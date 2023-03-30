Opinions
Mayor, Council set D.C.’s budget, then Congress can act
There’s less money to go around, so let’s use it in the best possible way
Mayor Bowser proposed a budget the people and Congress can approve. Now it’s the Council’s turn. An executive’s budget is never accepted as proposed. That is fine. But D.C. does not have budget autonomy, so unfortunately, Congress could have the last word.
I urge the mayor and City Council to work closely on this year’s budget. Considering the threat to home rule based on Congress overturning the criminal code, it will be important to have a rational, balanced budget. Like it or not, and I don’t like it, Congress has legislative and budget oversight of D.C. Next time Democrats control both houses of Congress, we should ask them to change that; even if they won’t do the right thing, and give us full statehood. I recently exchanged emails with D.C.’s Shadow Sen. Michael Brown, and he wrote he wouldn’t ask for that and said he was elected to get us statehood. My response was since he has failed at that, the people of the District would be happy if he made some progress toward it, and this would be progress.
The mayor submitted a $19.7 billion budget laying out her vision for the District based on available funds. It is not all she wants, but with revenue from taxes going down, and federal pandemic money drying up, this is the reality we face.
All in all the mayor has presented a strong starting point with her budget proposal. No one expects the budget presented by the executive will pass without changes. Council members are already stating their opinions and laying out their desires. My fear is the Council will make changes without enough thought to the global picture, each wanting money to fund their own priorities.
I already heard Council member Charles Allen and others, will try to fund their free bus legislation at the full $42 million. I recently shared this email with them. “I think providing free bus fare for District residents who can’t afford the bus, those needing it to go to work or other reasons, is a very good idea. But that can be done in many ways more targeted to those who really need the help. Funding free rides for those who don’t need them makes no sense. Giving free rides to Virginia and Maryland commuters on their way home, to tourists, and too many residents of the District who can easily afford the cost, those like myself, is totally irresponsible.”
Another fight will be over the education budget and the mayor’s intention to give more to schools with more at-risk students to help them recover from the pandemic. Then there will surely be a debate on how much to put into the housing trust fund. Prior to the pandemic the mayor had committed, and did, put in at least $100 million each year. In the last couple of years, with the very generous federal funding coming into the city, that amount was doubled. This year, with federal money drying up, the mayor proposed going back to $100 million. Council member Robert White has already attacked that amount demanding more. The question for White will be what other programs he intends to cut to get it. Then there is the debate, already beginning, over housing vouchers and rent relief. All these things are clearly very important, but it is clear none will be funded to everyone’s full satisfaction. So, it will be crucial for the Council to work closely with the mayor on all these issues.
The main voice on the Council will be that of Council Chair Phil Mendelson. He used to be a rational voice in these debates. However, as we have seen recently, including on the criminal code revision debate, it is not so clear where he stands. I hope he will once again become a voice of reason.
There are those in Congress just waiting to attack the District for their own political gains. Congressman Andy Harris (R-Md.), one of the bigger right-wing a-holes, has already said he will try to put amendments into bills the president will have no choice but to sign. He has done that before and is already threatening it with regard to D.C.’s poorly written legislation on letting non-citizens vote. Let us not give him more opportunities.
Again, it behooves the Council to work closely with Mayor Bowser so even though there is less money to go around, we use it in the best possible way to meet the needs of all the people of the District.
Peter Rosenstein is a longtime LGBTQ rights and Democratic Party activist. He writes regularly for the Blade.
Democrats’ collusion with GOP to overturn D.C.’s criminal code will cause harm
Tossing a local law passed through democratic process is a betrayal
President Biden’s decision to sign the resolution of disapproval for the Revised Criminal Code Act of 2022, which sought to establish proportionality and consistency in sentencing and modernized outdated parts of D.C.’s criminal laws, is incompatible with his professed support for D.C. statehood and the right of D.C. residents to self-government. Overturning a local law passed through the democratic process is a betrayal of District residents and democracy itself.
