White House condemns Pence’s homophobic, misogynistic comments

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre issued a statement Monday condemning the homophobic and misogynistic remarks made by former Vice President Mike Pence during the Gridiron Club dinner Saturday night.

At the event, Pence said Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg — the country’s first openly gay cabinet secretary — “took maternity leave” following the birth of his and husband Chasten’s twins in 2021, adding that the country subsequently suffered postpartum depression via airline and air travel issues.

“The former vice president’s homophobic joke about Secretary Buttigieg was offensive and inappropriate, all the more so because he treated women suffering from postpartum depression as a punchline,” Jean-Pierre said in a statement she shared with the Washington Blade.

“He should apologize to women and LGBTQ people, who are entitled to be treated with dignity and respect,” Jean-Pierre said.

Pence headlined the event for Republicans, while New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy represented the Democrats and Secretary of State Anthony Blinken represented the Biden administration. By tradition, each delivered prepared remarks that were meant to be humorous.

Associated Press Chief White House Correspondent Zeke Miller reported Pence’s “jokes” were not well received by the room.

Buttigieg has suffered homophobic attacks from Republicans in the past, including by Fox News host Tucker Carlson, who has repeatedly made similar comments about the transportation secretary’s parental leave.