Out & About
10 LGBTQ events this week
Drag, dancing and kite flying among highlights
Below are our picks for some of the most fun and creative things to do this week in the DMV that are of special interest to the LGBTQ community.
Drag Queen Trivia Tuesday
Tuesday, March 21
7 p.m.
Slash Run
201 Upshur Street, N.W.
Facebook | Reservations
Tara Hoot leads a game of trivia at Slash Run on Tuesday.
Daddy Issues
Wednesday, March 22
9 p.m.
Kiki
915 U Street, N.W.
Instagram | Website
Crystal Edge leads the weekly drag show at Kiki on Wednesday.
DC Boys of Leather – March Happy Hour
Thursday, March 23
6-9 p.m.
Trade
1410 14th Street, N.W.
Facebook
Grab your gear and make your way to Trade for the March Happy Hour of the DC Boys of Leather.
RuPaul’s Drag Race Viewing Party
Friday, March 24
8 p.m.
JR.’s Bar
1519 17th Street, N.W.
Facebook
Citrine leads the RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 15 Viewing Party at JR.’s Bar on Friday.
Kicks & Giggles Glow Crazy! Blacklight-Glow Paint Party
Friday, March 24
9 p.m.
Green Lantern
1335 Green Court, N.W.
No cover
Facebook
Kicks & Giggles bring you a glow-tastic time on Friday with a blacklight-glow paint party at the Green Lantern. There is a clothes check and there are free rail drinks if you are painted with glow paint between 9 and 10 p.m.
Good Times (Disco House Party)
Friday, March 24
11 p.m.
DC9 Nightclub
1940 9th Street, N.W.
$10 advance / $15 door
Facebook | Eventbrite
Cake Pop! and DJ Matt Bailer entertain on Friday with a feel good Disco House Party at DC9 Nightclub.
Candela! UPROAR’s Latinx Party
Saturday, March 25
9 p.m.
UPROAR Lounge & Restaurant
639 Florida Avenue, N.W.
Facebook
UPROAR Lounge & Restaurant hold a Latinx party on Saturday with a performance by Ivanna V Love.
Cherry Blossom Kite Festival
Saturday, March 25
10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
Washington Monument
Facebook | Website
The annual kite festival is back on Saturday by the Washington Monument.
Cambria Drag Brunch
Sunday, March 26
11 a.m.
Rooftop Cambria Capital Riverfront
69 Q Street, S.W.
$35
Eventbrite
Bombalicious Eklaver leads a fun drag brunch on Sunday with performers Jalah, Nadia and Amara. $35 covers the buffet and show, but bring your dollar bills to show your support to the performers.
Drag Show for Charity
Sunday, March 26
8-10 p.m.
Freddie’s Beach Bar
555 23rd Street S
Arlington, Va.
Facebook
AGLA and Go Gay DC present a drag show for charity at Freddie’s Beach Bar on Sunday.
Out & About
Sophie B. Hawkins to host intimate album release
Platinum-selling artist to perform at The Hamilton
Platinum-selling artist Sophie B. Hawkins will perform at an intimate album release show on Saturday, April 1 at 8 p.m. at The Hamilton. The event is to celebrate her long-awaited seventh studio album “Free Myself.”
Free Myself sees the trailblazing artist take her power back and embark on a new creative chapter while reflecting on her revolutionary career. Hawkins’ songs have been previously featured in cultural touchstone TV shows and films such as “Stranger Things,” “Euphoria,” “Ozark,” and many others.
Tickets start at $25 and can be purchased on The Hamilton’s website.
Out & About
Welcome spring with a dance class
‘Bachata Basics’ held at A League of Her Own
“Bachata Basics at ALOHO Reggaeton Night” will take place on Friday, March 17 at 8:30 p.m. at A League of Her Own.
This event is an opportunity to learn bachata in a queer-friendly space while meeting new people and connecting with friends.
Tickets are $15 and also include one drink. For more information, visit Eventbrite.
Out & About
Rehoboth author Will Freshwater to hold book signing
Excerpts from ‘The Light Reflected,”The Dark Horse’ to be discussed
Will Freshwater, an author based in Rehoboth Beach, will hold a book reading and signing event on Saturday, March 25, 5-7 p.m. at The Pines (56 Baltimore Ave., Rehoboth Beach, Del.).
There will be a short reading from each of Freshwater’s three books, including an excerpt from “The Dark Horse” the third book in his Provincetown series that has yet to be published. His most recent book is “The Light Reflected,” which Kirkus praises as, “A sexy, poignant gay love story about men from different sides of the wharf.”
The event will include a Q&A with the audience facilitated by Washington Blade Editor Kevin Naff. Registration is required at thepinesrb.com.
10 LGBTQ events this week
UN Security Council urged to focus on LGBTQ, intersex rights
Office of National AIDS Policy Director Phillips: Congress must increase funding
Pope Francis: Gender ideology is ‘one of the most dangerous colonizations’ in the world
Md. House of Delegates approves transgender rights bill
UN Security Council meeting to focus on LGBTQ, intersex rights
Chasten Buttigieg speaks out against Pence’s homophobic remarks
Miami hotel liquor license may be revoked over a drag show
Mich. governor signs statewide LGBTQ rights law
Man charged with ‘groomer’ vandalism arrested in child porn case
Sign Up for Weekly E-Blast
Popular
-
United Nations4 days ago
UN Security Council meeting to focus on LGBTQ, intersex rights
-
Politics2 days ago
Chasten Buttigieg speaks out against Pence’s homophobic remarks
-
Florida3 days ago
Miami hotel liquor license may be revoked over a drag show
-
Michigan4 days ago
Mich. governor signs statewide LGBTQ rights law
-
Maryland4 days ago
Man charged with ‘groomer’ vandalism arrested in child porn case
-
Virginia3 days ago
Former Log Cabin Republicans executive director named to Va. LGBTQ+ Advisory Board
-
Photos3 days ago
PHOTOS: The Little Gay Pub opening night
-
Theater5 days ago
New play explores bringing a partner home to meet traditional Indian parents