The surrender of the president and congressional Democrats on this issue poses a deep and far-ranging threat that reverberates far beyond the Revised Criminal Code Act. Biden’s words and actions play into racist narratives that mischaracterize cities as awash in chaos and crime, which have reemerged in tandem with — and opposition to — the recent surge in support for racial justice, particularly criminal justice reform. By supporting the disapproval resolution, President Biden and congressional Democrats undermined our local efforts to advance racial justice, ameliorate the effects of centuries of racist policies, and engage in the hard work of addressing the roots of violence. Congressional Republicans are already targeting another of those efforts, seeking to overturn D.C.’s common-sense police reforms implemented in the aftermath of the murder of George Floyd.
Disturbingly, some District residents and companies also supported this congressional interference in our local lawmaking. This also has a frightening historical precedent — in the 1870s, powerful groups of white residents who felt that Black and poor people had too much power in local government organized to call for an end to home rule. The insidious effort was successful: Congress stripped local control from D.C., putting unaccountable commissioners and Congress members, including avowed racists, in charge of the city for the next 100 years. Now, incredibly, some members of Congress are advocating to attack home rule yet again.
Rather than stand up to the racist rhetoric of Republicans, President Biden and congressional Democrats caved, missing the opportunity to highlight the importance of local determination of criminal justice issues and underscore that a more just, less racially biased system provides better safety. They also squandered the chance to counter Republicans’ cartoonishly apocalyptic caricature of D.C. and other U.S. cities with the truth: despite real issues with crime, cities are largely safe. In fact, a recent poll of D.C. residents found that more than three out of every four feel safe here.
Just as worrisome, the inaction of the president and congressional Democrats on D.C ‘s Revised Criminal Code Act could lead to the same result for a GOP-led effort to overturn D.C.’s LGBTQ rights laws. Amid a wave of Republican state legislators introducing anti-LGBTQ bills largely targeting transgender people and drag performers — and prominent conservative activists openly calling for the “eradication” of transgender people from society — a similar push in D.C. by some in Congress is not difficult to imagine. Democrats’ refusal to defend the Revised Criminal Code signals to congressional Republicans that the LGBTQ community’s supposed allies might not put up much of a fight to defend the D.C. laws that protect our rights either.
It gets worse. The chilling effect of the president’s and Congress’s actions will likely make the Council think twice about enacting visionary legislation, out of fear it will be struck down. We have learned this the hard way: this same fear of bold, necessary action led GLAA almost two decades ago to initially oppose the addition of gender identity and expression to the Human Rights Act.
D.C. residents, elected officials, and our allies in the federal government need to come together and resist the right’s fear-mongering. GLAA was proud to join the Hands Off DC Rally to protest Congress’ repeal of D.C.’s Revised Criminal Code. Several Washingtonians, mostly LGBTQ and/or people of color, were arrested for protesting federal interference in our self-governance. We are inspired by the actions of these residents and hope to get more LGBTQ people involved in the fight for D.C. autonomy and other issues impacting our communities.
This opinion was signed by the board of directors of GLAA, an organization of D.C. residents committed to advocating for equality and liberation for LGBTQ and affiliated communities in our city, and is the oldest continuously active political LGBTQ rights group in the country.
CPAC attack on trans rights is a pathway to authoritarian gov’t
Speaker advocated eliminating ‘transgenderism’
Earlier this month, activists and thought leaders from across the country met in Maryland for the annual Conservative Political Action Conference, commonly called CPAC. Speakers and presenters from all walks of conservative life, including former President Donald Trump, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, and former Brazillian President Jair Bolsonaro, met across several days and spoke on a multitude of issues impacting conservatism today.
One of them, a commentator and host with The Daily Wire named Michael Knowles, plunged the audience head-first into the culture war. Speaking to a crowd, he said, “for the good of society […] transgenderism must be eradicated from public life entirely — the whole preposterous ideology, at every level.”
Shortly after Knowles’ speech, social media lit up, and prominent advocates for the trans community and several media outlets criticized him for wanting to eradicate the transgender community. Knowles denies these claims and has called on media outlets to retract articles stating as such. Meanwhile, conservatives supportive of Knowles and transgender individuals have fought over the overarching meaning of eradicating “transgenderism” from public life.
