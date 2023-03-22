Out & About
History conference to explore D.C.’s complicated past
Queer icon William Dorsey Swann remembered
The DC History Center, DC Public Library and HumanitiesDC will join forces to host the 49th Annual DC History Conference with a series of panels beginning on Thursday, March 23 and ending on Saturday, March 25 at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library.
The program will feature more than 100 presenters across 25 sessions, panels, and presentations that focus on disenfranchisement, Black women’s experience under slavery, displacement, and the fight for disability rights, among others.
On Friday, March 24, there will be a panel titled “Swann Queen: Remembering DC’s first Black Queer Icon, William Dorsey Swann” taking place at 10:15 a.m. Following that, other panels of interest to the LGBT community on Saturday, March 25 include: “The Repersaissance: Honoring DC’s First and Last Professional Black Theater Company” at 10:15a.m., “Queer Rights, Policing, and Public Activism in Lafayette Park As told through the history of the Lafayette Park Lodge” at 11:45 a.m., and “The LGBTQ Significance of Lucy Diggs Slowe: African American Educational Leader” at 3:30 p.m.”
For more information, visit the conference’s website.
Calendar
Calendar: March 24-30
LGBTQ events in the days to come
Friday, March 24
Center Aging Monthly Lunch and Yoga will be at 12 p.m. at the DC Center for the LGBT Community. Lunch will be held in the atrium at the Reeves Center. To RSVP, visit the DC Center’s website.
Women in Their Twenties and Thirties will meet at 8 p.m. on Zoom. This event is a social discussion group for queer women in the Washington, D.C. area and a great way to make new friends and meet other queer women in a fun and friendly setting. For meeting updates join WiTT’s closed Facebook group.
Trans Support Group will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This event is intended to provide emotionally and physically safe space for trans* people and those who may be questioning their gender identity/expression to join together in community and learn from one another. For more details, email [email protected].
Saturday, March 25
Virtual Yoga Class with Charles M. will be at 12 p.m. online. This is a weekly class focusing on yoga, breath work, and meditation. Guests are encouraged to RSVP on the DC Center’s website, providing your name, email address, and zip code, along with any questions you may have. A link to the event will be sent at 6 pm the day before.
Black Lesbian Support Group will be at 11 a.m. on Zoom. This is a peer-led support group devoted to the joys and challenges of being a Black Lesbian. For more details, email [email protected].
Sunday, March 26
Go Gay DC will host “LGBTQ+ Coffee & Conversation” at 12 p.m. at As You Are. This event is for those looking to meet new faces in the LGBTQ community. This event is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Go Gay DC will host “Drag Show for Charity” at 8 p.m. at Freddie’s Beach Bar & Restaurant. Tips to the drag performers will benefit Arlington Food Assistance Center, which feeds those in need by providing dignified access to nutritious supplemental groceries. Tickets are free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Monday, March 27
Center Aging Monday Coffee and Conversation will be at 10 a.m. on Zoom. LGBT Older Adults — and friends — are invited to enjoy friendly conversations and to discuss any issues you might be dealing with. For more information, visit the Center Aging’s Facebook or Twitter.
Queer Book Club will be at 6:30 p.m. on Zoom. This club to discuss queer books by queer authors. The book to read for this meeting is The Cemetery Boys by Aiden Thomas. For more details, email [email protected].
Tuesday, March 28
Coming Out Discussion Group will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This peer-facilitated discussion group is a safe space to share experiences about coming out and discuss topics as it relates to doing so. For more information, visit Facebook.
Genderqueer DC will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This support group is for people who identify outside of the gender binary, whether bigender, agender, genderfluid, or just not 100% cis. For more details, email [email protected].
Wednesday, March 29
Job Club will be at 6 p.m. on Zoom. This is a weekly job support program to help job entrants and seekers, including the long-term unemployed, improve self-confidence, motivation, resilience and productivity for effective job searches and networking — allowing participants to move away from being merely “applicants” toward being “candidates.” For more information, email [email protected] or visit thedccenter.org/careers.
Comedy & Cocktails – Open Mic Wednesdays will be at 7:30 p.m. at Pure Lounge. This event is an open mic featuring comedians from the DMV. There will be drinking games, free prizes and music by DJ K-OZ. Admission is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Thursday, March 30
“Wasted & Gay Thursdays” will be at 9 p.m. at Wasted Lounge. The event will be hosted by Nelly Nellz and there will be a music performance by DJ Ro. Tickets are $5 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.
Out & About
10 LGBTQ events this week
Drag, dancing and kite flying among highlights
Below are our picks for some of the most fun and creative things to do this week in the DMV that are of special interest to the LGBTQ community.
