PHOTOS: Pride Reveal
‘Peace, Love, Revolution’ announced as this year’s theme
The Capital Pride Alliance held its annual Pride Reveal party at Hotel Monaco on Thursday, March 16. Following a performance by drag artist Shi-Queeta Lee, members of the board of the Capital Pride Alliance announced “Peace, Love, Revolution” as the theme for Pride 2023 in D.C.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Covering Pride Reveal at Hotel Monaco for @WashBlade . @shiqueeta performing: pic.twitter.com/cONCQQR706— Michael Patrick Key (@MichaelKeyWB) March 17, 2023
PHOTOS: Miss Perry’s
Gigi Paris Couture claims the crown
Six contestants vied for the crown at Perry’s (1811 Columbia Road, N.W.) on Sunday, March 12. Gigi Paris Couture won the title of Miss Perry’s 2023.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Covering Miss Perry’s for @WashBlade . Gigi Paris Couture crowned winner. #drag pic.twitter.com/XvPfwCqzSv— Michael Patrick Key (@MichaelKeyWB) March 13, 2023
PHOTOS: HIGHBALL-athon
Drag fundraiser held at JR.’s
Highball Productions held a day-long drag fundraiser at JR.’s on Saturday, March 11. Performers included Citrine, Vagenesis, Miss Marlowe, Hennessy, Dabatha Christie, Evry Pleasure, The Baphomette and more.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Covering HIGHBALL-athon at @Jrsbar_dc for @WashBlade . Dabatha Christie and Hennessy performing: pic.twitter.com/DSeHizgEeL— Michael Patrick Key (@MichaelKeyWB) March 12, 2023
PHOTOS: Rogue Darts 10th anniversary
LGBTQ sports organization marks milestone at St. Thomas’ Parish
Rogue League Sports held a 10th anniversary party for Rogue Darts at St. Thomas’ Parish on Saturday, March 11. Leaders of the LGBTQ sports, education and service organization announced that they had raised over $300,000 for charity over the past decade.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Former Log Cabin Republicans executive director named to Va. LGBTQ+ Advisory Board
Rental housing discrimination and you
PHOTOS: Pride Reveal
Judy Heumann helped so many of us with disabilities to be out and proud
Foster parents need more vetting, training for LGBTQ children
White House condemns Pence’s homophobic, misogynistic comments
All charged up: Ford Mustang Mach-E, Mercedes EQB
Oscars so safe
Florida prosecutor drops sex with minor charges against Brett Parson
Namibian Supreme Court hears three LGBTQ rights cases
