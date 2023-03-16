Out & About
Welcome spring with a dance class
‘Bachata Basics’ held at A League of Her Own
“Bachata Basics at ALOHO Reggaeton Night” will take place on Friday, March 17 at 8:30 p.m. at A League of Her Own.
This event is an opportunity to learn bachata in a queer-friendly space while meeting new people and connecting with friends.
Tickets are $15 and also include one drink. For more information, visit Eventbrite.
Out & About
Sophie B. Hawkins to host intimate album release
Platinum-selling artist to perform at The Hamilton
Platinum-selling artist Sophie B. Hawkins will perform at an intimate album release show on Saturday, April 1 at 8 p.m. at The Hamilton. The event is to celebrate her long-awaited seventh studio album “Free Myself.”
Free Myself sees the trailblazing artist take her power back and embark on a new creative chapter while reflecting on her revolutionary career. Hawkins’ songs have been previously featured in cultural touchstone TV shows and films such as “Stranger Things,” “Euphoria,” “Ozark,” and many others.
Tickets start at $25 and can be purchased on The Hamilton’s website.
Out & About
Rehoboth author Will Freshwater to hold book signing
Excerpts from ‘The Light Reflected,”The Dark Horse’ to be discussed
Will Freshwater, an author based in Rehoboth Beach, will hold a book reading and signing event on Saturday, March 25, 5-7 p.m. at The Pines (56 Baltimore Ave., Rehoboth Beach, Del.).
There will be a short reading from each of Freshwater’s three books, including an excerpt from “The Dark Horse” the third book in his Provincetown series that has yet to be published. His most recent book is “The Light Reflected,” which Kirkus praises as, “A sexy, poignant gay love story about men from different sides of the wharf.”
The event will include a Q&A with the audience facilitated by Washington Blade Editor Kevin Naff. Registration is required at thepinesrb.com.
Calendar
Calendar: March 17-23
LGBTQ events in the days to come
Friday, March 17
Center Aging: Friday Tea Time will be at 2 p.m. on Zoom. This is a social hour for older LGBTQ adults. Guests can bring a beverage of choice. For more information, contact Adam at [email protected].
Urban Social DC’s St. Patrick’s Day Happy Hour will be at 7 p.m. at Bulldog. There will be hookah, food and live music performances by DJ Dave Thomm and DJ Stylzz. Tickets start at $10 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.
Saturday, March 18
Virtual Yoga Class with Jesse Z. will be at 12 p.m. online. This is a weekly class focusing on yoga, breath work, and meditation. Guests are encouraged to RSVP on the DC Center’s website, providing your name, email address, and zip code, along with any questions you may have. A link to the event will be sent at 6 p.m. the day before.
LGBT People of Color Support Group will be at 1 p.m. on Zoom. This peer support group is an outlet for LGBTQ People of Color to come together and talk about anything affecting them in a space the strives to be safe and judgment free. For more information, email [email protected].
South Asian LGBTQ Support Group will be at 1:30 p.m. on Zoom. This peer support group is an outlet for South Asian-identified LGBTQ individuals to come and talk about anything affecting them. It’s a secure, judgment-free environment to discuss relationships, sexuality, health, well-being, identity, culture, religion, or anything that is on your mind. For more details, email [email protected].
Sunday, March 19
Go Gay DC will host “LGBTQ+ Coffee & Conversation” at 12 p.m. at As You Are. This event is for those looking to meet new faces in the LGBTQ community. This event is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Go Gay DC will host “LGBTQ+ Brunch” at 8:30 a.m. at Kaldi’s Social House. This event is a safe and inclusive space for all those who identify under the rainbow, and it is aimed at building bridges with the LGBTQ+ community. This event is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Monday, March 20
Center Aging Monday Coffee and Conversation will be at 10 a.m. on Zoom. LGBT Older Adults — and friends — are invited to enjoy friendly conversations and to discuss any issues you might be dealing with. For more information, visit the Center Aging’s Facebook or Twitter.
Genderqueer DC will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This is a support group for people who identify outside of the gender binary, whether bigender, agender, genderfluid, or just not 100% cis. For more details, visit genderqueerdc.org or Facebook!
Tuesday, March 21
Bi Roundtable will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This group is an opportunity for people to gather in order to discuss issues related to bisexuality or as Bi individuals in a private setting. For more information, visit Facebook or Meetup.
Transmasculine and Nonbinary Social Hour will be at 6 p.m. at Red Bear Brewing Co.
Wednesday, March 22
Job Club will be at 6 p.m. on Zoom. This is a weekly job support program to help job entrants and seekers, including the long-term unemployed, improve self-confidence, motivation, resilience and productivity for effective job searches and networking — allowing participants to move away from being merely “applicants” toward being “candidates.” For more information, email [email protected] or visit thedccenter.org/careers.
Asexual and Aromantic Group will meet at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This is a space where people who are questioning this aspect of their identity or those who identify as asexual and/or aromantic can come together, share stories and experiences, and discuss various topics. For more details, email [email protected].
Thursday, March 23
The DC Center’s Fresh Produce Program will be held all day at the DC Center for the LGBT Community. To be fair with who is receiving boxes, the program is moving to a lottery system. People will be informed on Wednesday at 5 p.m. if they are picked to receive a produce box. No proof of residency or income is required. For more information, email [email protected] or call 202-682-2245.
DC Anti-Violence Project Open Meeting will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. The primary mission of the DC Anti-Violence Project is to reduce violence against LGBT individuals, and those perceived as LGBT, through community outreach, education, and monitoring cases to ensure that the rights and dignity of LGBT victims are respected and protected. For more information, visit Facebook and Twitter.
