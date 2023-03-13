Politics
White House condemns Pence’s homophobic, misogynistic comments
Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said former vice president ‘should apologize’
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre issued a statement Monday condemning the homophobic and misogynistic remarks made by former Vice President Mike Pence during the Gridiron Club dinner Saturday night.
At the event, Pence said Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg — the country’s first openly gay cabinet secretary — “took maternity leave” following the birth of his and husband Chasten’s twins in 2021, adding that the country subsequently suffered postpartum depression via airline and air travel issues.
“The former vice president’s homophobic joke about Secretary Buttigieg was offensive and inappropriate, all the more so because he treated women suffering from postpartum depression as a punchline,” Jean-Pierre said in a statement she shared with the Washington Blade.
“He should apologize to women and LGBTQ people, who are entitled to be treated with dignity and respect,” Jean-Pierre said.
Pence headlined the event for Republicans, while New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy represented the Democrats and Secretary of State Anthony Blinken represented the Biden administration. By tradition, each delivered prepared remarks that were meant to be humorous.
Associated Press Chief White House Correspondent Zeke Miller reported Pence’s “jokes” were not well received by the room.
Buttigieg has suffered homophobic attacks from Republicans in the past, including by Fox News host Tucker Carlson, who has repeatedly made similar comments about the transportation secretary’s parental leave.
Politics
Pence targets Buttigieg with homophobic remarks at D.C. event
Pence said Buttigieg “took maternity leave”
Former Vice President Mike Pence made homophobic remarks about U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg at the annual Gridiron Club dinner in Washington, D.C. Saturday night, a source familiar with the matter told The Washington Blade.
Per tradition, headliners from both parties deliver remarks meant to be humorous during the dinner. Pence represented the Republicans while New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy represented the Democrats and U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken represented the Biden administration.
During his speech at the 138th annual event, Pence said Buttigieg “took maternity leave” following the birth of his and husband Chasten’s twins in 2021, adding that the country subsequently “got postpartum depression,” referencing the ongoing issues over problems with U.S. airlines and massive delays and cancellations that has plagued air travel.
According to the source, Pence also claimed his pronouns were “thou” and “thine.”
In a piece ahead of the event Politico reported: “Pence’s closest advisers hope that he will use the appearance as an opportunity to deploy a trait he has for the most part kept under wraps over the past half dozen years: his humor.”
The Associated Press Chief White House Correspondent, Zeke Miller, reported that the remarks referencing the Transportation Secretary were not well received in the room.
Many of Pence’s prepared remarks were targeting former President Donald Trump, whose “reckless words endangered my family and everyone at the Capitol that day” during the Jan. 6 insurrection, Pence said.
Pence is widely expected to challenge his former boss for the Republican nomination in the 2024 Presidential Election race.
A journalistic organization, the Gridiron Club inducts members by invitation only, and it has historically been restricted to only Washington newspaper bureau chiefs. By tradition, headliners from both parties deliver remarks meant to be humorous during the dinner.
Pence’s homophobic and misogynistic comments about Secretary Buttigieg mirrored those made by far-right Fox News host Tucker Carlson, who has on numerous broadcasts in the past two months suggested Buttigieg took paternity leave “to figure out how to breastfeed.”
Politics
Karine Jean-Pierre condemns CPAC speaker’s call to ‘eradicate transgenderism’
Jean-Pierre also condemned anti-LGBTQ bills
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre condemned comments by a conservative pundit who called for the “eradication of transgenderism” during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) last weekend in suburban Maryland.
“I just want to take a step back a moment and really call out the shameful, hateful, and dangerous attacks that we have been seeing on the LGBTQI community as we’ve seen this week, as I said, and also last week,” Jean-Pierre said during a press briefing Friday.
“Look,” she continued, “it started with a speaker at a conservative conference calling for the eradication of transgender people, language that not a single national Republican leader has condemned.”
Michael Knowles, who is associated with Ben Shapiro’s The Daily Wire, also said during CPAC: “There can be no middle way in dealing with transgenderism. It is all or nothing.”
Jean-Pierre then addressed the spate of anti-LGBTQ and particularly anti-trans legislation that has been proposed by Republican legislatures throughout the country, which has become increasingly extreme:
“In Iowa and Tennessee, Republicans are now calling for legislation to attack gay marriage and protections for same-sex couples,” she said. “In Florida — just Florida alone — Republicans introduced 20 bills — 20 bills — on a single day to roll back the rights of LGBTQ community.”
Jean-Pierre then focused her comments on a bill introduced in the Florida legislature last Friday:
“One of those bills would give the state the right to remove kids from their parents just because that kid is transgender. And just think about that. Just think about a kid who is sitting at home in this community who is listening and hearing elected officials talking about how they want to take away their rights or how they want to even threaten their parents with felony charges for seeking healthcare for their children. “
Congress
Pocan, Congressional Equality Caucus criticize trans sports ban bill
Measure scheduled for markup in House committee on Wednesday
U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan (D-Wis.) and the Congressional Equality Caucus held a press conference Wednesday at the U.S. Capitol to rally opposition to House Republicans’ proposed legislation that would prohibit transgender women and girls from participating in sports.
The bill was slated for markup by the U.S. House Education and the Workforce Committee later Wednesday.
“I’m assuming by the time it gets to the floor, we have talked to many members of Congress, especially on the Democratic side, we’re gonna fight hard on this,” Pocan said in response to a question from the Washington Blade.
“I have no idea where some of the extreme politicians may try to take this, but the bottom line is they promised us they’re going to lower the costs for the American people they promised us smaller, less intrusive government, and now they’re being the biggest of big brother that can possibly be by trying to determine which kids can play in sports,” Pocan said.
Joining Pocan and the caucus at the press conference were Shiwali Patel, director of justice for student survivors and senior counsel at the National Women’s Law Center, Rebekah Bruesehoff, a trans student athlete, and Jamie Bruesehoff, her mother.
“Today, Republicans are showing their real priorities, political priorities, by considering a trans and intersex sports ban as the opening salvo in their efforts to undermine the rights of LGBTQI+ people,” Pocan said during his prepared remarks.
“Women and girls face real problems on the field, from strained resources to unequal pay and sexual harassment and assault, but rather than dealing with these matters or other challenges like gun violence, members on the Education and the Workforce Committee will spend their first legislative markup targeting a handful of trans girls and women who participate in school sports,” Pocan said.
White House condemns Pence’s homophobic, misogynistic comments
Mich. man arrested for threats against LGBTQ community, Biden
Biden-Harris administration honors Argentina’s LGBTQ, intersex rights envoy
PHOTOS: HIGHBALL-athon
Pence targets Buttigieg with homophobic remarks at D.C. event
Florida prosecutor expected to drop sex with minor charges against Brett Parson
D.C. Council considers LGBTQ Pride license plates
RuPaul: ‘Drag queens are the Marines of the queer movement’
Members of Congress meet with transgender activist in Japan
