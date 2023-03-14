Out & About
10 LGBTQ events this week
Pride Reveal and St. Patrick’s Day parties among highlights
Below are our picks for some of the most fun and creative things to do this week in the DMV that are of special interest to the LGBTQ community.
D.C. Party to benefit Family Equality
Wednesday, March 15
6-9 p.m.
Crazy Aunt Helen’s
713 8th Street, S.E.
Mingle and learn about Family Equality at this party and benefit at Crazy Aunt Helen’s.
Pride Reveal
Thursday, March 16
7-10 p.m.
Hotel Monaco
700 F Street, N.W.
$25-$40
The Capital Pride Alliance will announce this year’s theme for Pride at the big party on Thursday.
Oddball
Thursday, March 16
8:30 p.m.
The Runway DC
3523 12th Street, N.E.
$5
Desiree Dik leads an “Oddball” night of experimental drag on Thursday.
Chi Chi Ray Colby’s Open Stage and St. Patrick’s Day Fun
Friday, March 17
7:30 p.m.
The Lodge
21614 National Pike
Boonsboro, Md.
Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with Chi Chi Ray Colby on Friday.
Dragnimated
Friday, March 17
9 p.m.
Red Bear Brewing Company
209 M Street, N.E.
Evry Pleasure hosts an animated-themed show at Red Bear Brewing on Friday. Performers include Baphomette, Desiree Dik, Jayzeer Shantey and Silverware Sidora.
We the Kingz
Friday, March 17
10 p.m.
JR.’s Bar
1519 17th Street, N.W.
Ricky Rosé hosts a drag king show at JR.’s Bar on Friday.
Ireland at The Wharf
Saturday, March 18
12-6 p.m.
The Wharf
760 Maine Avenue, S.W.
Come out to The Wharf for a celebration of Ireland on Saturday.
Freddie’s Follies 20th Anniversary
Saturday, March 18
9 p.m.
Freddie’s Beach Bar
555 23rd Street S.
Arlington, Va.
The popular drag show Freddie’s Follies celebrates a milestone anniversary on Saturday.
Con Acento
Saturday, March 18
9:30 p.m.
JR.’s Bar
1519 17th Street, N.W.
Evry Pleasure hosts a drag show and dance party celebrating hispanic heritage.
Peach Pit
Saturday, March 18
9:30 p.m.
DC9 Nightclub
1940 9th Street, N.W.
$10-$15
DJ Matt Bailer leads a dancing celebration inspired by the 90’s at DC9 Nightclub on Saturday.
Queer artists team up with health researcher for exhibition
‘Vivid’ concludes with March 31 reception
A new group exhibition called “VIVID” will conclude with a reception on Friday, March 31 at 6 p.m. at Gallery CA.
The exhibition, co-created by a team of trans and queer artists and a public health researcher and aspiring artist, is a response to a rivalry between the arts and quantitative data that investigates histories of distrust between transgender communities and researchers born from legacies of research that reduced transgender people to their hardships or failed to see them at all.
For more details, visit Gallery CA’s Instagram page @GalleryCA or VIVID’s Facebook event.
Clear your calendar for these spring events in D.C.
Cherry Blossoms, beach fun, Pride reveal and more on tap
Spring has sprung, and so have these events in the DMV.
Creative Suitland will host Creative Saturday: Arts on a Roll on Saturday, March 11 at 12 p.m. at Creative Suitland Arts Center. This event is an engaging, hands-on, visual arts workshop. Admission is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
National Cherry Blossom Festival Inc. will host 2023 Pink Tie Party on Thursday, March 16 at 7 p.m. at Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center. There will be culinary creations by TCMA Executive Chef Houman Gohary and the best bites of the DC area restaurant scene, including Art and Soul of YOTEL DC, Cure Bar & Bistro, Dirty Habit DC, Hiatus Cheesecake, Robert’s at the Omni Shoreham Hotel, and Rosa Mexicano. Cocktails and mocktails including an XR activation will be by ARTECHOUSE DC at the House of Suntory Bar. DeeJay Shelly, dueling violinists, and Skyline Band will provide entertainment. Tickets cost $225 and can be purchased on Eventbrite. The annual Cherry Blossom Festival runs March 20-April 16 with peak blooms predicted early this year, March 22-25.
Capital Pride’s annual Pride Reveal party is set for Thursday, March 16, 7-10 p.m. at the Kimpton Hotel Monaco.
Dupont Circle BID will host ArtWalk DuPont on Thursday, March 16 at 5 p.m. This event will feature the Dupont Circle arts community, as well as art galleries, museums, embassies, and more. This event is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
The National Gallery of Art and Art with Tosca will host a tour to explore highlights of the gallery’s masterpieces from the Renaissance to the French Impressionism eras. This curated visit costs $80 and tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite.
Mode on Main by Mara will host Spring It On: A Small Business Market in Aid of Syria on Sunday, March 26 at 12 p.m. at 10417 Main St. in Fairfax. This is a charity driven spring market and artist alley to benefit White Helmets, an organization responding to the earthquake that hit Syria. Tickets start at $12.51 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.
OnePaper.art will host Capital Art Fair on Sunday, April 2 at 11 a.m. at University Club. the event will feature 15 exhibitors offering fine works on paper representing old master, modern, and contemporary prints and drawings and Japanese prints. Admission is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Artjar will host GraFFiTi Art Workshop on Sunday, April 2 at 2 p.m. at 1 H St., S.E. This original graffiti art class will allow guest to explore their creative side while learning basic drawing techniques, graffiti art letter formations and spray paint techniques. Tickets are $159.97 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.
