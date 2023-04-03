Out & About
10 LGBTQ events this week
Below are our picks for some of the most fun and creative things to do this week in the DMV that are of special interest to the LGBTQ community.
JR.’s Showtunes
Monday, April 3
9 p.m.
JR.’s Bar
1519 17th Street, N.W.
Facebook
JR.’s Bar holds its weekly showtunes event tonight at 9 p.m. Sing along to your favorites with your friends.
Goldilocks Trivia
Tuesday, April 4
8-9:30 p.m.
JR.’s Bar
1519 17th Street, N.W.
Facebook
Go to JR.’s Bar to answer some trivia questions that are not too easy and not too hard and enjoy the drink prizes.
Two Witches & Jesucrisis
Thursday, April 6
8 p.m.
The Public Option
1601 Rhode Island Avenue, N.E.
$15
Facebook | Eventbrite
Go out for a evening of gothic deathrock with Two Witches and Jesucrisis at The Public Option on Thursday.
Kinky Bears
Friday, April 7
6-10 p.m.
UPROAR Lounge & Restaurant
639 Florida Avenue, N.W.
Facebook
Hang out with your fuzzy friends at Kinky Bears at UPROAR on Friday.
RuPaul’s Drag Race Viewing Party
Friday, April 7
8-9 p.m.
JR.’s Bar
1519 17th Street, N.W.
Facebook
Citrine hosts a viewing party of everyone’s favorite RuPaul’s Drag Race on Friday.
District 1st Friday Underwear party
Friday, April 7
10 p.m.
The Green Lantern
1335 Green Court, N.W.
$10 Cover
Facebook
Dance the night away at a shirtless party on Friday at The Green Lantern.
LGBTQ+ College Student Mixer
Saturday, April 8
6-9 p.m.
As You Are
500 8th Street, S.W.
Eventbrite
DMV college students get together for a social evening at As You Are on Saturday.
April Vanguard
Saturday, April 8
9 p.m.
Safari DC Lounge
4306 Georgia Avenue, N.W.
$7
Facebook | Eventbrite
Vanguard Dark Dance Party continues with the April edition at Safari DC on Saturday.
Lights Out, Barks Out
Saturday, April 8
9 p.m.
The Green Lantern
1335 Green Court, N.W.
Facebook
The Green Lantern has a furry and kink-friendly event on Saturday. All genders are welcome.
Miley vs. Dua Lipa Brunch
Sunday, April 9
12 p.m.
Red Bear Brewing Company
209 M Street, N.E.
$25
Facebook | Eventbrite
Desiree Dik hosts a Miley Cyrus vs. Dua Lipa drag brunch on Sunday.
DC Center to host fundraiser for upcoming relocation
KC B. Yoncé and Ricky Rosé to perform
The DC Center for the LGBT Community will host “The DC Center Spring Cocktail Celebration” on Thursday, April 13 at 6 p.m. at Dupont Underground.
This event will raise funds to support the DC Center’s upcoming relocation and new space renovation. The new LGBTQ Community Center will be larger than the current space and will allow an increase in community and service outreach.
There will be a music performance by DJ Jake Maxwell and lively performances by drag queen KC B. Yoncé and drag king Ricky Rosé, and a gallery of friends, family and family. There will also be an open bar for the first hour.
Tickets start at $20 and can be purchased online.
Dupont Underground teams with Swedish Embassy for art exhibit
‘You Don’t Love Me, Yet’ opening night Friday
Dupont Underground will join forces with the Swedish Embassy to host the opening night of a video art exhibition, “You Don’t Love Me, Yet” on Friday, March 31 at Dupont Underground.
The exhibition will feature eight Swedish artists from different backgrounds and generations who are united in their interest for current social issues, interpersonal relationships, and the interaction between humans and nature, which they depict through their art.
The video works are displayed in “living rooms,” all designed by Washington-based architecture firms, which create a sharp contrast to the unique and rough character of the abandoned streetcar station under Dupont Circle.
For more information, email Matthew Helfrich, LINK Strategic Partners, at [email protected] or get tickets on Eventbrite.
Calendar: March 31-April 6
LGBTQ events in the days to come
Friday, March 31
Center Aging: Friday Tea Time will be at 2 p.m. on Zoom. This is a social hour for older LGBTQ adults. Guests can bring a beverage of choice. For more information, contact Adam at [email protected].
Go Gay DC will host “LGBTQ+ Social” at 7 p.m. at Puro Gusto. This free event is ideal for meeting new folks, making new friends, community-building, or just to unwind and enjoy the atmosphere. For more details, visit Eventbrite.
Saturday, April 1
Virtual Yoga Class with Charles M. will be at 12 p.m. online. This is a weekly class focusing on yoga, breath work, and meditation. Guests are encouraged to RSVP on the DC Center’s website, providing your name, email address, and zip code, along with any questions you may have. A link to the event will be sent at 6 pm the day before.
LGBT People of Color Support Group will be at 1 p.m. on Zoom. This peer support group is an outlet for LGBTQ People of Color to come together and talk about anything affecting them in a space the strives to be safe and judgment free. FOr more information, email [email protected].
Sunday, April 2
Go Gay DC will host “LGBTQ+ Coffee & Conversation” at 12 p.m. at As You Are. This event is for those looking to meet new faces in the LGBTQ community. This event is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
“Sunday Funday Fam Brunch” will be at 11 a.m. at Uproar Lounge & Restaurant. This brunch will bring a host of family and friends together celebrating the love, passion and work done by LGBTQ rights advocates in the community. This event is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Monday, April 3
Center Aging Monday Coffee and Conversation will be at 10 a.m. on Zoom. LGBT Older Adults — and friends — are invited to enjoy friendly conversations and to discuss any issues you might be dealing with. For more information, visit the Center Aging’s Facebook or Twitter.
Capital Pride Interfaith Service Planning Meeting will be at 6 p.m. on Zoom. The Capital Pride Interfaith Service is an “integrated service” that demonstrates the breadth, depth, and sincerity of LGBTQ individuals’ faith and exposes the lie that anti-gay fundamentalists have a monopoly on faith and religion. For more details, email [email protected].
Wednesday, April 5
Job Club will be at 6 p.m. on Zoom. This is a weekly job support program to help job entrants and seekers, including the long-term unemployed, improve self-confidence, motivation, resilience and productivity for effective job searches and networking — allowing participants to move away from being merely “applicants” toward being “candidates.” For more information, email [email protected] or visit www.thedccenter.org/careers.
Center Aging Women’s Social & Discussion Group will be at 6 p.m. at the DC Center for the LGBT Community. This group is a place where older LGBTQ women can meet and socialize with one another. There will be discussion, activities, and a chance for guests to share what they want future events to include. To register for the event, visit the DC Center’s website.
Thursday, April 6
API Queer Support Group will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This support group for the Asian and Pacific Islander Queer Community is co-sponsored by Asian Pacific Islander Queer Society DC and Asian Queers United for Action. For more details, email [email protected].
