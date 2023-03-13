Photos
PHOTOS: Miss Perry’s
Gigi Paris Couture claims the crown
Six contestants vied for the crown at Perry’s (1811 Columbia Road, N.W.) on Sunday, March 12. Gigi Paris Couture won the title of Miss Perry’s 2023.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Covering Miss Perry’s for @WashBlade . Gigi Paris Couture crowned winner. #drag pic.twitter.com/XvPfwCqzSv— Michael Patrick Key (@MichaelKeyWB) March 13, 2023
Photos
PHOTOS: HIGHBALL-athon
Drag fundraiser held at JR.’s
Highball Productions held a day-long drag fundraiser at JR.’s on Saturday, March 11. Performers included Citrine, Vagenesis, Miss Marlowe, Hennessy, Dabatha Christie, Evry Pleasure, The Baphomette and more.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Covering HIGHBALL-athon at @Jrsbar_dc for @WashBlade . Dabatha Christie and Hennessy performing: pic.twitter.com/DSeHizgEeL— Michael Patrick Key (@MichaelKeyWB) March 12, 2023
Photos
PHOTOS: Rogue Darts 10th anniversary
LGBTQ sports organization marks milestone at St. Thomas’ Parish
Rogue League Sports held a 10th anniversary party for Rogue Darts at St. Thomas’ Parish on Saturday, March 11. Leaders of the LGBTQ sports, education and service organization announced that they had raised over $300,000 for charity over the past decade.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Photos
PHOTOS: Mariah Paris Balenciaga at Kiki
Crystal Edge hosts drag show starring RuPaul alum
Crystal Edge hosted a drag show at Kiki on Sunday, March 5 starring Christina Doll, Druex Sidora and “RuPaul’s Drag Race” season three contestant Mariah Paris Balenciaga.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Covering RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Mariah Paris Balenciaga @MUG4DAYZ at Kiki for @WashBlade . @TheOnlySidora performing: pic.twitter.com/tI6lRUNyuc— Michael Patrick Key (@MichaelKeyWB) March 6, 2023
Florida prosecutor drops sex with minor charges against Brett Parson
PHOTOS: Miss Perry’s
Namibian Supreme Court hears three LGBTQ rights cases
Oscars so safe
White House condemns Pence’s homophobic, misogynistic comments
Pence targets Buttigieg with homophobic remarks at D.C. event
White House condemns Pence’s homophobic, misogynistic comments
Florida prosecutor expected to drop sex with minor charges against Brett Parson
RuPaul: ‘Drag queens are the Marines of the queer movement’
Delectable debuts on the D.C. dining scene
Sign Up for Weekly E-Blast
Popular
-
Politics2 days ago
Pence targets Buttigieg with homophobic remarks at D.C. event
-
Politics6 hours ago
White House condemns Pence’s homophobic, misogynistic comments
-
District of Columbia4 days ago
Florida prosecutor expected to drop sex with minor charges against Brett Parson
-
Celebrity News4 days ago
RuPaul: ‘Drag queens are the Marines of the queer movement’
-
Dining3 days ago
Delectable debuts on the D.C. dining scene
-
Movies4 days ago
A lesbian thriller, ‘Scream’ returns, and more film, TV options for spring
-
Michigan4 days ago
Mich. House passes landmark LGBTQ rights bill
-
Opinions3 days ago
Silence and complacency are not an option for Israel’s LGBTQ community