Maryland
D.C. man charged in murder of trans teen outside Maryland bar
Victim’s family, police disagree over whether incident was hate crime
The St. Mary’s County, Md., Sheriff’s Office announced on Wednesday that it has charged a 29-year-old D.C. man with the March 24 shooting death of an 18-year-old transgender woman outside a bar in Mechanicsville, Md.
In an earlier announcement last week, the St. Mary’s Sheriff’s Office said Tasiyah Woodland of Lexington Park, Md., was found shot to death shortly after 1 a.m. in a parking lot outside the Big Dogs in Paradise bar and grill after “some type of confrontation” occurred.
The earlier announcement said investigators did not believe Woodland had been targeted for the murder because of her gender identity, although Woodland’s family members disputed that claim, saying they believed the murder was a hate crime.
In its announcement on Wednesday, March 29, the Sheriff’s Office said its Criminal Investigations Division on March 24 – the day of the murder – identified District resident Darryl Carlton Parks Jr. as a suspect in the case. Later that same day investigators obtained an arrest warrant for Parks, the announcement says.
On Tuesday, March 28, according to the latest announcement, the Sheriff’s investigators along with the assistance of the D.C. police Homicide Unit, located and apprehended Parks on the arrest warrant. He is being held in D.C. while he awaits extradition to St. Mary’s County, the announcement says.
It says Parks has been charged with First-Degree Murder, Second-Degree Murder, Firearm Use/Felony-Violent Crime, two counts of Reckless Endangerment from Car, and Illegal Possession of a Regulated Firearm.
The latest announcement does not disclose whether Sheriff’s Office investigators have determined a motive for the 18-year-old trans woman’s murder.
Woodland’s sister, Ty’aliyah Woodland, told News 4 Washington that she and members of her family believe the killing was a hate crime based, in part, on the fact that Woodland had been subjected to “hate” in the recent past because of her gender identity. Ty’aliyah Woodland told News 4 Washington that her sister was an outspoken person who sometimes got others upset.
“She was one of a kind. She had no filter. She told you what it was and what it wasn’t, and nobody like that,” Ty’aliyah Woodland told the TV news station. “I mean, she was the true definition of living life to the fullest.”
Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Jason Babcock told the Washington Blade on Wednesday that there were multiple witnesses who informed investigators that Tasiyah Woodland had been inside the Big Dogs in Paradise bar and reported a confrontation took place after Woodland left the bar and entered the parking lot.
“When she came back out there was some kind of confrontation between the suspect and the victim that led to the shooting,” Babcock said. “But they were not in a relationship, and the investigation has determined that the victim’s gender identity was not a factor in the shooting,” he said.
Babcock added that investigators determined the shooting took place while suspect Park was inside his own car, leading to one of the charges being Reckless Endangerment from Car.
“The Sheriff’s Office thanks the community for its assistance in this investigation and urges anyone with additional information to contact Deputy David Lawrence at 301-475-4200, ext. 78130,” the latest statement released by the office says.
In its earlier statement prior to the announcement this week of an arrest in the case, the Sheriff’s Office said its investigators had reached out to the victim’s family and to the LGBTQ community while its investigation was still under way.
It said the investigators had been “in regular contact” with members of Woodland’s family to offer support and updates on the investigation.
“The Sheriff’s Office has also been in contact with members of PFLAG Southern Maryland and the LGBTQ+ community to address concerns of personal and public safety,” the earlier statement said. “At this time, it does not appear that Woodland was targeted because of her gender identity,” it said.
PFLAG, or Parents and Friends of Lesbians and Gays, is a national organization with chapters in states and cities across the country.
Under Maryland law, people under the legal drinking age of 21 are allowed to patronize bars and other places that serve alcohol if they do not consume an alcoholic beverage. The Sheriff’s Office has said it was investigating whether Woodland was served alcohol, News 4 Washington reports.
Maryland
As Md. advances bill to fund gender-affirming care, LGBTQ advocates stress it will save lives
Trans Health Equity Act would impact state Medicaid
By John-John Williams IV | Shaylie Elliette wishes the Trans Health Equity Act that appears headed for final passage in the Maryland General Assembly would have been around seven years ago, when she turned 18. She believes that transitioning earlier in life would have eliminated years of torment, abuse and discrimination all linked to transphobia.
The rest of this article can be found on the Baltimore Banner website.
Maryland
Md. Senate approves transgender rights bill
Maryland House of Delegates passed similar measure on Saturday
The Maryland Senate on Monday approved a bill that would require the state’s Medicaid program to cover gender-affirming treatment for transgender people.
Senate Bill 460 or the Trans Health Equity Act passed by a 31-15 vote margin.
“Requiring, beginning on Jan. 1, 2023, the Maryland Medical Assistance Program to provide gender-affirming treatment in a nondiscriminatory manner; requiring that the gender-affirming treatment be assessed according to nondiscriminatory criteria that are consistent with current clinical standards; prohibiting the issuance of an adverse benefit determination related to gender-affirming treatment unless a certain experienced health care provider has reviewed and confirmed the appropriateness of the determination; etc,” reads a summary of the bill.
The Maryland House of Delegates on Saturday passed a similar measure.
Maryland
Md. House of Delegates approves transgender rights bill
State Medicaid program would be required to cover gender-affirming treatment
The Maryland House of Delegates on Saturday approved a bill that would require the state’s Medicaid program to cover gender-affirming treatment for transgender people.
House Bill 283, or the Trans Health Equity Act, passed by a 93-37 vote margin. The measure now goes before the Maryland Senate.
“Proud that the MD House of Delegates passed the Trans Health Equity Act with such a strong majority,” tweeted state Del. Anne Kaiser (D-Montgomery County), who introduced HB 283.
Proud that the MD House of Delegates passed the Trans Health Equity Act with such a strong majority. #TransHumanity pic.twitter.com/1E8MoDFQex
— Anne R. Kaiser (@DelegateKaiser) March 18, 2023
Mr. Bake on creating space for queer chefs of color
D.C. man charged in murder of trans teen outside Maryland bar
Bill would require US foreign policy to promote LGBTQ, intersex rights
Democrats’ collusion with GOP to overturn D.C.’s criminal code will cause harm
Tennessee queens brace for ‘drag ban’ law
Vice president to visit three African countries that criminalize homosexuality
LGBTQ protections added to N.M. Human Rights Act
Transgender activists, allies in New Zealand shut down British TERF
LGBTQ ally Humza Yousaf becomes Scotland’s next first minister
6 killed in shooting at Christian school in Nashville
Sign Up for Weekly E-Blast
Popular
-
The White House2 days ago
Vice president to visit three African countries that criminalize homosexuality
-
New Mexico3 days ago
LGBTQ protections added to N.M. Human Rights Act
-
New Zealand2 days ago
Transgender activists, allies in New Zealand shut down British TERF
-
United Kingdom1 day ago
LGBTQ ally Humza Yousaf becomes Scotland’s next first minister
-
Tennessee2 days ago
6 killed in shooting at Christian school in Nashville
-
Congress5 days ago
Frost talks gun control with the Blade on anniversary of March for Our Lives
-
Photos4 days ago
PHOTOS: Miss Charm City
-
District of Columbia21 hours ago
Concern over possible D.C. juvenile crime wave targeting LGBTQ victims