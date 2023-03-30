Photos
PHOTOS: Jackie Cox and Jan at Pitchers
RuPaul’s Drag Race alums join local performers at gay sports bar
RuPaul’s Drag Race alums Jackie Cox and Jan performed at Pitchers DC on Wednesday, March 29. Other performers included Cake Pop!, Venus Valhalla, Brooklyn Heights, Jayzeer Shantey and Logan Stone.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Covering @RuPaulsDragRace @JackieCoxNYC at @PitchersDC for @WashBlade . pic.twitter.com/DkB4P3GrJC— Michael Patrick Key (@MichaelKeyWB) March 30, 2023
Photos
PHOTOS: Tennessee all-ages drag brunch
New Beginnings in Johnson City raises $3,500 to combat gun violence in schools
New Beginnings in Johnson City, Tenn., held an all-ages drag brunch on Sunday, March 26 — just days before the state’s anti-drag law was scheduled to take effect. The event was a fundraiser for the Johnson City school system to help prevent gun violence. Organizers announced that $3,500 was raised.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Covering for @WashBlade New Beginnings in Johnson City, Tennessee defying the state at an all-ages drag brunch. Here is baby shark: pic.twitter.com/Z9iyY7zTO8— Michael Patrick Key (@MichaelKeyWB) March 26, 2023
Photos
PHOTOS: Miss Charm City
Stormi Skye crowned the winner
The Miss Charm City pageant was held at the Baltimore Eagle on Friday, March 24. Stormi Skye was crowned the winner. Both Skye and first alternate Sorority Heights qualified to compete in the upcoming Miss Gay Maryland competition later this year.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Covering Miss Charm City for @WashBlade at @EagleBaltimore . Stormi Skye takes the crown pic.twitter.com/muykQqiET6— Michael Patrick Key (@MichaelKeyWB) March 25, 2023
Photos
PHOTOS: Freddie’s Follies 20th
Arlington drag show celebrates milestone
Freddie’s Follies had a 20th anniversary show at Freddie’s Beach Bar in Arlington, Va. on Saturday, March 18. Performers included Destiny B. Childs, Monet Dupree, Patti Lovelace, Sasha Adams Sanchez and Ophelia Bottoms.
(Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)
Covering Freddie’s Follies 20th Anniversary for @WashBlade . @DestinyBChilds performing: pic.twitter.com/urpHgiMZ05— Michael Patrick Key (@MichaelKeyWB) March 19, 2023
PHOTOS: Jackie Cox and Jan at Pitchers
When the fascists came to Wadsworth, Ohio
Manhattan grand jury indicts Donald Trump
Arab-American playwright delves into queer themes in ‘Unseen’
This Zurich bar was once a meeting place for a secret gay society
Vice president to visit three African countries that criminalize homosexuality
Transgender activists, allies in New Zealand shut down British TERF
LGBTQ protections added to N.M. Human Rights Act
LGBTQ ally Humza Yousaf becomes Scotland’s next first minister
Biden issues Transgender Day of Visibility proclamation
Sign Up for Weekly E-Blast
Popular
-
The White House4 days ago
Vice president to visit three African countries that criminalize homosexuality
-
New Zealand4 days ago
Transgender activists, allies in New Zealand shut down British TERF
-
New Mexico5 days ago
LGBTQ protections added to N.M. Human Rights Act
-
United Kingdom2 days ago
LGBTQ ally Humza Yousaf becomes Scotland’s next first minister
-
The White House12 hours ago
Biden issues Transgender Day of Visibility proclamation
-
Tennessee3 days ago
6 killed in shooting at Christian school in Nashville
-
District of Columbia2 days ago
Former Trump official elected president of D.C. Log Cabin Republicans
-
District of Columbia2 days ago
Concern over possible D.C. juvenile crime wave targeting LGBTQ victims