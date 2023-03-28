Photos
PHOTOS: Tennessee all-ages drag brunch
New Beginnings in Johnson City raises $3,500 to combat gun violence in schools
New Beginnings in Johnson City, Tenn., held an all-ages drag brunch on Sunday, March 26 — just days before the state’s anti-drag law was scheduled to take effect. The event was a fundraiser for the Johnson City school system to help prevent gun violence. Organizers announced that $3,500 was raised.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Covering for @WashBlade New Beginnings in Johnson City, Tennessee defying the state at an all-ages drag brunch. Here is baby shark: pic.twitter.com/Z9iyY7zTO8— Michael Patrick Key (@MichaelKeyWB) March 26, 2023
PHOTOS: Miss Charm City
Stormi Skye crowned the winner
The Miss Charm City pageant was held at the Baltimore Eagle on Friday, March 24. Stormi Skye was crowned the winner. Both Skye and first alternate Sorority Heights qualified to compete in the upcoming Miss Gay Maryland competition later this year.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Covering Miss Charm City for @WashBlade at @EagleBaltimore . Stormi Skye takes the crown pic.twitter.com/muykQqiET6— Michael Patrick Key (@MichaelKeyWB) March 25, 2023
PHOTOS: Freddie’s Follies 20th
Arlington drag show celebrates milestone
Freddie’s Follies had a 20th anniversary show at Freddie’s Beach Bar in Arlington, Va. on Saturday, March 18. Performers included Destiny B. Childs, Monet Dupree, Patti Lovelace, Sasha Adams Sanchez and Ophelia Bottoms.
(Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)
Covering Freddie’s Follies 20th Anniversary for @WashBlade . @DestinyBChilds performing: pic.twitter.com/urpHgiMZ05— Michael Patrick Key (@MichaelKeyWB) March 19, 2023
PHOTOS: The Little Gay Pub opening night
New LGBTQ venue opens in Logan Circle
D.C.’s newest LGBTQ venue The Little Gay Pub (1100 P Street, N.W.) had a soft opening on Friday, March 17.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Covering the opening of The Little Gay Pub in Logan Circle for @WashBlade pic.twitter.com/hrAbvbW2C3— Michael Patrick Key (@MichaelKeyWB) March 18, 2023
Netanyahu postpones efforts to reform Israel’s judiciary
New initiative seeks to improve LGBTQ news coverage in India
6 killed in shooting at Christian school in Nashville
Vice president to visit three African countries that criminalize homosexuality
LGBTQ protections added to N.M. Human Rights Act
Families with trans kids sue Fla. over trans youth healthcare ban
Vice president to visit three African countries that criminalize homosexuality
Chicago Blackhawks: No Pride jerseys over Russia concerns
Kenyan MPs approve resolution to ban public discussions of LGBTQ issues