So what is “transgenderism,” and does it truthfully differ from transgender people? Above all else, why does this language matter so intensely?
The term “transgenderism” is not a formal medical category or classification. The phrase for transgender people has evolved over the years to include such words as transsexual and gender dysphoria, but never “transgenderism.”
It’s also not a social term actively embraced by most—if virtually any—recent transgender individuals due to its implicit politicization. Transgender history is full of stories detailing identity and self-discovery, many erratically spread across books, zines, and personal stories. For those instances where the term “transgenderism” does appear, it is significantly more descriptive. For example, in the 1994 text “Transgender Nation” by Gordene Olga MacKenzie, “transgenderism” acts as a term similar to how homosexuality is applied to the gay and lesbian community and encompasses the general state of being a person who is transgender.
Meanwhile, a simple Google Books search from the past several years using the phrase yields a plethora of charged texts, many of them highly critical of legal and social advancements made by the trans community — and occasionally critical of transgender individuals themselves. Often, these texts portray “transgenderism” as a deliberate ideology akin to how one voluntarily upholds conservatism or libertarianism. In another literary example, the 2020 text 2+2=5: How Transgenderism is Redefining Reality by Katie Roche, the term is frequently used as a broad catch-all, including pursuing affirming medical care, publically expressing your identity, and even accessing other transgender individuals in the broader world for the sake of a sense of community.
So when Knowles says he wants the eradication of “transgenderism” yet bristles when people say that means transgender people, he is making a distinction without a difference.
Since 2015, the phrase has slowly grown in popularity, with Google Trends showing an increase in its overall consistency—incidentally coinciding with the Obergefell v. Hodges decision and the beginning of the “bathroom bill” discourse. For social conservatives, the phrase has gradually taken life to strike at the heart of identity itself. From changing your legal name and amending your birth certificate to openly respecting and honoring the individuality of others, it seeks to subsume any action or concept seemingly legitimizing transgender identities in public life.
Simply stated, everything that validates the dignity and conceptual existence of a trans person is inherent in so-called “transgenderism.” It’s irresponsible not to acknowledge the colloquial use of the phrase in conservative circles. Those concerned are rightfully alarmed when used at a platform such as the CPAC mainstage during a national culture war.
On a recent episode of his show hosted by The Daily Wire, Michael Knowles justified his thinking by stating that the transgender community does not exist. “[W]e ought not to indulge the transgender false anthropology, you know, that, one is a little bit different in that transgender people is not a real ontological category,” he stated, “it’s a euphemism to describe deeply confused men and women who ought to have psychological and spiritual help.”
While everyone should take notice of these words, conservatives and proponents of a smaller government should particularly be alarmed by this way of thinking and specific use of language. Such reasoning relies on the concept that transgender people are not a real group of people—something transgender people and their families would find disagreeable—therefore, it’s not an identity to suppress but rather a social and mental deviancy to fix. To that end, all cultural development and social actions openly validating a trans person in any form encourage that deviancy and are part of the broader scope of “transgenderism” seen in public life.
When juxtaposed with his overarching philosophy, his statement should perturb those who value the principles of tolerance and uphold the principles of limited government as it applies to government intrusion into individual identities. Moreover, it would require a degree of regression beyond the scope of the push for basic LGBTQ tolerance from several decades ago, let alone the acceptance earned in the past ten years. Such a regression would imply a society that has removed or withdrawn from all forms of social recognition, medical advancements, and institutional pathways that allow someone to transition and be what is regarded in modern culture as a transgender person.
And suppose you are someone who has gender dysphoria or otherwise feels your gender identity is incongruent with what was understood at the time of your birth. In such a society, your neighbor should not respect or acknowledge you as you are but rather pity you for being mentally unwell until you one day believe with as much sincerity as them that your concept of self is wrong.
What exactly happens when minds don’t change, or individuals inevitably refuse to hold malice against their neighbors in this hypothetical society, has yet to be examined. What is known, however, is that efforts to force someone out of their identity are not well received. For example, a 2019 study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association found that “lifetime exposure to [gender identity change efforts] was significantly associated with multiple adverse outcomes, including severe psychological distress during the previous month and lifetime suicide attempts.”
