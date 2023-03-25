PHOTOS: Miss Charm City

Connect with us

Stormi Skye crowned the winner

8 hours ago

Stormi Skye is crowned Miss Charm City 2023 at the Baltimore Eagle on Friday. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The Miss Charm City pageant was held at the Baltimore Eagle on Friday, March 24. Stormi Skye was crowned the winner. Both Skye and first alternate Sorority Heights qualified to compete in the upcoming Miss Gay Maryland competition later this year.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

PHOTOS: Freddie’s Follies 20th

Arlington drag show celebrates milestone

7 days ago

March 19, 2023

Freddie's Follies performers gather on the newly-named Destiny B. Childs Stage at Freddie's Beach Bar in Arlington, Va. on Saturday, March 18. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

Freddie’s Follies had a 20th anniversary show at Freddie’s Beach Bar in Arlington, Va. on Saturday, March 18. Performers included Destiny B. Childs, Monet Dupree, Patti Lovelace, Sasha Adams Sanchez and Ophelia Bottoms.

(Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

PHOTOS: The Little Gay Pub opening night

New LGBTQ venue opens in Logan Circle

1 week ago

March 18, 2023

March 17 is opening night at The Little Gay Pub in the Logan Circle neighborhood. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

D.C.’s newest LGBTQ venue The Little Gay Pub (1100 P Street, N.W.) had a soft opening on Friday, March 17.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

PHOTOS: Pride Reveal

‘Peace, Love, Revolution’ announced as this year’s theme

1 week ago

March 17, 2023

'Peace, Love, Revolution' is announced as the theme for 2023 Capital Pride at the Pride Reveal party at Hotel Monaco on Thursday, March 16. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The Capital Pride Alliance held its annual Pride Reveal party at Hotel Monaco on Thursday, March 16. Following a performance by drag artist Shi-Queeta Lee, members of the board of the Capital Pride Alliance announced “Peace, Love, Revolution” as the theme for Pride 2023 in D.C.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

