Pence targets Buttigieg with homophobic remarks at D.C. event
PHOTOS: Rogue Darts 10th anniversary
The art beneath your feet
Karine Jean-Pierre condemns CPAC speaker’s call to ‘eradicate transgenderism’
Director of PG County daycare center asks lesbian couple to ‘split up’
Ukrainian MP introduces bill to legally recognize same-sex couples
State Department spokesperson to step down
Iowans stage protest against anti-LGBTQ legislation
Florida prosecutor expected to drop sex with minor charges against Brett Parson
They’re banning the Rainbow Flag. Why should we care?
Sign Up for Weekly E-Blast
Popular
-
Eastern Europe5 days ago
Ukrainian MP introduces bill to legally recognize same-sex couples
-
State Department4 days ago
State Department spokesperson to step down
-
National5 days ago
Iowans stage protest against anti-LGBTQ legislation
-
District of Columbia2 days ago
Florida prosecutor expected to drop sex with minor charges against Brett Parson
-
Opinions4 days ago
They’re banning the Rainbow Flag. Why should we care?
-
District of Columbia4 days ago
D.C. Council considers LGBTQ Pride license plates
-
Celebrity News3 days ago
RuPaul: ‘Drag queens are the Marines of the queer movement’
-
Opinions5 days ago
LGBTQ Puerto Rican women are making history in 2023