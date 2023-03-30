Out & About
DC Center to host fundraiser for upcoming relocation
KC B. Yoncé and Ricky Rosé to perform
The DC Center for the LGBT Community will host “The DC Center Spring Cocktail Celebration” on Thursday, April 13 at 6 p.m. at Dupont Underground.
This event will raise funds to support the DC Center’s upcoming relocation and new space renovation. The new LGBTQ Community Center will be larger than the current space and will allow an increase in community and service outreach.
There will be a music performance by DJ Jake Maxwell and lively performances by drag queen KC B. Yoncé and drag king Ricky Rosé, and a gallery of friends, family and family. There will also be an open bar for the first hour.
Tickets start at $20 and can be purchased online.
Dupont Underground teams with Swedish Embassy for art exhibit
‘You Don’t Love Me, Yet’ opening night Friday
Dupont Underground will join forces with the Swedish Embassy to host the opening night of a video art exhibition, “You Don’t Love Me, Yet” on Friday, March 31 at Dupont Underground.
The exhibition will feature eight Swedish artists from different backgrounds and generations who are united in their interest for current social issues, interpersonal relationships, and the interaction between humans and nature, which they depict through their art.
The video works are displayed in “living rooms,” all designed by Washington-based architecture firms, which create a sharp contrast to the unique and rough character of the abandoned streetcar station under Dupont Circle.
For more information, email Matthew Helfrich, LINK Strategic Partners, at [email protected] or get tickets on Eventbrite.
Calendar
Calendar: March 31-April 6
LGBTQ events in the days to come
Friday, March 31
Center Aging: Friday Tea Time will be at 2 p.m. on Zoom. This is a social hour for older LGBTQ adults. Guests can bring a beverage of choice. For more information, contact Adam at [email protected].
Go Gay DC will host “LGBTQ+ Social” at 7 p.m. at Puro Gusto. This free event is ideal for meeting new folks, making new friends, community-building, or just to unwind and enjoy the atmosphere. For more details, visit Eventbrite.
Saturday, April 1
Virtual Yoga Class with Charles M. will be at 12 p.m. online. This is a weekly class focusing on yoga, breath work, and meditation. Guests are encouraged to RSVP on the DC Center’s website, providing your name, email address, and zip code, along with any questions you may have. A link to the event will be sent at 6 pm the day before.
LGBT People of Color Support Group will be at 1 p.m. on Zoom. This peer support group is an outlet for LGBTQ People of Color to come together and talk about anything affecting them in a space the strives to be safe and judgment free. FOr more information, email [email protected].
Sunday, April 2
Go Gay DC will host “LGBTQ+ Coffee & Conversation” at 12 p.m. at As You Are. This event is for those looking to meet new faces in the LGBTQ community. This event is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
“Sunday Funday Fam Brunch” will be at 11 a.m. at Uproar Lounge & Restaurant. This brunch will bring a host of family and friends together celebrating the love, passion and work done by LGBTQ rights advocates in the community. This event is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Monday, April 3
Center Aging Monday Coffee and Conversation will be at 10 a.m. on Zoom. LGBT Older Adults — and friends — are invited to enjoy friendly conversations and to discuss any issues you might be dealing with. For more information, visit the Center Aging’s Facebook or Twitter.
Capital Pride Interfaith Service Planning Meeting will be at 6 p.m. on Zoom. The Capital Pride Interfaith Service is an “integrated service” that demonstrates the breadth, depth, and sincerity of LGBTQ individuals’ faith and exposes the lie that anti-gay fundamentalists have a monopoly on faith and religion. For more details, email [email protected].
Wednesday, April 5
Job Club will be at 6 p.m. on Zoom. This is a weekly job support program to help job entrants and seekers, including the long-term unemployed, improve self-confidence, motivation, resilience and productivity for effective job searches and networking — allowing participants to move away from being merely “applicants” toward being “candidates.” For more information, email [email protected] or visit www.thedccenter.org/careers.
Center Aging Women’s Social & Discussion Group will be at 6 p.m. at the DC Center for the LGBT Community. This group is a place where older LGBTQ women can meet and socialize with one another. There will be discussion, activities, and a chance for guests to share what they want future events to include. To register for the event, visit the DC Center’s website.
Thursday, April 6
API Queer Support Group will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This support group for the Asian and Pacific Islander Queer Community is co-sponsored by Asian Pacific Islander Queer Society DC and Asian Queers United for Action. For more details, email [email protected].
Blade editor’s book tour kicks off in College Park
April 6 event sponsored by NLGJA
Washington Blade editor Kevin Naff is promoting his new book, “How We Won the War for LGBTQ Equality — And How Our Enemies Could Take It All Away,” with a series of events kicking off next week.
Naff will be on campus at the University of Maryland College Park for a book talk and signing on Thursday, April 6 at 6 p.m. at the Eaton Theater. The event is sponsored by the UMD chapter of the National Lesbian & Gay Journalists Association and will be moderated by student Ivy Lyons.
“I’m always excited to talk to young people about the LGBTQ movement,” said Naff. “They will have to defend all of our incredible progress and expand on it in the years to come. I can’t wait to visit the College Park community.”
Naff’s book debuted last week and is available for purchase at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and anywhere books are sold online.
