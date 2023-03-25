Photos
PHOTOS: Miss Charm City
Stormi Skye crowned the winner
The Miss Charm City pageant was held at the Baltimore Eagle on Friday, March 24. Stormi Skye was crowned the winner. Both Skye and first alternate Sorority Heights qualified to compete in the upcoming Miss Gay Maryland competition later this year.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Covering Miss Charm City for @WashBlade at @EagleBaltimore . Stormi Skye takes the crown pic.twitter.com/muykQqiET6— Michael Patrick Key (@MichaelKeyWB) March 25, 2023
PHOTOS: Freddie’s Follies 20th
Arlington drag show celebrates milestone
Freddie’s Follies had a 20th anniversary show at Freddie’s Beach Bar in Arlington, Va. on Saturday, March 18. Performers included Destiny B. Childs, Monet Dupree, Patti Lovelace, Sasha Adams Sanchez and Ophelia Bottoms.
(Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)
Covering Freddie’s Follies 20th Anniversary for @WashBlade . @DestinyBChilds performing: pic.twitter.com/urpHgiMZ05— Michael Patrick Key (@MichaelKeyWB) March 19, 2023
PHOTOS: The Little Gay Pub opening night
New LGBTQ venue opens in Logan Circle
D.C.’s newest LGBTQ venue The Little Gay Pub (1100 P Street, N.W.) had a soft opening on Friday, March 17.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Covering the opening of The Little Gay Pub in Logan Circle for @WashBlade pic.twitter.com/hrAbvbW2C3— Michael Patrick Key (@MichaelKeyWB) March 18, 2023
PHOTOS: Pride Reveal
‘Peace, Love, Revolution’ announced as this year’s theme
The Capital Pride Alliance held its annual Pride Reveal party at Hotel Monaco on Thursday, March 16. Following a performance by drag artist Shi-Queeta Lee, members of the board of the Capital Pride Alliance announced “Peace, Love, Revolution” as the theme for Pride 2023 in D.C.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Covering Pride Reveal at Hotel Monaco for @WashBlade . @shiqueeta performing: pic.twitter.com/cONCQQR706— Michael Patrick Key (@MichaelKeyWB) March 17, 2023
