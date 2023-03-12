Connect with us

PHOTOS: HIGHBALL-athon

Drag fundraiser held at JR.’s

6 hours ago

Citrine performs at the HIGHBALL-athon on Saturday. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

Highball Productions held a day-long drag fundraiser at JR.’s on Saturday, March 11. Performers included Citrine, Vagenesis, Miss Marlowe, Hennessy, Dabatha Christie, Evry Pleasure, The Baphomette and more.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

PHOTOS: Rogue Darts 10th anniversary

LGBTQ sports organization marks milestone at St. Thomas’ Parish

22 hours ago

March 11, 2023

(Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

Rogue League Sports held a 10th anniversary party for Rogue Darts at St. Thomas’ Parish on Saturday, March 11. Leaders of the LGBTQ sports, education and service organization announced that they had raised over $300,000 for charity over the past decade.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

PHOTOS: Mariah Paris Balenciaga at Kiki

Crystal Edge hosts drag show starring RuPaul alum

7 days ago

March 6, 2023

Mariah Paris Balenciaga performs at Kiki on Sunday, March 5. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

Crystal Edge hosted a drag show at Kiki on Sunday, March 5 starring Christina Doll, Druex Sidora and “RuPaul’s Drag Race” season three contestant Mariah Paris Balenciaga.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

PHOTOS: Slay Them

Thea Trickality wins competition at Red Bear Brewing

1 week ago

March 4, 2023

The 2023 Slay Them pagent is held at Red Bear Brewing Company on Friday. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

Desiree Dik hosted the 2023 Slay Them drag pageant at Red Bear Brewing Company on Friday, March 3 alongside the 2022 winner, Evry Pleasure. Contestants Thea Trickality, Venetian, MOTA, Kit Chinsink, D’Manda Martini and Bombshell Monroe vied for the title with an on-stage question, a talent competition and a seven deadly sins-themed presentation. Thea Trickality of Richmond, Va. was crowned the winner.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

