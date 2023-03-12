Photos
PHOTOS: HIGHBALL-athon
Drag fundraiser held at JR.’s
Highball Productions held a day-long drag fundraiser at JR.’s on Saturday, March 11. Performers included Citrine, Vagenesis, Miss Marlowe, Hennessy, Dabatha Christie, Evry Pleasure, The Baphomette and more.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Covering HIGHBALL-athon at @Jrsbar_dc for @WashBlade . Dabatha Christie and Hennessy performing: pic.twitter.com/DSeHizgEeL— Michael Patrick Key (@MichaelKeyWB) March 12, 2023
Photos
PHOTOS: Rogue Darts 10th anniversary
LGBTQ sports organization marks milestone at St. Thomas’ Parish
Rogue League Sports held a 10th anniversary party for Rogue Darts at St. Thomas’ Parish on Saturday, March 11. Leaders of the LGBTQ sports, education and service organization announced that they had raised over $300,000 for charity over the past decade.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Photos
PHOTOS: Mariah Paris Balenciaga at Kiki
Crystal Edge hosts drag show starring RuPaul alum
Crystal Edge hosted a drag show at Kiki on Sunday, March 5 starring Christina Doll, Druex Sidora and “RuPaul’s Drag Race” season three contestant Mariah Paris Balenciaga.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Covering RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Mariah Paris Balenciaga @MUG4DAYZ at Kiki for @WashBlade . @TheOnlySidora performing: pic.twitter.com/tI6lRUNyuc— Michael Patrick Key (@MichaelKeyWB) March 6, 2023
Photos
PHOTOS: Slay Them
Thea Trickality wins competition at Red Bear Brewing
Desiree Dik hosted the 2023 Slay Them drag pageant at Red Bear Brewing Company on Friday, March 3 alongside the 2022 winner, Evry Pleasure. Contestants Thea Trickality, Venetian, MOTA, Kit Chinsink, D’Manda Martini and Bombshell Monroe vied for the title with an on-stage question, a talent competition and a seven deadly sins-themed presentation. Thea Trickality of Richmond, Va. was crowned the winner.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Covering the Slay Them Drag Competition at @RedBearBrewing For @WashBlade. @EvryPleasure performing. pic.twitter.com/lTllyp3Amo— Michael Patrick Key (@MichaelKeyWB) March 4, 2023
Covering for @WashBlade : @TheaTrickality crowned winner of Slay Them Drag Competition at @RedBearBrewing . #drag pic.twitter.com/OcLwrRCcik— Michael Patrick Key (@MichaelKeyWB) March 4, 2023
Pence targets Buttigieg with homophobic remarks at D.C. event
The art beneath your feet
Karine Jean-Pierre condemns CPAC speaker’s call to ‘eradicate transgenderism’
Pence targets Buttigieg with homophobic remarks at D.C. event
They’re banning the Rainbow Flag. Why should we care?
Florida prosecutor expected to drop sex with minor charges against Brett Parson
D.C. Council considers LGBTQ Pride license plates
RuPaul: ‘Drag queens are the Marines of the queer movement’
