10 LGBTQ events this week

Below are our picks for some of the most fun and creative things to do this week in the DMV that are of special interest to the LGBTQ community.

JR.’s Showtunes

Monday, April 3

9 p.m.

JR.’s Bar

1519 17th Street, N.W.

Facebook

JR.’s Bar holds its weekly showtunes event tonight at 9 p.m. Sing along to your favorites with your friends.

Goldilocks Trivia

Tuesday, April 4

8-9:30 p.m.

JR.’s Bar

1519 17th Street, N.W.

Facebook

Go to JR.’s Bar to answer some trivia questions that are not too easy and not too hard and enjoy the drink prizes.

Two Witches & Jesucrisis

Thursday, April 6

8 p.m.

The Public Option

1601 Rhode Island Avenue, N.E.

$15

Facebook | Eventbrite

Go out for a evening of gothic deathrock with Two Witches and Jesucrisis at The Public Option on Thursday.

Kinky Bears

Friday, April 7

6-10 p.m.

UPROAR Lounge & Restaurant

639 Florida Avenue, N.W.

Facebook

Hang out with your fuzzy friends at Kinky Bears at UPROAR on Friday.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Viewing Party

Friday, April 7

8-9 p.m.

JR.’s Bar

1519 17th Street, N.W.

Facebook

Citrine hosts a viewing party of everyone’s favorite RuPaul’s Drag Race on Friday.

District 1st Friday Underwear party

Friday, April 7

10 p.m.

The Green Lantern

1335 Green Court, N.W.

$10 Cover

Facebook

Dance the night away at a shirtless party on Friday at The Green Lantern.

LGBTQ+ College Student Mixer

Saturday, April 8

6-9 p.m.

As You Are

500 8th Street, S.W.

Eventbrite

DMV college students get together for a social evening at As You Are on Saturday.

April Vanguard

Saturday, April 8

9 p.m.

Safari DC Lounge

4306 Georgia Avenue, N.W.

$7

Facebook | Eventbrite

Vanguard Dark Dance Party continues with the April edition at Safari DC on Saturday.

Lights Out, Barks Out

Saturday, April 8

9 p.m.

The Green Lantern

1335 Green Court, N.W.

Facebook

The Green Lantern has a furry and kink-friendly event on Saturday. All genders are welcome.

Miley vs. Dua Lipa Brunch

Sunday, April 9

12 p.m.

Red Bear Brewing Company

209 M Street, N.E.

$25

Facebook | Eventbrite

Desiree Dik hosts a Miley Cyrus vs. Dua Lipa drag brunch on Sunday.