Drag Queen Trivia Tuesday
Tuesday, March 21
7 p.m.
Slash Run
201 Upshur Street, N.W.
Facebook | Reservations
Tara Hoot leads a game of trivia at Slash Run on Tuesday.
Daddy Issues
Wednesday, March 22
9 p.m.
Kiki
915 U Street, N.W.
Instagram | Website
Crystal Edge leads the weekly drag show at Kiki on Wednesday.
DC Boys of Leather – March Happy Hour
Thursday, March 23
6-9 p.m.
Trade
1410 14th Street, N.W.
Facebook
Grab your gear and make your way to Trade for the March Happy Hour of the DC Boys of Leather.
RuPaul’s Drag Race Viewing Party
Friday, March 24
8 p.m.
JR.’s Bar
1519 17th Street, N.W.
Facebook
Citrine leads the RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 15 Viewing Party at JR.’s Bar on Friday.
Kicks & Giggles Glow Crazy! Blacklight-Glow Paint Party
Friday, March 24
9 p.m.
Green Lantern
1335 Green Court, N.W.
No cover
Facebook
Kicks & Giggles bring you a glow-tastic time on Friday with a blacklight-glow paint party at the Green Lantern. There is a clothes check and there are free rail drinks if you are painted with glow paint between 9 and 10 p.m.
Good Times (Disco House Party)
Friday, March 24
11 p.m.
DC9 Nightclub
1940 9th Street, N.W.
$10 advance / $15 door
Facebook | Eventbrite
Cake Pop! and DJ Matt Bailer entertain on Friday with a feel good Disco House Party at DC9 Nightclub.
Candela! UPROAR’s Latinx Party
Saturday, March 25
9 p.m.
UPROAR Lounge & Restaurant
639 Florida Avenue, N.W.
Facebook
UPROAR Lounge & Restaurant hold a Latinx party on Saturday with a performance by Ivanna V Love.
Cherry Blossom Kite Festival
Saturday, March 25
10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
Washington Monument
Facebook | Website
The annual kite festival is back on Saturday by the Washington Monument.
Cambria Drag Brunch
Sunday, March 26
11 a.m.
Rooftop Cambria Capital Riverfront
69 Q Street, S.W.
$35
Eventbrite
Bombalicious Eklaver leads a fun drag brunch on Sunday with performers Jalah, Nadia and Amara. $35 covers the buffet and show, but bring your dollar bills to show your support to the performers.
Drag Show for Charity
Sunday, March 26
8-10 p.m.
Freddie’s Beach Bar
555 23rd Street S
Arlington, Va.
Facebook
AGLA and Go Gay DC present a drag show for charity at Freddie’s Beach Bar on Sunday.
Out & About
Sophie B. Hawkins to host intimate album release
Platinum-selling artist to perform at The Hamilton
Platinum-selling artist Sophie B. Hawkins will perform at an intimate album release show on Saturday, April 1 at 8 p.m. at The Hamilton. The event is to celebrate her long-awaited seventh studio album “Free Myself.”
Free Myself sees the trailblazing artist take her power back and embark on a new creative chapter while reflecting on her revolutionary career. Hawkins’ songs have been previously featured in cultural touchstone TV shows and films such as “Stranger Things,” “Euphoria,” “Ozark,” and many others.
Tickets start at $25 and can be purchased on The Hamilton’s website.
History conference to explore D.C.’s complicated past
Celebrating LGBTQ people in tech
Calendar: March 24-30
Master and student go to war in ‘The Tutor’
When Discr33t_T0P’s a discreet cop
Chasten Buttigieg speaks out against Pence’s homophobic remarks
PHOTOS: The Little Gay Pub opening night
Former Log Cabin Republicans executive director named to Va. LGBTQ+ Advisory Board
Miami hotel liquor license may be revoked over a drag show
Office of National AIDS Policy Director Phillips: Congress must increase funding
Sign Up for Weekly E-Blast
Popular
-
Politics4 days ago
Chasten Buttigieg speaks out against Pence’s homophobic remarks
-
Photos5 days ago
PHOTOS: The Little Gay Pub opening night
-
Virginia5 days ago
Former Log Cabin Republicans executive director named to Va. LGBTQ+ Advisory Board
-
Florida5 days ago
Miami hotel liquor license may be revoked over a drag show
-
Health2 days ago
Office of National AIDS Policy Director Phillips: Congress must increase funding
-
World2 days ago
Pope Francis: Gender ideology is ‘one of the most dangerous colonizations’ in the world
-
United Nations2 days ago
UN Security Council urged to focus on LGBTQ, intersex rights
-
Real Estate5 days ago
Rental housing discrimination and you