With political conservatives straining under the weight of a national culture war, allowing this form of speech to reverberate without context is a reckless pathway to a more authoritarian government. It denies the antagonistic usage of the phrase and perpetuates a misnomer. Moreover, it denigrates transgender individuals in alarming words and betrays the values of conservatives and libertarians who preach tolerance and freedom from state suppression.
Jordan Willow Evans is a policy analyst and writer living in Goffstown, N.H. She is chair of the Libertarian Policy Foundation and treasurer of MassEquality, the leading Massachusetts statewide queer organization.
When Discr33t_T0P’s a discreet cop
Law enforcement creating fake profiles to trick people into revealing intimate information
The headless torso with the cheeky username that just tapped you on Grindr might not be the person you’re hoping them to be. American law enforcement, including FBI and DHS, now create fake profiles on dating apps and social media to trick people into revealing their most intimate information. Police in Florida created fake profiles on Grindr and Scruff to arrest 60 people allegedly linked to drug sales. Black activists who organized and attended protests in Minneapolis were victims of catfish cops; a 2022 report from the Minnesota Department of Human Rights showed that the Minneapolis Police Department utilized fake social media profiles to surveil Black leaders and organizations. Police went so far as to send messages asserting they had met individuals at protests.
These surveillance techniques are the modern incarnation of the FBI’s “Sex Deviate” program during the Lavender Scare era, only this time it’s not just the FBI you need to worry about. With the criminalization of drag in states like Tennessee, state and local law enforcement are further empowered to target the queer and trans community. For LGBTQ activists, especially those who are Black, there is a high likelihood of being surveilled through a hookup app.
Imagine you just had a long day standing outside the local drag story hour facing down bigots calling you a groomer from behind a line of their state-sponsored protection units. James, a faceless torso messages you asking if you were also at the counter-protest. James thought it was pretty cool that a few people actually physically pushed back against the homophobes and is wondering if you know who organized the counter-protest, so you invite him to a closed Facebook group. The next thing you know, your friends are being slapped with assault charges and your Grindr conversation with James is being used as evidence against them – just like in Florida.
While some tech companies like Meta make a show of pushing against these practices, they do nothing to actually stop the abuse of their platforms by law enforcement. Without legislation prohibiting fake profiles, cops will continue to catfish and surveil you. As anti-drag protests rise with the escalation of trans/homophobic rhetoric, LGBTQ people engaging in protest of any form should remain vigilant. Protest is hot, and although it is extra titillating to imagine organizing with a potential hookup, it could be Lieutenant Jones on the other end carefully gathering information to be used against you.
Unfortunately, law enforcement doesn’t only rely on fake profiles to get information about you. Geo-location features, which conveniently let you know that MascTop4bttm is 2ft away, are another tool that law enforcement can use to track protesters. Many companies sell this information to third parties, often to facilitate targeted advertising. Although Grindr asserts that it underwent a policy change in 2020, limiting the information they share, some think it was too little too late. Just last week, The Washington Post reported that a conservative Catholic group spent millions to track priests on gay hookup and dating apps in Colorado, sharing the data with bishops nationwide. Across many platforms, a whole host of information that can ultimately be traced back to you is still currently sold to third parties. These third parties include law enforcement who use data purchasing as a way to skirt the law and avoid obtaining warrants from judges – some of which are also unconstitutional.
After a record-setting year in 2022, the attack on trans and queer rights seems to only be ramping up across the country. In New York, Senate Bill S9247 the “Stop Fakes Act” would prevent law enforcement officers from creating fake social media profiles and allow for anyone whose information was gathered through a fake profile to file a civil action against the offending agency for monetary damages. Protest is an integral part of LGBTQ history and community. Until states outlaw surveillance tactics like fake profiles, protesters must protect themselves and their data. Companies that profit off the LGBTQ community should create products that provide the highest level of protection regardless of legislation. The library may be open, but our data isn’t for anyone else to read.
Derek Smith is a law student at the City University of New York and the Spring 2022 Civil Rights Intern at the Surveillance Technology Oversight Project.
