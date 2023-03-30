DC Center to host fundraiser for upcoming relocation

Friday, March 31

Center Aging: Friday Tea Time will be at 2 p.m. on Zoom. This is a social hour for older LGBTQ adults. Guests can bring a beverage of choice. For more information, contact Adam at [email protected].

Go Gay DC will host “LGBTQ+ Social” at 7 p.m. at Puro Gusto. This free event is ideal for meeting new folks, making new friends, community-building, or just to unwind and enjoy the atmosphere. For more details, visit Eventbrite.

Saturday, April 1

Virtual Yoga Class with Charles M. will be at 12 p.m. online. This is a weekly class focusing on yoga, breath work, and meditation. Guests are encouraged to RSVP on the DC Center’s website, providing your name, email address, and zip code, along with any questions you may have. A link to the event will be sent at 6 pm the day before.

LGBT People of Color Support Group will be at 1 p.m. on Zoom. This peer support group is an outlet for LGBTQ People of Color to come together and talk about anything affecting them in a space the strives to be safe and judgment free. FOr more information, email [email protected].

Sunday, April 2

Go Gay DC will host “LGBTQ+ Coffee & Conversation” at 12 p.m. at As You Are. This event is for those looking to meet new faces in the LGBTQ community. This event is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.

“Sunday Funday Fam Brunch” will be at 11 a.m. at Uproar Lounge & Restaurant. This brunch will bring a host of family and friends together celebrating the love, passion and work done by LGBTQ rights advocates in the community. This event is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.

Monday, April 3

Center Aging Monday Coffee and Conversation will be at 10 a.m. on Zoom. LGBT Older Adults — and friends — are invited to enjoy friendly conversations and to discuss any issues you might be dealing with. For more information, visit the Center Aging’s Facebook or Twitter.

Capital Pride Interfaith Service Planning Meeting will be at 6 p.m. on Zoom. The Capital Pride Interfaith Service is an “integrated service” that demonstrates the breadth, depth, and sincerity of LGBTQ individuals’ faith and exposes the lie that anti-gay fundamentalists have a monopoly on faith and religion. For more details, email [email protected].

Wednesday, April 5

Job Club will be at 6 p.m. on Zoom. This is a weekly job support program to help job entrants and seekers, including the long-term unemployed, improve self-confidence, motivation, resilience and productivity for effective job searches and networking — allowing participants to move away from being merely “applicants” toward being “candidates.” For more information, email [email protected] or visit www.thedccenter.org/careers.

Center Aging Women’s Social & Discussion Group will be at 6 p.m. at the DC Center for the LGBT Community. This group is a place where older LGBTQ women can meet and socialize with one another. There will be discussion, activities, and a chance for guests to share what they want future events to include. To register for the event, visit the DC Center’s website.

Thursday, April 6

API Queer Support Group will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This support group for the Asian and Pacific Islander Queer Community is co-sponsored by Asian Pacific Islander Queer Society DC and Asian Queers United for Action. For more details, email [email protected].