The Washington D.C. Pancake and Booze Art Show will be on Thursday, April 13 at 7 p.m. at Hook Hall. There will be local artists exhibiting more than 750 pieces of work, free “All-U-Can Eat” pancakes, live audio performances from local DJs and music producers, live body painting and art, and more. Tickets start at $16.74 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.
BloomBars will host Open Stage: Presented by Duke Ellington School of the Arts’ Cinematic Arts on Tuesday, April 18 at 4 p.m. This event is is a forum for teenage writers, artists, and filmmakers to workshop new work and get feedback from peer and the public. Tickets cost $10 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.
The 22nd annual Women’s Fest in Rehoboth Beach is scheduled for April 27-30 featuring a full weekend of events and fundraisers. Visit HYPERLINK “http://camprehoboth.com”camprehoboth.com for full details and tickets.
Allumé Entertainment Group Xclusive will host Deep Strokes Sip n Paint on Friday, May 5 at 9:30 p.m. at TBD-DC. Painting supplies and 11×14 stretched canvas are included. This event is for men over 21 years of age only. Tickets start at $41.54 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.
The Alice Ferguson Foundation will host Spring Fest on Saturday, May 13 at 11 a.m. at Hard Bargain Farm Environmental Center. Guests will get to learn about the foundation’s environmental education programs, stop and smell the flowers at the Native Plant sale, and much more, all while listening to sweet tunes from local musicians and enjoying a picnic with food from local food trucks. Tickets are $5 for children and $10 for adults. More details are available on Eventbrite.
The Washington Blade’s 16th annual Summer Kickoff Party is slated for Friday, May 19, 5-7 p.m. in Rehoboth Beach at a venue to be determined. Check the Blade website for more details next month.
Calendar: March 10-16
LGBTQ events in the days to come
Friday, March 10
Center Friday Tea Time will be at 2:00p.m. on Zoom. This is a social hour for older LGBTQ+ adults and guests can bring a beverage of choice. For more information, contact Adam at [email protected].
Women in Their Twenties and Thirties will meet at 8:00p.m. on Zoom. This event is a social discussion group for queer women in the Washington, D.C. area and a great way to make new friends and meet other queer women in a fun and friendly setting. For meeting updates join WiTT’s closed Facebook group.
Saturday, March 11
Virtual Yoga Class with Charles M. will be at 12:00p.m. online. This is a weekly class focusing on yoga, breathwork, and meditation. Guests are encouraged to RSVP on the DC Center’s website, providing your name, email address, and zip code, along with any questions you may have. A link to the event will be sent at 6 pm the day before.
Universal Pride Meeting will be at 1:00p.m. on Zoom. This group seeks to support, educate, empower, and create change for people with disabilities. The group facilitator will be actor and disability advocate Andy Arias. For more information, email [email protected].
Sunday, March 12
Go Gay DC will be hosting “LGBTQ+ Coffee & Conversation” at 12:00p.m. at As You Are. This event is for those looking to meet new faces in the LGBTQ community. This event is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
“Brewed Up Drag Brunch” will be at 11:00a.m. at Red Bear Brewing Co. The event will be hosted by Desiree Dik and will feature performances by Thea Trickality, Venetian, Mota and a host of other drag queens. Tickets cost $25 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.
Monday, March 13
Center Aging Monday Coffee and Conversation will be at 10:00a.m. on Zoom. LGBT Older Adults — and friends — are invited to enjoy friendly conversations and to discuss any issues you might be dealing with. For more information, visit the Center Aging’s Facebook or Twitter.
Not Another Drag Show will be at 8:00p.m. at DuPont Italian Kitchen. The event will be hosted by Logan Stone and will feature a rotating cast of local DMV performers. This event is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Tuesday, March 14
Coming Out Discussion Group will be at 7:00p.m. on Zoom. This peer-facilitated discussion group is a safe space to share experiences about coming out and discuss topics as it relates to doing so. For more information, visit Facebook.
Trans Support Group will be at 7:00p.m. on Zoom. This group is intended to provide emotionally and physically safe space for trans people and those who may be questioning their gender identity/expression to join together in community and learn from one another. For more details, email [email protected].
Wednesday, March 15
Job Club will be at 6:00p.m. on Zoom. This is a weekly job support program to help job entrants and seekers, including the long-term unemployed, improve self-confidence, motivation, resilience and productivity for effective job searches and networking — allowing participants to move away from being merely “applicants” toward being “candidates.” For more information, email [email protected] or visit www.thedccenter.org/careers.
Comedy & Cocktails – Open Mic Wednesdays will be at 7:30p.m. at Pure Lounge. This event is an open mic featuring comedians from the DMV. There will be drinking games, free prizes and music by DJ K-OZ. Admission is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Thursday, March 16
The DC Center’s Fresh Produce Program will be held all day at the DC Center for the LGBT Community. To be more fair with who is receiving boxes, the program is moving to a lottery system. People will be informed on Wednesday at 5:00 pm if they are picked to receive a produce box. No proof of residency or income is required. For more information, email [email protected] or call 202-682-2245.
Poly Discussion Group will be at 7:00p.m. on Zoom. This group is designed to be a forum for people at all different stages to discuss polyamory and other consensual non-monogamous relationships. For more details, email [email protected].
