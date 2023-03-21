Connect with us

Out & About

10 LGBTQ events this week

Drag, dancing and kite flying among highlights

Published

39 mins ago

on

Events this week include, from left, an AGLA/Go Gay DC-sponsored Drag Show for Charity at Freddie's Beach Bar, Kicks & Giggles Glow Crazy party, and Bombalicious Eklaver brings her show to Cambria Rooftop. (Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

Below are our picks for some of the most fun and creative things to do this week in the DMV that are of special interest to the LGBTQ community.

Drag Queen Trivia Tuesday

Tuesday, March 21
7 p.m.
Slash Run
201 Upshur Street, N.W.
Facebook | Reservations

Tara Hoot leads a game of trivia at Slash Run on Tuesday.

Daddy Issues

Wednesday, March 22
9 p.m.
Kiki
915 U Street, N.W.
Instagram | Website

Crystal Edge leads the weekly drag show at Kiki on Wednesday.

DC Boys of Leather – March Happy Hour

Thursday, March 23
6-9 p.m.
Trade
1410 14th Street, N.W.
Facebook

Grab your gear and make your way to Trade for the March Happy Hour of the DC Boys of Leather.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Viewing Party

Friday, March 24
8 p.m.
JR.’s Bar
1519 17th Street, N.W.
Facebook

Citrine leads the RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 15 Viewing Party at JR.’s Bar on Friday.

Kicks & Giggles Glow Crazy! Blacklight-Glow Paint Party

Friday, March 24
9 p.m.
Green Lantern
1335 Green Court, N.W.
No cover
Facebook

Kicks & Giggles bring you a glow-tastic time on Friday with a blacklight-glow paint party at the Green Lantern. There is a clothes check and there are free rail drinks if you are painted with glow paint between 9 and 10 p.m.

Good Times (Disco House Party)

Friday, March 24
11 p.m.
DC9 Nightclub
1940 9th Street, N.W.
$10 advance / $15 door
Facebook | Eventbrite

Cake Pop! and DJ Matt Bailer entertain on Friday with a feel good Disco House Party at DC9 Nightclub.

Candela! UPROAR’s Latinx Party

Saturday, March 25
9 p.m.
UPROAR Lounge & Restaurant
639 Florida Avenue, N.W.
Facebook

UPROAR Lounge & Restaurant hold a Latinx party on Saturday with a performance by Ivanna V Love.

Cherry Blossom Kite Festival

Cherry Blossom Kite Festival (Photo by 3000ad/Bigstock)

Saturday, March 25
10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
Washington Monument
Facebook | Website

The annual kite festival is back on Saturday by the Washington Monument.

Cambria Drag Brunch

Sunday, March 26
11 a.m.
Rooftop Cambria Capital Riverfront
69 Q Street, S.W.
$35
Eventbrite

Bombalicious Eklaver leads a fun drag brunch on Sunday with performers Jalah, Nadia and Amara. $35 covers the buffet and show, but bring your dollar bills to show your support to the performers.

Drag Show for Charity

(Washington Blade file photo by Michael Key)

Sunday, March 26
8-10 p.m.
Freddie’s Beach Bar
555 23rd Street S
Arlington, Va.
Facebook

AGLA and Go Gay DC present a drag show for charity at Freddie’s Beach Bar on Sunday.

Out & About

Sophie B. Hawkins to host intimate album release

Platinum-selling artist to perform at The Hamilton

Published

5 days ago

on

March 16, 2023

By

Sophie B. Hawkins (Blade file photo by Joey DiGuglielmo)

Platinum-selling artist Sophie B. Hawkins will perform at an intimate album release show on Saturday, April 1 at 8 p.m. at The Hamilton. The event is to celebrate her long-awaited seventh studio album “Free Myself.”

Free Myself sees the trailblazing artist take her power back and embark on a new creative chapter while reflecting on her revolutionary career. Hawkins’ songs have been previously featured in cultural touchstone TV shows and films such as “Stranger Things,” “Euphoria,” “Ozark,” and many others.

Tickets start at $25 and can be purchased on The Hamilton’s website.

Out & About

Welcome spring with a dance class

‘Bachata Basics’ held at A League of Her Own

Published

5 days ago

on

March 16, 2023

By

“Bachata Basics at ALOHO Reggaeton Night” will take place on Friday, March 17 at 8:30 p.m. at A League of Her Own.

This event is an opportunity to learn bachata in a queer-friendly space while meeting new people and connecting with friends. 

Tickets are $15 and also include one drink. For more information, visit Eventbrite

Out & About

Rehoboth author Will Freshwater to hold book signing

Excerpts from ‘The Light Reflected,”The Dark Horse’ to be discussed

Published

5 days ago

on

March 16, 2023

By

Meet local author Will Freshwater on March 25 in Rehoboth Beach.

Will Freshwater, an author based in Rehoboth Beach, will hold a book reading and signing event on Saturday, March 25, 5-7 p.m. at The Pines (56 Baltimore Ave., Rehoboth Beach, Del.).

There will be a short reading from each of Freshwater’s three books, including an excerpt from “The Dark Horse” the third book in his Provincetown series that has yet to be published. His most recent book is “The Light Reflected,” which Kirkus praises as, “A sexy, poignant gay love story about men from different sides of the wharf.”

The event will include a Q&A with the audience facilitated by Washington Blade Editor Kevin Naff. Registration is required at thepinesrb.com

