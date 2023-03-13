Connect with us

PHOTOS: Miss Perry’s

Gigi Paris Couture claims the crown

1 hour ago

Gigi Paris Couture is crowned Miss Perry's 2023. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

Six contestants vied for the crown at Perry’s (1811 Columbia Road, N.W.) on Sunday, March 12. Gigi Paris Couture won the title of Miss Perry’s 2023.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

Photos

PHOTOS: HIGHBALL-athon

Drag fundraiser held at JR.’s

1 day ago

March 12, 2023

Citrine performs at the HIGHBALL-athon on Saturday. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

Highball Productions held a day-long drag fundraiser at JR.’s on Saturday, March 11. Performers included Citrine, Vagenesis, Miss Marlowe, Hennessy, Dabatha Christie, Evry Pleasure, The Baphomette and more.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

Photos

PHOTOS: Rogue Darts 10th anniversary

LGBTQ sports organization marks milestone at St. Thomas’ Parish

2 days ago

March 11, 2023

(Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

Rogue League Sports held a 10th anniversary party for Rogue Darts at St. Thomas’ Parish on Saturday, March 11. Leaders of the LGBTQ sports, education and service organization announced that they had raised over $300,000 for charity over the past decade.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

Photos

PHOTOS: Mariah Paris Balenciaga at Kiki

Crystal Edge hosts drag show starring RuPaul alum

1 week ago

March 6, 2023

Mariah Paris Balenciaga performs at Kiki on Sunday, March 5. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

Crystal Edge hosted a drag show at Kiki on Sunday, March 5 starring Christina Doll, Druex Sidora and “RuPaul’s Drag Race” season three contestant Mariah Paris Balenciaga.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

